I am happy to see more attention is being given to Lyme disease by Secretary Kennedy. He is on tour in New Hampshire now as part of his “Take Back Your Health” tour and the news agencies are voraciously covering the news on tick-borne disorders. You can read more at the link below by C-span.

It is long overdue that HHS open the conversation on a more public level. Doing so gives a glimmer of hope to the chronically ill Lyme population that governmental health agencies are finally taking this epidemic seriously. After all, it has been woefully underfunded for decades. By how much? A lot. See the figures below. And considering the devastation this illness causes to chronically ill Lyme and tick-borne disease patients here and across the globe, it means their voice is finally being heard.

Over 13,000 Stories of Suffering And Misdiagnosis

I can speak on behalf of the Lyme community because I have listened to over 13,000 stories of chronic illness and suffering. Many of my patients told me stories of misdiagnosis where on the average, they had to see 10, 20 or 30 doctors before getting a proper diagnosis. The most was one hundred doctors before the patient got to me. I did get him better BTW. The doctors seeing him didn’t believe Lyme was a chronic infection and didn’t adequately diagnose and check for Babesia, Bartonella or environmental toxins. These are common overlapping factors causing long-term illness in my chronic Lyme population. I’ve heard from other clinicians in the field they are finding the same thing. See my published articles below and Substack for more information:

Basic Questions To Address: The Illness Would Keep Relapsing. Why?

Oftentimes when patients did get treated before seeing me, they usually saw temporary results where their illness came back once antibiotics or herbs were stopped. Most of you who know me know that I devoted my life to finding answers, and I have. I even believe I have found a cure for a significant percent of the chronically ill Lyme population based on many reports of patients staying well for years post treatment (my wife is roughly 8 years in remission since doing double dose dapsone combination therapy and addressing MSIDS factors and many of my patients are also years in remission without symptoms returning). See the dapsone documentaries below and hear from patients themselves regarding their experience with my protocols and its safety and efficacy:

Dapsone documentary 2024:

https://drtalks.com/videos/discover-healing-18-dapsone-testimonials/

Dapsone documentary 2025:

https://drtalks.com/videos/dapsone-documentary-9-stories-of-healing-with-combination-therapy-the-msids-model

Secretary Kennedy Wants To Know Why Chronic Lyme Patients Stay Ill

Treating the biofilm/persister forms of the bacteria was the key. The patients who are ill post dapsone combination therapy usually still need to address their mold, active Babesia, active Bartonella, microbiome imbalances with leaky gut and/or mast cell activation, sleep disorder, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, immune deficiency and/or autoimmune reactions, mitochondrial, hormonal, and liver dysfunction as well as the neurological and psychological dysfunction, autonomic system dysfunction with or without POTS, pain syndromes and deconditioning. In other words, they still had inflammation coming from multiple MSIDS factors that still needed to be properly addressed for their health to improve. That is the rule, not the exception for those thousands of patients I have treated. So when researchers describe needing ‘pure Lyme disease cases’ for clinical trials, they are ignoring the reality of the situation.

The overwhelming majority of individuals I have seen have had multiple infections and toxins with overlapping MSIDS factors keeping them ill, and not just in Lyme, but most chronic diseases on the planet. Mr. Secretary, please keep that in mind when designing studies.

Where I Have Seen Success And Where To Focus on Treatments

Overall, my success rate in treating chronic illness is now excellent and has improved over decades of trying different combinations of antibiotics. It all came down to properly treating the biofilm/persister forms of the bacteria with specialized antibiotic regimens like dapsone combination therapy. Leprosy patients who take rifampin and dapsone for one year are oftentimes cured. Many of my patients who go into long-term remission have used pulsed multidrug regimens with rifampin, dapsone, minocycline, azithromycin, and methylene blue with multiple biofilm agents. That is because these bacteria require specialized antibiotics to address their highly resistant biofilm/persister forms, or they grow back once treatment is stopped. See the Bartonella Substack’s below for the details:

Bartonella

For those who still have symptoms post double dose dapsone or after several high dose dapsone combination pulses, they oftentimes still have active Bartonella and mold or other MSIDS factors. Once these are properly treated, they find their fatigue, aches and pains, neuropathy, headaches, memory/concentration problems, word finding problems, sleep disorders and day sweats, night sweats and chills are much better. Pulsed, oral generic, biofilm, persister drug antibiotic regimens like dapsone combination therapy have been incredibly effective with treating MSIDS factors. Please see below the eleven articles published over the last 10 years on the safety and efficacy of dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model for the treatment of CLD/PTLDS and associated co-infections:

11 Dapsone Articles on The Effective Treatment of Chronic LD & Associated Co-infections Including Bartonella: As of May 2026

1. Horowitz, R. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. April 27, 2026. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

2. Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Combining Double-Dose and High-Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy for Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Co-Infections, Including Bartonella: A Report of 3 Cases and a Literature Review. Microorganisms 2024 , 12 , 909. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms12050909

3. Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Comparison of the Efficacy of Longer versus Shorter Pulsed High Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome with Bartonellosis and Associated Coinfections. Microorganisms 2023 , 11 , 2301. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms11092301

4. Horowitz RI, Freeman PR. Efficacy of Short-Term High Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-Infections: A Report of Three Cases and Literature Review. Antibiotics . 2022; 11(7):912. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics11070912

5. Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Efficacy of Double-Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-infections: A Report of Three Cases and Retrospective Chart Review. Antibiotics 2020 , 9 , 725. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics9110725

6. Horowitz, R.I., Murali, K., Gaur, G. et al. Effect of dapsone alone and in combination with intracellular antibiotics against the biofilm form of B. burgdorferi. BMC Res Notes 13, 455 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13104-020-05298-6

7. Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: retrospective chart review and data analysis of 200 patients on dapsone combination therapy for chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome: part 1. International Journal of General Medicine 2019:12 101–119

8. Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: The Role of the MSIDS Model in Defining, Diagnosing, and Treating Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Other Chronic Illness: Part 2. Healthcare 2018 , 6 , 129.

9. Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) Are Mycobacterium Drugs Effective for Treatment Resistant Lyme Disease, Tick-Borne Co-Infections, and Autoimmune Disease?. JSM Arthritis 1(2): 1008.

10. Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) The Use of Dapsone as a Novel “Persister” Drug in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome. J Clin Exp Dermatol Res 7: 345. doi:10.4172/2155-9554.1000345

11. Tardo AC, McDaniel CE and Embers ME (2023). Superior efficacy of combination antibiotic therapy versus monotherapy in a mouse model of Lyme disease. Front. Microbiol. 14:1293300. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300 https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300/full

The Next Step is A Multicenter-Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Clinical Trial

I would have had an ongoing multicenter, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial to prove in a gold-standard study that the above studies are correct in a larger, diverse population. But alas, the NIH turned down my grant for roughly 275,000 dollars to create a team of researchers, scientists, statisticians, and clinicians to sit down at a round table and be paid a minimal fee to hash out the study that I believe would wow the world and provide answers that everyone is looking for. Finally. My grant was denied in a world where billions of dollars are given out every year for NIH funding of different diseases (and Lyme receives a pittance, see below). I only received minimal financial support to publish the article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports that was funded by the MSIDS Foundation:

https://msidsfoundation.org/

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

Compare that to the billions of dollars spent by the NIH on similar research. Why am I mentioning the comparison?

It is ironic that I definitively proved the first link between Lyme disease and Alzheimer’s disease in a live human being in the peer-reviewed medical literature (it had only been proven in autopsy studies) and it didn’t take me billions of dollars a year of NIH grant money to figure it out and publish it! So my question for the NIH researchers who denied my study: What is the NIH spending billions of dollars on for Alzheimer’s research that no one had previously established the link between Lyme and Alzheimer’s? It’s likely because the research had been blindsided by dysfunctional medical politics. After all if chronic Lyme disease/PTLDS is not a chronic infection, why do any research on a spirochete like Borrelia getting into American’s brains when we know that similar spirochetes like syphilis are known causes of dementia? (That is New York, Queens sarcasm, FYI for those from the Midwest). Billions of dollars of NIH research every year, and they still could not tell us why we are having an Alzheimer’s epidemic? Something is very wrong with how we spend healthcare dollars. Somone at the helm needs to be looking at this.

Areas Where We Desperately Need Improvement

There are several key areas where we need to improve the public health safety nets if we are to conquer our tick-borne epidemic effectively.

Better Tick Prevention Practices : PSAs by famous actors and singers who had Lyme disease wouldn’t hurt…and if they want to sing a verse of my Ballad of The Deer Tick Song during their concerts or PSAs to amuse everyone and remind them of the importance of migratory pain and overlap syndromes… I give them permission in advance. You can hum along here if you like (Mom, I didn’t become an actor and singer like I wanted to in college, but at least I got to record a song I wrote with a great singer): I believe PSAs on tick prevention by famous actors and singers would work well. And put a famous singer or actor around a barbeque gasping for air or a young child doubled over in pain from abdominal cramps with nausea and/or vomiting because they have alpha-gal syndrome (the ‘red meat allergy’) and I can almost guarantee you that people will pay more attention to lone star ticks. Tough ticks require tough tactics (I hope they use that phrase, as it’s kind of catchy). Get on a PSA and tell people the truth. These are terrible diseases. People don’t want to get tick bites and suffer. Put some money into PSAs and educate people.

Transparency With Vaccine Research : The Lyme community as a general rule has lost faith in our governmental agencies based on their prior experience with the GSK LYMErix vaccine. The Dearborn conference removed key bands from the Western blot while rolling out a vaccine that had autoimmune side effects; never put bands 31 and 34 back into the IgM Blot to help patients and doctors with the diagnosis; and now is in the process of releasing another vaccine over 20 years later while still denying Lyme is a chronic, persistent infection. Wow. There are some Lyme advocates that feel that the government is more interested in vaccines than effective treatments because effective treatments might make people less likely to want to take a vaccine. Perhaps someone wants to address that? And BTW: the VLA15 clinical vaccine trials explicitly excluded patients with CLD and only enrolled healthy individuals. So we don’t know how well it will be tolerated in individuals who had Lyme disease. When you roll out this vaccine, I suggest extreme transparency. Most advocates in the Lyme community do not believe you have their best interest at heart. You are going to need to build trust over time that has been sorely damaged. Denying my minimal grant didn’t help.

Improved Funding for Basic Clinical Research In those Babesia cases that fail Clindamycin and Quinine and Mepron and Zithromax, is Tafenoquine and Malarone with herbs a viable solution? (yes, according to my clinical experience). However, some still may fail those treatments, and we need ongoing Babesia research. Is Bartonella transmitted by ticks? (probably, but it doesn’t matter because so many vectors can transmit it). Is Bartonella an important co-infection *(YES!) and in those Bartonella cases who do need more than four high dose dapsone pulses to put them in remission, does mold toxicity interfere with immune functioning and long-term results? (yes, mold is definitely interfering with some patients going into remission). Are biofilm/persister drug regimens like dapsone combination therapy safe and effective treatments for CLD/PTLDS? Yes, and I would have been in the process of proving that if the NIH had not denied my grant. You say you want answers, but deny a researcher like me the funding to do a gold-standard study. Something is off. Practical questions need to be answered in good clinical trials and researchers like me who have seen thousands of sick patients should be helping to design the trials. However, the answer to these questions, and more, will be found in my new book, Ending Chronic Illness, which will out this October, with over two thousand scientific references backing up my research.

Improved Funding for Diagnostics; Find Out How Many People Actually Have Chronic Lyme Disease With Rising Disability Rates, Mental Health Challenges and Rising Chronic Healthcare Expenses

Better diagnostics are helpful, but I know how to diagnose Lyme clinically after 41 years of doing it. My validated Lyme symptom questionnaire is helpful and speeds up the process. It could be given to every American online and gather the results to find out the pre-test probability of how many Americans actually may suffer from chronic Lyme disease/PTLDS. I think people will be surprised how far this disease has spread. From my perspective, it’s a lot more than the ‘guesstimate’ by the CDC.

And God forbid you should go into psychiatric hospitals and check the severely depressed, anxious patients with OCD, bipolar disorder, and/or schizophrenia; you might be surprised how many have treatable tick-borne illnesses, making all their mental health symptoms worse. How many could actually have a normal life? This would be an important question to answer as Secretary Kennedy wants to get Americans off their psychiatric drugs. I did a Substack on it recently, explaining how all 16 MSIDS factors are associated with the above mood disorders, and it is only until you get to all the root cause(s) of inflammation and chronic disease, that you have a good chance of getting someone’s mental health better.

Highlight The Neuropsychiatric Effects of Lyme and Associated Co-infections! In a world where young people suicide from Lyme, Bartonella and other illnesses because of the severe mental health effects, a validated screening questionnaire for Lyme in the mental health setting is important so you can potentially save a young life. If you don’t let people know that these diseases have severe mental health consequences, many will not know that some of their suffering may be treatable. See the two links below:

https://cangetbetter.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Write-up-for-Lyme-disease-on-YourMomCares-website-Nov-17.pdf

https://cangetbetter.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/MSIDS-QUESTIONNAIRE-FINALR.pdf

The HMQ: An Underused Validated Symptom Questionnaire Since Lyme is the great imitator, and can overlap many other chronic illnesses, why not use a validated symptom questionnaire, and then look at Borrelia specific bands from an FDA approved Immunoblot to see how many are actually affected? That works in clinical practice. We know that present two-tiered testing misses a significant proportion of early cases that go on to chronic illness: https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jcm.01187-25

Even if early testing is insensitive, let’s not make believe we don’t have tools to accurately diagnose this illness. We do. I’ve done it for 41 years. Just don’t use CDC two-tiered testing criteria to establish the diagnosis of CLD/PTLDS, which is for health departments to epidemiologically determine prevalence in the population. That fails in clinical practice a large part of the time, and should be in bold on the CDC site.

Improved Funding for Treatments

I have established baseline protocols for treating Lyme based on how certain antibiotic combos work on the biofilm/persister forms of the bacteria, while treating any and all of the MSIDS abnormalities. Take what I have done and try and improve my results if you can. There is no reason to ignore published research that helps others. I am here to help. In that regard…

Better Communication Between Researchers, Scientists and Clinicians: Establishing an Ongoing Roundtable With Experts To Tackle Tough Questions

This is an important piece of the puzzle. You must regularly have communication between the best and brightest in the field with input from patient groups. Like the HHS Tick-borne Disease Working Groups that I worked on but establish a group that actually makes a difference and gets things done with the power to inform change. With all the hours I put into that committee, nothing tangible resulted from it. The same situation resulted from my work on the NY State Department of Health. We produced a NY State TBDWG report which vanished into thin area, and no one knows where the report went (how does all that work go into a report and no one can find it? It’s a bit strange you conspiracy theorists out there).



The situation has worsened since then with rising rates of ticks bites and no global consensus on what to do for chronically ill patients. A roundtable group of scientists, researchers, clinicians, and patients who would regularly review scientific updates in the field to better inform prevention, diagnostics and treatments is essential. Such a group should be at the helm guiding essential NIH studies and getting the funding to make them a reality. Secretary Kennedy just announced a partnership between HHS and ILADS, and that is an excellent place to start. I would make sure IDSA members are included in that committee to ensure that their perspective is addressed, so that when the final studies are done, and results published (definitively showing that biofilm and persister drug regimens like dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model works in clinical practice) no one will complain that a key element of the study was left out and that the study was not valid.

Set up Health Prevention Centers of Excellence for Chronic Illness

We have an epidemic of chronic Illness in this country, and we are doing poorly on the world health scorecard. This report just came out proving we need a new system of prevention of diseases before they happen:

Medical Economics (5/28, Payerchin ) says, “Despite spending nearly twice what peer nations spend on health care, the United States ranks near the bottom on life expectancy, primary care physician supply and affordability — and at or near the top for preventable deaths and maternal mortality — according to a major new international report.” Medical Economics adds, “The Commonwealth Fund’s ‘US Health Care from a Global Perspective, 2026: Expanded Edition’ compares the US with 19 other member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).” This “analysis draws on 2026 OECD health statistics compiled in January and February 2026 and covers four broad areas: insurance coverage and access to care, affordability, care delivery and equity of outcomes.”

May 28, 2026: U.S. Health Care from a Global Perspective, 2026

https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2026/may/us-health-care-global-perspective-2026

We are spending almost twice what other countries do on chronic diseases, and yet roughly 60% of Americans have one chronic illness, and 25% have two or more. Eighty-five percent of our healthcare costs and 70% of the deaths in the US are due to chronic illness. It’s time for a paradigm shift since a healthcare system that names a disease and throws drugs at it has not solved the problem. It’s just increased pharmaceutical profits (and I have nothing against pharmaceuticals, as I use them all the time, but there is a time and place for them). What might help shift this situation?

Set up Prevention Disease Centers of Excellence and Chronic Disease Centers of Excellence You can stop an epidemic of chronic illnesses by addressing root causes from the beginning. This could be done in doctors offices by paying them appropriately to spend adequate time on prevention or do it through specialized centers. If individuals stay healthy and meet established healthcare goals, give them back money on their taxes every year, since they are ultimately helping to lower our GDP healthcare costs. That benefits them, our country and incentivizes them to stay healthy. Just telling them to be healthy doesn’t work. Addictive foods and chemicals in foods are part of the problem, but we need new ways of addressing our chronic illness epidemic. Incentivize it.

Shifting The Paradigm Of Chronic Illness Study the broad range of chronic illnesses affecting Americans and our neighbors and friends abroad. Since Secretary Kennedy is on his ‘Take Back Your Health Tour’ what better way to take back your health but by shifting the paradigm of chronic disease research and looking at multifactorial causes of chronic Illnesses. I found that all 16 MSIDS factors are associated with a broad range of chronic disease. Which ones? The peer-reviewed scientific literature is showing a clear relationship between all 16 MSIDS factors and diseases as diverse as ADD/ADHD, Autism, Alzheimer’s Disease, Allergies and Asthma, the 3 Bs, Cancer, Cardiovascular disease, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ME, Fibromyalgia, Digestive Disorders including IBS and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Hormonal, Pain, and Mood disorders as well as viral infections like Long Covid. Most chronic illnesses making us ill. That is brand new information and the focus of my upcoming book from Simon and Schuster, Ending Chronic Illness. I will show you how unraveling each chronic illness into its sixteen potential inflammatory MSIDS factors and addressing up to 16 major inflammatory pathways in the body can potentially improve prevention and treatment for many of the illnesses causing Americans to suffer. That is my suggestion Secretary Kennedy, if you want to help Americans take back their health. Shift the paradigm. See www.EndingChronicIllness.com for more information.



Fix The Dysfunctional Medical Politics Around Chronic Lyme Disease

Medical boards do not all look at chronic Lyme practitioners as ‘sane, compassionate doctors practicing cutting-edge science’. Oftentimes, they have attacked Lyme-literate doctors because they (incorrectly) applied IDSA guidelines to the care of chronically ill Lyme patients, without giving ILADS guidelines equal weight. That is a big problem when you have adopted a treatment guideline from the IDSA that has no answers for chronic Lyme disease. And you gave IDSA researchers a lot of NIH funding over decades to deny active infection. Stop relying on outdated NIH randomized trials that didn’t use new biofilm, persister drug regimens or examining overlapping MSIDS variables in CLD/PTLDS (even though the Krupp study and Fallon study showed benefit with fatigue and cognition but wasn’t enough to maintain long-term results).



In the middle of an epidemic, when sick and suffering people need help, one of the worst things you can do is to scare doctors off from treating these sick patients because healthcare providers are worried about losing their license. Some of the spread of this disease is due to dysfunctional medical board politics where doctors are attacked, at significant legal expense, despite giving their lives to help these complex, chronically ill Lyme patients. And this goes beyond our country. I regularly get calls from Canadian patients as well as patients from all over the world who are suffering, needing help, where they can’t find doctors to treat them. Listed below is one recent example in Canada.

Insurance Companies Haven’t Helped This Situation

Perhaps initially, early on in the epidemic, insurance companies may have had something to do with this attack on healthcare providers treating chronic Lyme disease. That was my personal experience. I was thrown out of an HMO and large insurance company decades ago, losing over 2000 patients in several months’ time for diagnosing and treating Babesia, a disease that supposedly did not exist in our area. I had to remortgage our home to stay in practice. I brought in the local health department and HMO’s to show them the hundreds of positive titers, PCRs and FISH tests proving active Babesia, with excellent patient outcomes (one who eventually walked out of a wheelchair), but everyone ignored my research findings, putting me through hell. My wife wanted me to stop practicing medicine because she didn’t think it was worth it, but I persevered. Ultimately, I ended up working for the NY State Department of Health Tick-borne Disease Working Group and HHS TBDWG because I wouldn’t give up. I did find answers and wanted to share them with health authorities to benefit these sick and suffering patients… but now, with all the recent science on how Lyme persists…there is no good reason for this type of behavior at the medical board level to exist. It’s just perverse and deeply disturbing this has not changed.

If you want to solve this epidemic, I suggest that Secretary Kennedy give a shout to all the medical boards in the US and send them the scientific articles on the unreliability of testing and persistence of Borrelia and associated co-infections and provide the literature on the safety and efficacy of dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model so doctors feel comfortable prescribing what from my perspective, is the most effective, short-term oral generic therapy available to get people better. If doctors are afraid to treat, none of the solutions you propose will help.

We’re in The Hot Seat: A Warming Planet Is Increasing The Reproductive Rates of Insects, Including Ticks… If You Want To Try And Slow This Epidemic Down, You May Not Want To Ignore That… And Also, Please Don’t Bio weaponize Nature Any Longer (just in case you did). It doesn’t have to be a full confession in a chapel. Just a nod to the fact that science has confirmed that the warmer the ambient environment, the faster vector-borne diseases spread via insects like ticks, mosquitos, fleas, keds, lice, biting flies, spiders, and triatome bugs to just name a few. Remember Chagas disease, a parasitic infection with Trypanosoma cruzi, is now spreading in the US with over 300,000 cases confirmed and it’s from a bite from the ‘kissing bug’ or Triatome. Decades later you can die from heart disease and GI complications and there is presently no cure for chronic illness. It’s not a coincidence in my world that we are talking about Hantavirus, Ebola virus, Zika virus, Powassan virus, Heartland and Bourbon viruses spreading along with Lyme and associated infections as well as spreading parasitic infections. We need more research monies to look at all these chronic diseases with someone at the helm paying attention to ALL the emerging research and addressing a warming planet driving an increase in vector-borne illness.

Underfunded Research For Decades: Fix It, But Put Money In Useful Studies

Lyme disease research receives dramatically less NIH funding than cancer, HIV/AIDS, or Alzheimer’s disease, on the order of roughly $100 million dollars per year or less compared to billions annually for these other conditions. Cancer research received approximately 740 billion dollars in NIH funding for 2026. HIV/AIDS received between 3 and $3.5 billion dollars in NIH grant funding. Alzheimer’s dementia received 2.4 billion dollars on the average in NIH funding since 2019. Lyme disease (all grants)? It received between 60 and $100 million dollars. The amount of funding for Lyme disease has been roughly 10 times less than the above illnesses, despite chronic Lyme disease being the great imitator, and oftentimes leading to a diverse number of diagnoses which can overlap other chronic fatiguing, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric illnesses. That includes Chronic fatigue syndrome/Myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME), Fibromyalgia (FM), Long Covid and even Alzheimer’s dementia. In fact what is amazing to me, is that the NIH gave 2.4 billion dollars on the average per year for Alzheimer’s research, and not one dollar clearly outlined among the multiple potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease, that Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) was a likely candidate based on the multiple autopsy studies where Lyme spirochetes were found under biofilm aggregates in Alzheimer’s brains, along with Beta amyloid and p-tau. And not just from studies by Eva Sapi’s group and Judith Miklossy as I published in my recent article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. See the article below, which is just one example of Tulane researchers finding Lyme in the brain of a patient with Lewy Body dementia where there was PCR evidence of infection. This is from 5 years ago:

Study finds evidence of persistent Lyme infection in brain despite aggressive antibiotic therapy

Mon, 05/17/2021 - 09:45 Leslie Tate ltate1@tulane.edu

https://tnbrc.tulane.edu/news/study-finds-evidence-persistent-lyme-infection-brain-despite-aggressive-antibiotic-therapy

“Tulane University researchers found the bacterium that causes Lyme disease in the brain tissue of a woman who had long suffered neurocognitive impairment after her diagnosis and treatment for the tick-borne disease. The presence of the corkscrew-shaped Borrelia burgdorferi spirochetes in the former Lyme disease patient’s brain and spinal cord were evidence of a persistent infection.

The findings were published in Frontiers in Neurology.

The 69-year-old woman, who experienced progressively debilitating neurological symptoms throughout her illness, decided to donate her brain to Columbia University for the study of the disease as her condition worsened. While she had first experienced the classic symptoms of Lyme disease 15 years prior and was treated accordingly after her diagnosis, she experienced continual neurological decline including a severe movement disorder and personality changes, and eventually succumbed to Lewy body dementia. Lewy body dementia is associated with abnormal protein deposits in the nerve cells of the brain which can cause impairment in thinking, movement and mood, leading to a severe form of dementia.”

If it wasn’t for the extremely dysfunctional medical politics surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of chronic Lyme disease, research monies would have poured into examining the possibility that our Lyme epidemic is in part driving our Alzheimer’s epidemic, especially since according to the medical literature by the NIH, approximately 42% of people over age 55 are going to become demented.

Bells and whistles should be going off regarding that statistic showing that we are dumbing American’s down. Previously 46.5 million Americans were told they had ‘pre-clinical dementia.’ So with billions of dollars spent on Alzheimer’s disease, where even the amyloid hypothesis is thrown into question because of doctored photos years ago…it doesn’t seem to me we have tangible results for all that money spent by the NIH:

And we certainly can’t afford to defund the CDC Vector-borne division in an epidemic:

If we had invested more money into chronic Lyme disease during the past several decades, and gotten beyond dysfunctional medical politics, we would not find ourselves in the middle of a rising tick-borne epidemic with so many questions. Lyme leads the pack, but Babesia, Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Tick-borne Relapsing fever species, Rickettsia, Coxiella burnetii (Q-fever), Bartonella, STARI, Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS), tularemia, Powassan, Heartland and Bourbon viruses are right behind. If we had stopped having the dysfunctional scientific battles over the cause of chronic Lyme disease by simply investing in more research and having scientific roundtables reviewing the peer-reviewed literature with clinicians opining…we would not find ourselves in the middle of a global epidemic, where according to BMJ Global Health, 14.5% of all people on the planet have now been exposed to Lyme disease. The CDC’s last estimate was roughly 476,000 Americans get Lyme disease every year, but Medicare rates are 7x higher. Medicare patients are the ones who will suffer the worst effects of neurospirochetosis, as spirochetes like Lyme disease have now been clearly associated with Alzheimer’s disease and found in biofilms, Beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau in the brains of those who died with Lyme disease. Why did I have to prove this when billions of dollars of NIH research funding are spent on Alzheimer’s disease? Something is radically wrong with how we spend our healthcare dollars.

We need more money for research but put it to use in the right place and answer the important questions. Why are so many Americans becoming ill with chronic diseases? What role does Lyme and associated co-infections play in this chronic disease epidemic? Prove to the world that Borrelia can potentially be a cause of Alzheimer’s and can be transmitted from mother to child. Those are just two important examples. We need to protect the future of unborn American children and need more research money in this essential area Secretary Kennedy:

Final Thoughts

Secretary Kennedy and his family have suffered the effects of chronic Lyme disease, so he has first-hand knowledge of the potential devastation it can cause to the body, mind and emotions. I don’t know anything about his medical history regarding Lyme disease apart from a family member suffering from Bell’s palsy but having heard the stories of over 13,000 chronically ill Lyme sufferers, I think I have a good idea what he and his family may have gone through. I would encourage Secretary Kennedy to give me a buzz sometime so we can have a frank conversation about a disease that I know something about which has answers. And not only answers for chronic Lyme, but for many other chronic diseases that are devastating the American public causing disability rates to rise. My new book provides a framework to address this. If you want a copy of ’Ending Chronic Illness’ on your ‘Take Back Your Health Tour’ Mr. Secretary, I’m happy to send you a copy.

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/