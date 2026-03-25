This week’s Medical Detective will focus on a fascinating case report that was just published in the Annals of Internal Medicine involving side effects of a commonly used drug that many of you may have taken or are still taking. Since tremors, numbness of the extremities and memory loss as well as intermittent dizziness are common symptoms associated with chronic Lyme disease/PTLDs and Bartonella, as well as environmental toxins (heavy metals and mold), this case report is a good reminder of always reviewing potential side effects of medications even when the etiology of symptoms seems clear. Here is the case report that just appeared on my medical feed:

Case Report

A 47-year-old man with a history of GERD and hypertension presented with a 3-month history of progressive muscle cramps, numbness of the limbs, spasms of the fingers and toes, and generalized tremors. These were associated with intermittent vertigo, generalized anxiety, mild abdominal cramps, intermittent diarrhea, and loss of appetite. Over the 5 days before admission, his symptoms had worsened markedly. On admission, he developed disorientation to time and place with both retrograde and anterograde amnesia. Physical examination revealed no other abnormalities.

From: Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases. Volume 5, Number 3 https://doi.org/10.7326/aimcc.2025.0975

These were the associated laboratory abnormalities:

[From: Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases. Volume 5, Number 3 https://doi.org/10.7326/aimcc.2025.0975 ]

Interpreting the Laboratory Abnormalities: Low Magnesium and Calcium Levels

You will notice from the laboratory abnormalities, that he had extremely low magnesium and calcium levels. His parathyroid level was also within normal limits, which would be unusual with low calcium. Normally the body’s response to low calcium is to secrete parathyroid hormone to break down bone and increase calcium in the blood. His 25 hydroxy vitamin D level was also normal, ruling out overlapping vitamin D deficiency as a cause of low calcium (hypocalcemia). It turns out that low magnesium (hypomagnesemia) can impair parathyroid secretion and lead to hypoparathyroidism and low calcium levels. What was the cause of the low magnesium, however? The patient only had intermittent diarrhea, which normally would be insufficient to cause extremely low levels of magnesium as were reported in this case study.

The other interesting finding regarding his low calcium and magnesium levels was that his urinary magnesium level and urinary calcium level were both reduced, indicating gastrointestinal malabsorption rather than losing these minerals through the kidneys with renal wasting. His kidney function was preserved within a normal creatinine level, and an abdominal ultrasound was essentially within normal limits except for a simple cyst.

The authors also did a gastrointestinal work up for malabsorption to ensure that he was not losing these minerals through the gastrointestinal tract. Duodenal biopsies showed no evidence of malabsorption, and stool fat evaluations were within normal limits, ruling out pancreatic insufficiency with lack of adequate enzymes like lipase as a cause of the deficiencies. An upper G.I. workup with an endoscopy did reveal inflammation in the gastric mucosa (gastritis) and duodenum (duodenitis) but there was no evidence of infection with Helicobacter pylori, the bacterial infection usually associated with inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. He also was not taking a lot of anti-inflammatory medications for pain (NSAIDs) or was an avid drinker, as alcohol and anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen or Naprosyn can also cause inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. Similarly, he was not on the diuretic like Lasix (furosemide) which can cause mineral deficiencies by causing increased excretion of minerals in the urine.

What Was The Cause Of The Severe Mineral Deficiencies?

Here is the timeline of the patient’s clinical course:

[From: Prabagar K, Wahan U, Sumanatilleke M, et al. Tremors and memory loss from hypomagnesemia and hypocalcemia secondary to long-term proton pump inhibitor use. AIM Clinical Cases. 2026;5:e250975. doi:10.7326/aimcc.2025.00975 https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/aimcc.2025.0975 ]

Potential Side Effects of Proton Pump Inhibitors for GERD

The American Gastroenterology Association recommends that we understand the distinction between common, well-established side effects of PPIs and potential long-term adverse effects that lack clear causal evidence. The most common adverse reactions occurring in clinical trials for PPIs include headache, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and flatulence which occur infrequently (around 2% or greater incidence) and typically resolve when the medication is stopped. I would like to point out that most of us who have been in medicine for over 40 years do not normally think of PPIs as a cause of abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or increased gas! Many physicians give PPIs for abdominal pain and nausea! Yet these are clearly reported in the medical literature and is a reason to always rule out medication induced side effects when dealing with “unexplained” clinical symptoms.

Regarding long-term use, the AGA notes that while observational studies have suggested associations between chronic PPI use and various serious conditions including chronic kidney disease, dementia, bone fractures and infections, most of these associations do not demonstrate strong causation. Randomized controlled trials have generally not confirmed increased risk for many of these conditions. However, there is probable evidence for small increased risk of infections (beyond Clostridium difficile), hypomagnesemia (low magnesium), interstitial nephritis (inflammation in the kidneys) and microscopic colitis. Again, I would like to point out, in patients with diarrhea where the gastroenterologist does a biopsy and finds microscopic colitis, which has happened several times during my clinical career, most of us in medicine do not think “PPIs are the cause!” And when I get back the report from the gastroenterologist, they do not tell the patient to stop the PPI as a potential cause of microscopic colitis. After having read gastrointestinal reports over four decades, I do not ever remember the gastroenterologist telling the patient that the cause of their symptoms was a PPI and to stop it.

A Large-Scale Analysis of The FDA Adverse Event Reporting System for PPIs

An analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System found that over a 20 year monitoring period (2004 to 2024) PPIs showed significantly elevated risks in kidney (renal)/urinary symptoms, gastrointestinal symptoms, with common adverse reactions including low magnesium (hypomagnesemia), low calcium (hypocalcemia), and renal anemia. What do we mean by renal anemia? There is a hormone that is produced in the kidney called erythropoietin, which normally helps to stimulate our bone marrow to make red blood cells. So although we normally think of iron, B12 and folic acid deficiencies as primary causes of anemia in our patients, with an occasional patient presenting with MGUS (Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance) causing anemia (this is not uncommon in the chronic Lyme population who has chronic inflammation), very few of us will think of PPIs as an overlapping cause of anemia. But we should.

Most adverse reactions with PPIs generally occur within the first 30 days of use after prolonged exposure exceeding six months, with elderly patients (greater than or equal to 65 years old) disproportionately affected. This case study involved a young man (as I’m getting older, 47 years old seems relatively young) but someone who took proton pump inhibitors for five years. Since PPIs are over-the-counter, this is not an unusual scenario.

Here’s the actual report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine Clinical Cases :

Use of PPIs: Correct and Incorrect Long term Usage

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) as acid suppressing medications are being overused by large segments of the population for reflux, and although they have their indication, as in the case of severe esophagitis they are generally indicated for short-term use. The exception is in the case of Barrett’s esophagus where PPIs can help to keep down the risk of esophageal cancer. What are the potential causes of GERD that are generally missed that were not discussed in this article?

The following excerpts on GERD are from my upcoming book Ending Chronic Illness by Simon and Schuster, where I discuss the ABCs of Chronic Disease Medicine. These insights regarding GERD and potential etiologies is from the chapter ‘D is For Digestive Disorders.’

THE 6 PRINCIPAL FACTORS UNDERLYING GI DISEASES and GERD

The primarily focus here is on the role of the 16 MSIDS factors we frequently discuss in relation to chronic Lyme, but also apply to diseases like GERD:

1. INFECTIONS

A. Bacterial infections: Interestingly, H. pylori infection is associated with a reduced risk of GERD. For GERD, esophageal dysbiosis with gram negative bacteria including Prevotella, Veillonella, and Campylobacter has been found, although their causative role is speculative.

B. Viral infections: Covid significantly increases the risk of developing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) as 12 percent develop it post-infection, as well as exacerbating and rarely triggering IBD, via cytokine storm, while worsening GERD. This is attributed to Covid’s effects on the microbiome.

2. ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS

There is substantial evidence that air pollution (including cigarette smoke), pesticides, and heavy metals are associated with the development and exacerbation of GERD, primarily by increasing intestinal permeability, systemic inflammation, and dysbiosis. You can read more about the effects of toxins on health here:

3. MICROBIOME ABNORMALITIES

Dysbiosis is significantly associated with the development and exacerbation of GERD. In GERD, both esophageal and gut microbiome alterations increase disease risk and progression. Dysbiosis is also implicated in other GI disorders, including functional dyspepsia and colorectal cancer.

You can read more about the microbiome and health effects here:

4. LEAKY GUT AND FOOD SENSITIVITIES

For GERD, while the primary pathophysiology is not driven by leaky gut, increased permeability can contribute to symptoms. Restoring barrier function is an important component of health prevention and maintenance.

5. VITAMIN AND MINERAL DEFICIENCES

In GERD, lower magnesium intake/deficiency can increase reflux esophagitis and Barrett’s esophagus. PPIs used for GERD can induce mineral (magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc) and vitamin B12 deficiencies, exacerbating the disease and contributing to neurologic and hematologic complications in susceptible individuals. There is also a small risk of vitamin B12 and iron deficiency with long-term use of H2 blockers like famotidine, but it is much more prevalent with the use of PPIs. So the irony of this case report is that PPIs used for GERD which can induce mineral deficiencies like magnesium exacerbate the disease itself, leading the patient to take more of the drug for resistant symptoms.

6. SLEEP DISORDERS

Insomnia, poor sleep quality, and circadian rhythm disorders are reported at higher rates in GERD. There is a bi-directional relationship between sleep and GI function. Sleep and circadian rhythms modulate GI motility, secretion, mucosal immunity, and barrier function, while GI inflammation can disrupt sleep architecture. Sleep deprivation increases inflammatory cytokines, which in turn exacerbate GI inflammation and symptoms. In GERD, sleep disruption exacerbates reflux and may be a cause and consequence of nocturnal reflux (an unexplained cough at night), so assessment and management of sleep quality is important in managing these disorders.

THE 10 DOWNSTREAM EFFECTS ON THE MSIDS MODEL

1. MITOCHONDRIAL DYSFUNCTION

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to mucosal injury in GERD and other GI disorders. Mitochondrial bioenergetic failure, increased reactive oxygen species and release of damaged mitochondrial components promote immune cell activation and chronic inflammation, perpetuating mucosal cell injury and disease progression.

You can read more about the mitochondria and long-term health here:

2. HORMONAL DYSREGULATION

During pregnancy, elevated estrogen and progesterone levels are associated with lower esophageal sphincter tone, predisposing to reflux, although the relationship is complex, since menopause and lower hormone levels are also a risk factor. Thyroid disorders and diabetes similarly have a bidirectional association with GI disorders.

3. LIVER DYSFUNCTION

The gut-liver axis plays an important role in pathogenesis and progression of GERD, and other GI disorders through shared metabolic, immune, and microbiome-mediated pathways (dysbiosis).

Read about a common liver disease now present in roughly 1/3 of the world’s population:

4. POTS/DYSAUTONOMIA

Dysautonomia and vagal nerve dysfunction can affect GI motility, secretion, and visceral sensitivity, thereby significantly affecting the pathogenesis and development of GERD and functional GI disorders. Nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, and diarrhea are frequently seen in those with POTS, and dysautonomia can cause gastroparesis with impaired gastric emptying, leading to frequent vomiting, while predisposing to reflux by impairing lower esophageal sphincter tone. The association is particularly strong in Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. You can read more about POTS here:

5. IMMUNE DYSREGULATION/MAST CELL ACTIVATION

Immune dysregulation is a key factor in GERD and other GI disorders. Chronic reflux can induce local inflammation and pro-inflammatory cytokine release, increasing mucosal damage, contributing to symptom persistence. Across GI disorders, immune dysregulation interacts with the gut-brain axis, microbiota, and epithelial barrier, creating a cycle of inflammation and increased intestinal permeability, affecting GI symptoms.

6. AUTOIMMUNE REACTIONS

For GERD and other common GI disorders, autoimmunity is not considered a primary driver of the disease, unless autoimmune gastroparesis is present causing failure of the lower esophageal sphincter to relax.

7. NEUROLOGICAL DYSFUNCTION

Dysregulation of the brain-gut axis with crosstalk between neurons and immune cells, the autonomic nervous system, and HPA axis with hormone release influences GERD and other GI disorders. In GERD, neurological dysfunction impairs esophageal motility, visceral sensation, and barrier function.

8. PSYCHOLOGICAL DYSFUNCTION

Psychological dysfunction, including anxiety, depression, stress, and maladaptive coping, substantially amplifies symptoms and disease burden for GI disorders. In GERD, anxiety and depression are associated with increased heartburn, chest pain, and reduced quality of life. Psychological factors are often more predictive of symptom severity than physiological reflux parameters, especially in refractory or functional heartburn, and addressing mental health is important in improving most GI outcomes. A growing body of literature suggests significant and persistent psychological comorbidity in many GI disorders. This is part of the reasons meditation and stress reduction are so important:

9. PAIN SYNDROMES

Pain syndromes influence the development and progression of GI disorders when nerve endings in the gut and CNS (spinal cord and brain) become more sensitive to stimuli (such as mast-cell inflammatory mediators). In GERD and other GI disorders, pain syndromes can lead to esophageal hypervigilance and functional heartburn, where pain persists despite minimal or no reflux. Brain–gut psychotherapies, including cognitive-behavior therapy (CBT) and gut-directed hypnotherapy can help reduce symptom burden and improve coping and resilience. This can help some individuals get off PPIs!

10. DECONDITIONING

For GERD and other GI disorders, physical activity helps reduce reflux, likely due to effects on weight, abdominal pressure, and motility.

Final Thoughts on Testing Strategies and Related Diseases

This case study neglected to mention that measuring mineral levels like magnesium requires not only checking serum levels but also red blood cell levels (RBC) since 99% of our magnesium is found inside our cells. We oftentimes find low RBC magnesium levels when serum levels are within normal range. The same situation exists for zinc and copper that require an RBC zinc and RBC copper level and not just serum levels to get a full evaluation of mineral levels in the body. Therefore this gentleman had much lower levels of magnesium than were actually reported, accounting for the severity of symptoms.

Also, I had a gastroenterologist come to see me many years ago for a routine history and physical and his homocysteine level was over 40 (normal range is less than 12). This would have put him at a higher cardiovascular risk years later as elevated homocysteine levels are a separate risk factor for cardiovascular events apart from things like elevated blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, cholesterol levels, etc. He was on a PPI which impaired his B12 absorption. So when evaluating B12 levels, doing a methylmalonic acid level (MMA) for occult B12 deficiency as well as a homocysteine level can be helpful in determining the extent of B12 deficiency. This is important, because low magnesium can be a potential cause of atrial fibrillation, which has been associated with chronic Lyme disease.

Why Else Do We Need to Check Mineral Levels?

Low magnesium levels have been associated with a broad spectrum of disease processes affecting multiple organ systems, with particularly important cardiovascular, neuromuscular, metabolic, and electrolyte related manifestations.

In the heart, hypomagnesemia confers a predisposition to electrical instability and arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, torsades de pointes and long QT syndrome (which can potentially be fatal). We always check QT intervals when treating chronic Lyme disease/PTLDs with dapsone combination therapy, since Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), Azithromycin (Zithromax) and Ondansetron (Zofran) can all potentially affect QT intervals.

In the vascular system, low magnesium levels are associated with endothelial dysfunction, vascular contraction, and vascular fibrosis, characteristic features of hypertension.

Hypomagnesemia is also associated with an elevated risk of death from any cause, and is usually associated with hypocalcemia, low potassium levels (hypokalemia) and metabolic alkalosis as well as insulin resistance.

As we are detoxifying environmental chemicals from the environment, we tend to use up our magnesium stores, as magnesium is needed in over 300 detoxification enzymes in the body. Please speak to your healthcare provider about your use of a PPI and checking mineral levels if you are taking it for GERD and review the 16 MSIDS factors above to understand how to potentially improve your condition and get off PPIs. Famotidine (Pepcid) twice a day has a much better side effect profile than PPIs and its effects can be augmented with natural supplements if needed. We have had good success with GlutAloeMine, Xymogen, one scoop once or twice a day; and Gastromend, Designs for Health, two capsules twice a day. That is apart from following a proper diet like stopping food intake 2-3 hours before bed; getting off common triggers like high-fat foods, coffee/tea/soda, chocolate, alcohol, and peppermint; elevating the head of the bed at night and avoiding wearing tight fitting clothes. Acidic and irritant foods may also need to be avoided include citrus, tomatoes, spicy foods and onions. Their effect is through direct mucosal irritation rather than affecting the lower esophageal sphincter tone. And for those who need to lose weight, a 40% reduction in GERD has been noted in those who significantly reduced their weight while low-carbohydrate diets and plant-based diets have also shown up to a 50% reduction in GERD symptoms. So there is a lot you can do to reduce the symptoms of GERD and potentially get off PPIs.

For those interested in learning more about my new book, Ending Chronic Illness, and how the 16 point MSIDS factors are associated with a broad range of diseases including digestive disorders, please click on the link below:

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/

Wishing you the best of health!