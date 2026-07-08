We just experienced some of the hottest days on record. I don’t know about you, but I couldn’t be outside for more than a few minutes without sweating bullets (my shvitzing genes were clearly kicking in). I felt the need to get indoors and hydrate after just 15 -20 minutes of watering my garden before feeling like I could succumb to the effects of heat stress. JAMA and Nature Climate Change just published an article confirming that this is a global phenomenon, not just a recent problem here in the US. See below:

The Physiology of Heat: Thermoregulation and New Factors Increasing Stroke Risk

The human body is an exquisite, finely tuned homeostatic engine, designed to maintain a constant internal temperature and blood pressure across widely varying environments. However, the modern world presents a dual challenge to this physiological equilibrium: escalating global temperatures and pervasive, systemic environmental pollutants which can also rise on extremely hot days like small particle pollution. While the direct impacts of extreme heat, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke have been documented since antiquity, contemporary medical science is uncovering complex intersections between environmental thermal stress, traditional cerebrovascular accidents (strokes) and particulate threats like microplastics and nanoplastics, combined with air pollution from wildfires. When these are combined with other novel threats like sugar substitutes (erythritol), recently linked to brain damage and stroke risk…all of these factors can increase our risk of strokes and need to be accounted for if we are to protect ourselves.

Understanding how heat affects the human body requires looking at the mechanical strains placed on the cardiovascular and nervous systems. When the systems are simultaneously burdened by extreme external temperatures and both external and internal vascular pollutants, the threshold for catastrophic events like strokes is significantly lowered. That is why this Substack is so important to integrate into your daily routine and share with others. Our risks of strokes during hot summer days is no longer just from the extreme heat, but from a combination of:

Heat stress

Micro pollution (small particle pollution, wildfire smoke, microplastics, nanoplastics)

Chemicals in our diet, including popular sugar substitutes like erythritol

Traditional cardiovascular risk factors (diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity)

Let’s first examine the effect of heat on the human body and then how these other factors can interact to increase our risk of strokes.

The Physiology of Heat: Thermoregulation and Systemic Strain

To comprehend how extreme heat damages the body during periods of extreme heat due to heat domes across the US, we need to understand thermoregulation. The body maintains a core temperature with a narrow, optimal window of roughly 97.7°F to 99.5°F (36.5°C to 37.5°C). This balance is governed by the anterior hypothalamus which acts as the body’s internal thermostat. When environmental temperatures rise or metabolic heat production increases due to exertion, the hypothalamus triggers two primary cooling mechanisms:

Vasodilatation: The smooth muscles surrounding peripheral blood vessels relax, causing vessels near the skin to dilate. This shifts a massive volume of warm blood from the body’s core to its shell, allowing heat to dissipate into the surrounding air via radiation and convection.

Sweating and Evaporative Cooling: Sweat glands secrete a hypotonic fluid onto the skin and as this water evaporates, it absorbs heat from the skin, cooling the blood circulating just beneath it.

The Cardiovascular Toll of Cooling

While effective, these cooling mechanisms demand a massive physiological sacrifice. Peripheral vasodilatation dramatically increases the volume of the vascular bed. To maintain blood pressure and ensure adequate oxygen delivery to vital organs, the heart must work significantly harder. This leads to a cascade of cardiovascular adaptations:

Elevated Heart Rate (Tachycardia): The heart pumps faster to compensate for the pooling of blood in the extremities.

Increased Cardiac Output : In extreme heat, the amount of blood pumped by the heart per minute can double or even triple compared to resting rate in a temperate climate.

Hemoconcentration: As sweating continues without aggressive fluid replacement, the liquid component of blood i.e. our plasma, decreases. This leaves behind a higher concentration of red blood cells and clotting factors, drastically increasing blood viscosity. Increased blood viscosity equals increased stroke risk.

For a young, healthy individual, this workload is sustainable for a time. However, for older adults, individuals with pre-existing heart disease, or those with compromised vascular systems, this intense workload can trigger a myocardial infarction (heart attack) or a cerebrovascular accident (stroke) long before the body reaches the point of thermal collapse. See the article below from Wang et al in Environmental Health in 2016. The Relative Risks (RRs) of a stroke increased with the intensity and duration of heat waves:

[ From: Wang, Y., Bobb, J.F., Papi, B. et al. Heat stroke admissions during heat waves in 1,916 US counties for the period from 1999 to 2010 and their effect modifiers. Environ Health 15, 83 (2016). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12940-016-0167-3 ]

The Spectrum of Heat-Induced Illness: Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke

When the environmental heat load or metabolic demands outpace the body’s ability to dissipate heat, our thermal regulatory mechanisms begin to fail. This failure manifests across a spectrum of clinical conditions, ranging from mild heat cramps to life-threatening emergencies. The two most critical points on the spectrum are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These represent fundamentally distinct physiological states.

Heat Exhaustion: The Systemic Deficit

Heat exhaustion is primarily a syndrome of volume depletion. It occurs when we lose excessive amounts of water and salt through sweating, leading to a profound state of dehydration and decrease circulating blood volume (hypovolemia). Because our blood volume is depleted while peripheral blood vessels remain dilated, the body struggles to maintain central perfusion. The brain experiences transient drop-offs in oxygenated blood flow and fainting (syncope) can occur.

Clinical Presentation: A patient with heat exhaustion will typically present with profuse sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a rapid but weak pulse, muscle cramps, nausea, headache and dizziness. Crucially, the body’s core temperature is only mildly elevated-usually below 104°F (40°C) and neurological function remains intact. The patient is alert, oriented and mentally clear, even if physically exhausted.

Heat Stroke: The Thermoregulatory Collapse

Heatstroke is a catastrophic medical emergency. It represents a complete and total breakdown of the hypothalamic thermoregulatory system. It is no longer a matter of simple dehydration; it is a condition where the body’s internal cooling mechanism shut down completely, allowing core temperatures to skyrocket rapidly to 104°F (40°C) or higher. This can be broadly characterized into non-exertional heatstroke among sedentary individuals or the elderly with chronic illnesses during prolonged environmental heat waves; or exertional heatstroke which affects athletes, laborers, or military personnel undergoing intense physical exertion under hot, humid conditions.

Clinical Presentation: The defining diagnostic boundary between heat exhaustion and heatstroke lies in the presence of Central Nervous System (CNS) dysfunction and hyperthermia accompanied by a systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). This results in multiorgan failure including muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis), kidney failure, elevated liver functions with hepatitis, liver failure, coagulation disorders (including Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, i.e. DIC), along with signs of encephalopathy. This includes profound neurological impairment, including confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, seizures, and ultimately, coma.

While classic heatstroke is often marked by hot, dry skin as the sweat glands fail entirely, exertional heatstroke victims may still be sweating profusely. Left untreated, heatstroke causes rapid multiorgan failure, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation with widespread blood clotting, and death.

Risk Factors

The following risk factors comes from a review of patients with heat exhaustion and heat stroke with poor survival rates:

Prolonged hospital stays

High core body temperature above 40°C (i.e., ‎42.454‎ ± ‎1.082‎°C (p-value = 0.001)

Signs of decreased perfusion, i.e. elevated lactate in the blood

Increased white blood cell counts (WBCs values ‎of ‎19.623‎ ±‎ 7.612‎ (p-value = 0.001)

Signs of decreased kidney function i.e. increased mean creatinine (3.992 ± 2.263) and BUN (46.325 ± 27.940)

Increased liver functions, including significant elevations in AST and ALT (increased AST (1445.125‎ ±‎ 2829.278) and AST (810.174‎ ±‎ 1566.975)

These risk factors are the most important ones to follow “while the heart rate (HR), respiratory rate (RR), systolic blood pressure (SBP), and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) had no significant effect on the prognosis of ‎heat stroke patients. The results have shown no significant value in the ‎outcome of the patients based on PT, PTT, INR, and CK-CPK”.‎

From: Adnan Bukhari H. A Systematic Review on Outcomes of Patients with Heatstroke and Heat Exhaustion. Open Access Emerg Med. 2023; 15:343-354 https://doi.org/10.2147/OAEM.S419028

Other Risk Factors To Consider For Heat-Related Disease

This table comes from a recent article by Savioli et al, on modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors for heat-related illness. Individuals with higher age, autonomic dysfunction, certain endocrine disorders (diabetes, hyperthyroidism) and certain drugs all ↑ risk:

[ From: Savioli G, Zanza C, Longhitano Y, Nardone A, Varesi A, Ceresa IF, Manetti AC, Volonnino G, Maiese A, La Russa R. Heat-Related Illness in Emergency and Critical Care: Recommendations for Recognition and Management with Medico-Legal Considerations. Biomedicines. 2022 Oct 12;10(10):2542. doi: 10.3390/biomedicines10102542. PMID: 36289804; PMCID: PMC9599879. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9599879/ ]

Is There A Risk Of Strokes For Younger Individuals?

You’re probably saying to yourself if you are young (by the way, I don’t know what that definition is any longer since I feel 25 years old inside, but my biological age is a bit older…) that you are immune to the worst effects of heat and that you can “take it and bake it” without adverse effects. Possibly, however, strokes are on the rise in people as young as 20 years old! See the article below which appeared in my medical feed a few months ago:

You may be surprised to learn that one in seven strokes happens to individuals between ages 15 and 49. And not just from cocaine use and sexual strangulation (which is a risk factor):

Physicians and Patients Beware: Heatstroke Can Mimic Sepsis

A patient who has been at the beach in hot weather, can be exposed to organisms like Vibrio vulnificus, and present with early signs of sepsis which can mimic heat illness. This is a rare complication of this pathogenic bacteria getting into an open wound in the summertime at the beach or from eating uncooked shellfish. Since Lee and I just returned from Cape May, N.J., on our usual yearly trek to one of our favorite beaches in the US, I was especially conscious of open wounds on my legs from our 8 month old golden retriever, and being a doctor, I have been slightly paranoid of the worst complications of this illness that is slowly spreading among certain beaches in the US. See the article in People below:

I am not sharing this to excessively worry you (although my wife felt my obsession with this bacteria was a bit too much while on the beach), but to simply point out that this organism can cause a sepsis-like presentation. But here is the rub. Heatstroke can mimic sepsis, which is why I mention it. This is from my medical feed:

The summertime sepsis mimic physicians can’t afford to miss

https://www.mdlinx.com/article/the-summertime-sepsis-mimic-physicians-cant-afford-to-miss/2rUDabpqwNNhLXBGRZx8Mn?show_order=4&utm_campaign=reg_evening-edition_20260629_daily-nl-pm-v4_registered-users-a180-alls&utm_source=iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Evening

“Heat has the potential to do great harm. Although heat-related illness sits on a spectrum, once a patient progresses to the dreaded heat stroke, where one loses their ability to control their core temperature, you’re dealing with a high-mortality, time-sensitive emergency. Even with treatment, outcomes depend on how quickly you can recognize it and lower the core temperature,” Solomon Behar, MD, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in Long Beach, CA, tells MDLinx.

By 2050, it is estimated that deaths from heat stroke will increase 2.5 times. [1] Part of the challenge for physicians is that heat stroke can present in a similar way to infections or other conditions. Case studies have demonstrated that patients may even present with a sepsis-like reaction and organ failure. [2]

“What makes it challenging is that early presentations are often nonspecific, including fatigue, dizziness, mild confusion, and these can be mistaken for dehydration, infection, or general deconditioning. If you’re not considering heat exposure–related illness, it’s easy to miss,” Dr. Behar says.

Related: These dangerous conditions are caused by summer heat

Cooling is the priority

Bryan Beaver, MD, is an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Health System. He says that physicians should still prioritize cooling measures in patients suspected with heat stroke, even when exploring other differential diagnoses like sepsis.

“While these etiologies should be considered simultaneously, a key differentiator is the context: recent exposure to a hot environment, exertion in the heat, etc,” he tells MDLinx. “If heat stroke is suspected, the priority should be to focus on cooling measures immediately. If other etiologies such as sepsis are included in the differential diagnosis, these can be worked up concurrently but should not delay the cooling of the patient.”

Dr. Beaver continues, “Heat illness is a spectrum, with the main differentiator being mental status. Once a patient exhibits altered mental status, confusion, etc., the patient should be considered to be suffering from heat stroke until proven otherwise.”

Climate change poses a challenge

Due to climate change, average temperatures across the US are increasing, along with heat waves and extreme temperatures, defined as days where the temperature reaches 95˚ F. [3] Extreme heat–related events pose a challenge not only for patients but for health systems and physicians as well.

“Recent heat waves in the US have put tens of millions of people living in areas with a heat index over 103,” says David Cutler, MD, board-certified family medicine physician at Providence Saint Johns Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. “This can lead to overwhelmed health care facilities and electrical supplies as people turn on the air conditioning. This is especially important for the frail, the elderly, the very young, and those on medications which may impair their ability to control body temperature.”

Other Associated Risk Factors Increasing Our Risks For Strokes

To understand how environmental factors interact with stroke pathology, we must analyze what a stroke is and how it occurs through traditional vectors. A cerebrovascular accident (CVA) or stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or severely reduced, depriving brain tissue of vital oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. Strokes are broadly classified into two primary categories, each driven by entirely different mechanistic failures:

Ischemic Stroke: The Occlusion

Ischemic strokes account for roughly 87% of all cerebrovascular events. They occur when an artery supplying blood to the brain becomes blocked or obstructed. This obstruction generally arises from one of two processes:

Thrombosis : A blood clot (thrombus) develops directly with a narrowed, plaque- lined cerebral artery. This is typically the result of long-term atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits, cholesterol and cellular waste buildup along the arterial walls.

Embolism: A blood clot or fragment of plaque forms elsewhere in the body, frequently in the heart (i.e., atrial fibrillation) or the large carotid arteries of the neck (i.e. carotid stenosis with plaque) and breaks free, enters the bloodstream, and travels to the brain until it becomes lodged in vessel too narrow to pass. The most common driver of embolic strokes is atrial fibrillation. As a reminder, Lyme disease has been found to increase rates of atrial fibrillation, as well as mineral deficiencies such as magnesium depletion, apart from known risk factors like hyperthyroidism. Also, Soft-tick Relapsing fever which we discussed in a recent SUBSTACK, has been associated with strokes due to Disseminated Intravascular coagulation.

Hemorrhagic Stroke: The Rupture

Hemorrhagic strokes account for the remaining minority of cases but carry a significantly higher mortality rate. They occur when a weakened blood vessel within the brain ruptures and bleeds into the surrounding brain tissue or the spaces protecting the brain.

Intracerebral Hemorrhage : A blood vessel inside the brain bursts, flooding the surrounding neural tissue. The primary culprit is chronic, uncontrolled hypertension which degrades the structural integrity of small cerebral arteries over decades.

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Bleeding occurs into the subarachnoid space i.e., the area between the brain and the thin tissues that cover it. This is most frequently caused by the rupture of a cerebral aneurysm (a ballooning out of an arterial wall) or an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal tangle of blood vessels.

The Intersection of Heat and Stroke

Extreme heat acts as an acute trigger for both types of stroke. A severe thermal stress causes hemoconcentration and hypercoagulability with an increased tendency for the blood to clot. For a patient with existing atherosclerosis, the combination of sluggish, highly viscous blood and racing heart rate creates the ideal conditions for a plaque to rupture or thrombus to form, inducing an ischemic stroke.

Conversely, the massive increase in cardiac output during heat stress and the shifts in blood pressure required to sustain peripheral vasodilatation can place immense mechanical stress on the cerebral vasculature. In an individual with an undiagnosed aneurysm or advanced hypertensive vascular disease, this sudden hemodynamics by can cause a vessel to fail resulting in a hemorrhagic stroke.

The Risk Of A Stroke Also Increases With Air Pollution

Short-term surges in air pollution in New Jersey from the 2023 Canadian wildfires were associated with a higher stroke rate and more serious strokes. See the American Academy of Neurology’s 78th Annual Meeting abstract from April 18–22, 2026, in Chicago and online.

Acute Increases in PM2.5 Associated with Higher Stroke Severity and Large-Artery Atherosclerosis in Camden, New Jersey

The Risk Of A Stroke Also Increases With Popular Sugar Substitutes

I had rarely been eating a monk fruit-erythritol sugar substitute in tea a while back. No more!

What Happens When You Combine Microplastics & Nanoplastics With Erythritol, Heat Stress and Traditional CV Risks?

While traditional risk factors like hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking, obesity and diabetes remain the primary drivers of stroke, modern environmental medicine has identified a critical, insidious new variable: microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs). Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than 5 mm, while nanoplastics are ultrafine particles smaller than one micrometer. These fragments are generated by the fragmentation of consumer goods, synthetic textiles, industrial waste, and automotive tires. They are now deeply embedded in our global food supply, municipal drinking water, and the air we breathe. Once inside the bloodstream, MNPs cause devastating damage of the vascular endothelium, the delicate single layer of cells lining the interior part of all blood vessels. The body recognizes the synthetic foreign bodies as invaders, triggering a chronic, low-grade immune response. This leads to chronic vascular inflammation, accelerated atherosclerosis with unstable plaque formation, and when mixed with environmental heat stress, can increase blood viscosity and lead to plaque rupture and a cerebrovascular stroke. In the NEJM article below, finding MNPs in carotid plaques led to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death from all causes in almost a three-year follow-up.

The section below is an excerpt from my new book, Ending Chronic Illness, from Chapter 8, C is For Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ME and Fibromyalgia. In that section, I discuss how all 16 MSIDS factors can potentially be associated with cardiovascular disease, and I point out some of the recent studies on microplastics and cardiovascular risks which are significant silent triggers:

The information on microplastics/nanoplastics and stroke risk is why I went for a Doppler-ultrasound of the carotids last year, to see if I had developed any plaque despite a family history of high cholesterol. I did not. The Doppler-US was clean just following a reasonable diet, regularly exercising, and getting adequate sleep, apart from taking multiple antioxidants that lower oxidative stress along with binders that support detoxification.

You can see the nutritional supplements that I take here, which is also highlighted in Ending Chronic Illness. Go under Nutrition and Supplements:

https://cangetbetter.com/

To Make Matters Worse, Heat Stress Increases Sleep Disorders: Rising temperatures Are Linked to Shorter, Poorer Sleep for US adults…Which Further Increases Stroke Risk

https://www.mdlinx.com/news/rising-temperatures-linked-to-shorter-poorer-sleep-for-us-adults/QrUkD07q8PpJbBrebgEmp?show_order=2&utm_campaign=reg_daily-alert_2600704_daily-nl-am-v4_registered-users-a180_all&utm_source=iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_content=MorningDaily

Ending Chronic Illness also highlights that Sleep Disorders (SDs) further increase cardiovascular risks including strokes (and provide extensive solutions):

We need to protect ourselves during the summer considering the intensity of our recent heat waves and remember that heat stress is only one factor increasing our risk of strokes and cardiovascular disease, interacting with multiple factors on the 16 point MSIDS model.

As a reminder, here are some key prevention practices living on a toxic planet:

Prevention Practices in a Toxic World

Conclusion

A warming world, combined with infections, toxins, and food additives adversely affecting our microbiome along with other MSIDS factors and classic cardiovascular risks listed above are contributing to a rise in CV diseases and strokes. Although newer medical interventions like IV tenecteplase administered within 4.5 to 24 hours of a non-large vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke can help salvage brain tissue, you don’t want to get to the point of needing it!

[ From: Tenecteplase for Acute Non–Large Vessel Occlusion 4.5 to 24 Hours After Ischemic Stroke The OPTION Randomized Clinical Trial https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2844754?guestAccessKey=7f81e92f-bd20-44b9-8ab4-15d7e67bc5d2&utm_medium=email&utm_source=postup_jn&utm_campaign=article_alert-jama&utm_content=olf-recommended-tfl_&utm_term=020626 ]

Essential Cooling Methods If Suspecting Heat Stroke

Cooling measures are an essential part of a treatment plan if you are suspecting heat exhaustion or heat stroke and time is of the essence. The most essential intervention when suspecting heat stroke is immediate rapid cooling, ideally via cold water or ice water immersion which should be initiated as soon as airway, breathing and circulation are stabilized, even before hospital transport. Delays in cooling are directly associated with worse outcomes, including increased mortality and long-term neurological sequelae. The target core temperature is 38 to 39°C, ideally reached within 30 minutes of heat stroke recognition. Cooling is discontinued before full normothermia to avoid overcooling complications such as coagulopathy. Core temperature should be monitored by a rectal thermometer, as axillary, oral and tympanic methods are unreliable in the setting. If cold water immersion is unavailable or impractical, alternative approaches include tarp assisted ice water cooling, pouring copious water over the body with continuous fanning, application of ice packs to the neck, groin and axilla, infusion of cold intravenous fluids, and a combination of evaporative and conductive methods. Antipyretic agents such as aspirin and acetaminophen should NOT be used as they are ineffective in heatstroke and may worsen coagulopathy and hepatic injury.

To Avoid Heat Related Problems

Aggressive hydration with electrolytes with scheduled cooling breaks in the hot weather is essential to stay safe, and vascular biomarker tracking with advanced biomarkers of endothelial inflammation, such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and Lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 (Lp-PLA2) can help establish risk, while incorporating environmental toxin profiling into traditional cardiovascular risk assessments. For those who would like a sneak peak of Chapter 4 in Ending Chronic Illness, which discusses environmental toxins in great detail and associated health risks, go on

https://cangetbetter.com/

for more information. All pre-orders of Ending Chronic Illness are eligible to receive exclusive content and early access to Chapter 4. Simply submit your email address and proof of purchase to receive these exclusive benefits.

Stay safe this summer! And please check out my new website which has updated content, podcasts, and videos to learn more about how to support your health and the health of your loved ones.

https://cangetbetter.com/