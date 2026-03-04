Many individuals I come into contact with these days are getting diagnosed with prostate cancer (a good friend of mine just let me know), and recently a physician colleague of mine let us know she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Both of these individuals are healthcare providers who take incredibly good care of themselves and understand functional medicine. Why is this happening? Why is prostate cancer the number one cancer that men are getting as they get older? Why are breast cancer rates so high, where it’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women? (approximately 1/8 women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime). There may be a new clue as to why more young people are being diagnosed with cancer. Microplastics and nanoplastics.

Microplastics and Prostate Cancer

The intersection of modern industrialization and human biology has birthed a new frontier of oncological research: the role of microplastics (MPs) and environmental toxins in the development of hormone dependent cancers. As of 2026, researchers have now moved beyond merely identifying these pollutants in the environment to uncover turning them deep within human tissues, including the prostate and breast. The substances act as complex biochemical disruptors that hijack cellular signaling and promote malignancy. A new article just released in the medical literature provided direct evidence of plastic infiltration in the prostate. This landmark 2026 study identified microplastics in 90% of prostate cancer samples tested! You read that correctly. 90%! That is one big OY for men.

Dr Stacey Loeb (who I met at the Lyme gala in NYC last year) was the primary researcher who reported the results. This is what was just reported on my medical feed:

Microplastics as “Trojan Horses”

Why are microplastics so dangerous? Microplastics- plastic fragments smaller than 5 mm- and their smaller counterparts, nano plastics, have permeated the global food chain, water supply and even the air we breathe. While their physical presence in the body is alarming, their role in cancer is primarily defined by 2 factors. Their intrinsic chemical makeup and their vector capability to carry other toxic chemicals into the body.

Many plastics are manufactured with additives like Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates to provide flexibility or durability. Due to their hydrophobic surface, microplastics act as “Trojan Horses” adsorbing persistent organic pollutants (POPs), heavy metals, and pesticides from the surrounding environment. When ingested or inhaled, these particles deliver a concentrated cocktail of toxins directly to sensitive tissues, especially hormone-sensitive tissues, since they act as endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs).

This article highlights that there is a bioaccumulation of these plastics in our bodies over time, carrying with them heavy metals (cadmium toxicity is known to be associated with prostate cancer and breast cancer, see below), as well as microplastics ability to carry persistent organic pollutants (POPs) into our body. Key characteristics and examples of POPs which makes them so dangerous includes:

Persistence: POPs resist degradation by chemical, biological, and photolytic processes.

Bioaccumulation: They build up in the food chain, with higher concentrations found in predators.

Long-Range Transport: They can travel thousands of kilometers from their source.

Types of POPs: Pesticides (especially organochlorine pesticides, e.g., DDT, chlordane, aldrin), Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), Industrial Chemicals (Polychlorinated biphenyls [PCBs], polybrominated diphenyl ethers [PBDEs]), and Chemical by-products: (Dioxins, furans).

It is impossible to avoid these microplastics because they have found their way into the air we breathe, food we eat, clothes we wash and personal care products:

This landmark 2026 study found that the concentration of these microplastics was nearly 2.5 times higher in cancerous tumors compared to adjacent healthy tissue. This suggests that the prostate may act as a “sink” for these pollutants, or that the presence of plastics create a microenvironment conducive to tumor growth.

The prostate is highly sensitive to hormonal fluctuations. Environmental toxins like phthalates and PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which are often carried by microplastics, are known endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs). They can mimic or block natural androgens (male hormones) leading to:

-Abnormal Proliferation: EDCs can bind to androgen receptors, sending growth signals to prostate cells even in the absence of natural hormones.

-Epigenetic Shifts: Exposure to these toxins has been linked to DNA hypo methylation (we need methyl groups to stop certain genes from turning on), so these microplastics with EDCs turn on oncogenes that should remain dormant. Oncogenes are mutated, overactive forms of normal genes that drive cancer by causing cells to grow and divide uncontrollably.

-Chronic inflammation: the physical presence of plastic shards in the prostate triggers a persistent immune response. This chronic inflammation generate reactive oxygen species (ROS), causing oxidative stress the damages cellular DNA. Over time, these repeated hits to our genetic code can transition a healthy cell into a malignant one.

Breast Cancer: The Estrogenic Impact

Microplastics are similarly affecting breast cancer risk. An article that was published in January of last year highlighted that researchers are finding a significant accumulation of microplastic shards in breast cancer samples also, not just prostate cancer samples.

Breast cancer research has long focused on the estrogen hypothesis, i.e. the idea that prolonged exposure to estrogen increases cancer risk. Environmental toxins and microplastics add a dangerous layer of xenoestrogens (foreign estrogens) to this equation.

Chemicals like BPA, commonly leached from plastics, are structurally similar to 17β estradiol, the body’s primary female hormone. In breast tissue, these xenoestrogens bind to Estrogen Receptor alpha (ERα), stimulating the rapid division of mammary epithelial cells. Also, unlike natural hormones, which the body regulates through feedback loops, environmental toxins persist in the blood and fat tissue, providing a constant, low level stimulus that can initiate tumor formation.

Adipose Tissue Accumulation

The breast is largely composed of adipose (fat) tissue. Because many environmental toxins like PCBs, dioxins and microplastic-associated chemicals are lipophilic (fat loving), they accumulate in the breast at much higher concentrations than other organs. This creates a long-term internal reservoir of carcinogens that can bathe breast cells for years.

Impact on Metastasis

Recent 2025 studies have suggested that microplastics can alter the tumor microenvironment, and that these pollutants may help breast cancer cells break away from the primary tumor and migrate to the bloodstream, increasing the risk of metastasis to the lungs or bones.

Shared Mechanisms of Toxicity

While the organs differ, the underlying molecular machinery by which these toxins drive cancer is remarkably consistent across both prostate and breast tissues. The effect of these microplastics and toxins includes:

Oxidative stress : there is generation of free radicals that attacks DNA

Endocrine Mimicry : these chemicals impersonate hormones including estrogen and androgen

Immune evasion : these chemicals also disrupt natural killer (NK) cell function which is needed to kill cancer cells.

Vector effect: these microplastics carry heavy metals and pesticides into the cells. Cadmium displaces zinc from the prostate, which is essential for inhibiting oxidative stress and malignant cell growth. This displacement triggers structural changes in the p53 tumor suppressor protein, promotes androgen receptor signaling, and increases estrogenic activity, which all facilitate prostate cancer development. The same situation exists for breast cancer. Cadmium is a toxic environmental pollutant and metalloestrogen associated with increased breast cancer risk, particularly through long-term dietary exposure or smoking, as it promotes tumor growth. Studies show higher cadmium levels in cancerous breast tissue and urine. It also negatively correlates with zinc levels, which helps counteract cadmium’s toxicity.

Can I Measure Biomarkers That Indicate Plastic Exposure?

Yes. Direct testing can identify the physical presence of plastic particles (microplastics) or their chemical building blocks and additives in the bloodstream. This will require specialized spectroscopy, but specialized labs can run them (Numenor Health, Karma Health).

Indirect biomarkers include:

Coagulation and Inflammatory Markers: High microplastic loads (≥ 3 MPs/mL) have been significantly correlated with:

C-reactive protein (CRP) and Fibrinogen (elevated).

Activated partial prothrombin time (aPTT) (increased).

Oxidative Stress Indices: Plastic-associated chemicals like BPA and phthalates are linked to increases in:

8-hydroxy-2-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG) and Malondialdehyde (MDA).

Gamma-glutamyltransferase (GGT).

Metabolic and Organ Function:

Lipid Profile: Alterations in Total Cholesterol, LDL, and Triglycerides have been observed in animal models following high microplastic exposure.

Liver & Kidney Markers: Potential elevations in AST, ALT, Urea, and Creatinine may indicate tissue damage from plastic toxicity.

What You Can Do To Reduce Microplastic Exposure

Reducing microplastic pollution in the human body primarily involves minimizing exposure through dietary and lifestyle modifications. Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) can be eliminated through enhanced detoxification pathways. Please see our prior SUBSTACK on prevention practices in a toxic world:

Dietary interventions

Dietary interventions have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing plastic derived chemical exposure. Studies show that consuming fresh, unpackaged foods while avoiding processed and packaged foods leads to reduced urinary concentration of Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates. Specific recommendations include eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains (organic, when possible, to decrease pesticide exposure); avoiding foods with high contamination risk (too much seafood); and storing food in glass, ceramic or stainless steel containers rather than plastic. Avoiding microwaving food in plastic containers and using reusable stainless steel water bottles can further reduce ingestion of microplastics. Also, consider supporting your detoxification abilities and replacing essential minerals like zinc (I use MinRex from Xymogen which is a multi-mineral supplement with 30 mg of zinc). I also regularly use NAC, Alpha-lipoic acid and glutathione, since glutathione is one of the primary ways we detoxify fat-soluble chemicals from the body. The other advantage of these three supplements is that they block an essential inflammatory pathway in the body called NFKappaB, which turns on inflammation. Inflammation underlies cancer and most chronic illness. See more about our nutritional recommendations here:

Dietary adjustments including folic acid, vitamin C and iodine supplementation can also help mitigate effects of endocrine disrupting chemicals on reproductive health.

Beyond diet, using non-toxic cleaning products, removing shoes before entering the home (the Asian population had it right centuries ago), and selecting flame retardant-free products can decrease exposure to microplastic-associated chemicals.

Detoxifying Persistent Organic Pollutants

Interventions to facilitate elimination of persistent toxicants from the body include measures to circumvent enterohepatic recirculation, i.e., circulation from the intestine to the liver and back. We need to pull the toxins out by binding them, so they avoid continuous enterohepatic recirculation back into the body.

Most Effective Binding Agents

Cholestyramine (Prescription): Considered the gold standard, this bile acid sequestrant is highly effective at binding bile-acid-bound toxins in the gut, particularly for mold toxins (mycotoxins) and some environmental toxins. I don't use it as much primarily because of the GI side effects (bloating, gas…). Activated Charcoal: Renowned for high adsorption capacity, it is very effective at binding a wide range of toxins, including those excreted in bile. It is frequently used in multi-dose protocols to interrupt enterohepatic circulation. I personally like GI Detox from Bio botanical research which contains activated charcoal and zeolite clay. We have used it effectively in our mold toxic patients and seen positive results. Bentonite Clay & Zeolites: These naturally occurring minerals have a high affinity for binding toxins in the gut, especially mycotoxins (e.g., aflatoxins) and some heavy metals. Zeocharge is one of my favorite zeolite products based on published science. Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP): Effective at binding heavy metals and certain toxins released during detoxification. Chlorella: A nutrient-dense algae that binds heavy metals and mycotoxins in the gut.

Why Else Are Cancer Rates Rising?

There are multiple other reasons why cancer rates are going up and it is so prevalent. Please see the prior SUBSTACK we did on the subject:

I have an entire section in my new book Ending Chronic Illness by Simon and Schuster dedicated to cancer prevention, diagnosis, and cutting-edge treatments where I explain in detail why addressing all 16 MSIDS factors is so important. I have a particular passion for cancer prevention since most of my close family members died from different forms of cancer and because it is a constant threat to all of us living on a polluted planet. You can read more about my new book below which I am excited to say, is now available for pre-order!

Stay healthy!