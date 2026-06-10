There are very few headlines that catch my eye. This one was surprising but not unexpected, since ticks are known to spread via travel on birds (and air travel has become more expensive these days, as I just found out after booking several flights). Here is the news release that made me pay more attention:

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/lyme-disease-rare-type-found-first-time-new-york-symptoms-severe-rcna348491

So what exactly is the ‘new type of Lyme disease (LD)’? It’s a strain of LD that is not normally found in NY State. Its Borrelia mayonii. The CDC just reported on it in their MMWR report. Here is a brief summary:

[From: Nafiz TN, Prusinski MA, Gubbala S, et al. Notes from the Field: Borrelia mayonii Lyme Disease — New York, 2025. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2026;75:271–272. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7521a2 ]

This is an important case study, because B. mayonii clinically presents differently than an infection with Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb), so we need to understand how to properly diagnose and treat it if it is being found in new areas. You can read more about the findings below:

B. mayonii is not a common strain of Borrelia making people ill. In fact, it had only been discovered a few years ago. See the CDC timeline of the discovery of tick-borne pathogens in the US. It is one of the most recent ones found by our health agencies:

[From: Discovery of tickborne pathogens as causes of human disease in the United States, 1900-present. Corporate Authors(s) : Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S.) Published Date : 04/22/2019. URL : https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/79811 ]

As rare as it is, however, I have seen a case of B. mayonii during my clinical career. See the details below and lets discuss the differences between how these different Borrelia strains can present and why we need to have suspicion of multiple co-infections when evaluating patients with multisystemic symptoms.

The most common symptoms of B. mayonii are:

Fever or chills with flu-like symptoms

Muscle or joint pain

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Rash

But the rash is not the classic LD rash seen with B. burgdorferi and because of the unusually high level of spirochetes in the blood, there is a concern for more severe systemic illness. Lyme carditis is possible based on animal studies and cranial neuropathy (especially facial nerve palsy) with lymphocytic meningitis and peripheral neuropathy is also possible. See below.

Case Presentation

There was a 31 y/o white male presented to our medical office several years ago. Here are the details of his case so you can play Medical Detective along with me to see how we figured out the diagnosis. This was a complicated case.

Chief complaints: A 31 year-old male came in to my office complaining of severe fatigue, knee pain, pain in the bottom of the feet, along with myalgias (muscle pains) in the legs, flanks, gluteus muscles, thighs, and arms (triceps); He also had nerve pain when stretching his upper extremities, described as an electrical/burning like sensation, which was worse in the morning, lasting seconds at a time; there were also chills without fevers with a history of a maculopapular rash on the chest and back which started several days before. Other symptoms included some shortness of breath and air hunger with a deep breath; nausea; stiff neck and early awakening from sleep.

Past medical history:

1. Rocky mountain spotted fever (RMSF), age 4. The tick bite was treated approximately 3 weeks later and he recovered without sequelae. (BTW, this is unusual for RMSF…see below)

2. Kidney stones: 20 stones were recently seen on a CT scan of the abdomen. He had one the prior week which was responsible for his flank pain and blood in his urine (hematuria). They never strained the urine to discover the type of stone. The patient stated that his parathyroid levels had been within normal limits in the past without a history of hypercalcemia in the blood (a common cause of kidney stones). There was also no history of pyelonephritis (infection of the kidney) or urinary tract infections secondary to the stones.

3. Low testosterone/low sperm counts: low T was discovered at age 29 with a testosterone in the 200s. He was started on testosterone therapy approximately one year before seeing me with BHCG injections + Clomid (Medical detectives out there: What causes low T in young men???)

4. Low vitamin B12: 252 (normal range should be over 400)

5. History of otitis media and a mastoidectomy/hearing loss: he had frequent ear infections and tubes as a child

6. History of Hypertension & Alcohol Use. His initial BP was 149/92 (the new normal range is below 120/80) and he had no history of low BP or POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) which can be seen in multiple diseases (CLD, Bartonella, Long Covid, Mold toxicity)

7. History of childhood abuse with anxiety, depression, phobias/PTSD: the patient had grown up with an alcoholic father and was taking a valium derivative

8. History of yellow fever: He had been unconscious for days after traveling through the Amazon basin years before. Yellow fever is a flavivirus like W. Nile, Zika, Powassan virus (POWV), Tick-borne Encephalitis virus (TBEV) and dengue fever. He states he had a full recovery.

Present Illness:

The patient fell ill in Southampton NY while visiting friends. He complained of flank pain and blood in the urine (hematuria) along with chills, fatigue, symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, arthralgias, myalgias, shortness of breath, air hunger, a stiff neck, early awakening…and had woken up 5 days prior with a non-pruritic maculopapular rash (a rash that was not itchy) on his chest before the initial onset of symptoms. Had been in Missouri two weeks prior. He went to the local ER where he was diagnosed with the kidney stones. The physician on call suspected Lyme disease but testing was negative, so he was not treated. They ruled out COVID.

There was no associated chest pain, palpitations, headaches, light or sound sensitivity, dizziness, cognitive difficulties, new onset of neuropsychiatric symptoms, or sleep problems with the rash. Also, no tick bite was seen. He consulted with an on-line MD however, who did place him on doxycycline because of the suggestive symptoms (a mild stiff neck can be a sign of Lyme meningitis along with his muscle and joint pains, which would not be secondary to kidney stones).

Medication during his initial visit: doxycycline 100 mg PO BID, Plaquenil 200 mg QD, Clomid 25 mg QD, beta hCG injections QOD, and Cymbalta 60 mg/day.

Review of Systems (ROS): this was negative except for air hunger improving on doxycycline; Nausea and vomiting 1 x with his kidney stone; depression/ anxiety/phobias/PTSD which had improved over time with therapy and Cymbalta.

The patient felt better within 24 hours of taking the antibiotics. During that time, the rash had spread from his chest to his back while on antibiotics, but not his extremities. This is an example of what the rash looked like:

Physical Examination: he was a well-developed, well-nourished white male in no apparent distress. No other abnormalities were found on examination except for the elevated BP at 142/92 and the maculopapular rash seen above, that was fading. Bell’s palsy however developed within one week on the doxycycline….so now we have a problem. Doxycycline should have normally covered neurological Lyme. What was happening?

What Is The Differential diagnoses of Maculopapular Rashes in Adults?

This includes a large differential set of diagnoses, including hypersensitivity reactions to drugs, viral rashes (exanthems), i.e., HIV, Ebola, Parvovirus, W. Nile, Zika, and infectious mononucleosis. Bell’s palsy can be occasionally due to viral infections, so this had to be considered.

Also, bacterial sources of maculopapular rashes include meningococcal meningitis (meningococcemia…but most patients are much sicker), tick-borne illness (RMSF, Ehrlichia, Relapsing fever Borrelia), and of course, B. mayonii.

You can read more about other Borrelia like relapsing fever Borrelia here which can also cause rashes:https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441913

Laboratory Testing Ordered:

This included a CBC, CMP, Hemoglobin A1c, PSA, free PSA, ASO and anti-DNAase antibodies (for Strep), NK cells (# and function), hs-CRP, ESR, ANA, RF (inflammatory markers) with a TGF-beta-1 level, antiganglioside antibodies, anti-myelin antibodies, GAD 65 antibody levels, vitamin levels (B12, folate, methylmalonic acid), mineral levels (magnesium, iodine, copper, zinc, selenium) in both serum and red blood cells (RBC), Stachybotrys titers (for mold exposure) and blood heavy metals (Mercury, lead). I also sent off hormone levels, i.e., thyroid, ACTH, LH, Testosterone, DHT, free testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin, LH; posterior pituitary hormones (MSH, VIP, ADH), immunoglobulins and subclasses, glutathione levels, antigliadin antibody and a TTG to rule out celiac disease/gluten sensitivity.

Local tickborne testing: this included Ehrlichia and Anaplasma titers, Bartonella titers with a VEGF, Borrelia hermsii, RMSF, Q- fever, typhus, & tularemia titers, Mycoplasma, Chlamydia pneumonia and Brucella titers, with Toxoplasma titers (there was exposure to cats).

IgeneX: I sent off a Lyme Immunoblot IgM/IgG (which checks for multiple different strains of Borrelia), a Lyme Multiplex PCR, Babesia titers and Babesia FISH (for the chills, air hunger and shortness of breath), a Bartonella Western blot (this is before Immunoblots were available) and Bartonella FISH. A Relapsing Fever Tick-borne panel was also sent off to check for multiple species of relapsing fever and separate Borrelia miyamotoi titers were planned if the above tests were negative.

Viral titers included: HHV 6, EBV, CMV, West Nile virus, Parvovirus, Coxsackie, Dengue fever, and Chikungunya virus; with PCR’s for HHV6 and EBV due to the possibility of a viral exanthem overlapping the presentation.

Laboratory Results:

The EBV PCR returned positive in the blood, consistent with an active case of mononucleosis. Other viral titers and PCRs were negative. So I had to consider that part of the rash might have been from mononucleosis, but the Bell’s palsy didn’t fit the clinical picture, failing doxycycline. The CBC and metabolic panel (CMP) were within normal limits (WNL). Immunoglobulins and subclasses were also WNL, and testosterone levels were fine at 525. His antigliadin antibody for gluten sensitivity was negative, but his tissue transglutaminase (TTG) was weakly positive at 6 (Neg < 5). This made me consider occult celiac disease, but the rash from celiac disease, Dermatitis herpetiformis (DH) is not a spreading maculopapular rash, and is usually over the buttocks and extensor surfaces. Also, if he had celiac, he would have had signs of malabsorption (his B12 was low) with some neuropathy (which he had) but normally would have had prior significant GI symptoms like diarrhea with weight loss, which he denied.

His complement C4a studies showed an elevation at 870.5 (N < 650). C4a elevations are commonly seen in our practice with chronic Lyme disease and also mold.

There was also a low serum iodine at 30.9 (N > 40) with normal thyroid functions (TFT’s).

His Lyme testing returned positive for several Borrelia specific bands. IgeneX testing revealed a + 23 (Osp C), weak 31 (OspA) and a positive + 93 kdA band, and other TBD’s were negative. The patient took doxycycline early in the course of the illness and early doxy may abrogate an immune response, so this implies earlier potential exposure, especially with the low T, a common hormonal dysregulation in men with CLD/PTLDS.

Assessment & Plan:

I felt he had probable Lyme disease by history. His history of a sudden illness with severe fatigue, joint pain, myalgias, chills, shortness of breath, and neuralgia with a stiff neck, is suggestive of CNS Lyme disease. Since he lived in Missouri and was visiting prior to his illness, working out on grassy areas without tick prevention, the most likely diagnosis was that he had a tick bite and infection with a specific species of Borrelia called Borrelia mayonii which can cause an associated maculopapular rash. His rapid response to doxycycline was also consistent with the diagnosis, however, his neurological symptoms worsened on doxycycline. That was unusual.

How Can The Diagnosis Be Confirmed?

[From: Bobbi S. Pritt, et al. Borrelia mayonii – A cause of Lyme borreliosis that can be visualized by microscopy of thin blood films. Clin Microbiol and Infection Published:July 26, 2021 DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmi.2021.07.023]

Laboratory tests from Stony Brook Hospital Ruled Out Other TBDs with Rashes

Repeat local testing showed a Normal CBC and CMP with liver functions. Although other tickborne infections such as Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky mountain spotted fever and Q fever can cause various types of dermatological reactions with rashes and a multisystemic illness, the fact that he did not have any low white cell counts (leukopenia), low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia), and/or elevated liver functions (transaminitis) makes those diagnoses less likely, although they would also have responded to an early course of doxycycline.

Bell’s Palsy Despite Doxycycline

Since the patient had resistant neurological symptoms and evidence of Borrelia specific bands, he was placed on IV Rocephin (ceftriaxone) 2 grams once a day with ursodiol 300 mg BID, Plaquenil 200 mg BID, Zithromax 250 mg BID, doxy 200 mg BID, Nystatin 500,000 Units BID, triple probiotics (Orthobiotic, Theralac, saccharomyces boulardii) and triple biofilm agents (Biocidin, Stevia, cinnamon/clove/oregano oil). Could early biofilm formation with Borrelia explain the resistance to doxycycline?

[From: Di Domenico EG, Cavallo I, Bordignon V, D’Agosto G, Pontone M, Trento E, Gallo MT, Prignano G, Pimpinelli F, Toma L, Ensoli F. The Emerging Role of Microbial Biofilm in Lyme Neuroborreliosis. Front Neurol. 2018 Dec 3;9:1048. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2018.01048. PMID: 30559713; PMCID: PMC6287027.]

Clinical Response

The patient’s Bell’s palsy gradually improved in the next several weeks, with complete resolution post one month of IV ceftriaxone and oral AB’s with biofilm agents. He was placed on famciclovir (Famvir) 500 mg BID for his + EBV PCR with reactivation and also Byron White EB-HHV6. All systemic symptoms resolved by month 2 and he felt better once he started a strict gluten free diet (+TTG).

Take home points: early Lyme disease can present with rapid CNS involvement and a clinical history of exposure in the Midwest (MO) helped to confirm exposure to B. mayonii. Now that this infection is showing up in New York, it is only a matter of time until other areas begin to see it since we are seeing a rapid expansion of TBDs. As in most of our patients, there was also a multisystemic illness with overlapping factors. His low testosterone was suggestive of a prior Lyme infection, since we frequently find low T in young men due to inflammation affecting hormone production (LH) from the pituitary gland. He also had gluten sensitivity, not found by other providers which we picked up on routine testing, apart from EBV reactivation, which is now more commonly seen with T cell exhaustion in those suffering from Long Covid. A key consideration in this case was to consider biofilm agents along with doxycycline early in the course of illness, especially with CNS and PNS involvement and to use IV Rocephin when symptoms progressed.

How Does B. Mayonii Differ From Other Spirochetal Infections?

While Borrelia mayonii causes Lyme disease, it symptom profile diverges from classic cases in important ways. The most obvious is that patients infected frequently develop diffuse or multiple rashes across the body. The illness also tends to bring a heavier initial systemic burden where patients can suffer from prominent gastrointestinal distress, including nausea and vomiting, alongside typical flulike symptoms such as high fevers, severe headaches, chills, joint pain and profound fatigue. This patient’s nausea and vomiting however was likely due to kidney stones! Keep in mind that many other tickborne diseases including Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, Q fever and other relapsing fever Borrelia can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms and be a “great imitator”. Borrelia mayonii also causes neurological abnormalities such as a mild stiff neck (which can be seen in other Borrelia species) and confusion with or without large joint arthritis. He had exposure to RMSF, but I wonder if it was a false positive and cross-reactive with other species, because if RMSF is not caught early, it can be fatal. Ten percent of positive RMSF titers have been shown to be false positive according to the medical literature. Usually doxycycline also has to be given in the first 6 days of RMSF to prevent severe illness and even death. Since B. mayonii can cause cardiovascular complications (Lyme carditis), anyone with a maculopapular rash, flu-like symptoms, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, headaches, with muscle and joint pains (which are also frequent viral symptoms) needs to keep this in mind with the differential diagnosis.

Clues To Diagnose B. Mayonii

Borrelia mayonii causes a significantly higher concentration of bacteria in the patient’s blood (spirochetemia) then Borrelia burgdorferi so that can assist with the diagnosis. Standard Lyme testing which relies on two-tiered serological blood tests can take weeks for antibodies to develop and oftentimes yields false negatives early on in the course of the disease. For Borrelia mayonii, the exceptionally high bacterial load means that real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect the DNA of the bacteria, are highly effective during the acute phase of illness and a Giemsa stain can oftentimes find the spirochete under the microscope. Consider those tests in someone with a maculopapular rash and the above clinical history and symptoms.

Although the treatment protocol for Borrelia mayonii is similar to Lyme disease, commonly starting with doxycycline, once the infection has spread to the central Nervous System with signs of Bell’s palsy, intravenous antibiotics like ceftriaxone are required. In the index patient in New York that was reported by the CDC, he was also simultaneously infected with Anaplasma phagocytophilum. You can read more about that infection here:

The arrival of Borrelia mayonii in New York serves as a stark reminder of the dynamic nature of vector-borne diseases. Driven by climate shifts and expanding wildlife reservoirs, new pathogens are migrating into new territories. Be vigilant. Just because a disease has not been found in your area, does not mean that it may not be coming soon to a garden near you!

Final Thoughts And How You Can Help

Tick-borne diseases are spreading and causing tremendous suffering. After 41 years in clinical practice and seeing over 13,000 chronically ill patients with CLD/PTLDS although I have published extensively in the medical literature on effective diagnostic and treatment regimens to help benefit the world, it is still not moving the needle enough across the medical/political spectrum. I receive emails from patients all over the world that they can’t find providers to treat them. That is because a gold-standard randomized trial still needs to be done to convince the medical establishment. What else can be done in the meantime?

I met with several members of HHS a few days ago. These are well-motivated individuals who also want to see us all move the field ahead. They have heard your pleas for help. One of them told me that she personally knew at least 50 patients who reported success with dapsone combination therapy, with stories of hundreds of other people reporting similar success rates with my protocols. They suggested to me that patients and providers submit case studies that reflect their experiences. See the link below to tell your success story so it is heard by top officials. In that way, funding can be appropriated in the right areas:

https://cure.ncats.io/create/case/chronic-lyme-disease/case-review

You can also apply for the Topx HHS Tech Sprint:

The TOPx HHS Tech Sprint for AI and Invisible Illness is a fast-paced, national prize competition with a $2,000,000 prize pool that puts U.S. Open Data in the hands of the public—mobilizing industry, entrepreneurs, and communities to build real-world tools using AI to address urgent health challenges.

Challenge Statement:

“No one should suffer years without answers—so how might we use U.S. Open Data and AI to turn fragmented signals into trusted insights, so people living with Lyme disease, Long COVID, and other complex, chronic conditions are believed earlier, diagnosed faster, and supported with care that works?”

https://invisibleillness.crowdicity.com/hubbub/communitypage/23464

Do You Have A Solution That Helps But Is Not Being Widely Adopted?

Community-driven ideas and actionable priorities that deserve attention are the focus. Share your idea below and describe why it is critical for the Invisible Illness community:

https://invisibleillness.crowdicity.com/hubbub/communitypage/23485

I will go on these links in the next few days *(after traveling) to submit some of my ideas, but you can help move the needle ahead by telling our officials what has worked for your chronic, complex condition (and don’t forget to mention how many healthcare providers you had to see before getting a proper diagnosis).

Thank you for helping. Regarding ‘invisible illnesses’… stay tuned for Ending Chronic Illness, a paradigm-shifting comprehensive road map to help understand and address the biological and environmental factors fueling today’s epidemic of chronic diseases. I’m excited to share this information with you and your loved ones. I know it will help!

Yours in health, Dr H

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/