When a new(er) species of Lyme disease, Borrelia mayonii, had hitched a ride to NY and made a man in upstate NY sick, it was all over the news. This piqued the interest of health authorities because it doesn’t cause a classic EM rash, but instead a maculopapular rash that could be confused with a viral infection or drug reaction. The public needed to be on alert, because normally one wouldn’t suspect Borrelia mayonii in NY. It is normally found in the Midwest and once we find one case, and confirmed ticks containing the bacteria were on the patient’s surrounding property, we know it’s only a matter of time until more cases will arise. OK, its interesting news, but not shocking. Ticks are migrating all the time by hitching a ride on birds and that has been well-established in the medical literature. But what about a species of Borrelia that was discovered over 3 decades ago, that is in Ixodes scapularis ticks, called Borrelia miyamotoi? This hard-tick relapsing fever Borrelia causing ‘Borrelia miyamotoi disease’ (BMD) is likely being transmitted more often than we realize, and I will show you why based on the available science. Since this is a banner year for ticks and tick bites, let’s examine in detail this spirochete and how it is similar or dissimilar to other relapsing fever spirochetes, why it is likely overlapping some sicker patients, and why we need to pay attention to this emerging Borrelia species among others.

Origins of Borrelia miyamotoi

This Borrelia species was 1st isolated in Japan in 1994 as the causative agent of Hard Tick Relapsing fever (HTRF) and the first case was identified in Russia in only 2011. It belongs to the Relapsing fever group of Borrelia, yet it utilizes the same hard bodied Ixodes tick vector that transmits Lyme disease (potentially along with Anaplasma, Babesia and the Powassan virus). Therefore, Borrelia miyamotoi is an evolutionary anomaly. Genetically, it belongs firmly within the Relapsing Fever Group, sharing more genomic architecture with soft-tick Relapsing fever pathogens that we discussed last week, than with Borrelia burgdorferi. Yet biologically and ecologically, it breaks the mold by utilizing hard bodied ticks as its primary vector.

Transmission Dynamics and the Vector Lifestyle

The transmission cycle of Borrelia miyamotoi is intricately tied to the lifecycle of Ixodes ticks. In the northeastern, mid-Atlantic and upper Midwestern United States, the primary vector is Ixodes scapularis, the black legged tick. On the Pacific Coast, it is driven by Ixodes pacificus, the Western black legged tick. In Europe and Asia, the disease is maintained by Ixodes ricinus and Ixodes persulcatus.

[ From: Krause P, Fish D, Narasimhan S. Borrelia miyamotoi infection in nature and in humans. Clinical Microbiology and Infection, 2015; 21, 631-639. https://www.clinicalmicrobiologyandinfection.org/article/S1198-743X(15)00294-3/fulltext ]

Global seroprevalence of exposure to Borrelia miyamotoi ranges from 1.3% to 4.4% across different populations, generally tracking with the geographic distribution of Ixodes ticks across the Northern Hemisphere. Exposure rates typically average 1% to 3% in the general population, though they are higher in specific at-risk groups.

[ From: Dieuwertje Hoornstra, MD et al. Prevalence and clinical manifestation of Borrelia miyamotoi in Ixodes ticks and humans in the northern hemisphere: a systematic review and meta-analysis The Lancet Microbe, 2022; 3, e772-e78. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(22)00157-4/fulltext ]

Geographic Breakdown of Seroprevalence

United States: Average seroprevalence in endemic areas like New England ranges from 0.6% to 5.2% (averaging roughly 2.8%).

Europe: General background seroprevalence sits at around 1% to 3%, with regional variations. In tick-bitten individuals, the risk of developing antibodies is roughly 0.7%.

Global / Worldwide: Systematic reviews estimate a general worldwide seroprevalence of 4.4%, with higher rates observed in Asia (approx. 7.4%) and North America (approx. 9.4%) among specific high-risk or clinical cohorts. This therefore not an uncommon infection…

Tick Infection Rates of BMD Differ Depending On Where You Live

In the San Francisco Bay Area, tick infection rates for Borrelia miyamotoi and Borrelia burgdorferi behave very differently compared to the Northeast. The relative percentage of young ticks carrying B. miyamotoi is actually higher than on the East Coast. In adult ticks, the prevalence is low but roughly equal to Lyme disease (~0.6% to 1.8%). However, a landmark Stanford University study published in PLOS ONE found that 3.7% to 10.7% of nymphal (young) ticks in specific Bay Area habitats (such as redwood and oak forests) carried B. miyamotoi, meaning nymphs carry it at a higher rate than B. burgdorferi. In the Northeast, Borrelia miyamotoi infects between 1.5 and 3.2% of the tick population, less than Borrelia burgdorferi. However transmission dynamics are such that many more people may be exposed than realize it. Primarily because the adult female tick can transmit Borrelia miyamotoi directly to her offspring, without a blood meal (apart from doctors who may not be checking for it) which means numbers will naturally be increasing over time.

Transovarial Transmission: A Major Epidemiological Advantage

One of the most critical biological differences between Borrelia miyamotoi and Borrelia burgdorferi lies in how the bacteria are passed down through tick generations. Borrelia burgdorferi cannot be passed from a female tick to her eggs. Larvae hatch uninfected and must acquire the bacterium by feeding on an infected small mammal reservoir such as the white footed mouse. Conversely, Borrelia miyamotoi is capable of efficient transovarial transmission. How efficient? It is one of the first Borrelia species to be transmitted transovarially: appx 90% of larvae from infected female deer ticks are infected.

[ From: Cleveland DW, Anderson CC, Brissette CA. Borrelia miyamotoi: A Comprehensive Review. Pathogens. 2023 Feb 7;12(2):267. doi: 10.3390/pathogens12020267. PMID: 36839539; PMCID: PMC9967256. https://www.mdpi.com/2076-0817/12/2/267 ]

Infected Larvae Pose A Small Risk

Infected larvae, the size of a pinhead, are able to transmit the organism. You can go for a walk in the woods and never see the hundreds of larvae on your legs. Although the percentage of questing Ixodes ticks larvae infected in the Northeast (0.4%) is small, if you get several hundred on you, which is possible, the risk of transmission becomes higher. Mass exposure partially compensates for the low individual infection prevalence. Europe is, however, a different story. A European field study found that Borrelia spp. DNA (including B. miyamotoi) was found in up to 9.1% of larvae, and since B. miyamotoi can be transmitted within 24 hours of tick attachment, prompt tick removal is less protective against BMD than Lyme disease. This may explain why some studies have found higher rates of PCR positive patients in France:

France: 5.22% PCR + for BMD With Persistent Symptoms

[ From: Borrelia miyamotoi: 43 Cases Diagnosed in France by Real-Time PCR in Patients With Persistent Polymorphic Signs and Symptoms. Franck, M. et al. Front. Med., 28 February 2020 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2020.00055 ]

There Is Also A Transfusion Risk Apart from Larval/Nymphal/Adult Tick Bites

The transfusion risk from Borrelia miyamotoi is theoretically significant based on laboratory and animal data, but no confirmed human transfusion-transmitted cases have been reported to date. This places it in the category of a recognized but unquantified emerging transfusion-transmitted infection risk. Two key studies supported transfusion transmissibility:

Krause et al (2015): Peter Krause showed that Borrelia miyamotoi was transmitted via transfusion of both fresh and stored (seven-day) murine red blood cells. Immunocompromised mice developed persistent spirochetemia for 28 days while immunocompetent mice developed transient spirochetemia that cleared within 5 days.

Thorp & Tonetti (2016): they spiked human whole blood with Borrelia miyamotoi and separated it into standard blood bank components (RBCs, plasma, platelets). The spirochete survived in all components except frozen plasma, including in red blood cells stored for up to 42 days under standard conditions.

A few cases of transfusion transmission of other relapsing fever Borrelia species have been documented, establishing precedent. Since there is no FDA mandated screening of blood donations for Borrelia miyamotoi, we can’t know how many people are actually exposed. The populations at greatest risk would be those who are immunocompromised, especially because Borrelia miyamotoi has been associated with meningoencephalitis specifically in immunocompromised patients.

Could The Numbers Exposed To BMD Be Much Higher?

In this retrospective case study by Delaney and al. done in 2020, 26% of patients seeking consultation from long-term sequela after suspected tickborne illness showed exposure to Borrelia miyamotoi. One out of four! Keep this figure in mind when we review the studies by Dr Lee. Doctors in this study weren’t checking for this organism, and BMD caused significantly more sleepiness and pain when BMD was present.

[ From: Delaney SL, Murray LA, Aasen CE, Bennett CE, Brown E, Fallon BA. Borrelia miyamotoi Serology in a Clinical Population With Persistent Symptoms and Suspected Tick-Borne Illness. Front Med (Lausanne). 2020 Oct 27;7:567350. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2020.567350. PMID: 33195313; PMCID: PMC7652925. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7652925/ ]

Symptoms & Laboratory Testing

From Delaney et al:

“B. miyamotoi infection is clinically similar to Lyme disease (5) with manifestations of fever, fatigue, headache, myalgia, chills, and nausea (2, 4, 6, 7). Like Lyme disease, B. miyamotoi infection can lead to significant neurologic complications (5). However, unlike Lyme disease, erythema migrans rash, and arthralgias are uncommon (2). Overall, patients with acute B. miyamotoi infection often present with more severe symptoms, especially headaches and fever, than patients with acute Lyme disease (2). Meningoencephalitis can also occur in immunocompromised patients (2, 4). Relapsing fevers occur in a subset of patients with B. miyamotoi disease (2, 5) …Our preliminary data indicate considerable overlap in the post-treatment symptom profile of patients with B. miyamotoi and B. burgdorferi antibodies. However, our patients with B. miyamotoi antibodies reported more sleepiness and pain than our patients with B. burgdorferi antibodies”

So the symptoms significantly overlap those of CLD, and the clinical spectrum can range from subclinical, mild symptoms to severe symptoms. The primary symptoms of BMD include:

Fever, chills

Relapsing fever in 10-40% of cases

Fatigue

Arthralgia/myalgia

Headaches

Nausea, occasional vomiting

Rashes

Meningoencephalitis is more common in immunocompromised individuals

Laboratory abnormities include:

Low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia)

Neutropenia (low neutrophil counts)

Elevated liver enzymes

The table below gives you a sense of the range of symptoms in multiple case studies:

[ From: Dieuwertje Hoornstra, MD et al. Prevalence and clinical manifestation of Borrelia miyamotoi in Ixodes ticks and humans in the northern hemisphere: a systematic review and meta-analysis The Lancet Microbe, 2022; 3, e772-e78. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(22)00157-4/fulltext ]

When we review all the studies:

Mean incubation period : 14 days (10-18 days) w/ relapsing fevers, chills, headaches, myalgia, joint pain, and occ N+, V+ (similar symptoms seen in Lyme, Babesia, Bartonella, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, RMSF…)

4% had EM rashes , and occasionally atypical rashes were seen . Lyme was present as a secondary infection in 28% of cases

Laboratory values: Low white cell counts (↓ WBC) and low platelet counts (↓ platelets) with elevated transaminases (↑ AST/ALT) were seen with non-specific markers of inflammation (↑ CRP). Rarely ↑ WBC (leukocytosis), anemia, and LDH elevations were seen

Meningoencephalitis : this occurred in those who were immunodeficient on drugs like Rituximab. In those individuals undergoing cancer therapy or therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, they had more severe neurological deficits with reduced memory/concentration and cognition, confusion, and disturbed gait

Hearing loss, weight loss, iritis, uveitis, photophobia, neck stiffness were also possible

Testing For B. miyamotoi

Because the clinical presentation is nonspecific and overlaps other TBDs, in acute illness, consider a PCR in whole blood, as serological testing is often negative at presentation (16%). A PCR and dark field microscopy to visualize spirochetes for acute diagnosis before antibodies are positive can help establish the diagnosis. Convalescent serology using the recombinant GlpQ protein can confirm the diagnosis retrospectively and adding the VMP (variable major protein) to an Enzyme-linked Immunoassay (EIA) can also assist in early diagnostics.

Therefore a PCR, microscopy and IgeneX RF Immunoblot IgM/IgG can help establish the diagnosis in most cases. Here are some important points:

Antibody testing for Lyme is not effective for Borrelia miyamotoi

Branda JA, Rosenberg, E.S. Borrelia miyamotoi: A lesson in disease discovery. Ann Intern Med (2013) 159: 61-2; Lee SH, Vigliotti JS, Vigliotti VS, Jones W, Shearer DM. Detection of Borreliae in archived sera from patients with clinically suspect Lyme disease. Int J Mol Sci (2014) 15: 4284-98;

https://www.hhs.gov/ash/advisory-committees/tickbornedisease/reports/other-tbds-2018-5-9/index.html

PLOS ONE | https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0281942 February 24, 2023

Hojgaard A, et al: Detection of Borrelia burgdorferi, Anaplasma phagocytophilum and Babesia microti, with two different multiplex PCR assays; Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, online before print, 2014 Jan 18. pii: S1877-959X(14)00005-3.

Molloy PJ, Telford SR III, Chowdri HR, et al. Borrelia miyamotoi disease in the northeastern United States: a case series. Ann Intern Med. 2015;163(2):91-98.

A Positive C6 ELISA can indicate exposure to B. miyamotoi!

How many times have we seen patients come back with a positive C6 Lyme ELISA and thought that it represented exposure to one of three Borrelia species (Bb, B. afzelii and B. garinii)? However, Lyme, Borrelia hermsii Relapsing fever and B. miyamotoi can all cross-react with the C6 ELISA:

Bb, B Hermsii Abs + C6 ELISA Cross React with Borrelia miyamotoi

[ From: Krause PJ, Carroll M, Fedorova N, Brancato J, Dumouchel C, Akosa F, et al. (2018) Human Borrelia miyamotoi infection in California: Serodiagnosis is complicated by multiple endemic Borrelia species. PLoS ONE 13(2): e0191725. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0191725 . ]

Persistence of Borrelia miyamotoi

Just as LD can persist, Borrelia miyamotoi is no exception. In this article by Dr Sin Hang Lee, you can see that he found it in archived sera of early LD patients:

[ From: Lee, S.H.; Vigliotti, J.S.; Vigliotti, V.S.; Jones, W.; Shearer, D.M. Detection of Borreliae in Archived Sera from Patients with Clinically Suspect Lyme Disease. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2014, 15, 4284-4298. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms15034284 . ]

Key findings from Dr Lee’s work:

Spirochetemia is being found by PCR in patients with LD during winter months, after conventional antibiotic regimens

Findings: The ratio of B. burgdorferi: B. miyamotoi infections was found to be as high as 3:1

Consider B. miyamotoi/other Borrelia in “unexplained medical conditions” (25% chance!)'

This exposure rate found by Dr Lee almost exactly mimics the rates of co-infection found by Delaney et al. Expect that roughly one out of four patients presenting with Lyme disease will therefore have an overlapping B. miyamotoi infection.

Treatment Guidelines: Primarily Use Doxycycline or IV Rocephin For Severe Illness

There are no randomized clinical trials to guide treatment. Based on published case series a 2 week course of doxycycline is appropriate for outpatient treatment of most patients including young children. For more severe illness requiring hospitalization (with meningoencephalitis), IV ceftriaxone is advised. IV Penicillin G can also be used for CNS involvement if there is a cephalosporin allergy. Symptoms will usually improve within 24-72 hours of appropriate antibiotics. A Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction can be seen during the first few hours of treatment but is not as severe as in soft-tick relapsing fever.

An important caveat: Amoxicillin resistance may be seen

In vitro studies have consistently demonstrated resistance to amoxicillin, compared to Borrelia burgdorferi which is susceptible to amoxicillin. Given this discrepancy, doxycycline is the preferred first line agent for uncomplicated BMD. Zithromax can be given as an alternative in young children, but because other TBDs have overlapping symptoms and lab abnormalities (Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, RMSF), with potential severe morbidity and mortality, doxycycline would be my first choice in most clinical scenarios. Doxycycline does not cause teeth staining in young children, and short courses have been shown to be safe in children and even pregnancy.

Do We Need Biofilm/Persister Drug Regimens for Some Borrelia miyamotoi?

Some data suggests long term infection as Red Labs, Belgium, is finding phage + Borrelia miyamotoi in long term patients. We don’t know at this point whether biofilm/persister drug regimens like dapsone combination therapy is effective, but it might be, as Dr Alan McDonald would occasionally find Relapsing fever Borrelia like B. hermsii under biofilms. See the slide below which Alan provided to me years ago:

Based on the success rate and long-term remission among approximately 375 chronic Lyme disease patients (retrospectively) who took dapsone combination therapy it is likely that this protocol is also effective against BMD, but more studies are needed.

Conclusion

BMD is a great imitator and overlaps many of the symptoms we see with Lyme disease and associated infections. It has even sometimes been found to cause EM type rashes:

So in any patient with symptoms consistent with CLD/PTLDS where standard testing is negative, consider adding Relapsing fever organisms to your differential diagnostic work-up. Based on the scientific literature, you will likely find them around 25% of the time and may account for the severity and relapsing nature of the disease. Stay safe!

Dr H

My new website is now live, which contains recent videos, podcasts, and extended information on Lyme and TBDs with links to my new book. You can even browse the thousands of scientific references in Ending Chronic Illness (see the bottom of my website under ‘references’). Also, all pre-orders of Ending Chronic Illness are now eligible to receive exclusive content and early access to Chapter 4. Simply submit your email address and proof of purchase to receive these exclusive benefits.

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