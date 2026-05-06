It’s May, Lyme awareness month, so I’m going to start May with a Substack overviewing the most recent developments in the field of tick-borne diseases. There are three. First: Bay Area Lyme researcher Liz Horn, just published with colleagues in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology that standard two-tiered Lyme testing is unreliable for diagnosing early Lyme, with modified two-tiered testing only being a big better to establish the diagnosis. For those of us in the field, following the medical literature and patients, this confirms what we all have known. It’s a clinical diagnosis and lab testing supports the diagnosis. See below:

[From: Horn EJ, Menefee B, Schotthoefer AM, Dempsey G, McArdle M, Weber AF, De Luca C, Pritt BS, Branda JA. 0. Evaluation of standard and modified two-tiered testing algorithms using well-characterized early Lyme disease samples. J Clin Microbiol 0:e01187-25.https://doi.org/10.1128/jcm.01187-25 https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jcm.01187-25 ]

Rheumatology Advisor picked up the story and explained the significance:

Infection in Rheumatic Disease: Study Identifies Low Sensitivity of Standard, Modified Two-Tiered Testing for Lyme Disease. Publish Date April 28, 2026

“For patients with early infection with Lyme disease (LD), standard and modified two-tiered testing (STTT and MTTT) diagnostic algorithms have low sensitivity, according to a study published online April 21 in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology. Elizabeth J. Horn, Ph.D., from the Lyme Disease Biobank in Portland, Oregon, and colleagues examined performance of STTT and MTTT algorithms using samples obtained from well-characterized patients with early LD. Performance of four U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared STTT or MTTT algorithms was compared using serum samples from 107 cases, 69 participants with a convalescent draw, and 144 endemic controls.

The researchers found that algorithm sensitivity ranged from 22 to 36 percent at the initial blood draw, with specificity ranging from 98 to 100 percent. Higher sensitivity was seen for MTTT versus STTT algorithms. One STTT algorithm was less sensitive than the other, while sensitivity did not differ between the MTTT algorithms. Discordance was seen between the algorithms; of the 45 samples classified as laboratory-confirmed, only 22 were positive using all algorithms evaluated. Among cases with a suspected erythema migrans skin lesion, the likelihood of positive two-tiered serology increased with longer lesion duration and/or when presenting with one or more constitutional symptom.

‘This study demonstrates that common two-tiered Lyme tests, utilized for decades, often fail to detect early Lyme disease and are leaving patients behind, highlighting a critical need for improved medical education on the limitations of current diagnostics,’ Horn said in a statement.”

From: https://www.rheumatologyadvisor.com/news/study-identifies-low-sensitivity-of-standard-modified-two-tiered-testing-for-lyme-disease/

So How Do You Make The Diagnosis of Early Lyme If Testing Is Insufficient?

Lyme is a clinical diagnosis, and the blood testing only confirms that clinical diagnosis. But since the diagnosis of Lyme can be tricky, as the symptoms can overlap other diseases like:

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)/ME

Fibromyalgia

Long Covid

Mold toxicity

Certain autoimmune diseases like RA and MS

This is due to the fact that they are all chronic fatiguing, musculoskeletal, neuropsychiatric illnesses. So it is essential to know the most important symptoms found in Lyme disease, which are NOT found in these other illnesses. The easiest way to do that is to fill out the Horowitz MSIDS Questionnaire (HMQ) which can be found on my website and downloaded.

https://cangetbetter.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/MSIDS-QUESTIONNAIRE-FINALR.pdf

If you score over 63 on the questionnaire, there is a high statistical probability of having Lyme, especially if you suffer from migratory joint pain, migratory muscle pain and/or migratory nerve pain (neuropathy, i.e., tingling, numbness, burning, stabbing sensations and/or an internal vibration sense). Migratory pain is the hallmark of Lyme, and there are only 6 other diseases in medicine causing it. The reference is below:

From: Empirical Validation of the Horowitz Multiple Systemic Infectious Disease Syndrome Questionnaire for Suspected Lyme Disease. Maryalice Citera, Ph.D., Phyllis R. Freeman2, Ph.D., Richard I. Horowitz2, M.D., International Journal of General Medicine 2017:10 249–273. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28919803

You can also read more about the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease here:

The most important thing to keep in mind with testing, is that any Borrelia specific band on a Western blot or Immunoblot is indicative of exposure. This is from the above Substack on July 17, 2024, confirming Liz Horn’s results:

“Standard two-tiered testing (STTT), using an ELISA followed by a Western blot--one of the primary ways doctors try and diagnose Lyme disease--is highly insensitive, with the accuracy of about a coin flip. For early Lyme disease, doctors may use a version of the STTT, called “Modified two-tiered testing (MTTT),” where 2 enzyme immunoassays (EIAs) are used instead of the traditional Immunoblot. (Although in one Canadian study it was 25% better at diagnosing some early cases, it is still an imperfect test, and other studies have found the MTTT to be more or less equivalent to the STTT.) Which means that, ultimately, Lyme disease is a clinical diagnosis. An EM rash, the classic rash of Lyme disease, is proof of exposure and does not require a positive blood test, but if you did not see the rash, you need to know that negative testing with a STTT and/or a MTTT does not rule out exposure. Clues that you have been exposed are Borrelia specific bands in your blood, such as the 23 kDa (Outer surface protein C, i.e., Osp C), 31 kDa (Osp A), 34 kDa (Osp B), 39 kDa and the 83/93 kDa bands. The exception is the 31 kDa band on a Western blot may cross react with viral proteins or reflect an autoimmune process. The 31 kDa band on an Immunoblot (from IgeneX, an FDA approved test) that uses recombinant DNA, is however specific, which is why we prefer using Immunoblots as our first line test.

Here is what is now found in ticks that can also make you sick apart from Lyme disease:

Second finding: Tick bites Are Up Across the US

Just as the weather is starting to warm up and we are all getting outside more, there have been multiple reports by news agencies and the CDC that we are having a banner year for ticks. It’s pretty much a ‘tick explosion’ and breaking records. I was just interviewed on NBC Chicago about a rise in tick bites in ER’s across the US along with Ali Moresco, head of Project Lyme:

This is what you can do regarding tick prevention which is now more essential than ever:

Third Finding: Researchers from Helsinki and Harvard have a preprint in peer-review, confirming the Lyme-Alzheimer’s link:

A friend of mine at the NIH sent me this pre-print confirming our findings:

So this article, which is in peer review, essentially lays out the framework that amyloid beta is functioning as an antimicrobial peptide, which I mentioned in my article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s disease reports last week (see below), in order to try and keep the infection in check. However, clever Borrelia reduces amyloid beta binding and interferes with the complement pathway, so it can escape immune recognition, while driving inflammation in the brain.

[From: Horowitz, Richard. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. First published online, April 27, 2026. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports 10.1177/25424823261445434. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/25424823261445434 ]

Differential Diagnosis & Initial Testing for Memory/Concentration Problems

Let us now go back to our initial 16 point map and list the potential causes & associated testing that should be done if you or anyone you know suffers with mild to moderate cognitive impairment (MCI). These tests represent an initial work-up that will help determine if reversible factors are present. The likelihood of finding a positive test is based on the clinical history and symptoms, travel history, physical examination & underlying risk factors. Tests highlighted in red indicate higher probability diagnoses for the US and Europe and should be considered as first line assessments. If your healthcare provider is unable to do all or part of the recommended testing, local testing can be done, with the understanding that a negative result may miss certain tick-borne diseases due to the large number of strains causing chronic disease. An initial laboratory work-up, apart from the testing listed below, would include getting a CBC (complete blood count), CMP (comprehensive metabolic profile; electrolytes, liver, and kidney function), fasting lipid profile and EKG, sedimentation rate (ESR), syphilis serology (VDRL) and Lyme testing (ELISA, C6 ELISA, Immunoblots, IgM, IgG), apart from basic hormones (thyroid), vitamin levels (B12, MMA) and heavy metals in the blood (Hg, Pb, AL, As, Cd). I also suggest sitting and standing BP and pulse rates (to rule out POTS/dysautonomia) and review of medications which can adversely affect cognition. The American Academy of Neurology also recommends checking drug levels, HIV testing, & a 24 hour urine testing for heavy metals apart from considering a Chest X-Ray, CT/MRI of the head, EEG (electroencephalogram), PET scan, and if indicated, spinal tap to check the cerebrospinal fluid. Speak to your HCP about these tests if you suffer from cognitive impairment. This article explains some of the basics:

Kelley BJ, Petersen RC. Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment. Neurol Clin. 2007 Aug;25(3):577-609, v. doi: 10.1016/j.ncl.2007.03.008. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2682228/#R4

First, check your AD Biomarkers. Then Evaluate MSIDS Factors

The way to check AD biomarkers was explained in our first Medical Detective Substack of this series, with Quest laboratory codes to show your doctor:

Then Use the 16 Point MSIDS Model to Look At Etiologies Driving Cognitive Dysfunction

Based on my article published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, here is an example of the types of testing now needed in cognitive dysfunction based on the fact that all 16 MSIDS factors have been associated with AD. This is not meant to be a full list, but some of the most important testing to consider, depending on your medical history and symptoms:

Conclusion: As the world is warming, and global temperature increases are increasing the reproductive rate of insects, we are seeing a significant increase in tick bites this year. That means more acute and chronic Lyme disease and the need to adopt the prevention practices mentioned above. We are also finally putting together the pieces, linking Lyme and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Although it does not mean that getting Lyme disease will definitely cause AD, if you have had Lyme and/or have any cognitive issues, doing the AD biomarkers listed above, and reviewing the 16 point MSIDS map for underlying causes of memory/concentration problems is a good idea. This approach can help you to get to the root causes of why you are ill. And the good news is that after 10 years of working on dapsone combination therapy to make it the most effective, and safest short-term oral antibiotic protocol on the planet, you now have options you didn’t have before.

If you would like to hear me discuss my groundbreaking research further:

Please sign up for the free, upcoming Doctor Talks, Healing Lyme Summit: The Neuroinflammation/Brain Protection Summit where Myriah and I will discuss with world-renowned experts, how to help support you on your healing journey. I look forward to seeing you there: https://drtalks.com/summits/lyme-summit/?uid=946&oid=108&ref=3029