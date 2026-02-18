[Photo permission given by my patient who recently gave birth to a healthy boy]

Dr Lynne Bemis and colleagues just published an article in the journal Microorganisms on maternal Lyme disease and potential fetal transmission. This has been a hotly debated topic for the past several decades and considering the worldwide spread of Lyme disease and implications for pregnant women, one would have thought that more research would have been devoted to it by now (gender bias and denying persistent infection may have something to do with it). This study is timely. The authors used advanced molecular and microscopic diagnostics and showed that they could find intact spirochetes in archived placental tissue, as well as evidence of serological evidence of Borrelia in the mother and child years later. Yet neither mother nor child met criteria for positive serology using the standard two-tiered testing! (I know, shocking). Please see the link to the article below for more information:

Evidence of Maternal-Fetal Transmission Has Been Around For A Long Time

This article by Bevis et al. adds more proof to the scientific credibility of LD transmission to the fetus. Since syphilis is known to be transmitted from mother to child, and Lyme is a spirochetal infection, the association between the two might seem intuitively obvious, but due to the dysfunctional medical politics surrounding Lyme disease for 50 years, not enough research has been devoted to the subject. Yet mothers are clearly interested in knowing the risks. The article below was published in PLoS One about two years ago by Sue Faber and colleagues:

What Does The Science Say?

We know from past research that maternal-fetal transmission of LD and associated spirochetes is possible. This has even been acknowledged by public health agencies, as listed in the article above:

“The potential risk of maternal-fetal transmission of LD is publicly acknowledged by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Health Canada, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) [34–36]. A recent review of 31 studies investigating maternal-fetal transmission of LD found statistically probable transmission in 13 (42%) and possible transmission in 2 (6%) of the studies [37]. Adverse outcomes, including deaths, heart anomalies, and preterm birth, were lower when mothers had been treated with antimicrobials (74% with no antimicrobial treatment, 29% with oral antimicrobials, and 12% with intravenous antimicrobials) [37].

From: Omar A, Grenier LN, Marquez O, Faber S, Darling EK (2024) Perinatal transmission of Lyme disease: A qualitative study investigating the research priorities of patients with Lyme disease in pregnancy. PLoS ONE 19(2): e0294265. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0294265

We have been using antibiotics during pregnancy in pregnant women with a history of LD since 2003. See below.

My First Proof of Maternal-Fetal Transmission of LD Was Documented in 2003

I had a patient with multiple miscarriages back in 2003. She had clear evidence of exposure to LD, and she had taken standard treatments (doxycycline, Amoxicillin, Ceftin, Zithromax) for several months, feeling much better. She then got pregnant and miscarried at week 18. We sent the placenta and fetus to MDL Laboratories in NJ and confirmed that both the fetus and placenta were positive by PCR for Lyme disease. See the abstract below that I presented at the 16th International Scientific Conference on Lyme disease:

Lyme Disease and Pregnancy: Implications of Chronic Infection, PCR Testing, and Prenatal Treatment. Case presentation: 16th International Scientific Conference on Lyme Disease and Other Tickborne Disorders, May TBA, 2003. Horowitz, Yunker, Rodner.

A 37-year-old female presented to our office with a 4-month history of migratory joint pains and a positive IgG Western blot through IgeneX laboratory. She was given one month of Doxycycline 100 milligrams PO BID by her PMD, but relapsed upon stopping the medication, and came to our office for a consultation. She was placed on Amoxicillin and Probenecid, which promptly resolved her symptoms, but caused hives, and was instead changed to Ceftin 1000 milligrams BID, Flagyl, ER 750 milligrams q 12 hours, and Zithromax 250 milligrams BID to address the cell wall, cystic, and intracellular forms of Bb.

This medication regimen was tolerated well without side effects, and after 4 months, the patient reported feeling 100% back to normal (two months symptom-free) with none of her midcycle flares, and rare, fleeting aches of unclear significance. The medication regimen was therefore stopped, and the patient subsequently became pregnant within the next month, with no change in her overall level of well-being. She had a normal OB/GYN exam but had a miscarriage at week 18. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing was done on the placenta and fetus through Medical Diagnostic Laboratories in New Jersey, which both returned positive for Borrelia burgdorferi.

Discussion:

Borrelia burgdorferi, is known to be transmitted transplacentally. Initial reports had revealed adverse outcomes, including syndactyly, cortical blindness, and intrauterine fetal death, but these adverse outcomes occurred in cases with infections during each of the trimesters, not in women previously treated for Lyme disease (Steere at al. Lyme Disease During Pregnancy. JAMA. 1986; 255; 3394 – 3396). Spirochetes have been found by culture, silver stain, or B. burgdorferi specific IFA in autopsied organs (liver, spleen, bone marrow, heart, brain, kidney) of congenitally infected fetuses and neonates by Schlesinger et al. (Maternal-fetal transmission of the Lyme disease spirochete, Borrelia burgdorferi. Ann. Intern. Med. 103; 67, 1985), and MacDonald et al. (Gestational Lyme borreliosis: Implications for the fetus. Rheum. Dis. Clin. North Am. 15; 657, 1989), but again, the late stillbirths and perinatal deaths generally followed first trimester gestational Lyme disease.

Borrelia burgdorferi, is known to survive in antibiotically treated patients with Lyme borreliosis (Preac-Mursic et al. Infection 1989; 17:355-359), but there are no adequate scientific studies available to guide physicians in treating women who been successfully treated for Lyme disease without significant ongoing symptoms. Until such studies are available, it would seem prudent based on this case report to advise any woman wishing to get pregnant, who has a history of Lyme disease to have an open dialogue with her physician, and consider serial PCR testing (urine/blood) before and during pregnancy to determine if there is evidence of persistent infection. However, since Bb may lie deep in tissues with long dormancy periods, an individual PCR may not be adequate to rule out ongoing infection. Therefore, if PCR testing is negative, and the patient is completely asymptomatic for less than one year, or if any symptoms persist even minor in nature that can be attributed to Lyme disease (i.e., migratory joint and muscle pains, with symptoms coming and going, intermittent paresthesias, with hormonal flares around the menses), such a clinical situation should prompt a dialogue with the treating physician to discuss the risks and benefits of antibiotic treatment with Amoxicillin before and during pregnancy. Amoxicillin is known to be safe for the fetus and is therefore a reasonable choice for a woman wishing to get pregnant. Amoxicillin peak blood levels should be obtained however to ensure adequate dosing. Further scientific studies need to be performed to determine the optimal course of treatment for women wishing to become pregnant who have received successful treatment for the clinical symptoms of Lyme disease.

What Other Proof of Maternal-Fetal Transmission of LD Exists?

Most Lyme doctors I know tend to keep a running list of references of persistent infection. Here is one on Lyme and pregnancy from my archives from several years ago which was updated. You will notice that our good friend and colleague, Dr Alan McDonald, was one of the early leading researchers in the field, always pushing the scientific boundaries for the benefit of others, as was Dr Charles Ray Jones.

Pregnancy & Lyme Bibliography: 42 Alphabetized Published References

Alexander, J. Cox, S. Lyme disease and Pregnancy. Infectious diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology 3:256-261 (1995)

Bale, J. F., Jr. and J. R. Murph (1992). “Congenital infections and the nervous system.” Pediatr Clin North Am 39(4): 669-90.

Bemis, L.T.; Golovchenko, M.; Ericson, M.E.; Haque, M.H.; Lloyd, V.; Rudenko, N. Advanced Molecular and Microscopic Diagnostics Suggest Congenital Borrelia Transmission: A Case Report. Microorganisms 2026, 14, 406. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms14020406

Brzostek, T. (2004). “[Human granulocytic ehrlichiosis co-incident with Lyme borreliosis in pregnant woman—a case study].” Przegl Epidemiol 58(2): 289-94.

Carlomagno G; Luksa V; Candussi G; Rizzi GM; Trevisan G Acta Eur Fertil 1988 Sep-Oct;19(5):279-81 Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Trieste School of Medicine. Lyme Borrelia positive serology associated with spontaneous abortion in an endemic Italian area.

Figueroa R. et al. Confirmation of Borrelia burgdorferi Spirochetes by Polymerase Chain Reaction in Placentas of Women with Reactive Serology for Lyme Antibodies. Gynecol Obstet Invest 1996; 41:240-243

Gardner, T. (1995). Lyme disease. Infectious diseases of the fetus and newborn infant.J. S. Remington and J. 0. Klein. Philadelphia, Saunders. Chap. 11: 447-528.

GERBER MA, Zalneraitis Edwin L. Childhood neurologic disorders and Lyme disease during pregnancy. PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY Vol. 11 No. 1. 41-43

Goldenberg, R. L and C. Thompson (2003). “The infectious origins of stillbirth.” Am J Obstet Gynecol 189(3): 861-73.

Gustafson, J. M., E. C. Burgess, et al. (1993). “Intrauterine transmission of Borrelia burgdorferi in dogs.” Am J Vet Res 54(6): 882-90. (dog study)

Hercogova J, Vanousova D. (2008). Syphilis and borreliosis during pregnancy. Dermatol Ther. 2008 May-Jun;21(3):205-9.

Jones CR, Smith H, Gibb E, Johnson L (2005) Gestational Lyme Disease: Case Studies of 102 Live Births. Lyme Times. Gestational Lyme Studies 34-36

Krysztof PJ, et al. Congenital tick borne Diseases: Is this an alternative route of transmission of tick borne pathogens in Mammals? Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases Vol 15, Number 11, 2015.

Lakos A. Lyme Borreliosis in Hungary in the years 1984 through 1989. Parasit hung., 24;5-51, 1991

Lakos et al. Maternal Lyme borreliosis and pregnancy outcome. International Journal of Infectious Diseases 14 (2010) e494–e498

Lavoie PE;Lattner BP;Duray PH; Barbour AG; Johnson HC. Arthritis Rheum 1987; Culture positive seronegative transplacental Lyme borreliosis infant mortality. Volume 30, Number 4, 3(Suppl):S50.

MacDonald, A. B. (1989). “Gestational Lyme borreliosis. Implications for the fetus.” Rheum Dis Clin North Am 15(4): 657-77.

MacDonald, A. B. (1986). “Human fetal borreliosis, toxemia of pregnancy, and fetal death.”Zentralbl Bakteriol Mikrobiol Hyg [A] 263(1-2): 189-200.

MacDonald, A. B., J. L. Benach, et al. (1987). “Stillbirth following maternal Lyme disease.” NYState J Med 87(11): 615-6.

Maraspin, V., J. Cimperman, et al. (1999). “Erythema migrans in pregnancy.” Wien Klin Wochenschr 111(22 23): 933-40.

Markowitz, L. E., A. C. Steere, et al. (1986). “Lyme disease during pregnancy.” Jama 255(24): 3394-6. Because the etiologic agent of Lyme disease is a spirochete, there has been concern about the effect of maternal Lyme disease on pregnancy outcome.

Mylonas I. Borreliosis During Pregnancy: A Risk for the Unborn Child? Vector Borne Zoonotic Dis. 11:891-8.

Nadal D, Hunziker UA, Bucher HU, et al. (1989) Infants born to mothers with antibodies against Borrelia burgdorferi at delivery. Eur J Pediatr 148(5), 426-7.

Omar A, Grenier LN, Marquez O, Faber S, Darling EK (2024) Perinatal transmission of Lyme disease: A qualitative study investigating the research priorities of patients with Lyme disease in pregnancy. PLoS ONE 19(2): e0294265. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0294265

Onk G, Acun C, Kalayci M, Cagavi F, et al. (2005) Gestational Lyme disease as a rare cause of congenital hydrocephalus. J Turkish German Gynecology Association Artemis, 6(2), 156-157.

Onyett, H . Lyme disease in Canada: Focus on Children. Paediatr Child Health 2014;19(7):379-83

Relic, Milijana, Relic, Goran. Lyme borreliosis and pregnancy. Vojnosanit Pregl 2012; 69(11): 994–998.

Schlesinger, P. A., P. H. Duray, et al. (1985). “Maternal-fetal transmission of the Lyme disease spirochete, Borrelia burgdorferi.” Ann Intern Med 103(1): 67-8.

Schmidt, B. et al. Detection of Borrelia burgdorferi DNA by Polymerase Chain Reaction in the Urine and Breast Milk of Patients with Lyme Borreliosis. DIAGN MICROBIOL INFECT DIS 1995;21:121-128.

Silver H. (1997) Lyme Disease During Pregnancy. Inf Dis Clinics of N. Amer. Vol 11, No 1,

STEERE et al. Lyme Seropositivity and pregnancy outcome in the absence of symptoms of Lyme disease. Scientific Abstracts June 12-17, 1989. 53 Annual Meeting of American College of Rheumatology.

Steere, AC et al. Spirochetes in atrophic skin lesions accompanied by minimal host response in a child with Lyme disease. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology Vol 25 No 2, Part 2; 395-97

Strobino BA, Abid S, Gewitz M (1999) Maternal Lyme disease and congenital heart disease: A case-control study in an endemic area. Am. J. Obstet. Gyn., 180 :711-716.

Strobino BA, Williams CL, Abid S, Chalson R, Spierling P (1993) Lyme disease and pregnancy outcome: A prospective study of 2,000 prenatal patients. Amer J Ob Gyn, 169:367‑74.

Thriller, Regan N., et al. Emerging and Zoonotic infectious in women. Infect Dis Clin North Am. 2008 December;22(4);755-

Trevisan G, Stinco G, Cinco M. Neonatal skin lesions due to a spirochetal infection; a case of congenital lyme borreliosis? International Journal of Dermatology 36; 677-99

Walsh CA, Mayer EW, Baxi LV. (2007). Lyme disease in pregnancy: case report and review of the literature. Obstet Gynecol Surv. 2007 Jan;62(1):41-50.

Williams CL, Strobino BA, Lee A, Curran A, Benach JL, Inamdar S and Cristofaro (1990) Lyme disease in childhood: Clinical and epidemiologic features of ninety cases. Pediatr. Infect. Dis., 9: 10‑14.

Williams CL and Strobino BA (1990) Lyme disease and pregnancy ‑ A review of the literature. Contemporary Ob/Gyn, 35:48‑64.

Williams CL, Strobino BA, Weinstein A, Spierling P, Medici F (1995) Maternal Lyme disease and congenital malformations: A cordblood serosurvey in endemic and control areas. Pediatric and Perinatal Epid., 9: 320‑330.

Weber, K., H. J. Bratzke, et al. (1988). “Borrelia burgdorferi in a newborn despite oral penicillin for Lyme borreliosis during pregnancy.” Pediatr Infect Dis J 7(4):286-9.

Ziska, Martina) Donta, S, Aberer, E. Ziska, M. (1996). “Clinical Conference: Chronic Lyme Disease.” Journal of Spirochetal and Tick-Borne Diseases Vol.3 No.3/4 Fall Winter 1996..

*Treating physicians: keep this list in your electronic medical records when treating pregnant patients

Why is this needed? Because it is not ‘standard-of-care’ from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). They don’t have specific guidelines on treating chronic LD during pregnancy, and since the IDSA does not recognize ‘chronic Lyme disease’ as a valid clinical entity, you are stepping out into uncharted territory when you treat a pregnant patient with a history of Lyme disease with ongoing symptoms.

Most OB-GYNs Don’t Necessarily Use Antibiotics In Women With A History of LD Despite Better Outcomes

The abstract that I presented at a scientific conference on maternal-fetal transmission was 23 years ago. There has been more scientific research backing this up since then. Science is definitely on the side of maternal-fetal transmission of Lyme, as there were better outcomes when antibiotics were used during pregnancy. Yet most OB-GYN’s don’t necessarily screen for Lyme and associated infections or give antibiotics to women with a history of infection. That is despite the literature showing that oral antibiotics were better than no antibiotics and IM or IV antibiotics were the most effective. So the first step is to determine the likelihood that a woman suffers with chronic LD in pregnancy.

Use the Horowitz MSIDS Questionnaire (HMQ) To Screen Pregnant Patients for Pre-Test Probability

This is an easy screening tool to determine the likelihood of having an active case of LD. The PDF of the questionnaire can be downloaded from my website:

https://cangetbetter.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/MSIDS-QUESTIONNAIRE-FINALR.pdf

These Substack’s listed below also discuss how to establish the diagnosis:

Consider Using Oral or IM/IV Antibiotics in A Pregnant Lyme Patient When Indicated

We have had some women who have chosen to do IM antibiotics like benzathine penicillin (IM Bicillin) during all 9 months of pregnancy to maintain stable levels of antibiotics in the blood, although most patients I have treated have opted for all cephalosporins like Omnicef (cefdinir) 300 mg twice a day with probiotic support (Theralac, Orthobiotic and saccharomyces boulardii twice a day, first thing in the am, and last thing at night) with a low carbohydrate diet to keep down Candida overgrowth. Amoxicillin can also be used, but because of the need to take it 3x per day to maintain adequate blood levels, a twice a day cephalosporin is easier to administer.

Check For Other TBDs in Pregnancy

In the case study listed below, in a woman who had chronic Lyme with an ACA rash (which is a known persistent infection due to the Borrelia species Borrelia afzelii), she chose IM Bicillin to protect against maternal-fetal transmission; but she also had an active case of Babesiosis during 2/4 consecutive pregnancies. This was proven by Babesia FISH testing when she developed active sweats in the third trimester. This required specialized treatment in the last trimester of pregnancy for Babesia, using atovaquone plus azithromycin and in some cases, clindamycin. She ended up having 4 healthy children. If Babesia is not found and properly treated in pregnancy, there is a risk of hemolytic anemia in the fetus with life-threatening anemia, jaundice, an enlarged liver and spleen and potentially neonatal death, in part due to disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

You can read more about Babesia diagnostics and treatments here:

Babesia:

At this point in my 41 year clinical career, we have effectively used antibiotics in roughly 100 pregnancies with good outcomes and healthy children. Two children had autism spectrum disorder (the national rate is around 1 in 36), which has been linked to not only LD, but multiple causes on the 16 point MSIDS model, discussed in the Substack below:

Science suggests that environmental chemicals are a major factor driving the ASD epidemic, apart from infections and other MSIDS variables which is why I discuss with women using NAC and glutathione in pregnancy to support their detoxification pathways. Speak to your OB-GYN about this if you are thinking of getting pregnant. We have also seen Bartonella FISH testing be positive in the cord blood of women with CLD/PTLDS who had been exposed, but fortunately, follow-ups with the children did not show active infection. More research on how best to protect pregnant women with a history of Bartonella needs to also be done. Unfortunately, most doctors don’t even think of Bartonella or screen for it before or during pregnancy.

Other TBDs Can Be Transmitted in Pregnancy

Apart from Lyme, Bartonella, and Babesia, tick-borne relapsing fever, Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (Rickettsia rickettsii), and certain tick-borne viruses can potentially be transmitted to the fetus. See the article below for more information:

Conclusion and Future Research

The majority of scientific evidence supports maternal-fetal transmission of Borrelia and associated co-infections. If you are a woman thinking of getting pregnant, or who is pregnant, make sure you have been broadly screened for Lyme and associated TBDs (Immunoblots/Western blots with new Borrelia bands over time, positive PCR and/or FISH testing for Lyme and co-infections proves active infection) and speak to your healthcare provider about whether antibiotics in pregnancy are appropriate for you.

Future research should examine whether using biofilm/persister protocols like dapsone combination therapy prior to pregnancy can obviate the need for antibiotics since many patients post therapy go into long-term remission (if all MSIDS factors increasing inflammation have been properly treated). This is an important area of research. If a woman has done dapsone combination therapy, has no signs or symptoms of active infection(s) for a year or longer, and testing is negative, would they still need antibiotics?

The predominant theory, which has been borne out by my clinical experience, is that the biofilm/persister forms of the bacteria are one of the primary ways that they persist and increase inflammation. Although penicillin’s and Beta lactam antibiotics are safe during pregnancy (like Omnicef) and are needed to protect the fetus when the mother has a history of chronic Lyme disease, prenatal antibiotic exposure has been associated with increased risks of childhood allergic diseases, obesity, autoimmunity and microbiome alterations. Of course, those studies were done in women who never took robust microbiome support, which most Lyme-literate doctors will give to patients; and the relationship may reflect maternal health status, genetic predisposition, or infection burden, rather than direct antibiotic effects. There are conflicting studies, so this is an important area of research.

We use antibiotics when we need to, but as the science evolves, using biofilm/persister drug regimens may obviate the need for them in pregnancy. This is another reason why a randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial of dapsone combination therapy and MSIDS factors is so important. I am still working on getting this done. If we can’t agree in the scientific community whether Lyme is a chronic persistent infection (which it is), and how to treat it, how can we properly advise and protect pregnant women? Based on a literature search, there is presently no evidence of active research studies led by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) on Lyme disease transmission during pregnancy (or co-infections) and the best ways to treat them. That is despite the fact that there are approximately half a million new cases of Lyme in the US, where 14.5% of the global population has been exposed. If there are any young, hungry researchers out there…this is a long overdue area of scientific research.