The theories have been swirling around medical chat rooms for decades. It started when I began my medical practice in 1987 after moving to Hyde Park, N.Y., which I didn’t know at the time, was one of the number one hot spots for Lyme in the United States. I remember hearing about Plum Island 40 years ago when I started seeing chronic Lyme disease patients. The primary theory was that it was no coincidence that the outbreak of Lyme disease took place in Lyme, Connecticut, right across from Plum Island where the government was doing experiments on ticks. The reason these patients were so sick, according to the theories, was that the bacteria was bioengineered to be more potent. It certainly was possible, since governments around the world all have their secret bioweapons programs, but of course it was difficult to prove the theory beyond a reasonable doubt. And then there are of course conspiracists putting out far-reaching theories in different areas, like ‘we are not alone in the universe’… (of course, which we’re not!) …so we needed reasonable proof. The prevailing thinking on Plum Island was that Nazi scientists were recruited after WWII to work on ticks and weaponize them. Now more information is emerging on these theories. This past week two articles came out. One by Dr Robert Malone and the other by the Daily Mail:

For those not Lyme history buffs, part of the initial information on Plum Island came from the book by Michael Carrol, Lab 257, released back in August 2005.

Lab 257 Was Based On Declassified Government Documents

Lab 257 and the release of bioengineered ticks has been discussed in one form or another for over 20 years. I listened to the theories for decades, and ignored them for the most part, because Borrelia burgdorferi had been known to be around for over a million years. It was not a new bacteria. And even if the government had bioengineered it, what difference was it going to make in getting my patients better? (more about that in a bit). It’s not like I could call up the secret scientists and ask for the secret sauce, although an AI search on potential solutions was interesting, as I will discuss below.

Then came Kris Newby, who wrote the book Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons

This was 14 years after Lab 257 was released. Some theories just won’t die!

Kris was senior producer of the documentary ‘Under Our Skin’ which I was in. She had strong scientific credentials. You can see the interview with Dana Parish back from several years ago, through Bay Area Lyme Foundation:

As per this interview from Kris and the BAL Ticktective Podcast:

“In this interview, author/filmmaker, Kris Newby, explains the murky history behind the US government’s involvement with Lyme disease and continued efforts to hide how the military’s bioweapons programs caused the spread of tick-borne pathogens. She explains how alliances between pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, university-based research teams, and the government led to inaccurate testing and denials of care, causing untold suffering to millions. Kris draws parallels between Long Covid and chronic Lyme and shines a light on how we are being dismissed, misinformed, and deliberately misled by the very institutions that should be protecting us.”

https://www.bayarealyme.org/tag/bitten-the-secret-history-of-lyme-disease-and-biological-weapons/

The Theories of Bioengineered Ticks Resurfaced Over A Decade Later

Bitten by Kris Newby was the second book to receive a lot of attention, discussing the above research on Plum Island and why it was done. Some patient advocates and doctors firmly believed that the Plum Island experiments were the reason Lyme was so controversial. After all, if the government accidently (or not so accidently) released ticks or bioengineered them, and then it was making tens of thousands of people sick (the numbers kept getting bigger year after year) that could explain why the government kept covering up the inaccuracy of testing; attacking doctors who were trying to find answers, backing IDSA researchers who claimed it was no more than an ‘autoimmune phenomenon’ vs ‘a persistent infection’ (hey, we didn’t do anything to the ticks to make them more potent biological weapons and resistant to standard therapies), not to mention the governments continued focus on finding a vaccine. If they caused part of the problem, they would want a vaccine to protect people, right? Perhaps that is why they kept focusing on that aspect of the equation?

Did Financial Gains in Vaccines Obfuscate ‘Gain of Function’ Research?

Unfortunately, the argument that we are creating a vaccine to protect people gets mired in whether you caused the problem in the first place, and of course, financial collaborations. The patents for the LYMErix vaccine were primarily held through a collaborative arrangement between SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline [GSK]) and Yale University (who also received a lot of government grant money to study ticks), as well as the CDC. SmithKline and the CDC reportedly filed a joint patent application related to Lyme disease diagnostics and components. The NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) also funded basic research grants which provided the foundational patents for cloning the genes used to create the vaccine. Let’s be clear. I have nothing against vaccines that save lives as I use them all the time; but when you remove the 31 (OspA) an 34 (OspB) bands from the Lyme diagnostic criteria at the Dearborn conference in 1994 because they were antigens used in the vaccine (their presence could indicate either infection or vaccination confusing the situation) and never put these Lyme-specific bands back in your official two-tiered testing years later, once the vaccine was off the market, when they could improve diagnostics for sick patients, that is just plain wrong. Your job as the top health related organizations in our country is to protect and save lives. Not obfuscate.

Now comes the third act of this long-running play. An article released last week by Dr Robert Malone by Trial Site News discusses once more ‘declassified documents’ linking the Lyme outbreak to a US bioweapons program. See below:

Declassified Documents Link U.S. Bioweapons Program to Lyme Disease Outbreak

Who is Dr Malone, who wrote this recent article, and why should we care about the extensive AI search he did? As of early 2026, Dr. Robert Malone serves as a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a key federal vaccine panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He was appointed to this position in June 2025 by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was appointed as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For those of you following the news, Secretary Kennedy has vowed to stop ‘gaslighting Lyme patients’ and get to the truth behind the present epidemic. That means the scientist writing this article has the support of the present HHS Secretary of Health, who himself has admitted that he has had chronic Lyme disease. Secretary Kennedy has stated on multiple occasions that it is “highly likely” that Lyme disease was developed as a military bioweapon.

Here are some excerpts from the article just released by Dr Malone:

The Plum Island Connection Could Explain The Outbreak of Lone-Star Ticks on L.I.

Based on these documents, it could explain the present outbreak of lone-star ticks on Long Island, which have moved all the way up the East coast. Look at the range of the lone star tick before 1966 and now in 2026. Coincidence?

Lone-star ticks can transmit tularemia, Ehrlichia, Alpha-gal, Rickettsia and STARI as well as viruses like the Heartland and Bourbon viruses. Did you know that tularemia is considered a potential bioweapon? I get calls from the health departments each time we get back a positive test. See more on the lone star tick below and some of the associated infections:

From Dr Malone’s recent post on Declassified US Documents:

This report could therefore potentially explain why co-infection testing was put on the back burner for decades, if the Swiss agent, a co-infecting agent with Borrelia, was considered a potential pathogen and part of the governments research; and why doctors such as myself, when I first discovered Babesia in the Hudson Valley, NY, was subjected to ridicule and being thrown out of insurance companies and investigated by medical boards, just for being the first one in my area to discover a tick-borne parasite that once properly diagnosed and treated significantly helped my patients get better…see below.

The Latest Status of the Investigations and Scientific Evidence

Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) has been the primary driver in Congress for an official investigation. Recently, despite facing headwinds for years, a major breakthrough appeared where in later 2025, an amendment authored by Rep. Smith was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2026.

The Mandate : This provision directs the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct an exhaustive review of US military and federal research (including the NIH and USDA) from 1945 to 1972.

The Scope : The investigation specifically looks for evidence that the Department of Defense experimented with tickborne bacteria (spirochetes and Rickettsia) or used ticks as delivery mechanisms for biological weapons.

The Motivation: Rep. Smith cited the book Bitten by Kris Newby, which includes interviews with Dr. Willie Burgdorfer, who discovered the bacterium. Burgdorfer reportedly suggested he had been involved in military experiments involving the “weaponization” of ticks.

What Did Dr Burgdorfer Admit To?

This is from the Trial Site News article by Dr Malone, cited above:

Why Then Did The Scientific Community Generally Dismiss Plum Island?

While the investigation is authorized to seek government records, the scientific community has generally dismissed the “Plum Island escape” theory based on several key findings:

1. Genetic Dating: Genomic studies have found that Borrelia burgdorferi has existed in North America for thousands of years, long before any bioweapons programs began.

2. Historical Samples: Ticks collected in 1945 (before the Plum Island facility was active) and mouse skins from 1894 have tested positive for the Lyme bacterium.

3. Plum Island Focus: Historically, the Plum Island Animal Disease Center focused on foreign animal diseases (like foot and mouth disease) rather than human pathogens like Lyme disease.

4. Geographic Range: Lyme disease is found in the Midwest and West Coast with genetic signatures that you just a slow, natural spread rather than a “point source” release from a single lab in New York.

To be clear, none of these things are mutually exclusive. Borrelia burgdorferi may have existed for millions of years, but until we do a full genetic analysis of prior strains, and compare them to recent strains in different areas using newer CRISPR technology, we won’t have full answers; we also need to look at prior patterns of ticks spreading in the environment including the Lone star tick, which made a mysterious appearance on Long Island decades ago; and we need to understand whether bioengineering took place so that the medical community would likely shift from a “standard infectious disease” model to a “biodefense and precision medicine” model which is the model I have been working on for the past 40 years!

Would Diagnostics and Treatments Change if Lyme Was Bioengineered?

Yes. Here’s how diagnostics and treatment would likely change in this day and age if the GAO report were to conclude that Lyme disease was bioengineered:

1. The Shift in Diagnostics: From “Indirect” to “Direct”: Currently, most Lyme tests look for antibodies (your body’s reaction), which can take weeks to appear and often stay positive even after the infection is gone. If the bacteria were bioengineered, the focus would shift immediately to identifying its specific genetic “fingerprint.” Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS) could be done in laboratories, sequencing the entire genome of the bacteria found in a chronically ill patient. If the GAO find specific “inserts” or genetic modifications, doctors could use CRISPR-based diagnostic tools to detect those exact artificial sequences with 100% certainty.

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR): As seen in 2025/2026 research, we are already moving towards ddPCR, which can detect as few as 5 to 10 bacterial cells in the sample. Confirmation of a lab origin would likely fast-track FDA approval for these “direct detection” tests to ensure no bioengineered strain is missed.

2. Treatment: Targeted and Combination Therapies:

If a pathogen is bioengineered, there is a risk that it was designed to be a “persistent” or resistant to standard single drug protocols. When I worked at HHS on the 1st round of the HHS Tickborne Working Group, I asked for research monies to be provided to look at both accuracy of diagnostics and proof of persistence. I was told that each question would cost approximately $250,000. My request was denied. Was this part of a cover-up, since these were such important questions to have answered without costing a lot of money vis-à-vis the general NIH budget? Here is a link which I recently received from Carl Tuttle, who frequently puts out information on the dysfunctional medical politics of Lyme.

Evidence of Persistence of Lyme

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/59vfqec535blhfrs34dxa/700-articles-LYME-EvidenceofPersistence-V2.pdf?rlkey=c4qokt5dxhfssj9tjxqfxhoi9&e=1&dl=0

Would such extensive science finally be accepted by mainstream scientists as true if it were proven without a shadow of a doubt that Lyme was bioengineered? In other fields, we might not need such extensive science to prove what all of us know who have been in clinical practice for 4+ decades.

Research Funding Would Want To Improve on Lyme Disease Treatments

If the GAO report identifies specific genes added to enhance survival, then based on current 2026 research into “persister” cells, we might finally see the official adoption of multiple-drug protocols like dapsone combination therapy, which has been published to be highly effective against the biofilm/persister forms of Borrelia burgdorferi. You can see more about the studies and look at the documentaries and podcasts I did on my website, under consultations (I am providing this link to give information, not get more work. I promise!):

https://cangetbetter.com/consulting-services/

Perhaps a positive GAO investigation would also have researchers look into bacteriophage therapy with “engineered phages” i.e. viruses decide to hunt and kill only that specific strain of Borrelia making the sickest sick.

Was My R34 NIH Grant Turned Down Because of An Ongoing Cover-up?

Those of you who know me well know I have devoted my life to finding solutions for sick and suffering Lyme patients. I submitted an R34 NIH grant last year, in which I asked for approximately one quarter million dollars to design a multicenter, placebo-controlled, randomized study (the gold standard in medicine) to prove that Lyme was a persistent infection and that all 16 MSIDS factors can drive inflammation and subsequent clinical manifestations. My 501© (3), the MSIDS Research Foundation (MRF) provided approximately $32,000 to have Eva Garland consulting help to design the grant and submit it. It took 4 months of regular meetings and writing up the study. David Putrino from Mount Sinai in New York City, Charles Chiu at the University of California San Francisco, and potentially the University of Arizona was on board to do the study. Sounds promising right? A study using the gold-standard in medicine to prove my findings and prove to the world that we have answers for CLD/PTLDS. What was the result? The grant was turned down! Sec. Kennedy has publicly told Lyme patients that he would stop the “gaslighting” but while he wasn’t paying attention, old school NIH researchers decided to deny my grant to prove that I have solutions. Even designing a gold-standard study, which everyone agrees is the best way to prove a hypothesis. Was such an inexpensive grant turned down because the NIH has been hiding things for decades? The researchers who turned down the grant didn’t like the fact that I was looking into ‘persisters’, claiming Lyme was not a persistent infection, even though that was part of what I was trying to prove to them in my placebo-controlled, multicenter, randomized trial!

3. Biological Countermeasures

A finding of bioengineering would also move Lyme disease from the “General Medicine” category into “Biosecurity”. This would likely lead to mandatory co-infection screening, where doctors would be required to test for full suite of “designer” co-infections, like Babesia or Bartonella, simultaneously, assuming the tick was used as a multi-pathogen delivery system. Considering that we find the 3 B’s in the majority of our patients, this is not an unlikely scenario. Also, we would likely start looking for the “Swiss Agent,” Rickettsia helvetica, found by Dr. Burgdorfer, to explain resistant cases, although the dapsone protocol that I created which uses multiple intracellular antibiotics (tetracyclines, rifampin, dapsone and azithromycin) with multiple biofilm agents would normally effectively address intracellular bacteria like Rickettsia. Which is not to say, as in the case of Bartonella, that we might need multiple pulsed antibiotic protocols to help eliminate certain bioengineered infections and put patients in remission while getting rid of mold toxins that can suppress immunity and cause mitochondrial dysfunction.

? Rapid Vaccine Overhaul

Current 2026 vaccine candidates like the VLA 15 would also need to be reevaluated to see if they covered the “engineered” proteins identified in the GAO report. Uh, oh…

Final Thoughts

Dr Malone’s recent post on top of the follow-up by the Daily Mail lends fuel to this several decade medical mystery. The upcoming GAO report may finally lay to rest the theories and explain why the government has allowed a full-blown epidemic to emerge under their noses, attacking doctors who try and help patients with persistent symptoms, while refusing to fund research that proves persistence. And my research may have far-reaching implications, beyond Lyme. See below.

Going Forward

I will look for alternative sources of funding for my multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized study of dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model for the treatment of CLD/PTLDS. When I do get the funding, I will make sure that we include the newer Alzheimer’s disease (AD) biomarkers of Beta amyloid 42:40 ratios, p-tau 181, p-tau 217 and Neurofilament light (NfL) before and after treatment with dapsone combination therapy. Preliminary research, which I hope to have published soon, proves that we can lower AD Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers in CLD/PTLDS with a short-term dapsone combination protocol. Why is this so important?

Before stopping one-on-one clinical practice and moving to a consultation model, we found a fair number of our chronic Lyme patients testing positive for Alzheimer’s biomarkers. This puts them at risk years/decades from now. Alzheimer’s disease is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States and numbers are expected to double in the decades ahead. Previously, 46.5 million Americans have been found to have pre-clinical dementia, where the estimated risk of dementia over age 55 is now 42% according to some scientific research (you read that correctly). The research that I am proposing on dapsone combination therapy therefore has far-reaching implications. Lyme disease has been found to be associated with Alzheimer’s disease. It is one potential cause (it doesn’t mean if you have been exposed you will necessarily develop AD). This has been published by researchers like Dr Judith Miklossy and Dr Eva Sapi who found Lyme spirochetes associated with biofilm, amyloid and p-tau in autopsy specimens of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients. We now have preliminary evidence in a case study of a patient with CLD/PTLDS that we can lower both peripheral inflammation and AD biomarkers with dapsone combination therapy. However, I need funding to prove this to the world. If the GAO finds we did bioengineer these organisms, perhaps my funding, which wasn’t asking for a lot of money, won’t be blocked by the same government agencies who are now purported to be part of a long-time cover up?