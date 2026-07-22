Most of us long for summer. It evokes images of barbeques. Swimming. Outdoor parties. A nice green salad we put on our paper plates using tongs from the large communal salad bowl sitting in the middle of the picnic table (which we don’t really want to eat but justify its consumption with medical jargon like ‘hey, its great fiber and microbiome support!’).

I’m convinced that my mother used to offer us that salad to try and offset the health consequences of gobbling down several BBQ hamburgers and hot dogs. She didn’t know at the time that the BBQ filled them with toxic nitrites but likely had a mothers intuition that somehow it was good for us; and then the salad offset the handful of potato chips we crunched alongside the burgers and dogs, moving things nicely along…without her realizing that the chips were coated with lots of pesticides (the EWG lists potatoes as part of their dirty dozen because of heavy use of chlorpropham and dozens of other soil-applied pesticides). Remember those good old days when ignorance was bliss and we had BBQ’s outside, laughed and enjoyed ourselves eating great food without thinking of all the health consequences of what we put in our mouths and what we were breathing? Now when I think of summer, I think:

‘Should I pull out the old N95 mask to be safe outside since the air around me looks like God had a BBQ in the nearby forests?

‘Should I consume another 8 oz glass of purified water from my alkalizing, water purification system since the heat index and humidity is so bad that I risk heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

‘Can I bite into that burger, or was that recently a lone star tick crawling up my leg?

‘Should I triple wash the lettuce, cilantro and berries to ensure that I am not ‘running for the border with the runs’?

For those of you not following the news, or huge Taco Bell fans, one old Taco Bell slogan frequently on TV used to be ‘Make a run for the border’…and they now discovered the lettuce from Taco Bell was one source of the outbreak of the diarrheal parasite Cyclospora causing the runs, which has been all over the news…so ‘runs for the border’ might actually have been more appropriate. Here is the scoop on the parasite making the news:

*(Notice the smiles on the two reporters faces on the right, who clearly did not get explosive diarrhea, and the reporter on the left, who according to my Medical Detective work, looks a bit more concerned about this problem)

Other Thoughts During the Summer of 2026

‘Should I get on that flight to Austin to do a podcast with Dr Mark Hyman, or will the floods carry away my plane on the tarmac?’

Please be clear. I never used to think this way. Yet the number of overlapping disasters, called ‘compound events’ are becoming more frequent. We see them in news feeds on a regular basis. This was recently from Bloomberg Green:

Our New World Requires New Ways Of Protecting Yourself

As a medical detective, I was impressed with the depth and breadth of the detective work it took for health officials from multiple states, including the CDC, to track down the source of the Cyclospora outbreak. People picked up the parasite (literally and the story):

Is The CDC Taking This Seriously?

Yes. You know it’s a big deal, when the CDC no longer just puts out their weekly MMWR report about it, but puts a big orange sign on the top of a newsletter:

OK! I’m listening CDC! What do you want to tell us? You can read the advisory here:

From: https://www.cdc.gov/han/php/notices/han00531.html

Take-Aways

I love their advice like ‘wear gloves if you might have direct contact with feces’ and ‘a facemask if there might be splashing’. OK, I’m not sure how others have done physical examinations, but maybe some individuals in healthcare need to hear that? Hmmm…What is more important to know, is how easy it is to treat this parasite and who is at greatest risk, since the news is carrying reports of this parasite daily…Most of us don’t eat at Taco Bell, but we do enjoy salads, herbs like cilantro, snow peas and berries in the summertime. Since there are daily reports of more and more people getting sick from cyclosporiasis, If Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim) is that effective, why is there so much concern? That is an oral, generic antibiotic which is easily available. Here is why there is concern:

Typical and Atypical Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis, Diagnosis and Treatment

If you were to get watery, sometimes explosive, foul smelling diarrhea at this time of the year, and you have NOT been on antibiotics (risk of C. difficile) or been camping in the woods drinking water from streams or lakes (risk of Giardia, and amebiasis) then this parasite goes to the top of your differential diagnoses.

Diagnosis: To get a proper diagnosis of cyclosporiasis, ask for:

Stool microscopy with a modified acid-fat stain (Ziehl-Neelsen) since typical ova and parasite testing will miss it and especially get:

PCR/NAAT : this has roughly a 95% sensitivity and specificity and is the most accurate method

Autofluorescence of oocysts under UV microscopy: this is another useful diagnostic tool if the above tests are negative and you suspect this parasite

At least 3 stool specimens collected on separate days should be examined before ruling out infection, since oocyst shedding is intermittent and low-grade. That should have been emphasized in the CDC report as well as options for treatment if you are sulfa allergic.

Differential Diagnosis

Cyclosporiasis: symptoms of abdominal cramping, bloating, nausea, anorexia, fatigue, flatulence, low grade fever and weight loss with explosive foul-smelling diarrhea are the symptoms to watch for. The average incubation period after ingestion of contaminated food or water is approximately 7 days. Rare extraintestinal manifestations can occur primarily in very young, elderly and/or immunocompromised individuals. That can include those with chronic Lyme and Bartonella with chronic variable immune deficiency [CVID] with or without subclass deficiencies who are untreated; those with Long Covid with T cell exhaustion, and also those with high levels of mold toxins like gliotoxins, contributing to immunosuppression. The atypical manifestations of cyclosporiasis includes acalculous cholecystitis, reactive arthritis, ocular inflammation and Guillain-Barre syndrome. What are these?

Acalculous cholecystitis: this is one of 6 major gallbladder diseases which includes gallbladder inflammation without stones. It can be seen in acutely ill patients in an ICU and is potentially life-threatening due to a high-risk of perforation and necrosis. This is from my upcoming book, Ending Chronic Illness, from the chapter ‘D is For Digestion’:

An ultrasound of the gallbladder and HIDA scan can help establish the diagnosis, where a CT scan can be used to confirm the clinical suspicion. Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is the preferred treatment, and acute acalculous cholecystitis must be addressed urgently because rapid progression and deterioration may result if left untreated. The reported mortality rate of acute acalculous cholecystitis varies from 30% to 75%! So any patient who has had a recent bout of infectious diarrhea with right upper quadrant pain, may be at risk:

See: https://cangetbetter.com/ for more information on Ending Chronic Illness.

Also: Jones MW, Santos G, Patel PJ. Acalculous Cholecystitis. [Updated 2025 Jun 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459182/

Second potential complication: Reactive Arthritis

Most of us know this as Reiter’s Syndrome or Reiter’s triad which we learned in medical school as the consequences of an infection that causes urethritis (inflammation in the urethra), arthritis, and conjunctivitis. This is due to sterile, inflammatory joint inflammation that is not from a direct joint infection; instead, it occurs when the immune system overreacts to an infection elsewhere in the body like the GU or GI tract, and the symptoms usually appear 1 to 6 weeks after the initial illness. It can be caused by genitourinary triggers like Chlamydia trachomatis; gastrointestinal pathogens including bacteria (Salmonella, Shigella, Yersinia, Campylobacter, E coli O157, Clostridioides difficile, β-hemolytic streptococci, Leptospira spp.) but also parasites (Blastocystis spp, Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium spp, Cyclospora cayetanensis, Entamoeba histolytica, Entamoeba dispar, Strongyloides stercoralis, and believe it or not, Babesia spp.!). If someone should develop inflammation in different parts of their body after a diarrheal episode, think reactive arthritis. Individuals carrying the HLA-B27 gene are at a much higher risk of developing reactive arthritis and experiencing a chronic course of the disease so this is an accessory test that can be used to evaluate risk. And the above gastrointestinal pathogens can be checked on a culture and sensitivity test, ova and parasite test, with PCR testing to confirm activity (and of course, at different times of the year, rotavirus and norovirus are the common pathogens causing shorter-duration diarrhea). Testing for the above pathogens is the type of work-up I learned to do years ago with diarrheal illnesses.

From: Jogu P, Swamy V, Maher L. Reactive Arthritis. [Updated 2026 May 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499831/

Differential Diagnosis of Joint Pain

This is again from Ending Chronic Illness, where I explain differential diagnostics for symptoms and the workup, where I discuss Reiter’s syndrome and how to differentiate different types of joint pain:

I also discuss other potential triggers like mold causing systemic immune responses and inflammation in other parts of my book, but the key is that Lyme disease usually has migratory pain. There are only 6 other diseases in medicine that cause migratory pain (acute strep, gonococcal arthritis, hepatitis, inflammatory bowel, lupus) but Reiter’s syndrome can be a temporary cause of migratory pain! Since overlapping causes are the rule, not the exception any longer, remember that any sick individual may present with more than one cause and this should be considered in the differential diagnosis. We don’t usually see diarrhea with Lyme disease, but it can be seen in Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, RMSF, Tick-borne Relapsing fever, Tularemia and Heartland virus as well as Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS). See my prior Substack’s for more information:

Foods at highest risk for Cyclospora contamination are typically fresh, raw produce that grows low to the ground and is difficult to wash. Common culprits include bagged salad mixes, leafy greens (like spinach and iceberg lettuce), fresh herbs (cilantro, basil, parsley), snow peas, and delicate berries (like raspberries). The key is to thoroughly wash produce as best you can and remove the outside leaves from lettuces before consumption.

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)

You would not normally expect that a GI parasitic infection would cause an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks our peripheral nerves. We usually associate it with respiratory infections, some GI infections (Campylobacter), COVID-19, Zika virus, surgery, trauma and rarely, vaccines. It causes weakness, ascending numbness and paralysis, where it often begins with tingling and weakness starting in the feet and legs, with difficulty walking and then slowly spreads to the upper body and arms. Some people notice the first symptoms in the arms or face with difficulty speaking, chewing or swallowing and it can cause respiratory difficulties and double vision. It can also cause heart problems with blood pressure and issues with our heart rate, pain, trouble with controlling bladder and/or bowels, and blood clots if people are immobilized.

The symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome can vary based on the type. Guillain-Barre syndrome has several forms. The main types are:

Acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), the most common form in North America and Europe. The most common sign of AIDP is muscle weakness that starts in the lower part of the body and spreads upward.

Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), in which paralysis starts in the eyes. MFS also is associated with an unsteady gait. MFS is less common in the U.S. but more common in Asia.

Acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) and acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN) are less common in the U.S. But AMAN and AMSAN are more frequent in China, Japan and Mexico.

From: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/guillain-barre-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20362793

Treatment for GBS

The two primary treatments are Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), which infuses healthy antibodies to block damaging ones, and Plasma Exchange (plasmapheresis), which filters harmful antibodies from your blood. Both are most effective when started within two weeks of symptom onset.

Treatment Options For Cyclospora

First line treatment: TMP-SMX (Bactrim DS): one tablet orally twice a day for 7 days is the CDC recommended first-line treatment. It usually resolves symptoms and oocyte shedding in 1-2 days. In immunocompromised individuals, higher doses (4x day for 10 days, then twice a day for 3 weeks) and secondary prophylaxis may be needed.

Alternative Options: What if You Or Your Patient is Sulfa Allergic Or Pregnant And Can’t Take It?

This is an important issue to address. MDLinx has some suggestions:

I will point out, that in our patient population with a mild history of an allergy to sulfa drugs, who did not have life-threatening reactions to Bactrim (like me), we were able to use an H1 blocker like cetirizine (Zyrtec) 10 mg twice a day and famotidine 20 mg (Pepcid) twice a day to block H1 and H2 receptors, along with montelukast 10 mg a day, and quercetin as well as herbal products like Histaquel *(Researched Nutritionals) two twice a day to limit histamine reactions. I did this many times in patients who told me they couldn’t take Bactrim for tick-borne disorders (no history of life-threatening reactions, just mild rashes), and we were able to give them dapsone, a sulfa derivative. Almost 100% were able to take it with the above protocol with no reaction whatsoever. This should be confirmed with your HCP and allergist if you are considering taking Bactrim for Cyclospora, as it is an option that has worked for me in clinical practice when it wasn’t a life-threatening sulfa reaction.

When TMP-SMX Cannot Be Tolerated and Formal Desensitization Is Not An Option:

In that situation, treatments are limited and include:

1. Cipro 500 mg twice a day for 7 days. This is the best studied alternative, but less effective than TMP-SMX. Risks include QTc prolongation, tendon rupture, and aortic aneurysms. We found that giving extra magnesium (to help prevent muscle spasms shortening tendons) with alpha lipoic acid (anti-oxidants) can help to minimize risk when you absolutely have to use a quinolone drug. This still can’t be used in pregnancy.

2. Alinia (nitazoxanide) 500 mg twice a day for 3 days: this can be considered in those who fail Cipro or can’t take it. Evidence of efficacy is limited, and it is not always effective against Cyclospora. Regarding pregnancy, nitazoxanide is probably safe according to Epocrates PDR where it says: ‘weigh risk/benefit during pregnancy; no human data available; no known risk of fetal harm based on animal data at 2x and 30x MRHD.’ Check with your OB-GYN if you are pregnant and breastfeeding but this appears to be a potential option.

3. Pyrimethamine 50-75 mg/day plus leucovorin 10-25 mg/day for 4 weeks: anecdotal success has been reported for the closely related parasite Cystoisospora belli; this may be considered for true sulfa-intolerant patients, though data specific for Cyclospora are limited. I took a similar protocol about 40 years ago when returning from Thailand I got a case of malaria that was resistant to standard therapies. Pyrimethamine does have a possible risk of fetal harm based on limited human data since it is a folate antagonist.

Are Any Natural Therapies Published To Have Efficacy?

No. Given that Cyclosporais an intracellular parasite resistant to standard disinfection or chemical disinfection, reliance on just unproven natural remedies carries a risk of prolonged illness, dehydration and complications, particularly in immunocompromised patients. However, there is one exception, that may be helpful. Nano silver.

Preclinical research suggests nano silver could be an effective alternative treatment for Cyclospora. However, it has only been tested in animal models and is not approved for human use.

Research indexed in PubMed demonstrates the following regarding nanosilver and Cyclospora:

Reduced Parasite Burden: In experimental murine (mouse) models, oral administration of silver nanoparticles significantly reduced the shedding of Cyclospora oocysts in feces.

Cellular Damage to Oocysts: Scanning electron microscope examinations revealed that nano silver caused severe structural deformities—such as pores, perforations, and ruptures—in the parasite’s oocysts.

Low Toxicity: Studies on the subjects showed no evidence of significant toxicity to liver or kidney functions during treatment.

So although the standard, clinically proven treatment for Cyclospora cayetanensis in humans remains a combination of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), for those truly allergic to sulfa drugs, who cannot be desensitized and take H1/H2 blockade, I might consider an alternative like nitazoxanide which is effective against a broad range of parasites, viruses and certain bacteria, and prescribe it with nano silver. Supportive care with fluid and electrolyte replacement and nutritional supplementation is also important regardless of the antimicrobial agent.

Other Parasites

Remember there are other parasitic infections that occur during the summer. Here is a reminder about helminths, cryptosporidium (from swimming pools) as well as amoebas:

From: https://www.mdlinx.com/article/don-t-let-parasites-ruin-your-summer-here-are-4-to-watch-out-for/2ZFfcVbbDGxda8FOzmWWFj?show_order=2&utm_campaign=reg_daily-alert_2600718_daily-nl-am-v4_registered-users-a180_all&utm_source=iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_content=MorningDaily

Wildfire Smoke

Apart from recent risks of parasitic infections, our old foe, wildfire smoke has returned. I did a Medical Detective Substack last year on the health risks of wildfire smoke during the LA fires. Please refresh your knowledge of the short-term and long-term risks of wildfire smoke because it is not just ‘smoke from wood’ that you are inhaling. It is hundreds to thousands of toxic chemicals that can cause physical, mental and emotional trauma by affecting our limbic system and exposing us to known carcinogens, as well as having the small particle pollution from wildfires increase our future risk of dementia. Certain dementia sub-types like Alzheimer’s or frontotemporal dementia have been shown to be associated with stronger links with wildfire PM2.5. As global temperatures and increased humidity continue to rise, scientists are expecting to see an increase in other central nervous system diseases, including strokes, migraines, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease from environmental pollution. Those with a history of respiratory problems are also particularly at risk, especially those with asthma, emphysema (COPD) or other lung diseases, where long-term effects include reduced lung function and increased risk of respiratory infections. The heart can also be affected, as wildfire smoke can increase the risk of heart attacks and arrythmias, with other effects including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, fatigue, and even increased risks of anxiety and depression due to neuroinflammation. You must protect yourself during times when the air quality is poor!

Protecting Yourself From Wildfire Smoke By Decreasing Exposure and Blocking Inflammatory Pathways in the Body

Since wildfire smoke increases inflammation in the body, with free radical/reactive oxygen species from PM2.5 damaging proteins, lipids, and DNA from oxidative stress, you need to make sure you’re blocking certain key inflammatory pathways and stimulating anti-inflammatory/detoxification pathways to support healing. There are specialized receptors for wildfire smoke called Aryl Hydrocarbon receptors (AhR), which are proteins that sense environmental toxins. These pathways contribute to inflammation, along with the NFKappaB, Nrf2 and NLRP3 inflammasome pathways. How do we block these 3 basic inflammatory pathways?

Blocking NFKappaB

This is a crucial pathway involved in regulating inflammation. It plays a role in diverse disease processes, including Lyme disease, Covid, and also with wildfire smoke. Block NFKappaB by using:

NAC 600 mg twice a day. Be aware that it blocks Von Willebrand factor, involved in clotting, so if you are on blood thinners, you need to be careful adding this on. (I’ve never seen bleeding complications in clinical practice, but they’re theoretically possible…if I cut myself shaving while on NAC, I notice it takes a while longer before I clot).

A minimum of 500 mg of glutathione twice a day (I would use higher dosing if your wildfire smoke exposure is high, up to 2000 mg 2-3x per day)

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA), dosing up to 600 mg twice a day. Those with hypoglycemia have to be careful with higher doses of ALA, since it can occasionally cause blood sugars to swing.

Stimulating the Nrf2 Pathway

This pathway is also involved in the body’s response to wildfire smoke, activating it help mitigate some of the harmful effects of exposure. It is a master regulator of cellular defense mechanisms; when activated, it expresses genes involved in protecting cells from inflammation while stimulating detoxification to get rid of chemicals. It also blocks the p53 cancer gene. There are 4 nutraceuticals that can stimulate Nrf2, with these minimum recommended doses:

Curcumin (turmeric) 500 mg twice a day

Broccoli-seed extract (sulforaphane glucosinolate) 30-100 mg twice a day

Resveratrol 150 mg to 1000 mg a day. It also can interact with blood thinners and chemotherapeutic drugs, so check with your doctor before taking this.

EGCG from organic green tea--regular consumption is a good idea.

NLRP3 Inflammasome pathway

When activated, this pathway leads to microglial activation in the brain, which has been associated with dementia and diseases caused by neuroinflammation like Parkinson’s disease. Block NLRP3 inflammasomes with:

Some of the supplements that stimulate Nrf2 (curcumin, resveratrol)

Omega 3 fatty acids found in fatty fish (or mercury-free fish oils), flaxseed, and chia seeds (use organic sources)

Eat a broad range of fruits and vegetables (eating the rainbow), since flavonoids like fisetin in fruits and vegetables inhibits NLRP3 activation.

Use low dose melatonin (1 mg) at bedtime

Use low dose naltrexone (LDN), a compounded medication and narcotic blocker. Although LDN is not approved by the FDA for treating NLRP3 related conditions, studies have shown beneficial effects. I take 4.5 mg every day and have been on it for decades. Please speak to your healthcare provider about all of these recommendations.

Support Immunity/Detoxification

Along with eating a healthy, organic diet, using a good, broad multimineral supplement with zinc, copper, and especially magnesium (I take MinRex from Xymogen, 4 a day) helps to support hundreds of essential detoxification pathways to lower free radical stress and risks associated with this level of toxic exposure. Also:

Take vitamin C 1-3 grams a day

Take vitamin D (K2D3) 5000 IU a day (like K-Force, Orthomolecular, one a day)

Immune support like 3,6 Beta glucan 500 mg a day.

Access to a sauna (I particularly like far-infra red saunas) is another way to unload the body from toxins, and to reset your metabolism. This does require adequate hydration, and not suffering from low blood pressure/POTS, or other health conditions making this a potential risk.

Finally, Do Limbic Retraining

There are several different techniques you can do at home—they’re available online--that help to balance the vagus nerve and limbic system that have been compromised by trauma. I have seen positive results with the Annie Hopper DNRS, Gupta AIR, and Primal Trust techniques. The reason this is particularly important is that the type of emotional trauma experienced by wildfire devastation will have long-term health impacts after the initial event. Getting the proper emotional support during such challenging times is essential, whether through a trained therapist, loved ones, and/or doing meditation and limbic retraining. Patients with chronic Lyme and co-infections with Bartonella, mold toxicity, long Covid and other MSIDS inflammatory factors are already dealing with chronic inflammation. You must use all potential tools to support your health when such traumatizing events rock you and your communities. For more information, see:

You should consider addressing these inflammatory pathways by taking the same nutritional supplements that I’ve recommended for prevention/acute COVID for years, which are also part of the daily regimen Lee, and I take to support our health. You can find them on my website www.cangetbetter.com

We Are Offering A Summer Savings On Nutraceuticals

We are offering an extra 10% discount until the end of July on all nutritional supplements on our nutritional site, which is beyond the usual 10-20% discount we offer. This means that some supplements are 30% off retail (or more). You should find these are some of the lowest prices anywhere for top-grade nutraceuticals to support your health. Time to load up for a challenging summer?

Simply put in the discount code SUMMER2026 to take advantage of our summer special when you log onto our nutritional website (https://cangetbetter.com/nutrition-supplements/ ). I especially recommend the above detoxification, immune and inflammatory support as baseline nutritional support considering the health challenges this summer is bringing.

Stay well and stay safe,

Dr Richard Horowitz

https://cangetbetter.com/

https://cangetbetter.com/nutrition-supplements/