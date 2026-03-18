Dr Rick Ostfeld published an article this past week on co-infections and rising rates of Babesiosis in Ixodes scapularis. It was picked up by LymeDisease.org:

For those of us in the Lyme trenches for decades, none of this comes as surprise. Rick has published on rising rates of this parasitic co-infection for years, and I did abstracts over 25 years ago based on his lab providing ticks from our area, when I first discovered Babesiosis in the Hudson Valley. See the abstract from 1999:

So when the recent study by Dr Ostfeld and colleagues was published this past week and noted that ticks were analyzed for multiple pathogens and found high rates of Babesiosis, followed by Anaplasma, none of us should have been surprised:

This map, outlining the risk of Borrelia and Babesia co-infection is from over 10 years ago:

[From: Diuk-Wasser MA, Vannier E, Krause PJ. Coinfection by Ixodes Tick-Borne Pathogens: Ecological, Epidemiological, and Clinical Consequences. Trends Parasitol. 2016 Jan;32(1):30-42. doi: 10.1016/j.pt.2015.09.008. Epub 2015 Nov 21. PMID: 26613664; PMCID: PMC4713283. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4713283/ ]

What were the primary findings of this recent study?

More co-infections are being found in Ixodes ticks as we monitor them over a decade and longer, and the risk of having a co-infection after a tick bite is significant. Babesia microti topped the list, followed by Anaplasma. Borrelia miyamotoi (hard-tick relapsing fever) was rare in this study, as was the Powassan virus.

[From: LaDeau, Shannon L., Kelly Oggenfuss, Alexander Schmidt, Saravanan Thangamani, and Richard S. Ostfeld. 2025. “Ecological Dynamics of Blacklegged Ticks, Vertebrate Hosts, and Associated Zoonotic Pathogens in Northeastern Forests.” Ecosphere 16(12): e70508. https://doi.org/10.1002/ecs2.70508 ]

Increasing Rates of Babesia Co-infection Is Reflected in All Our Clinical Studies

This finding by Dr Ostfeld and colleagues is consistent with our clinical findings published in peer-reviewed journals, including Microorganisms 2023, where we found Babesia to be a common co-infection in our patients. Babesia spp. were found in over 60% of our chronically ill patients (and oftentimes is 80% or more). See below.

[From: Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Comparison of the Efficacy of Longer versus Shorter Pulsed High Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome with Bartonellosis and Associated Coinfections. Microorganisms 2023, 11, 2301. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms11092301 ]

You will notice in our study we also found very high rates of Bartonella. Bartonella spp. are for us, the number one co-infection making patients ill after chronic Borrelia (Lyme), followed by chronic Babesia infections (not just B. microti, but B. duncani and occasionally B. odocoilei, the new kid on the block). Dr Ostfeld found no Bartonella henselae in the ticks he was examining. How can we explain the discrepancies?

Bartonella May or May Not Be Tick-Transmitted. It Doesn’t Matter!

Although Dr Ostfeld’s study of NY ticks did not show evidence of Bartonella henselae, a 2004 study by Adelson at al. published in The Journal of Clinical Microbiology showed an association of Bartonella species in Ixodes scapularis ticks in New Jersey. This PCR-based study analyzed ticks collected in northern New Jersey reported that 34.5% of Ixodes scapularis ticks tested positive for Bartonella species along with infections of Borrelia burgdorferi (33.6%), Babesia microti (8.4%), and Anaplasma phagocytophia (1.9%).

From: Adelson ME, Rao RV, Tilton RC, Cabets K, Eskow E, Fein L, Occi JL, Mordechai E. Prevalence of Borrelia burgdorferi, Bartonella spp., Babesia microti, and Anaplasma phagocytophila in Ixodes scapu laris ticks collected in Northern New Jersey. J Clin Microbiol. 2004 Jun;42(6):2799-801. doi: 10.1128/JCM.42.6.2799-2801.2004. PMID: 15184475; PMCID: PMC427842. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15184475/

It is important to note that this finding has been highly controversial and has not been replicated in most subsequent research. There was one European study in Ixodes ricinus which confirmed the ability of Ixodes ticks to transmit a specific species of Bartonella known as Bartonella birtlesii (Reis C, Cote M, Le Rhun D, Lecuelle B, Levin ML, Vayssier-Taussat M, Bonnet SI. Vector competence of the tick Ixodes ricinus for transmission of Bartonella birtlesii. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2011;5(5):e1186. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0001186. Epub 2011 May 31. PMID: 21655306)

However, from a clinician’s perspective, it doesn’t matter if you got Bartonella from a flea bite, cat bite, cat scratch, tick feces (yes, that has been published) or insect bite from yellow or black flies, deer keds (not the sneakers), mosquitoes or the newest vector, the Triatoma ‘kissing bug.’ This bacteria can hide in the body and come out when patients’ immune system has been affected by Lyme disease, mold toxins, etc. Many of our patients with Lyme and Bartonella show signs of immune deficiency, making Bartonella a more formidable foe. Dr Ostfeld also only checked for one species of Bartonella. In our sickest patients, we have found up to 6 different Bartonella species and found (published in the above study) that at least 4 high dose dapsone pulses, two weeks each, were necessary after the 8 week double dose dapsone protocol to put Bartonella in remission if other co-infections like Babesia were not active, and mold toxins weren’t present, causing overlapping symptoms. So ruling out one Bartonella species in ticks doesn’t mean others can’t be present. There are over 18 pathogenic Bartonella species! You can read more about our effective Lyme and Bartonella protocols here:

What Was Surprising About the Study?

Although very few Powassan virus were found in this tick study, prior published evidence showed that exposure to the Powassan virus is not rare at all. Based on the most recent comprehensive seroprevalence study, the median county seroprevalence of Powassan virus antibodies in endemic areas of the Northeast and Midwest is 0.84% with a range from 0% to 11.5% across different counties.

From: Padda H, Huang CY, Grimm K, Biggerstaff BJ, Ledermann JP, Raetz J, Boroughs K, Mossel EC, Martin SW, Lehman JA, Townsend RL, Krysztof D, Saá P, Dinh ETN, Stobierski MG, Esponda-Morrison B, Wolujewicz KAA, Osborne M, Brown CM, Hopkins B, Schiffman EK, Garvin A, Lee X, Osborn RA, Wozniak RJ, Brault AC, Basavaraju SV, Stramer SL, Staples JE, Gould CV. Powassan and Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus Seroprevalence in Endemic Areas, United States, 2019-2020. Emerg Infect Dis. 2025 May;31(5):929-936. doi: 10.3201/eid3105.240893. PMID: 40305306; PMCID: PMC12044248 . https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40305306/

This shows prevalence of POWv and EEE in parts of Massachusetts and Wisconsin:

Additional regional data shows more limited exposure in specific populations. In Maine, a study of residents who had been bitten by Ixodes ticks found only a single equivocal result (0.4%) for Powassan virus antibodies among 230 participants. However, this represents a selected high risk population rather than general population seroprevalence.

It is important to note that seroprevalence studies for Powassan virus face significant challenges due to cross-reactivity with other flaviviruses and the need for specialized neutralizing antibody assays to confirm specific exposure. My concern also with flavivirus infections is that some of them have been proven to be able to persist (West Nile, Zika, Tick-borne Encephalitis virus in Europe) and this could be a hidden viral infection making a certain subset of Lyme patients sick.

What About Rickettsia?

The most surprising finding of this new paper for me was finding Rickettsia species in Ixodes scapularis ticks. In last week’s Medical Detective Substack, we discussed the Swiss Agent, Rickettsia helvetica:

Normally, Rickettsia are transmitted from dog/wood ticks (Dermacentor, Rhipicephalus). The primary ticks transmitting Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain spotted fever) in the U.S. are the American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis), commonly found in the eastern U.S., and the Rocky Mountain wood tick (Dermacentor andersoni), prevalent in the western U.S. The brown dog tick (Rhipicephalus sanguineus) is a key vector in the Southwest. Ambylomma species like A. maculatum (Gulf Coast tick) transmits R. parkeri in the southeastern US and the lone star tick can theoretically transmit Rickettsia also. So even though finding Rickettsia was a rare finding in Ixodes ticks in this paper, it may be an emerging pathogen, and something to watch for (and test for).

You can read more about Anaplasma which was found in 5.8% of the ticks in Dr Ostfeld’s study and how lab testing can overlap Ehrlichia and Rickettsia infections here:

Signs and symptoms of Rickettsiosis like Rocky Mountain Spotted fever

Anyone with a sudden high fever and chills post tick bite, with severe fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, joint aches, and even gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and occasionally bloody diarrhea), implies exposure to TBDs like Ehrlichia, Anaplasma and Rickettsia. The classic triad of fever, rash and reported tick bite is present only in a minority of patients with Rocky Mountain Spotted fever during the initial presentation, so clinicians should not wait for development of this triad before considering treatment. Less than 50% of patients have a rash in the first 3 days of illness, and approximately 10% never develop a rash at all. When patients do get a rash, the classic spotted or generalized petechial rash, including involvement of the palms and soles, usually appears by day 5 or 6 and is indicative of advanced disease; every attempt should be made to begin treatment with doxycycline before petechiae develop.

Warning Signs of Severe Disease

Late stage manifestations of Rocky Mountain Spotted fever include meningoencephalitis, acute renal failure, ARDS, shock, arrhythmias, cutaneous necrosis and seizures. Other features include abdominal pain that can mimic acute appendicitis, cholecystitis or gastroenteritis; conjunctivitis, periorbital and peripheral edema (more common in children), calf pain, acute transient hearing loss, and an enlarged liver and spleen (hepatomegaly, splenomegaly) can also be seen.

Delay in diagnosis and treatment is the most important factor associated with death in RMSF. Patients treated after the 5th day of illness more likely to die than those treated earlier, and the frequency of hospital admission, intensive care unit admission and death increases with time from symptom onset to initiation of appropriate antibacterial treatment. That is why any suspicion of Rickettsia like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, as well as Ehrlichia and Anaplasma, even before blood tests return (antibodies can come back after you have passed a critical time window) requires beginning doxycycline, minimally 100 mg twice a day for 7 to 10 days. Doxycycline does not cause teeth staining and can be used in short courses in both children and even pregnant women. I learned this from the CDC when I was co-chair of the HHS Other Tickborne Diseases Subcommittee.

What about Rickettsia parkeri?

This was a rare species found in the present study in Ixodes ticks. When I teach doctors in my Lyme training course about Rickettsia, we discuss how the Gulf Coast tick has now moved into the Long Island/New York City area and carries this particular species.

See the slide below discussing Gulf coast ticks and R. parkeri rickettsiosis:

Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis is characteristically less severe than Rocky Mountain spotted fever and is almost always associated with an inoculation eschar (ulcerated, necrotic lesion) at the site of tick attachment.

The clinical presentation is usually that the eschar appears first, followed several days later by systemic symptoms including fever, headache, rash (sparse maculopapular or papulo- vesicular eruptions on the trunk and extremities) and muscle aches. While R. parkeri is closely related to Rickettsia rickettsii (the causative agent of Rocky Mountain spotted fever) and both infections share similar signs and symptoms including fever, headache, and rash, the presence of an inoculation eschar at the site of tick attachment helps differentiate the two infections.

[Picture of an eschar with R. parkeri rickettsiosis. From: Drexler N, Nichols Heitman K, Cherry C. Description of Eschar-Associated Rickettsial Diseases Using Passive Surveillance Data - United States, 2010-2016. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2020 Jan 3;68(5152):1179-1182. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm685152a2. PMID: 31895916; PMCID: PMC6943966. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6943966/ ]

Final Thoughts and Take Home Points:

Co-infections are the rule, not the exception. I have been shouting this from the mountaintops for over 2 decades. This is the first ‘key finding’ highlighted in the LymeDisease.org article:

Regarding the frequency of finding Babesia, you can read the 3 part series we did, explaining the usual symptom complex for Babesia in our patients and new ways of testing (FISH testing oftentimes picks up active Babesia when antibody testing is negative), as well as new ways of treating B. microti, which has become resistant to standard therapies:

Although medical articles like ones from Cureus will occasionally describe success using older regimens for Babesia, like Mepron and Zithromax, it is insufficient in most who have chronic Lyme and co-infections with B. microti. The newer tafenoquine protocol described in our Substack’s above is generally much more effective.

Conclusion

Testing for a broad range of co-infections should be done in any patient with a history of Lyme disease if they are still ill after classical treatment, apart from checking multiple MSIDS abnormalities. Although local labs can be used to check for antibodies to Borrelia miyamotoi, Babesia (B. microti, duncani), Bartonella (B. henselae, B. quintana), Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, RMSF, typhus, Q-fever, and tularemia (the most common co-infections to test for), with a VEGF (indirect marker of Bartonella), oftentimes a Lyme, Babesia and Bartonella IgM/IgG Immunoblot from IgeneX with a Babesia FISH and Bartonella FISH are needed to get firmer proof. FISH testing is especially important in immunosuppressed patients and those on immunoglobulin therapy where cross-reactivity may result. A Relapsing Fever Immunoblot (IgeneX) will also pick up relapsing fever species not found on local labs (B. hermsii is one I was able to pick up frequently from Quest labs). T Labs also has a Lyme PCR, Babesia FISH (for regular species and B. odocoilei) and Bartonella FISH that can occasionally prove infections when IgeneX is negative.

Remember, as per the article by Dr Ostfeld, co-infections are common and are the rule; they should ALWAYS be included in the full work-up for CLD/PTLDS when evaluating ongoing, resistant symptoms.