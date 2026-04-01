The ophthalmologic manifestations of Lyme disease, caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, and eye problems related to bartonellosis, primarily caused by Bartonella henselae, represent a complex intersection of infectious diseases and ocular health. Both pathogens are masters of immune evasion and can affect every structure of the eye from the protective outer layers to the intricate neural pathways of the posterior segment and brain.

The CDC just published an article in Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) by one of my longtime colleagues, Dr Steven Schutzer, listing the ocular manifestations of Lyme disease. I thought this would therefore be an excellent opportunity to discuss the most common eye problems seen with both Lyme disease and Bartonella (since most of our patients are co-infected) as well as a few other tickborne diseases and go through some of the common symptoms that would make you suspect these infections. I also want to discuss with you ‘alarm’ symptoms’ related to the eyes. Those are symptoms that should get you over to an ophthalmologist or an excellent optometrist, like mine, ASAP should these symptoms arise.

[From: Bellafiore J, Mahrous A, Gurumurthy V, Capitle E, Schutzer SE. Retrospective Case Series of Ocular Lyme Disease, 1988–2025. Emerg Infect Dis. 2026;32(1):15-20. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid3201.250769https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/32/1/25-0769_article# ]

I. The Anterior Segment of the Eye: Portal of Entry and Early Inflammation

The anterior segment of the eye includes the cornea, conjunctiva, iris, ciliary body, lens and anterior chamber. Here is a breakdown of those structures:

[From: van Zyl T, Yan W, McAdams AM, Monavarfeshani A, Hageman GS, Sanes JR. Cell atlas of the human ocular anterior segment: Tissue-specific and shared cell types. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2022 Jul 19;119(29):e2200914119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2200914119. Epub 2022 Jul 15. PMID: 35858321; PMCID: PMC9303934. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9303934/ ]

Definitions of Anterior Segment Structures

Cornea: This is the transparent outer layer at the front of the eye that protects the eye and refracts light.

Conjunctiva: This is the thin membrane covering the sclera and lining the inside of the eyelids, which helps lubricate the eye.

Iris: The colored part of the eye that controls the amount of light entering through the pupil.

Ciliary Body: Connects the iris to the choroid, producing aqueous humor and controlling the shape of the lens.

Lens: Situated behind the iris, it focuses light onto the retina.

Anterior Chamber: The fluid-filled space between the cornea and the iris

1. Etiology and Pathophysiology

A. Lyme disease: in the early localized stage, the spirochete can spread through the blood to the ocular tissues. The pathophysiology involves direct bacterial invasion and a secondary immune mediated inflammatory response.

B. Bartonellosis: whether transmitted by a cat scratch, flea bite, or other vector, this gram-negative bacteria targets the vascular endothelium. This is why an elevated VEGF i.e. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor, can be seen with both acute and chronic bartonellosis, because of inflammation in the blood vessels. A classic presentation is called Parinaud’s Oculoglandular Syndrome (POGS), where the bacteria enters through the conjunctiva leading to localized granulomatous inflammation.

2. Clinical Manifestations

Conjunctivitis: Lyme disease frequently presents with a nonspecific follicular conjunctivitis in the early stage which is oftentimes bilateral. Bartonella causes a more severe, often unilateral, granulomatous conjunctivitis accompanied by pre-auricular lymphadenopathy (i.e., swollen lymph nodes in front of the ear). Viral conjunctivitis often starts unilaterally, and then often becomes bilateral and is highly contagious (Lyme is not).

[Photo on the left: Bacterial Conjunctivitis Contributed by O Chaigasame, MD. From: Pippin MM, Le JK. Bacterial Conjunctivitis. [Updated 2023 Aug 17]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK546683/ Photo on the right: Viral conjunctivitis Image courtesy S Bhimji. From: Solano D, Fu L, Czyz CN. Viral Conjunctivitis. [Updated 2023 Aug 28]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470271/ ]

Keratitis: Keratitis refers to inflammation in the cornea. Lyme-associated keratitis typically appears as bilateral, patchy, stromal infiltrates. Patients report blurred vision, light sensitivity (photophobia) and usually complain of a “gritty” sensation.

[From: Miyashiro M J, Inamine N P, Inamine G S (November 01, 2025) Bilateral Granulomatous Keratic Precipitates Following Inadequate Antibiotic Coverage for Presumed Lyme Disease. Cureus 17(11): e95917. DOI 10.7759/cureus.95917. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12669937/pdf/cureus-0017-00000095917.pdf ]

Anterior Uveitis: Both Lyme disease and Bartonella can cause inflammation of the iris (iritis), which is the colored part of the eye. This results in a “ciliary flush” (redness around the iris) with pain and sensitivity to light.

Eyelid Abnormalities: Lyme disease can cause significant periorbital edema (swelling around the eye) in Figure 1; or blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids) in Figure 2. In disseminated Lyme disease, Bell’s palsy (facial nerve paralysis) can lead to lagopthalmos (where the patient cannot fully close the eyelid) resulting in exposure keratitis and corneal scarring. This is illustrated in Figure 3.

[Figure 1: Periorbital edema and erythema (A) as well as ptosis (B) in a woman with serologically confirmed Lyme disease–associated orbital inflammation. From: Nieto JC, Kim N, Lucarelli MJ. Dacryoadenitis and Orbital Myositis Associated With Lyme Disease. Arch Ophthalmol. 2008;126(8):1165–1166. doi:10.1001/archopht.126.8.1165. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/420733#google_vignette ]

[Figure 2. From: [Anterior Blepharitis Contributed by S Shah, MS, FICO, MRCS. From: Eberhardt M, Zeppieri M, Rammohan G. Blepharitis. [Updated 2025 Feb 3]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459305/ ]]

[From: Portelinha J, Passarinho MP, Costa JM. Neuro-ophthalmological approach to facial nerve palsy. Saudi J Ophthalmol. 2015 Jan-Mar;29(1):39-47. doi: 10.1016/j.sjopt.2014.09.009. Epub 2014 Sep 28. PMID: 25859138; PMCID: PMC4314567. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4314567/ ]

A Broad Range of Anterior Segment Eye Problems Can Arise From Multiple Tickborne Diseases

In a comprehensive review in the Journal Zoonotic Diseases published several years ago, the most common ocular manifestations of multiple tickborne diseases (not just Lyme disease and Bartonella) included conjunctivitis, keratitis, cranial nerve palsies, optic nerve disease, uveitis, exudative retinal detachment and inflammation in all parts of the eye (panopthalmitis). However, look at the broad range of inflammatory eye symptoms that can appear from tick bites including not just Ixodes ticks, but dog ticks, Rocky Mountain Wood ticks, the Asian Bush tick (Hemophilus Longicornis), the Lone Star tick (Amblyomma americanum), and soft bodied ticks:

[From: Ng, X.L.; Lau, B.Y.Y.; Chan, C.X.C.; Lim, D.K.A.; Lim, B.X.H.; Lim, C.H.L. Revenge of the Tick: Tick-Borne Diseases and the Eye in the Age of Climate Change and Globalisation. Zoonotic Dis. 2022, 2, 183-227. https://doi.org/10.3390/zoonoticdis2040017 ]

Based on this extensive review, many cases of Lyme disease, Bartonella and other TBDs affect every segment of the anterior portion of the eye. Many individuals in the article published by the CDC in EID (see the reference section below) had sudden vision loss in one eye, decreased vision and painful ocular movements, red eyes with conjunctivitis, light sensitivity, uveitis (inflammation in the iris, the colored part of the eye), retinal vasculitis (inflammation in the retinal blood vessels), periorbital edema (swelling around the eye), intermittent double vision (diplopia), and abducens nerve palsy (the 6th cranial nerve). This is where there is weakness in the lateral rectus muscle, preventing the affected eye from turning outward (abduction) and resulting in an inward turn (esotropia) and horizontal double vision. Any of these symptoms should be a ‘red alert’ to see your eye doctor ASAP, since the sooner you treat, the less likely there will be long-term complications.

The list of the most common ophthalmological issues with tick-borne diseases can be found in the article below:

[From: Ng, X.L.; Lau, B.Y.Y.; Chan, C.X.C.; Lim, D.K.A.; Lim, B.X.H.; Lim, C.H.L. Revenge of the Tick: Tick-Borne Diseases and the Eye in the Age of Climate Change and Globalisation. Zoonotic Dis. 2022, 2, 183-227. https://doi.org/10.3390/zoonoticdis2040017 ]

Here is a table from the above article, showing the ocular manifestations of Lyme disease by stage:

II. The Posterior Segment: Vision-Threatening Complications

The posterior segment of the eye includes-the vitreous, retina, choroid, and optic nerve. This is where these tick-borne diseases cause the most significant morbidity. Posterior segment findings occur in almost 20% of Lyme disease patients with ocular involvement.

1. Pathophysiology and Manifestations of Lyme disease and Bartonella

A. Vitritis: Vitritis is the inflammation of the vitreous humor, the gel-like substance filling the eye, characterized by the accumulation of inflammatory cells and protein. It is often a sight-threatening symptom of intermediate uveitis, infections (e.g., Lyme disease), or autoimmune diseases (e.g., sarcoidosis), resulting in floaters and blurry vision. Remember that floaters are normal as we age, and don’t necessarily imply significant pathology. Blurry vision, however, requires immediate ophthalmological evaluation (although in many cases of Lyme disease it is due to accommodation problems with the eyes, requiring a change in prescription which improves over time with treatment).

B. Retinal Vasculitis: Lyme can cause inflammation of the retinal vessels, leading to “sheathing” of the veins, cotton wool spots, and potential vascular occlusions that cause sudden vision loss. In one case series of Late LD, 70% of patients presented with retinal vasculitis, months to years after the initial infection and occurred with weak or negative serology.

[From: Kılıç Müftüoğlu İ, Aydın Akova Y, Gür Güngör S. A Case of Lyme Disease Accompanied by Uveitis and White Dot Syndrome. Turk J Ophthalmol. 2016 Oct;46(5):241-243. doi: 10.4274/tjo.25991. Epub 2016 Oct 17. PMID: 28058168; PMCID: PMC5200838. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5200838/ ]

C. Neuroretinitis: this is seen in Lyme disease but is also the hallmark of Bartonella. It is characterized by optic disc edema followed by the formation of a “macular star” (exudates arranged a star pattern around the center of vision). Other common findings include discrete white retinal or choroidal lesions, focal retinochoroiditis and retinal infiltrates.

[From: Agarwal A, Rübsam A, Zur Bonsen L, Pichi F, Neri P, Pleyer U. A Comprehensive Update on Retinal Vasculitis: Etiologies, Manifestations and Treatments. J Clin Med. 2022 Apr 30;11(9):2525. doi: 10.3390/jcm11092525. PMID: 35566655; PMCID: PMC9101900. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9101900/ ]

D. Chorioretinitis: Both pathogens can cause focal or multifocal white-yellow lesions on the retina and choroid. In Bartonella, these are often small, discrete infiltrates that be resolve without scarring. Figure 1 below shows bilateral chorioretinitis in Lyme disease. The second figure involves bilateral chorioretinitis due to Bartonella henselae.

[From: Issa R, DeSouza SAM. Recurrent bilateral chorioretinitis with positive Lyme serology: a case report. J Med Case Rep. 2021 May 4;15(1):253. doi: 10.1186/s13256-021-02804-7. PMID: 33941242; PMCID: PMC8094503. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8094503/ ]

[From: Empeslidis, T., Tsaousis, K., Konidaris, V. et al. Multifocal chorioretinitis caused by Bartonella henselae: imaging findings of spectral domain optical coherence tomography during treatment with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole. Eye 28, 907–909 (2014). https://doi.org/10.1038/eye.2014.86 ]

E. Optic Neuropathy: optic nerve involvement manifests as optic neuritis, optic disc edema and optic atrophy. See the figure below:

[From: Barten M, Strand E, Knight T. Optic disc edema associated with neuroborreliosis. IDCases. 2025 Nov 29;42:e02438. doi: 10.1016/j.idcr.2025.e02438. PMID: 41473482; PMCID: PMC12747239. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12747239/#:~:text=Purpose,Observations ]

Symptoms of Lyme-induced optic neuritis :

Inflammation of the optic nerve often presents differently in Lyme disease than “typical” cases (which are usually unilateral and painful).

Bilateral Involvement: Unlike many other causes, Lyme often affects both eyes.

Painless Vision Loss: It frequently causes a progressive decline in vision without the sharp pain typically associated with eye movement when multiple sclerosis (MS) is involved.

Blurred Vision & Blind Spots: Patients may experience general blurring or a “scotoma” (a specific blind or blurry spot in the center of the visual field).

Impaired Color Vision: Colors may appear “washed out,” faded, or difficult to differentiate.

Optic Disc Edema (Papilledema/Papillitis): Swelling of the optic nerve head can be seen which can be caused by direct inflammation or increased intracranial pressure from Lyme meningitis.

Brief Vision Episodes: Short-lived blackouts or “dimming” of vision can be seen. POTS/dysautonomia should be ruled out when blackouts are present, as low brain perfusion can cause similar visual symptoms due to low blood pressure.

Headaches: These are often associated with increased pressure in the skull.

Photopsia: Seeing flashes of light or flickering, especially when moving the eyes.

Nausea & Dizziness: These may accompany the swelling if it is part of a broader neurologic Lyme infection.

Optic Atrophy: This is the end-stage result of prolonged or severe inflammation, where nerve fibers are permanently damaged.

Permanent Vision Impairment: Long-term loss of visual acuity that does not improve with antibiotics can happen if damage to the optic nerve takes place because of a long-standing infection that has been inadequately treated. Fortunately, I have never seen this happen in my 41 years of treating chronic Lyme and TBD patients!

Visual Field Loss: Large permanent gaps in vision, often in the periphery or center.

Pale Optic Disc: During an exam, the optic nerve appears abnormally pale due to the loss of healthy nerve tissue and blood supply.

How Does Bartonella Induced Optic Neuritis Differ?

Bartonella oftentimes causes more neuroretinitis (inflammation of the nerve and retina) vs pure optic neuritis or disc edema; is usually unilateral (vs Lyme where it is often bilateral) and Bartonella is typically painless where visual loss is usually sudden. See the comparison table below:

Posterior Segment of the Eye

Multiple ticks and tick-borne diseases can cause posterior segment ocular problems also. Notice that these range from hemorrhages, inflammation in different posterior segments (chorioretinitis, vitritis, macular and retinal detachment, branch retinal vein and arterial occlusions…). These posterior segment eye issues can arise from tularemia (oculoglandular syndrome), Tick-borne Relapsing fever, Ehrlichiosis, RMSF, Powassan and Tick-borne Encephalitis, Colorado tick fever and even rarely Babesiosis.

[From: Ng, X.L.; Lau, B.Y.Y.; Chan, C.X.C.; Lim, D.K.A.; Lim, B.X.H.; Lim, C.H.L. Revenge of the Tick: Tick-Borne Diseases and the Eye in the Age of Climate Change and Globalisation. Zoonotic Dis. 2022, 2, 183-227. https://doi.org/10.3390/zoonoticdis2040017 ]

Diagnostics

Optical coherence tomography (OCT): this is the single most versatile diagnostic imaging modality for evaluating a broad range of eye diseases affecting both anterior and posterior segments as well as neurological complications. OCT provides high resolution cross-sectional imaging of ocular structures and has become the gold standard for detecting retinal fluid, evaluating optic nerve disorders, and assessing anterior segment anatomy including the angle structures.

Fluorescein angiography: this evaluates retinal and colloidal vascular integrity, detecting leakage, low blood flow (ischemia) and neovascularization. While its use has declined with increased anti-VEGF therapy, it remains valuable for diagnosing unexplained vision loss, macular edema and vascular occlusions.

Fundus photography: In the standard or ultra-wide field, it documents posterior segment pathology including retinal vascular disease, optic nerve abnormalities and peripheral retinal lesions. Ultra-wide field imaging can capture over 80% of the retinal surface in a single image. The figure below is a retinal photograph with fluorescein angiography in ocular Bartonellosis.

[From: Zeppieri M, Marsili S, Enaholo ES, Shuaibu AO, Uwagboe N, Salati C, Spadea L, Musa M. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): A Brief Look at the Uses and Technological Evolution of Ophthalmology. Medicina (Kaunas). 2023 Dec 3;59(12):2114. doi: 10.3390/medicina59122114. PMID: 38138217; PMCID: PMC10744394. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10744394/ ]

For Neurological Complications:

Visual field testing, MRI of the orbits and brain (with or without contrast) and OCT angiography will provide critical structure/function correlation in neuro ophthalmologic disorders. OCT angiography is a noninvasive way to evaluate the eye without dye injection, and it is useful for evaluating diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and retinal vascular abnormalities.

Treatments

For Lyme disease:

Anterior segment involvement: Oral doxycyline 100 mg twice a day, amoxicillin 500 mg three times daily or cefuroxime axetil 500 mg twice daily for 14-28 days with adjunctive topical corticosteroids for inflammation are usually first-line therapy according to the IDSA. Macrolides like azithromycin are second-line agents reserved for patients unable to tolerate both doxycycline and beta-lactams due to higher treatment failure rates. However severe cases or those with concurrent neurological involvement usually require intravenous ceftriaxone 2 grams daily for 14-28 days. If there is any doubt, use more aggressive IV therapies with topical corticosteroid eye drops.

Posterior segment involvement: this usually involves intravenous therapy with ceftriaxone 2 grams/day for 14-28 days depending on severity. Oral doxycycline may be effective for some manifestations. Our combination therapy with dapsone, using doxycycline, rifampin, azithromycin, and methylene blue which has been proven to have excellent CNS penetration, has also not been evaluated to date regarding its efficacy in neuro-opthamological Lyme disease. However, case reports we have published have occasionally shown that this therapy is useful in resistant eye syndromes like ‘visual snow’ which was unresponsive to standard therapies. More research is needed in this area. We have not seen long-term eye complications in our patients who have used our dapsone protocol, but a comparison of standard therapies and double dose/high dose dapsone combination is required to evaluate comparative efficacy and safety in chronic Lyme disease and Bartonella.

For Bartonella:

Anterior segment involvement: Azithromycin is recommended as first-line therapy, 500 mg on day one, then 250 mg daily for 4 days in patients >45 kg. However, this is for acute cat scratch disease. Alternative therapies include doxycyline 100 mg twice daily or erythromycin 500 mg four times daily for 2 weeks up to 2 months. Treatment duration of at least 3 months is recommended for severe manifestations or immunocompromised patients (which is most of the individuals we see). For severe anterior segment inflammation, combination therapy with systemic and topic corticosteroids plus antibiotics may improve outcomes. Although rifampin is usually avoided when using concurrent corticosteroids due to drug interactions that reduce plasma levels of doxycycline and prednisone, our experience is that Bartonella being a ‘biofilm/persister’ bacteria is that we see benefit when mixing rifampin and doxycycline with azithromycin, dapsone and methylene blue. This is based on prior Johns Hopkins research and our research on using pulsed antibiotic protocols with dapsone combination therapy. We have generally not seen long-term eye issues after treating in this manner.

Posterior segment involvement: severe neuroretinitis may benefit from combination therapy with antibiotics plus systemic and topic corticosteroids to prevent inflammatory damage. Doxycycline monotherapy is usually effective and well-tolerated. However, due to the multiple species of Bartonella we find in our sickest patients, which can cause a broad range of eye problems, testing with Bartonella Immunoblots, and doing a Bartonella FISH, ddPCR and VEGF levels can be helpful in determining the species and activity level (no test is perfect…). This is from our paper entitled:

Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Comparison of the Efficacy of Longer versus Shorter Pulsed High Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome with Bartonellosis and Associated Coinfections. Microorganisms 2023 , 11 , 2301. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms11092301

So again, in chronic Bartonella, with neurological involvement (including opthamological issues), a randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial of dapsone combination therapy and the 16 point MSIDS model is required to compare standard therapies and our pulsed antibiotic protocols, that have led to many individuals going into long-term remission. As mentioned earlier, one patient with chronic Bartonella with ‘visual snow’ resistant to all prior therapies, improved. This is from:

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR. Efficacy of Short-Term High Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-Infections: A Report of Three Cases and Literature Review. Antibiotics . 2022; 11(7):912. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics11070912

Final thoughts:

I go twice a year for regular eye check-ups even though I feel well (I wear contacts). If you have a history of chronic Lyme and associated co-infections it is important to make sure these infections are not affecting your eyes. Although we don’t generally see long-term eye problems in our patients who have done dapsone combination therapy and treatments from our medical center, it is important to regularly check for glaucoma and other eye manifestations that can affect long-term vision. And don’t forget the role of MSIDS factors like the microbiome in eye health….

Stay healthy. Next week, I will have exciting news on Lyme and Alzheimer’s disease and new ways of thinking about diagnostics and treatments that have the potential to both lower peripheral inflammation in Lyme disease and Alzheimer’s biomarkers simultaneously. I will be sharing my research that was recently accepted for publication in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Case Studies. You can sign-up to hear a talk I will be doing for the Doctors Talk Alzheimer’s summit, April 11 – 15, 2026, with Dr Christine Burke, where I discuss this groundbreaking discovery. The sign up link for the Summit, which is free, is below:

https://drtalks.com/summits/alzheimers?uid=941&oid=111&ref=3029

You won’t want to miss this. I will be sharing exciting new results with huge implications!