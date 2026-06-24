Tick bites are up consistently across the US, as are hospital visits, and you need to know about the most common ticks, TBDs and signs/symptoms to watch for so you and your family can stay safe.

In Part 1 of this two-part series, I will discuss primarily soft-tick relapsing fever, with some basic information on hard-tick relapsing fever, Borrelia miyamotoi (Borrelia miyamotoi disease, i.e., BMD). Then in part 2 we will dive into hard-tick relapsing fever into more detail, since this can potentially be transmitted from the bite of an Ixodes deer tick, along with Lyme, Anaplasma, Babesia and the Powassan virus.

Some Of The Most Important Tick-Borne Diseases

I have previously covered Lyme disease, Anaplasma, Alpha-Gal, Ehrlichia, Babesia, Bartonella, Tularemia, RMSF and other rickettsial species as well as Powassan encephalitis in prior Substack’s. This includes testing, symptoms and potential treatments for these various TBDs. See the links at the end of this Substack and keep them in your science library for future reference just in case you need to refer to them.

Borrelia miyamotoi, Hard Tick Relapsing Fever & Other Borrelia Species

The number of recognized Borrelia species that can make us ill has been expanding in the past few decades, and they are referred to as a group as ‘Borrelia sensu lato.’ These include some Borrelia species you have likely not heard about and include Borrelia mayonii that I discussed a few weeks ago in my Medical Detective Substack. It has now shown up in NY and can cause a maculo-papular rash instead of the classic EM. The Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato complex—often referred to as the Lyme group—comprises over 20 genospecies and it is distinct from the Relapsing Fever (RF) group we will be discussing today. See below:

How Can We Diagnose A Broad Range of Borrelia?

The large number of genospecies of Borrelia, some of which can make us sick, and others that are non-pathogenic, cannot be picked up by standard testing like an ELISA, C6 ELISA (which only picks up Bb sensu stricto, B. afzelii and B garinii and can cross-react with B. miyamotoi) and Western blot. That is why the Immunoblot from IgeneX is my favorite first-line test because it can pick up 9 different species of Borrelia.

These include:

Borrelia burgdorferi B31

Borrelia burgdorferi 297

Borrelia californiensis

Borrelia mayonii

Borrelia afzelii

Borrelia garinii

Borrelia spielmanii

Borrelia bissettii

Borrelia valaisianaa

Here is the comparison of two-tiered testing and Immunoblotting using recombinant DNA:

I have no financial ties to IgeneX. My use of their lab is based on their accuracy (they are one of the only FDA approved tests for Lyme disease); their screening for multiple species of Borrelia sensu lato, and most importantly their results work in clinical practice! When I find new Borrelia specific bands (23, Osp C; 31, Osp A; 34, Osp B; 39 kDa and 83/93 kDa) in a patient who scores high on the Horowitz MSIDS questionnaire (HMQ > 63) with a chronic fatiguing, musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary, neuropsychiatric illness, who complains of migratory pain (one of the hallmark symptoms of acute and chronic Lyme disease), it helps to clinically establish the diagnosis. Here is the link for the questionnaire:

Go under https://cangetbetter.com/ and the tab ‘Resources’ to download the questionnaire.

From: Citera M, Freeman PR, Horowitz RI. Empirical validation of the Horowitz Multiple Systemic Infectious Disease Syndrome Questionnaire for suspected Lyme disease. Int J Gen Med. 2017 Sep 4;10:249-273. doi: 10.2147/IJGM.S140224. PMID: 28919803; PMCID: PMC5590688. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28919803/

Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever (RF) Borrelia

What happens if you get bit by a tick (or don’t see the tick bite) and develop an acute/chronic illness where standard testing for Lyme disease is negative? That is a scenario we need to account for where other species of Borrelia can make you sick.

These RF Borrelia are genetic cousins of Lyme disease. There used to be 3 main Borrelia species that were known to cause tick-borne relapsing fever (RF) in the United States:

B. hermsii: transmitted from the soft bodied tick Ornithidoros hermsii

B. turicatae: transmitted from the soft bodied tick Ornithodoros turicata

B. parkeri: transmitted from the soft bodied tick Ornithodoros parkeri

Then there were other RF Borrelia like Borrelia recurrentis (louse borne RF), Borrelia crocidurae & Borrelia duttoni (Africa, soft bodied ticks) that were known to make patients ill in other parts of the world. Just like the Lyme disease group, these comprise a large grouping of Relapsing fever Borrelia:

[ From: Jakab Á, Kahlig P, Kuenzli E, Neumayr A. Tick borne relapsing fever - a systematic review and analysis of the literature. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2022 Feb 16;16(2):e0010212. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0010212. PMID: 35171908; PMCID: PMC8887751. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35171908/ ]

How Fast Is TBRF Spreading? Case Reports Are Rising Over Time:

[ From: Jakab Á, Kahlig P, Kuenzli E, Neumayr A. Tick borne relapsing fever - a systematic review and analysis of the literature. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2022 Feb 16;16(2):e0010212. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0010212. PMID: 35171908; PMCID: PMC8887751. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8887751/ ]

Just as Lyme and other TBDs have been rising in the past few decades, TBRF is no exception. And due to the large number of species, it may go unrecognized. The slide below is from my physician training course, provided by Dr J. Shah from IgeneX. It gives you a good sense of not only some of the most common species, but when they were first discovered:

I used to find a lot of positive Borrelia hermsii RF tests in my practice early on when screening for Lyme disease. It is likely these were cross-reacting with Borrelia burgdorferi as most of my patients from the Northeast would not normally have come in contact with soft-bodied ticks:

The Easiest Way to Screen for Relapsing Fever Borrelia: The IgeneX RF Immunoblot

Since it is impractical to try screening for individual antibodies to multiple species of RF Borrelia, the easiest way to screen is an IgeneX RF Immunoblot, IgM and IgG. The IgeneX Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever (TBRF) ImmunoBlot is a comprehensive test designed to detect antibodies to multiple Borrelia species across North America, Europe, and Australia. While the panel tests for antibodies to the TBRF Borrelia genus as a whole, it specifically identifies several prominent species, including:

Borrelia miyamotoi

Borrelia hermsii

Borrelia turicatae

Borrelia coriaceae

Borrelia parkeri

In addition to detecting general antibodies for these strains, IgeneX offers a TBRF ImmunoBlot Speciation add-on test which can further distinguish specific positivity for B. miyamotoi, B. hermsii, or B. turicatae. The TBRF Assay has a sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 98% which means that a negative TBRF ImmunoBlot does not exclude the possibility of infection with TBRF Borrelia.

Symptoms of TBRF to Watch For

When you read the medical literature on TBRF, the most suggestive symptoms are relapsing fevers that come and go. In soft-tick relapsing fever we oftentimes see:

High fever with relapses

Sweats, Chills/rigors

Headaches

Muscle pains (myalgias)/joint pain (arthralgias)

Dizziness

Nausea/vomiting

Rarely facial palsy (Bell’s palsy)

Many of these symptoms can be seen in acute and chronic Lyme disease especially when there is a co-infection with Babesia as well as Ehrlichia, Anaplasma and rickettsia. Neurological involvement with TBRF is possible including meningoencephalitis, cranial neuritis and ocular manifestations, as is the case with Lyme disease. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rare complication which can also be seen in diseases as diverse as Covid-19 and Babesiosis. Here is an overview from my training course:

Although the above symptoms are the most common ones, I would like to point out that TBRF can be a ‘great imitator’ like Lyme disease. Look at the list of symptoms listed below in PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases. You will notice that although I listed the most common symptoms above, there are diverse symptoms including a cough, jaundice, enlarged spleen (splenomegaly), an enlarged liver (hepatomegaly), lymphadenopathy, fast heart rate (tachycardia), back pain, subconjunctival hemorrhage, blurry vision, nose bleeds (epistaxis), sore throat, chest pain….so keep in mind, that a patient with a multi-systemic illness who presents with the above primary symptoms, can have secondary symptoms that normally you would not attribute to TBRF. There are even rare cases of EM rashes being reported, just as has been reported for hard-tick relapsing fever, BMD.

More information on TBRF can be obtained from the HHS report that I did when I was co-chair of the Other Tick-borne Diseases and Co-infection Subcommittee:

https://www.hhs.gov/ash/advisory-committees/tickbornedisease/reports/other-tbds-2018-5-9/index.html

Hard Tick Relapsing Fever: B. miyamotoi

The symptoms of B. miyamotoi overlap soft-tick relapsing fever. I will discuss this in detail in part 2 of this Substack series. For comparison to TBRF, the most common ones are:

Fever (but relapses in only 10-40% of cases)

Chills

Fatigue

Joint pain (arthralgias)/muscle pain (myalgias)

Severe manifestations such as a meningoencephalitis appear more commonly in immunocompromised patients.

Keep in mind that Lyme disease and Bartonella can both cause B-cell deficiencies with Chronic Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) and immunoglobulin subclass deficiencies; made worse by Long Covid with T cell exhaustion and can be further compounded by mold toxins like gliotoxins suppressing immunity. In any patient with severe manifestations, remember to check their underlying immune status with total IgG levels (and IgA, IgM, IgE), IgG subclasses, NK cells, CD4/CD8 counts, mycotoxin levels (RealTime Laboratory is my favorite) and mineral levels like zinc (serum, RBC) as first-line testing since all of the above impact how the body will fight infections. Both Bb and relapsing fever Borrelia can persist through immune evasion, so a healthy immune response is essential.

General Laboratory Findings: Soft Tick Relapsing Fever

Elevated white cell counts (leukocytosis)

Low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia)

Mild elevations in total bilirubin (hyperbilirubinemia)

Elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR)

Slightly prolonged PT and PTT

General Laboratory Findings for Hard Tick Relapsing Fever, B. miyamotoi

Low white cell counts (leukopenia) in contrast to elevated WBCs in soft tick TBRF

Low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia)

Elevated liver enzymes (AST, ALT)

Protein spillage in the urine (proteinuria)

Keep in mind that other acute tick-borne diseases like Lyme, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, RMSF, Q-fever, typhus, Babesia and tick-borne viruses like the Heartland and Bourbon virus can all cause some of these same laboratory abnormalities. Doxycycline will cover all of these organisms in the early stage of infection, except for viruses (and it is inadequate against Babesia). Here is an overview of the most common laboratory abnormalities in TBRF:

Diagnostic Testing

Just as we discussed in the Substack on Borrelia mayonii, visualization of spirochetes by microscopy of peripheral blood obtained during a febrile episode is one of the best ways of finding the spirochete. This can be done with molecular DNA testing (PCR), which is more sensitive than microscopy and should be performed as early as possible, ideally before or soon after initiating treatment. See my slide below from my physician training course:

Of course, using PCR, microscopy (a Wright or Giemsa-stained smear of peripheral blood during a febrile episode will usually see spirochetes 70% of the time) and an Immunoblot will give you the best chance of confirming the diagnosis. An important caveat is that serological tests and some commercially available PCR tests can cross-react with other Borrelia species, including Lyme disease. This table from PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases gives you an overview of laboratory testing:

[ From: Jakab Á, Kahlig P, Kuenzli E, Neumayr A. Tick borne relapsing fever - a systematic review and analysis of the literature. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2022 Feb 16;16(2):e0010212. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0010212. PMID: 35171908; PMCID: PMC8887751. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8887751/ ]

Frequency of Complications

Although meningitis is the most frequent complication, it is followed by ARDS, eye issues (uveitis, iritis), and can include severe complications like septic shock, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) with bleeding, hepatitis, myocarditis, acute renal failure and even coma. The inflammation from TBRF can affect every organ system in the body:

Key Complications Which Vary Compared to Lyme Disease

Jarisch-Herxheimer reactions (JHR): although we see JHR’s frequently treating Lyme disease, they are not fatal in my experience. Ever. In RF Borrelia, these can be particularly severe. Herxes will occur in almost 20% of TBRF cases (lower than the greater than 50% rate in louse-borne relapsing fever) and manifests as high temperature spikes with rigors, and hemodynamic instability. To control JH reactions, which involve cytokine release of TNF-alpha, Il-6 and IL-8, we block NFKappaB with NAC, Alpha lipoic acid and glutathione (up to 2000 mg three times a day while alkalizing the body with sodium bicarbonate or freshly squeezed lemons/limes sipped through a straw; stimulate the Nrf2 pathway with curcumin, sulforaphane glucosinolate, resveratrol and green tea; and block NLRP3 inflammasomes using LDN 4.5 mg a day (not for those on narcotics) with low dose melatonin (1-1.5 mg/night). I also like the BLT formula from Researched Nutritionals with Smilax, which can help modulate Herxheimer reactions. The above protocol has been highly effective in our experience. More information on the doses and side effects can be found here: https://cangetbetter.com/nutritional/

Pregnant Women, Infants and the Elderly Need to Be Treated Aggressively with TBRF

TBRF, just like Lyme disease, can be transmitted from the mother to the fetus and has been associated with spontaneous abortion, premature death and neonatal death. For that reason, any woman wanting to get pregnant or who gets pregnant, needs to have an appropriate tick-borne screen. I would check for Lyme, TBRF (B. hermsii, B. miyamotoi), Babesia,Bartonella, Anaplasma and Ehrlichia as well as rickettsia species. Remember that antibody testing may be inadequate depending on the state of the immune system, and that Immunoblots for Lyme, Babesia, Bartonella, TBRF, FISH testing (Babesia, Bartonella), and a PCR for Borrelia (TLab) is a good start. Local antibody testing for exposure to Ehrlichia,Anaplasma, RMSF, Typhus, Q-fever, and tularemia is usually adequate.

When searching for TBRF, a systemic review of the literature shows that relapsing fever is present in 100% of cases, as the most suggestive symptom, and low platelet counts is the most suggestive laboratory finding. That being said, in our patients who have had positive RF Immunoblots, showing prior exposure, we have not seen the typical patterns of fevers and low platelet counts. This is likely due to the interaction of other infections and co-infections on their presenting complaints and laboratory values. This is similar to what we see with Babesia in our co-infected patients with Lyme and Bartonella. The medical literature reports that Babesia should cause a hemolytic anemia, low platelet count, elevated liver functions and severe illness, yet in our patient population, I have only seen hemolysis due to Babesia twice in my clinical career of 42 years! That is because those clinical manifestations usually occur in the very young or elderly with chronic medical problems. When you mix in other infections, it can change the clinical manifestations.

The overall case fatality rate for TBRF is approximately 6.5% with deaths primarily affecting infants and the elderly. In a 98-patient cohort from an endemic area in Spain, the most common findings were fever, headache, elevated CRP, thrombocytopenia and low neutrophil counts. Neurologic involvement occurs in 5-10% of cases, and a rash (macular, papular or petechial) develops in 4-50% of cases, usually as the primary fever wanes. Without treatment, 3-5 relapses typically occur with decreasing severity over time as the immune system adapts to the changes in spirochetal proteins.

Neurological complications

The most severe ones from TBRF are meningoencephalitis, lymphocytic meningitis, cranial neuritis (esp. Bell’s palsy) and ocular involvement. B turicatae and B. duttonii cause neurological involvement as frequently as B. burgdorferi.

Treatment

When neurological involvement is present, IV beta-lactams like IV Rocephin for 14 days is recommended. Otherwise, doxycycline 100 mg BID x 7-14 days is usually sufficient. Tetracyclines can be used at a dose of 500 mg 4x per day, but it is certainly easier to use doxycycline. JH reactions can be seen with all of these different antibiotic protocols:

Conclusion

As tick-borne diseases continue to rise, other species of Borrelia including TBRF Borrelia are becoming more common. It is not uncommon in my patient population to see not only positive Immunoblots for Lyme through IgeneX, but also positive TBRF Immunoblots. Any individual with signs and symptoms suggestive of a Lyme-like disorder with the above clinical manifestations should be checked for a broad-range of Borrelia species. Stay tuned for a deep-dive on Borrelia miyamotoi disease (BMD) next week and stay safe as the ticks are out in full force this year!

Here are the prior Substack’s for your reference library:

Medical Detective Substack’s on Lyme Disease:

Babesia:

Bartonella

Anaplasma/Ehrlichia:

Tularemia:

Powassan Encephalitis:

Alpha Gal Syndrome (AGS):

In my upcoming book from Simon and Schuster, Ending Chronic Illness, I will be doing a deep dive into the 3 B’s (Borrelia, Babesia and Bartonella) with detailed instructions on how to do the highly effective dapsone protocol, including low-dose dapsone combination therapy for those who are sensitive. It is written like a cookbook so any doctor and patient can use it to benefit from the protocol that has put so many of my patients into long-term clinical remission. You can pre-order the book now:

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/