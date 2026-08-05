This year has been a banner year for ticks, and just as the first case of Borrelia mayonii was recently reported in NY State, we now have another invader complicating the diagnostic landscape. The CDC just reported in Emerging Infectious Diseases, that Southern Tick- Associated Rash Illness was discovered in New York in a pediatric patient. The CDC describes STARI as a condition characterized by an erythema migrans (EM)-like rash following the bite of the Lone star tick (Ambylomma americanum). The diagnosis is clinical based on the presence of an expanding, annular rash at the site of a lone star tick bite, and because the causative agent of STARI remains unknown (after decades of investigation), no diagnostic blood tests are available. You can see below the article that was just published by the CDC:

[ From: Handel AS, Ahmed S, Rochlin I, Kim HK. Southern tick–associated rash illness in pediatric patient, New York, USA, 2025. Emerg Infect Dis. 2026 Sep [date cited]. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid3209.260871 ]

Now according to the CDC, it is not known whether antibiotic treatment is necessary or beneficial…which is why this is an important Substack. If you go to a doctor with a bull’s-eye type rash and show him or her a lone star tick, you might not get treated, especially if you are living in an area where your doctor feels that Lyme disease is rare or nonendemic. That is a bad idea. Not just because many people travel, but also because they don’t always see the tick that makes them sick and studies have not adequately evaluated potential long-term complications of STARI as all groups studied received antibiotics. Few untreated patient case histories have been reported, so the natural history remains incompletely characterized. And Dr Masters DID report a few long-term complications. See below.

Origin Of Masters Disease, i.e., STARI

The medical literature goes back to 1995 in Missouri, where these EM-type rashes were discovered and reported. The actual diagnosis of Masters disease or STARI was not discussed, however, until 2005-2008 by Dr. Ed Masters, whom the disease was named after. He was finding these bullseye-type rashes in his patients from Missouri and the Midwest, but they were not testing positive for Borrelia burgdorferi. Here is one of the earlier studies:

[ From: Masters EJ, Grigery CN, Masters RW. STARI, or Masters disease: Lone Star tick-vectored Lyme-like illness. Infect Dis Clin North Am. 2008 Jun;22(2):361-76, viii. doi: 10.1016/j.idc.2007.12.010. PMID: 18452807. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0891552007001286?via%3Dihub ]

STARI is generally found in the Midwest, but it is not the 1st time it has been found in the Northeast. This article below is from Clinical Infectious Diseases in 2011 where it was found in New York:

[ From: Feder HM Jr, Hoss DM, Zemel L, Telford SR 3rd, Dias F, Wormser GP. Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness (STARI) in the North: STARI following a tick bite in Long Island, New York. Clin Infect Dis. 2011 Nov;53(10):e142-6. doi: 10.1093/cid/cir553. Epub 2011 Sep 21. PMID: 21940418. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21940418/ ]

So STARI has been around for a while, and it’s possible that many EM rashes diagnosed as Lyme disease in the Northeast were actually due to STARI if a tick was not noticed and the patient had mild symptoms.

Is STARI Genetically Different From Lyme, Even If We Can’t Identify The Species? Yes.

So metabolomics have shown clear differences between the species. However, some early symptoms are similar….

Systemic Symptoms From STARI

Although the rash may be accompanied by systemic symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, chills and muscle pains, according to the CDC, disseminated or severe disease has not been reported. I want to explore that in a bit…see the article published by Dr Marsha Herman-Giddens below which begs to differ, which was based on Dr Masters earlier studies. It is important to discuss the risk/benefit ratios of what you should do in the scenario of a disease where you have no good test to diagnose it and that illness happens to look a lot like another one which does have significant short-term and long-term ramifications *(i.e., if the EM rash happens to be due to Lyme or B. miyamotoi) and where you have no good long-term studies of untreated patients…and where there have been some published cases of longer-term arthritis and carditis (despite the CDC assertions).

Are There Some Characteristics of The Rashes That Help Differentiate Lyme Disease From STARI?

As recently as October 2025, a case series of 58 patients with STARI were reported in the medical literature. This article describes the differences between EM rashes due to Borrelia burgdorferi and STARI rashes (which have sometimes been attributed to Borrelia lonestari, but never proven) where STARI rashes were found to be smaller in size, more circular, and have more central clearing:

“Abstract

In this study, we describe the clinical course and outcomes for 58 patients presenting with Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI). Using 16S sequencing, no known bacterial pathogen was detected. Although an etiologic agent remains unknown, these results do provide updated information on rash color, shape, duration, and treatment outcomes.

Introduction

Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI) is a condition of unknown etiology that presents with a characteristic erythema migrans (EM) rash, sometimes described as a bullseye rash, and can also include symptoms of joint pain, fatigue, chills, or headache [1]. It mostly occurs in areas of the Southeast and South-Central United States and has been associated with the bite of the Amblyomma americanum (Lone Star) tick [2]. A previous report identifying Borrelia lonestari as the possible causative agent was not supported by subsequent investigations [3]. As such, no molecular or serological test is available for diagnosing STARI [4]. In the absence of a known etiologic agent or available diagnostic test, STARI diagnoses are based on symptoms, association with a tick bite, and location where the tick exposure likely occurred [1].

Given the clinical similarities and route of transmission of STARI and Lyme disease, studies have been conducted to elucidate differences [5,6]. A publication from 2005 compared patients with EM rash from Missouri, where Lyme disease is rare, with patients from New York, where Lyme disease is endemic, and suggested that the Missouri patients were more likely to present with lesions smaller in size, more circular, and with more central clearing [2,7]. Missouri patients were also less likely to have other constitutional symptoms, less likely to have multiple rashes, and recovered more quickly than New York patients after antibiotic treatment [2]. However, since this study compared two patient populations with different illnesses and all patients received the same treatment, it cannot be determined whether antibiotics were beneficial for the patients diagnosed with STARI or if the clinical course improved more quickly regardless of treatment. In this report, we describe the demographic and clinical characteristics of patients that present with signs and symptoms of STARI and how treatment with antibiotics affected persistence of rash or other symptoms.”

From: Kristine Lindell, Sarah Sheldon, Luke Kingry, Paul S. Mead, Claudia Molins, Alison F. Hinckley. Epidemiologic and clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients diagnosed with Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness (STARI) – 2018-2019, Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease, Volume 113, Issue 2, 2025,116928,ISSN 0732-8893, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.diagmicrobio.2025.116928 .

So we can’t really say how often STARI leads to long-term complications in patients because there has never been a true control group to compare it to!

EM Rashes Can Be Due to At Least Three Potential Etiologies

I did a Substack recently on Borrelia miyamotoi, Hard-tick Relapsing Fever. You can read it here:

Borrelia miyamotoi joins the list of three potential etiologies causing EM-type rashes with Borrelia burgdorferi and STARI. This slide is from my medical training course online.

As we mentioned, according to the medical literature, some doctors feel, in specific cases, that it is appropriate to observe patients with these rashes and not give them antibiotics if the clinician feels the rash is NOT due to Lyme disease (how you can be 100% sure of that is another story). So this is an important topic. Is there ever a scenario where a patient goes into a doctor’s office, has an EM-type rash, and it is not considered good and prudent medical practice to give antibiotics? According to some physicians, that is appropriate. I completely disagree. In my opinion, you are putting the patient’s life at risk for both short-term and long-term complications if you do not err on the side of caution and give them an antibiotic like doxycycline. Especially because the rash can be clinically indistinguishable from Lyme disease erythema migrans. EM rashes have a broad range of dermatological manifestations. See my prior Substack listed below, where you can see the different shapes and sizes of EM rashes:

Having reviewed the varied manifestations of EM rashes in the above Substack, do you really think that a physician, even one with long-term experience in the field like me, could say with certainty that a rash is due to STARI and not Borrelia burgdorferi or B. miyamotoi?

In a world where roughly one out of seven people on the planet, i.e., 14.5% of the global population has been exposed to Lyme disease (BMJ Global Health, 2022: Dong Y, et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35697507/ ) can we imagine that a person showing up in a medical office doesn’t have a significant risk of Lyme disease and Borrelia miyamotoi, two other spirochetal infections known to cause both acute and long-term complications? Both of these diseases cause extreme morbidity, especially in immunocompromised hosts, which includes many people these days because of Lyme and or Bartonella associated CVID, subclass deficiencies, T-cell exhaustion from Long Covid, and/or mycotoxins suppressing your immune system. And since the Lone Star tick can transmit more than just STARI, including Ehrlichia, Tularemia, Rickettsia, Alpha Gal Syndrome, and viruses (including the Bourbon virus, also recently seen in a NY patient: Patient Treated for Lyme Disease Actually Had a Rare Virus—With No Cure https://www.newsweek.com/patient-treated-lyme-disease-actually-had-rare-virus-no-cure-12234886 ), this tick and its public health importance has been underemphasized. See below:

There have not been a lot of reports in the medical literature of simultaneous co-infections with STARI, but then again, what you’re not actively searching for, you’re not likely to find.

We Should Expect To See More STARI Over Time Due To Spreading Lone Star Ticks

The lone star tick is outpacing the Ixodes deer tick with regards to expansion. See below:

Since Lone Star Ticks Can Transmit More Than STARI We Should Also Expect To See More Cases of Ehrlichia, Tularemia, Rickettsia And Viral Infections

There is a mnemonic that I use to remember the diseases carried by Lone Star ticks: TEARSv: Tularemia, Ehrlichia, Alpha-Gal, Rickettsia, STARI and viruses (Heartland, Bourbon viruses). You can read more about these diseases in the Substack’s below:

Tularemia:

Ehrlichia:

Alpha-Gal:

Rickettsia:

One important reminder, that I don’t believe is adequately stressed in the medical literature, is that larval Lone Star ticks can still transmit Alpha-gal allergy, causing potentially life-threatening reactions. They can look like chigger bites with clusters of itchy bumps on the skin. The slide above and below is again from my physician training course online (see my website www.cangetbetter.com) reminding doctors about the manifestations of AGS and dangers of Lone Star ticks.

Unusual Presentations of STARI With Pancytopenia

Not all cases of STARI are so straightforward or benign. Cureus published a case of STARI in the medical literature back in May 2021. You will notice after reviewing some of the Substack’s I have written on Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, Rocky Mtn Spotted Fever and B. miyamotoi, where a patient can initially present with low white cell counts (leucopenia), low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) and/or elevated liver functions (transaminitis) as early presentations with these diseases (indicating the need for immediate treatment with doxycycline and not waiting for antibody/lab results), that the patient with STARI discussed below had pancytopenia, with low white cell counts, low platelet counts and elevated liver functions. Exactly the same laboratory abnormalities found with these tick-borne diseases that can be life-threatening if not caught early and treated with doxycycline. See below:

[ From: Abdelmaseih R, Ashraf B, Abdelmasih R, Dunn S, Nasser H. Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness: Florida’s Lyme Disease Variant. Cureus. 2021 May 28;13(5):e15306. doi: 10.7759/cureus.15306. PMID: 34221760; PMCID: PMC8237921. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8237921/ ]

An important fact to keep in mind discussed at the end of the Cureus case study is that: “The current incidence of STARI remains unknown as it is not nationally reportable…but patients with STARI seem to respond well to doxycycline”

We don’t know how many individuals are getting STARI and therefore cannot adequately track potential long-term complications. That is why I would never take a chance and simply follow a patient with an EM-type rash without giving them an antibiotic like doxycycline. Years ago, when I wrote my first NY Times Bestselling book, Why Can’t I Get Better? Solving the Mystery of Lyme and Chronic Disease (St Martin’s Press, 2013), I discussed STARI and how some patients do complain of long-term symptoms. There were even several patients who had been diagnosed with carditis (heart inflammation) from STARI. This is an excerpt from Why Can’t I Get Better? published back in 2013:

STARI (SOUTHERN TICK-ASSOCIATED

RASH ILLNESS)

Although most EM and bull’s-eye–type rashes are due to Lyme disease, there are other rashes that resemble Lyme disease but are not caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, as we saw with Borrelia miyamotoi. Southern tick- associated rash illness (STARI), also known as Master’s disease (named after Dr. Ed Masters, a physician in Missouri who first described this clinical presentation), is another one of them. They are indistinguishable from the ones seen in early Lyme disease. Long-term follow-up of patients is lacking in some of the pub-lished scientific studies, however, and there are patients who do complain of long-term symptoms after getting the diagnosis of STARI. This has led some patients in the southern United States to disagree with the CDC, so further research is desperately needed to determine the cause of their chronic symptoms.

The cause of STARI has not yet been identified, but it can be transmitted by the bite of one of the ticks occasionally responsible for Rocky Mountain spotted fever (the lone star tick, Amblyomma americanum). Many patients, as those with RMSF, similarly improve with a tetracycline antibiotic treatment. There is no reliable blood test for STARI to aid in the diagnosis, so patients should be treated as if they have contracted early Lyme disease to prevent any possible long-term complications.

Is It Possible That Some Patients Do Get Long-Term Complications?

After doing an extensive medical detective search, remembering an article that was published by Ed Masters and Dr Marsha E. Herman-Giddens over a decade ago, Dr Ed Masters withdrew authorship from an article he was publishing with the CDC because they were excluding long-lasting sequelae of STARI including three patients with arthritis or carditis:

[ From: Marcia E. Herman-Giddens, et al. First published online May 27, 2014, Erythema Migrans-Like Lesions in the South Require Treatment Given the Current State of Knowledge. Volume 14, Issue 6 https://doi.org/10.1089/vbz.2013.1 ]

Treatment

Notice that she references that sequelae from STARI can occur (Masters and Donnell 1995; Masters et al. 2008) yet when you do a Pubmed search and ask about potential long-term complications from STARI, you are told there are none!!!! It is not unusual for debates in medicine to exist, but when an author like Dr Masters declines authorship with the CDC on an article, because they were leaving out key long-term complications, that is disturbing. It could almost make one a believer in conspiracy and cover-ups.

Treatment

The generally accepted treatment for STARI is a course of tetracyclines, like doxycycline 100 mg twice a day for up to 14 days. This slide is from my training course:

The recent opinion piece by Steve Schutzer MD sums it up, where he and colleagues agree that treatment of STARI with antibiotics is indicated because of diagnostic uncertainty:

Conclusion

STARI is just one of multiple tick-borne diseases that is now becoming a major public health threat. There is still a lot we need to learn about it. Remember to stay safe this summer, especially because Lone Star ticks can sense your heat and carbon dioxide from up to 50 ft away and come running after you. The Medical Detective Substack’s below have important information on prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Stay safe!

(And I also want to thank everyone who has made Ending Chronic Illness a #1 New Science Best Seller on Amazon! The link to preorder can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Ending-Chronic-Illness-Revolutionary-Inflammation/dp/1668085313

https://cangetbetter.com/