Here is a Substack that I certainly did not expect to write (but perhaps my ‘gut intuition’ should have alerted me to the fact that it was coming?). A recent article in the medical journal ‘Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health’ showed up in my inbox this week from NOMI about the accuracy of medical intuition. For those who are not familiar with NOMI, they are the National Organization for Medical Intuition. I know, you’re like, whaaat? There is an organization for medical psychics? Do they wear turbans, use crystal balls and wear stethoscopes? (Queens sarcasm, BTW; that was how my wife used to dress up for Halloween parties). You probably were not familiar with this organization, nor was I years ago, or that they even did medical research. I learned about them when I was scrolling through the journals and because I have read books on medical intuition. I have even taken courses in it, like the one that Dr Mona Lisa Schulz, MD., PhD gave years ago at the Omega institute in Rhinbeck, NY. Lee and I both took that course and I will explain below some of what we learned. I have always had an interest in the role of right brain intuition in diagnostics and patient care, since whether physicians are aware of it or not, they likely use their gut intuition in highly complex cases where the left brain has too many choices to decide upon the best one to enhance patient care. And some patients have access to medical intuition, even occasionally saving their lives. See the story below. Here is the article, however, that we will discuss today that led me to review this important topic:

From NOMI: this is the e NOMI newsletter | Summer 2026 that I received:

“EXCITING CUTTING-EDGE RESEARCH ON MEDICAL INTUITION

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health, this new study evaluated the perceptions of physicians and patients regarding the usefulness and accuracy of medical intuition sessions in the clinical setting.

All of the physicians in the study reported that the medical intuitive sessions:

• Provided highly accurate patient assessments

• Positively influenced their clinical decision-making

• Would continue to use medical intuitives in their practices

• Would recommend medical intuitives to colleagues

The trailblazing research was co-authored by NOMI President Wendie Colter, MCWC, CMIP®, and NOMI Advisory Board member Leonard A. Wisneski, MD, FACP, in collaboration with the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS).

Click the button below—see “Full Free Text” link to download and see the design and outcomes:

What Exactly Is Medical Intuition And Its Mode Of Perception?

Modern medicine has achieved unprecedented heights through the standardization of the scientific method, high resolution diagnostic imaging, and evidence-based pharmacotherapy and guidelines. Yet, within the clinical setting, an ancient and often underestimated force operates along rigorous logic, whether most of us realize it or not: medical intuition. Far from being a superstitious holdover from prescientific errors, medical intuition represents a rapid, nonlinear mode of perception- an unconscious synthesis of contextual cues, biological resonant feedback, and somatic signaling. How many times have I walked into a room, and ‘felt into what was going on for a patient’ and asked what was bothering them without them ever opening up their mouths? Or ‘did a body scan’ and saw that they were feeling better and asked what they did to notice the improvement? They would ask me, “how did you know?” I was picking up on subtle emotional cues, which is one layer of the medical intuitive process. Many physicians I know do it. It’s not hocus-pocus. In fact, the longer you are in medicine, the better you get at recognizing how the emotional tone of your patient can affect their physical body (and vice-versa, how your emotional tone can influence healing).

When integrated with standard diagnostic testing, medical intuition serves as a bridge between the objective data we get in routine lab tests, x-rays and CAT scans, i.e. the objective data of ‘clinical pathology’ and the subjective reality of the human experience.

Pioneers In The Field Of Medical Intuition

There have been several pioneers in this field, such as Carolyn Myss and Dr. Mona Lisa Schultz MD, Ph.D., whom I studied with. However, the first person who ever taught me about listening to a patient’s intuition was my stepfather, Dr. Harris Hantman. He was a highly skilled surgeon who did his training in Europe. He first studied to become a vet and published on Q-fever in Swiss meat workers…a strange co-incidence since Q-fever is also a tick-borne infection and was part of the recent study that I published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. Harris was the one who encouraged me to go to Belgium and study at the Free University of Brussels medical school. He told me that the training was excellent and that I would get the education I desired. He used to take me into the hospitals when I was 10 years old and scrub up with him before going into the operating room. I watched him open up patients to do appendectomies, remove diseased gallbladders (he kept a jar at home with all the multi-colored stones from gallbladders he removed, which I’m not sure would be allowed in this day and age, but I must admit were quite strange and beautiful), do total hip replacements, and even bilateral mastectomies. It was at that point I decided that I definitely would not be a surgeon!

We were sitting at the kitchen table one day and he told me the story of a patient who was lying on a gurney before going into the operating room, who pleaded with him to “please not operate on him because he knew he would die on the operating table.” My stepfather reassured him and told him it would be okay, that he was in perfect health, but the patient coded and had a heart attack on the operating table. He died. It was from that day forward that Harris always listened carefully to his patients, and whatever their gut instincts were telling them. He taught me that as one of my ‘baseline educational moments’ and he is not the only one who has had these type of experiences. Let me tell you the story of my friend Beth, whose medical intuition saved her life. You can read more about her story and how she assists writers in achieving their potential below:

Beth’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis Came From A Gut Instinct

The story comes directly from Beth. I have her permission to share it. She wrote this version specifically for me for this Substack.

“It was August 8, 2008. Our family had moved to the Big Island of Hawaii from New York a year earlier. I was back in New York City picking my kids up from sleep away camp on that week. Walking down the city street, I was hit with a lightning bolt epiphany that stopped me in my tracks. There was something wrong in my body. I knew where it was, it was in my chest, but I didn’t know exactly what it was. The feeling was so strong I walked into a doctor’s office- someone I didn’t know- and asked for a Cat Scan.

I’m a person who is always been concerned about exposure to radiation, even low doses; I would argue with the dentist when he wanted to give my kids x-rays every 18 months. But on that day, I asked for a CAT Scan.

The doctor, an internist, asked me what my symptoms were. Have I lost weight? Was there pain? Fever? What was the reason I was requesting this test? “An instinct”, I said. “I have a strong feeling that something’s wrong. It’s in my chest.”

The doctor looked at me suspiciously, then called his nurse in. He clearly didn’t want to be alone with me. He told me that he didn’t recommend the test as I had no symptoms at all, and even said, “Do you always walk into random doctors’ offices requesting expensive, invasive tests you don’t need?”

After more back-and-forth with him about why I walked into his office that day, he told me that he’d order the test, if I insisted, but not only did he not recommend it, he wouldn’t put it through my insurance. He couldn’t justify it, he said. He tried his best to talk me out of it, but, despite that, I pushed for the test and agreed to pay for it out-of-pocket.

A week later I was heading back to Hawaii with my two kids when his office called. “The doctor would like to see you.” I walked into his office to an entirely different scenario. It was just him, no nurse, and he looked pale… smaller. He told me that they found something on my left lung that looked like opaque broken glass. “It could be serious.” He said that I should not go back to Hawaii; I needed to stay to have additional testing. I had to go home, as my children were both starting a new school 5000 miles away. He told me to come back to New York in a few days but not to wait longer than that.

I flew back to Hawaii and then returned, but not to New York. I went to Boston where I grew up and where my dad had been on the faculty of Mass General Hospital. I knew that hospital and trusted them.

The Odyssey continued, the search for cancer. (These are all Beth’s words, but as she is an accomplished artist and director, who has worked with Steven Spielberg in the past, I wonder whether her choice of words has been influenced by Christopher Nolan’s recent movie as she is a theater prodigy).

It took them a while to rule out all the pulmonary illnesses this could be. At the end, it was down to scar tissue from a previous case of bronchitis or pneumonia, or cancer.

At one point, I had a needle biopsy that went through my back. That biopsy collapsed my lung. I remember lying on the table with a notepad they gave me because I couldn’t speak. The lovely head of pulmonology at Mass General was standing by my side. I wrote, “Why did I know something was wrong with no symptoms?” I’ll never forget his answer. “I don’t know what you believe in, young lady, but whether it was God or the universe or a guardian angel sitting on your shoulder, the miracle is that you paid attention.” (Stop here for a moment, because this will be a key point of this Substack…stop and pay attention to what that ‘little voice inside is telling you’).

The biopsy didn’t answer the question so the thoracic surgeon told me that they would now need to go in to biopsy the mass. They’d look at it under a slide, and if it was cancerous, they would remove that lobe of my lung, or whatever needed to be removed. He said I would be so out of it from the anesthesia that I wouldn’t remember if he told me I had cancer and wouldn’t get the information until later, in the recovery room. But I did remember. It was cancer.

When I woke up on a cold middle table with only the anesthesiologist, I couldn’t breathe. The pain was excruciating. I remember him ordering me to breathe, but I had forgotten how. Taking that painful second first breath of my life is something etched in my memory all these years later.

They had to remove the cancerous lobe of my lung, the upper left lobe. It was not a small tumor; I apparently had it for a while. Had I not realized that something was wrong and taken myself into that first doctor, insisting on a test, it would’ve soon moved into my lymph nodes and, subsequently, my organs. I would not be telling the story today.

Because of the size, just under 4 cm, I did not need chemo or radiation. But I did choose to put myself on a Macrobiotic Diet: using food as medicine to heal. But that’s another story.

The internist who tried to talk me out of that initial CT scan later wrote me a letter, apologizing. He told me that he would never again dismiss a patient who came in with a feeling rather than concrete physical symptoms (this reminds me of what my stepfather told me decades ago over the kitchen table having dinner). And the insurance reimbursed me for the CAT scan retroactively.

Years later, my husband’s father was dying in hospice, and Steve told the hospice worker my story. He said, “Oh, in hospice we call that “a knowing”. A knowing is also a patient knowing instinctively that they are dying. This is another form of that. I did know. I had to fight for answers.

A person who understands numerology later pointed out to me that my cancer epiphany happened on 8/8/08, a rare triple infinity day. That hadn’t occurred to me, but it makes so much sense.

Every year in November, lung cancer awareness month, I post a version of the story, urging people to pay attention to their instincts about their own bodies. I also point out that you don’t have to be a smoker to have lung cancer. I never smoked, nor was I exposed to secondhand smoke.

No one knows our bodies better than we do. But we have to listen to that instinct and be our own best advocates.

That advocating is what saved my life”

Beth’s story is a powerful reminder to stop and listen to that quiet voice inside. Especially because cancer rates are rising among young people. I extensively discuss this in the chapter in Ending Chronic Illness, ‘C is for Cancer, Cardiovascular disease and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ME’. Beth is now an eighteen-year lung cancer survivor. And it’s not the only time I have heard these types of stories of intuition. One happened in medical school which involved not only ‘listening’ but ‘seeing’

Florence’s Intuition

My first year of medical school, I was dating a fellow medical student, Florence. I remember clearly her telling me this story because she woke up from a deep sleep and was in a bit of a panic when describing it. “I saw this big contact lens, dissolving in front of my eyes, and heard the words, Annie, Annie, get it out…get it out”. Annie was screaming in her dream, and Florence woke up in a sweat. We both agreed it was a bizarre dream but didn’t make much of it, until later that day, when we heard that Annie, one of our fellow students in medical school, was in the biology lab and got hydrochloric acid in her eyes with contact lenses. OK. Wow. Clairvoyance and clairaudience anyone? Florence then admitted to me she had had these types of experiences from time to time.

My First Experience Using A Medical Intuitive

This was many years ago, and it was not a frequent experience, but as a scientist and spiritual enthusiast, I wanted to see the proof myself. There was a patient of mine who had baffled many physicians as to the etiology of his behavioral issue. The family had taken him to multiple physicians, and they couldn’t agree on a diagnosis but felt that he might be on the spectrum. He had been through dozens of tests and scans, and yet the parents were not convinced that he had ASD. So I contacted Mona Lisa Schultz, MD, who was a known medical intuitive and physician and asked her if she could help. She agreed and let me and the family know that if she didn’t nail the diagnosis within the first two minutes, she would completely refund the patients money. That took chutzpah, I said to myself (balls in Yiddish). Within seconds after scanning his body from afar, she let everyone know on the phone (I recorded the conversation) that the left side of his brain lit up and was very bright, but the right side of the brain was dull and completely different. This corroborated the scans and exams that the bevy of doctors had done on this patient when he had been through dozens of tests. I confirmed this with the family. Yes, she explained, he was on the spectrum. Extremely bright with a high IQ (he has several master’s degrees in math and economics), but his emotional intelligence was not nearly as developed. OK, that was fascinating, I thought. Perhaps I should learn from this woman…

Pioneer Frameworks: Myss and Schulz

The modern conceptual framework of medical intuition owes much of its popularization and clinical translation to the collaboration and individual work of Carolyn Myss and Dr. Mona Lisa Schultz (MLS). For those of you not familiar with their work, Carolyn Myss wrote multiple New York Times’s best-selling books on energy anatomy and symbolic pathology, in which she described emotional archetypes and how the energy centers (chakras) relate to our biology. She was a pioneer in the field of energy medicine, introducing the fundamental axiom: “Your biography becomes your biology”. That is similar to what I have learned in the past where ‘the body keeps the score’. In work such as Anatomy of The Spirit, Myss posited that human thoughts, emotional patterns and psychological stressors do not remain abstract mental events; rather they encode themselves into the physical body cellular network and several energetic field. This is not so far-fetched for any of us who been in medicine for over four decades, understanding that the hypothalamus, amygdala and limbic system encode past emotional traumas which affect our health in a variety of ways.

This third video in the series by Carolyn Myss, which is listed below explains ‘The Five Keys To Learning Medical Intuition’ where she discusses how your intuition relates to your self-esteem and trusting what you receive. You can watch it below:

Myss frames intuition as an innate human capacity to decode symbolic and energetic language. She outlines an “energy anatomy” structure around traditional energy centers (chakras), proposing that specific emotional conflicts systematically correlate with specific physiological breakdowns. In her world, physical symptoms are direct manifestations of unresolved emotional, psychological, and spiritual imbalances within specific energy centers, or chakras. Myss mapped out how your “biography becomes your biology,” while Schulz bridged this mysticism with neuroscience and psychoneuroimmunology, as she was an MD, PhD, demonstrating that the body utilizes illness as an intuitive warning network.

Overview Of The Seven Energy Systems In The Body and What They Are Linked To:

4. Fourth Chakra (Heart / Emotional Power)

Psychological Focus: Love, forgiveness, compassion, resentment, and emotional grief.

Physical Organs: Heart, lungs, breasts, circulatory system, and shoulders.

Symptoms of Imbalance: Heart disease, breast cancer, asthma, lung infections, and upper back issues. [1, 2]. Dr MLS links heart, breast and lung problems with issues surrounding partnership, nurturance and expression of feelings.

5. Fifth Chakra (Throat / Willpower)

Psychological Focus: Self-expression, communication, personal will, and speaking your truth.

Physical Organs: Throat, thyroid, neck, vocal cords, esophagus, and mouth.

Symptoms of Imbalance: Thyroid disorders, chronic sore throat, TMJ, neck stiffness, and mouth ulcers. MLS links thyroid, neck, jaw, mouth and dental disorders with issues of communication, will and timing.

6. Sixth Chakra (Third Eye / Mind Power)

Psychological Focus: Intuition, wisdom, intellect, detachment, and reality evaluation.

Physical Organs: Brain, nervous system, eyes, ears, and pineal gland.

Symptoms of Imbalance: Brain tumors, strokes, blindness, deafness, learning disabilities, and neurological issues. [1]. MLS links brain, ear and eye disorders with issues surrounding perception, thought and morality.

7. Seventh Chakra (Crown / Spiritual Connection)

Psychological Focus: Trust in life, spiritual connection, values, and a sense of higher purpose.

Physical Organs: Central nervous system, muscular system, and the skin.

Symptoms of Imbalance: Life-threatening illnesses, genetic disorders, chronic exhaustion, and paralysis. MLS links genetic disorders and life-threatening illnesses/longevity to how we connect with the universe.

My Experience with Dr Yeshe Donden, The Dalai Lama’s Personal Physician & The Chakra System

One of my Tibetan teachers, Lama Norhla Rinpoche, used to do ‘mot’s or divinations using his mala beads, a form of spiritual intuition. I couldn’t count the number of times I watched him do it, it was such a frequent event. If oftentimes happened when Lee and I visited him every Sunday to have dinner after several hours of spiritual practice in retreat (we were allowed to enter the three year meditation retreat, as I was their doctor and given permission). His accuracy with the divinations was quite good, but he was considered to have achieved a certain level of spiritual realization. When I needed a mot/divination where there was almost no chance for error, because I was dealing with something I considered to be highly important (which the Lama’s would oftentimes laugh about) I would be in touch with one of the heads of our lineage, H.E. Situ Rinpoche. He was the ‘master’ in that area. Again, my personal experience is that the information given to me ended up being true and working out. I got to see the accuracy of their intuition, but they were not considered to be ‘ordinary’ (they would of course, deny that they are special…a clear sign they were!).

One day Lama Norhla was visiting Dr Yeshe Donden, the Dalai Lama’s personal physician who was visiting from India. I came along to meet him, and Dr Donden took my pulse, as Tibetan doctors are trained to do, apart from tasting my urine (nope, won’t do that!). He told me that I had grief from my parents’ divorce when I was six-years old, and it was stuck in my lungs, responsible in part for my asthma. In other words, it was a fourth chakra issue, grief, affecting my lungs, as listed above. My mouth dropped open when I heard his diagnosis. I didn’t tell him anything about my history. I consider myself to be a good diagnostician but can’t do that! The Tibetan system of medicine does teach about the chakras (they emphasize five, not seven) and their relationship with health. Their system of medicine is over 2500 years old.

Learning to Quiet the Mind and Listen Deeply To What Your Body Is Telling You

One of the easiest ways I know to access information that can be helpful in your own life, and if you are a healthcare practitioner, access information about your patient’s healing process is to meditate, quiet the mind, and when the mind is quiet, introduce the thought or question that you are wanting to get an answer to. Then sit quietly, relax, open and listen deeply. Connect with ‘spirit’ or your ‘higher power’ as you understand it. The five part meditation series that I previously published on my Medical Detective SUBSTACK will give you the essence of how to do these techniques. These come from direct oral transmitted teachings from enlightened Tibetan masters of the Kagyu lineage. I condensed down 45 years of Buddhist teachings I received on meditation into five Substack’s. I’m sure my teachers are laughing.

Five Part Meditation Series

Have I Had Experience With Medical Intuition?

Yes, of course. I believe most physicians have had experience with it. In the case of my friend Beth, she asked me several years ago to help her with one of her family members who was in and out of the hospital with severe, excruciating abdominal pain. She had been in and out of well-known, major teaching hospitals in Houston without getting an answer. In fact, one of the surgeons removed her gallbladder since they didn’t know what else to do (I’ll bet they didn’t keep the stones). She asked me to review medical records and tell her what I thought. After reviewing the records, I was fairly certain with a “gut instinct” that she had mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and that she was eating high histamine foods causing the intermittent abdominal pain with severe episodes of nausea and vomiting. This would explain why the standard diagnostic testing that a board-certified gastroenterologists did would not pick up the source of her illness. I told her brother and father, who were both doctors, to send off mast cell markers including histamine, chromogranin A, tryptase and Prostaglandin D2. Her tryptase level came back extremely high, and ever since she has been off histamine foods and using cromolyn sodium with an H1/H2 blocker, she has never been back in the hospital ever again and is living a healthy life in her nineties. Beth and her family have shared this story publicly so again, I have their permission…

To ensure that no one has to needlessly suffer for years or decades without getting to the underlying source of their illness, I wrote Ending Chronic Illness. There is an entire G.I. chapter explaining to patients and doctors how to learn the essence of differential diagnosis, highlighting how I diagnosed this patients MCAS. All the stories in Ending Chronic Illness come from my 42 years of clinical practice. The G.I. chapter is chapter 8 below:

For more information: https://cangetbetter.com/

Now I had never seen Beth’s Mom, but did this as a favor to Beth, and to her family, doctor to doctor. You might say that that was just decades in medicine seeing the most chronically ill patients on the planet who came to me from all over the world and had nothing to do with intuition. You would of course be right in part; I know how to take a detailed clinical history, and they teach us in medicine that 90% of all diagnoses can be established by taking a proper clinical history. However, I have always known that I have a certain gift of clairsentience, or ‘feeling truth’. It used to amuse me to no end to be 6 years-old listening to adults in the living room discuss topics and having to hold my mouth before I yelled out ‘Bullshit!’ Rarely, I have heard things during meditation that later came true, which some might describe as clairaudience. One of those statement happened when I was six years old praying to God. I didn’t understand what I heard at the time, but it clearly ended up being true when I look back at my life and my 42 years in medicine.

Has Modern Medicine Validated Energy Healing and Medical Intuition?

No large, controlled trials have been done. However, there are reports of intuition saving people’s lives like Beth’s story and energy healing in prospective designs that have been published in the medical literature, similar to the article that appeared in my feed which stimulated me to write this Substack.

Results

The participants who visited the healers in this study were mainly women (80%) with chronic disease (82%), with pain, fatigue and/or psychological problems as main complaints. They experienced an improvement of symptoms, well-being and improved activity level of approximately 50% regardless of the nature of the complaints. Women reported more improvement than men did. The pre–post changes was found after an average of 4.1 treatments. Forty percent of the participants reported adverse effects, which occurred directly after the healing session, generally lasting for less than one day.

Conclusion

The study participants reported substantial improvement of, and major reduction of the burden of symptoms, improved well-being and activity level after healing sessions. Due to the observational nature of the study, no interpretations about specificity of the descriptive results or the mechanisms of effect can be made.

From: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1550830718300922?via%3Dihub

So Where Are We Now?

I know that intuition is real and have validated it many times in my life. It oftentimes happens when my mind is quiet and I can access deeper truth. When I wrote Starseed R/evolution, The Awakening years ago, I sat in my upstairs office, calmed my mind, and listened deeply while looking at a blank screen. I didn’t know what I would write. Slowly, little by little words and pictures came. They were usually so funny that my wife would hear me upstairs cracking-up while I was writing them in my sci-fi/cli-fi novel. I felt like I was channeling Groucho Marx, Mel Brooks and the Buddha at the same time. It was a lot of fun. I wanted to write a book on climate change that would educate people, give them hope, but also be funny and readable, and maybe one day be turned into a movie, where I could play the elderly Prince Ian of Arcturus (since I never got to live out the dream of being an actor and singer). You can see my videos playing the main character below when you go on the website.

https://starseed-revolution.com

One example of accessing intuition while writing Starseed and just ‘downloading information’ can be found in one of the various quotes I made up at the beginning of chapters. Remember, Starseed came out in 2022, four years ago. I had invented a quote at the beginning of chapter 8: ‘Loose tweets sink fleets’ to conservative news commentator Carl Tuckerson (just play around with the name). This was several years before Tucker Carlson became central to an unfolding scandal where the government was attempting to frame him due to text message exchanges he had with foreign officials who were under active surveillance. God even knows who I am channeling when this stuff comes through. But I know intuition is real, not just from those types of events, but because most of the medical protocols and discoveries I have published in the peer-reviewed literature, often had an associated strong ‘gut instinct’ in advance that it would work, which is why I followed through on my instinct. It was the case with dapsone, after Johns Hopkins researchers discovered that Lyme was a ‘biofilm/persister’ bacteria and I published the first 100 patient case series in 2016 with Dr Phyllis Freeman showing dapsone combination therapy was effective for the majority of Lyme symptoms; it was the case with glutathione helping to prevent complications during the Covid-19 pandemic. I published the first article in the world literature on glutathione (and blocking NFKappaB with NAC and alpha-lipoic acid) helping with Covid-19 in the Journal of Respiratory Case Reports with Dr Freeman and Dr Bruzzese; and even the article I recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, discussing how dapsone combination therapy reversed Alzheimer’s biomarkers for the first time. See below:

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) The Use of Dapsone as a Novel “Persister” Drug in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome. J Clin Exp Dermatol Res 7: 345. doi:10.4172/2155-9554.1000345 https://kaplanclinic.com/pdfs/The_Use_of_Dapsone_as_a_Novel_Persister_Drug_in_the_Treatment_of_Chronic_Lyme_Disease_Post_Treatment_Lyme_Disease_Syndrome.pdf

Horowitz, R.I., Freeman P, Bruzzese, J. Efficacy of glutathione therapy in relieving dyspnea associated with COVID-19 pneumonia: A report of 2 cases. Respiratory Medicine Case Reports, April 21, 2020. Article Number: 101063 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rmcr.2020.101063

Horowitz, Richard. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. First published online, April 27, 2026. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports 10.1177/25424823261445434 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/25424823261445434



When I was working on the NY State Dept of Health Tick-borne Disease Working Group several years ago, I submitted a draft of our working group, showing how Lyme and Alzheimer’s were linked up. The images below are from that report (that no one can seem to find at the DOH?????):

You get the idea. I was advising the NYS Department of Health TBDWG about the relationship between Lyme and Alzheimer’s 4 years before my article was published in the peer-reviewed literature, confirming there is causation, not just association between these two diseases. Of course, this still needs to be proven in larger, placebo-controlled, multicenter randomized trials, and could have nothing to do with intuition. It could simply be ‘following the science’ and caring about so many people getting ill, looking for answers as 60% of Americans have one chronic illness, and 25% have two or more; where 86% of our healthcare costs are due to chronic disease, and where Alzheimer’s rates are supposed to double and triple in the next several decades. That was one of the motivations for me to write Ending Chronic Illness. Provide solutions for not just Lyme and associated tick-borne disorders, but a broad-range of other diseases causing so much suffering. You can find the roughly 2000 scientific references in Ending Chronic Illness at a link at the bottom of my website: https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness-references/

I wanted to show you some prior documents where my intuition about things in medicine or the world in general were validated. Not to brag. It’s honestly not a big deal IMO. We all have this capability. I have found that tweaking intuition or any of the inner senses is a muscle that can be strengthened with practice.

Final Parting Thoughts: As per the e-newsletter from NOMI:

“To understand illness requires paying attention to the ways people experience disruption and change. The reality of illness exists where biology meets feeling and experience. It is where measurable dysfunction meets the subjective feeling of being unwell.”

When Does Illness Arrive?

This raises a broader question about knowledge. How do people know that they are ill? The answer cannot lie solely in diagnostic testing because the awareness of illness usually precedes any clinical investigation. In Between Sickness and Health: The Landscape of Illness and Wellness, Christopher Ward, emeritus professor of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Nottingham, uses the example of an individual who wakes in the middle of the night with the feeling that something is “off.” We can all converge on such an experience in our own lives. One doesn’t need a medical degree to experience it.

Read the article here

Take time every day to listen to that quiet voice inside you. You may find that the more you listen, the louder the message that guides you towards health and healing.

As per the lesson that Dr Mona Lisa Schultz taught me during my weekend at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, N.Y.:‘Gut it?’

Blessings,

Dr H

https://cangetbetter.com/

Books by Mona Lisa Schultz MD, PhD To Learn More:

A Reminder: Our Nutraceutical Sale Ends 7/31….

https://medicaldetective.substack.com/i/207930822/we-are-offering-a-summer-savings-on-nutraceuticals