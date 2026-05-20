Hantavirus is all over the news. We may not have any natural immunity to this virus, but a healthy, balanced immune system can help us deal with emerging threats. I want to explain to you what I would do if I were infected, and what I take every day to support a healthy immune system. I am not suggesting that these recommendations be adopted without your speaking to your HCP, but since this outbreak is bringing up fears of another Covid pandemic (which is unlikely based on our present understanding of the virus…which I must admit is limited), nevertheless, understanding the biology of the virus and how it can potentially harm us gives us clues to help protect us from the worst complications. In the best case scenario, these recommendations will not be needed.

Why You Need To Have A Strong, Healthy and Balanced Immune Response

We are constantly exposed to a broad range of viruses, and cancer cells arise in the body on a daily basis…so a strong and balanced immune system is essential if we are to remain healthy. If you read the news, there are no cures and no immediate vaccine in the pipeline for this strain of Hantavirus so it might seem concerning that we have no tools to fight this virus if it were to spread. This is actually not true, although what I will share with you below will need clinical and scientific validation. My hypothesis is based on how Hantavirus replicates, and why it results in significant morbidity and mortality. What it comes down to is this: it is oftentimes an overstimulated immune system with a cytokine storm that causes problems with certain viral infections (like we saw during the first wave of the Covid virus), and it is not just those who are immunosuppressed who suffer the worst consequences. I hope you will never need the information in this Substack for Hantavirus, but it contains information on some of what I take every day to support my immune system, and what medication and supplements I would take if I had been exposed and began to show symptoms.

The CDC Just Released a Genetic Analysis of Hantavirus in the US

The CDC just published an EID on the genomic analysis of a similar Hantavirus, the Sin Nombre Virus, which has been found in the Four Corners region of the US. The mode of transmission is by inhaling viral particles found in rodent feces from deer mice (yes, those critters again). They found that Western deer mice demonstrated a high prevalence of Hantavirus by serologic testing (26%) and qRT-PCR (9.8%) across all sites. Voles were even higher. “Montane voles on farmlands showed the highest prevalence, having 50% seroprevalence and 22.2% qRT-PCR–positive lung tissue samples.”

[From: Rickard G, Rivero R, Grady A, Horton J, Lauritsen CJ, Fawcett S, et al. Genomic Analysis of Sin Nombre Virus Sequences, Northwestern United States, 2023. Emerg Infect Dis. 2026;32(5):784-789. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid3205.251476 . https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/32/5/25-1476_article# ]

So this virus is quite prevalent in the mice and voles in the Four Corners region of the US and has not resulted in a major outbreak. Of course, as I will show you, the Andes strain that was on the MV Hondius cruise ship is a bit different. It can spread between people. The last time we heard about this virus was with Gene Hackman’s significant other, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, who died of a Hantavirus infection from rodent droppings in their New Mexico home. She tragically died in February 2025 at the age of 65 from hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), a rare but severe respiratory illness spread by infected rodents. This Hantavirus that we are discussing is a different strain, the Andes virus, which can pass more easily between individuals, but still causes similar symptoms.

Numbers of Individuals Affected And How Hantavirus Makes People Ill

Let’s take a look at the numbers of people infected to date, what the potential risk is, what the virus does in the body.

How Many People Have Been Affected To Date?

According to the CDC, the US is presently monitoring 41 People for Hantavirus, according to Reuters:

“Reuters (5/14, Aboulenein , Erman, Chiacu) reports, “There are 41 people in the United States currently being monitored for hantavirus, the CDC “said on Thursday, most of whom should stay at home and avoid people during the 42-day monitoring period.”

According to David Fitter, incident manager for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) hantavirus response, he told reporters Thursday there no hantavirus cases in the U.S. Meanwhile, he explained “the people being monitored fall into three main categories: passengers who were repatriated from the MV Hondius and are now in Nebraska and Atlanta; passengers who had already left the ship and returned home before the outbreak was identified; and people who may have been exposed on flights where a symptomatic case was present.”

According to US Today, on May 11, 2016, one American cruise passenger who is now in the US tested positive for Hantavirus:

Hmmm, people who were exposed on the ship and on flights before the outbreak was identified sounds a bit ominous, primarily because of the time lag between exposure and symptoms.

However, the NY State Department of Health would like me and everyone to know that the risk is low. The 3 New Yorkers who were on the ship, are being monitored in a quarantined setting:

Viral Replication and Incubation Period

Hantavirus has a relatively long incubation period of 7-49 days. The median is 14-30 days depending on the virus type, and viral replication is detectable up to two weeks before symptom onset. This reminds me a little bit of the early days of the Covid pandemic when flights back and forth from foreign countries carried the virus to our shores before we were aware of the risk.

The incubation period for the Andes virus has a median of 18 days, but can be closer to 7 weeks, which means asymptomatic individuals can be carrying this virus for a long period of time without symptoms, potentially transmitting it. That is why health departments are on high alert. The good news is that viral RNA can be detected up to two weeks before symptom onset using RT-qPCR, so this screening can potentially be applied to the 41 individuals who were known to be exposed. The more difficult issue is that viral shedding can occur for weeks after the acute phase and persist for weeks after symptoms resolution. That means that someone who gets over it can still transmit the virus.

The NY Times covered the outbreak and wants to again reiterate that the risk is low, but there are presently no drugs available to treat the pulmonary or renal complications. This is where examining the biology of the virus can give us clues to potentially helping others…

Hantavirus and Oxidative Stress: Biological Mechanisms Underlying Illness

Hantavirus infection is associated with elevated generation of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS), particularly in hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS). This is one of the primary ways individuals have succumbed to its effects. This oxidative stress appears to contribute to disease pathogenesis.

Remember that the sickest individuals with Covid-19 in the ICU during the first wave of the virus which caused an acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) had low glutathione levels in the blood. The lungs contain 140x more glutathione than anywhere else in the body. Low glutathione (GSH) levels in ARDS and COVID-19 were linked to severe oxidative stress, widespread inflammation, and immune dysfunction because glutathione is the body’s primary antioxidant and also helps us deal with viral infections. Its depletion impairs the lungs’ ability to neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS), accelerating tissue damage and worsening disease severity. I was the first physician in the world literature, along with my colleagues, Dr James Bruzzese and Dr Phyllis Freeman, to discuss glutathione and its ability to potentially improve respiratory symptoms during the first wave of the virus. With the protocol listed below, which is still on my website, not one patient of ours died: https://cangetbetter.com/hvhac-covid-prevention-treatment-protocols-dec-2020/

I still take the supplements you will find discussed in this protocol. Here is the article which supported our findings:

[From: Richard I. Horowitz, Phyllis R. Freeman, James Bruzzese. Efficacy of glutathione therapy in relieving dyspnea associated with COVID-19 pneumonia: A report of 2 cases, Respiratory Medicine Case Reports, Volume 30, 2020,101063,ISSN 2213-0071, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rmcr.2020.101063.]

As I will show you in a bit, some of the same cytokines we saw in the early days of Covid19 which caused severe illness are seen in Hantavirus infections. Which means blocking certain key inflammatory pathways and stimulating anti-inflammatory pathways may be of benefit.

Viral Replication Mechanisms

Hantaviruses replicate in the cytoplasm of infected cells and encode only 5 viral proteins. The virus primarily targets microvascular endothelial cells and can also affect macrophages, dendritic cells, and other cell types. Importantly, research shows that pathogenic hantavirus species can replicate efficiently in cells of the mononuclear phagocyte system, which correlates with their pathogenicity. Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) is a severe, life-threatening complication where the immune system becomes dangerously overactive and can be stimulated by monocytes and macrophages. It triggers a cytokine storm where immune cells destroy the body’s own blood cells and organs. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical.

While Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) is a specific type of secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) classically associated with rheumatologic diseases, the severe hyperinflammatory response and “cytokine storm” in Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) share significant pathophysiological overlaps with MAS. In fact, MAS can occur in viral hemorrhagic fevers, like we see with HCPS:

Morbidity and Mortality From Hantavirus

People can get sick and die from Hantavirus primarily because of immune-mediated endothelial dysfunction and vascular permeability, rather than direct viral cytopathic effects. This vascular permeability leads to a capillary leak syndrome that manifests as pulmonary edema (lungs filling up with fluid and dead cells) in Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS) or renal dysfunction in Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). The article below published in Immunology in 2021 highlights that it is an excessive immune/inflammatory response that primarily plays a role in the pathogenesis and deaths from the virus:

[From: Saavedra F, Díaz FE, Retamal-Díaz A, Covián C, González PA, Kalergis AM. Immune response during hantavirus diseases: implications for immunotherapies and vaccine design. Immunology. 2021 Jul;163(3):262-277. doi: 10.1111/imm.13322. Epub 2021 Mar 18. PMID: 33638192; PMCID: PMC8207335. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33638192/ ]

Cellular Antioxidant Response

Hantavirus infection therefore triggers cellular stress responses. The virus has evolved mechanisms to inhibit apoptosis in infected cells by upregulating pro-survival factors, which helps prevent mitochondrial membrane permeabilization and subsequent cell death. This suggests that the virus benefits from maintaining cellular integrity rather than depleting protective antioxidants.

Pathogenesis of Hantavirus: Vascular Permeability and Immune Mediated Damage

[From: Saavedra F, Díaz FE, Retamal-Díaz A, Covián C, González PA, Kalergis AM. Immune response during hantavirus diseases: implications for immunotherapies and vaccine design. Immunology. 2021 Jul;163(3):262-277. doi: 10.1111/imm.13322. Epub 2021 Mar 18. PMID: 33638192; PMCID: PMC8207335. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33638192/ ]

Notice that the primary production of cytokines such as TNF-alpha and IL-6 are part of the immunological profile, which can happen from stimulating NFKappaB inside the nucleus of our cells from the virus (it also happens in Lyme disease). How do we block NFKappaB? N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC), Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) and glutathione (GSH). That was part of the nutritional support protocol listed above which helped support our patients health during the worst part of the Covid19 spread.

Can We Monitor For Complications Before They Arise?

Hantavirus can cause a hemorrhagic fever. In other hemorrhagic fevers, we can monitor fevers, low white cell, neutrophils and low platelet counts, elevated levels of ferritin, an acute phase reactant, fibrinogen levels and low NK cell counts. These symptoms and biomarkers are common in MAS and indicate potential signs of disease progression:

[From: Papageorgiou D, Gogos C, Akinosoglou K. Macrophage Activation Syndrome in Viral Sepsis. Viruses. 2024 Jun 22;16(7):1004. doi: 10.3390/v16071004. PMID: 39066167; PMCID: PMC11281345. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11281345/ ]

Potential Use of Dapsone and Antioxidants in Hantavirus Pulmonary/Renal Syndrome

When I was researching solutions for ARDS, a common complication from the early days of Covid-19 when people were dying in the ICU from respiratory failure, I came across an article on dapsone which had already been shown to have good anti-inflammatory effects and protect various bodily organs including the brain, heart, lungs and kidneys:

“The mortality rates at the ARDS onset stage were 0% with dapsone administered as a standard COVID-19 treatment and 40% without dapsone administered as a standard COVID-19 treatment, respectively. Based on the respiratory failure and sudden high death rate originating from the involvement of the brainstem… dapsone can be used to significantly reduce the incidence of the cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome and other illnesses caused by SARS-CoV-2.”

From: Kanwar B, Lee CJ, Lee JH. Specific Treatment Exists for SARS-CoV-2 ARDS. Vaccines (Basel). 2021 Jun 10;9(6):635. doi: 10.3390/vaccines9060635. PMID: 34200720; PMCID: PMC8229893. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34200720/

This was a small study, which would need to be replicated in a larger, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to understand its effect. That being said…

Dapsone could theoretically be beneficial in hantavirus infection through dual mechanisms of NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition and myeloperoxidase inhibition, both of which are relevant to hantavirus pathogenesis. Of course, this remains an untested hypothesis requiring clinical investigation. I wish I was heading up the NIH trial division so I could funnel funds into these types of studies. Here is why it might work:

Dapsone and Viral Infections

Dapsone’s anti-inflammatory mechanisms occurs through multiple pathways relevant to viral infections, not just bacterial infections. Studies confirm that dapsone reduces inflammasome mediated inflammation by decreasing both pro interleukin-1 beta expression and capsase-1 levels.

Why Are Inflammasomes and Capsase-1 So Important in Hantavirus Infection?

Caspase-1 is a key inflammatory enzyme activated within multi-protein complexes called inflammasomes. Its primary role is to trigger innate immune responses by cleaving the inactive precursors of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1\beta\ and IL−18 into their mature, active forms, while also inducing a specialized, highly inflammatory form of programmed cell death known as pyroptosis.

Its Role in Hantavirus Infection: In hantavirus infections—such as those causing Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) or Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)—Caspase-1 acts as a critical driver of hyperinflammation/Inflammasome Activation: Studies show that pathogenic hantaviruses (like Hantaan virus) trigger the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome in immune cells, which directly leads to the activation of Caspase-1.

Cytokine Storm: Active Caspase-1 processes large quantities of IL-1\beta\ and IL-18\, contributing to the massive “cytokine storm” and severe systemic inflammation characteristic of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome.

Vascular Leakage: The release of these inflammatory mediators, combined with pyroptosis (a highly inflammatory, programmed form of lytic cell death primarily involved in antimicrobial responses) increases vascular permeability. This drives hallmark hantavirus symptoms like pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) and severe hypotension.

Why Dapsone Would Likely Help While Blocking Key Inflammatory Pathways

Dapsone reduces transcriptional expression of interleukin-1 beta and post-translational capsase-1 protein levels. Recent research also confirms dapsone’s ability to inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activation in neurological models (I discussed this in my recent article published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports: https://doi.org/10.1177/25424823261445434 along with modulation of the Nrf2 pathway and NLRP3 pathways.

Additionally, dapsone inhibits myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity and reduces reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, which are key mechanisms in its anti-inflammatory effects. This dual action could be particularly relevant given that dapsone has been proposed for Covid 19 treatment specifically for its ability to mitigate inflammatory disorders through suppression of inflammatory signaling pathways and reactive oxygen species generation. If in a small study of 40 patients, dapsone prevented 100% of deaths from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) via similar mechanisms seen in Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, dapsone could theoretically be repurposed for pulmonary and renal protection. The inflammasome activation and elevated interleukin-1β levels observed in hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) patients contributes to the persistent high fever characteristic of the disease.

Myeloperoxidase and Viral Respiratory Infections

Myeloperoxidase inhibition has shown protective effects in viral respiratory infections and one of dapsone’s effects is to inhibit myeloperoxidase. Studies demonstrate that myeloperoxidase specific inhibitors significantly reduce influenza A virus induced reactive oxygen species and pro-inflammatory mediators including interleukin 6, TNF-alpha, MCP-1 while improving cell survival. In influenza induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, MPO contributes to tissue damage, promoting viral spread.

Current Hantavirus Treatment Limitations

Why should we then consider dapsone and using nutraceuticals that block NFKappaB and stimulate Nrf2 while supporting NK cells (Beta glucan, Transfer Factors, Mushroom derivatives)? Current evidence shows that conventional anti-inflammatory approaches have failed in hantavirus treatment. High dose intravenous methylprednisolone showed no clinical benefit in a randomized controlled trial for hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), with no significant difference in mortality or disease progression. Similarly, ribavirin has proven ineffective for HCPS treatment. These standards highlight the need for novel therapeutic approaches targeting specific inflammatory pathways.

Theoretical Rationale for Dapsone Makes It An Attractive Repurposed Medication

Given that hantavirus infection triggers both NLRP3 inflammasome activation and oxidative stress responses, dapsone’s dual inhibitory effects on these pathways could theoretically provide benefit. The drugs ability to reduce interleukin one beta production and capsase-1 levels while inhibiting myeloperoxidase mediated tissue damage aligns well with the pathophysiological mechanism underlying hantavirus disease severity. This theoretical proposition of course requires rigorous preclinical and clinical testing. The safety profile could be improved in those who are G6PD positive (the enzyme needed to reduce side effects) by using 100 mg of dapsone per day by simply adding high doses of folic acid (leucovorin) 25 mg, 2-4 tablets twice a day with 15 mg of l-methylfolate, 2-4 tablets twice a day with 50 mg of methylene blue twice a day to help reduce methemoglobinemia along with cimetidine 400 mg BID, vitamin C 1 g twice a day, vitamin E 300 IUs twice a day and NAC 600 mg twice a day, ALA 600 mg one-to-two times/day and glutathione 500 mg twice a day. We know from the 11 articles published in the peer review medical literature on dapsone combination therapy (ten of them that I published) that this complementary therapy can help mitigate potential adverse effects including anemia, hemolysis and methemoglobinemia. A 100 mg dose of dapsone might cause a two gram drop in hemoglobin, but this would be well tolerated in most individuals because the drug is offsetting the inflammatory response, and most of my patients in the 10 year period I have used different doses of dapsone, did not have a problem tolerating this dose with the above medication and nutritional support. In sensitive individuals, who were PCR positive before showing signs of illness, a four-day ramp up, using 25 mg of dapsone day 1, 50 mg day two, 75 mg day three and 100 mg day 4, then holding at that dose could be used with the above nutraceutical and pharmaceutical support. If someone began showing signs of HCPS, I would however immediately begin the protocol at a dose of 100 mg per day to protect the lungs and kidneys from oxidative stress and inflammation.

Nutritional Supplements With Theoretical and Experimental Support

There is also theoretical and experimental support for using nutritional supplements that modulate NF kappa B and the Nrf2 pathway in hantavirus infection, though clinical evidence is limited. The rationale is based on the central roles these pathways play in hantavirus pathogenesis and the documented effects of the supplements on viral infections.

NF kappa B Pathway in Hantavirus Infection

NF kappa B signaling plays a complex and critical role in hantavirus pathogenesis. Although some strains can block NFKappaB, paradoxically, hantavirus infection also can activate NF kappa B leading to increased expression of inflammatory mediators including interleukin 6, CCL 5, ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 in endothelial cells. Studies demonstrate that NF kappa B inhibition reduce these inflammatory responses without affecting viral replication, suggesting that NF kappa B blockade may be beneficial for reducing pathogenesis rather than viral load.

NRf2 Pathway and Viral Infections

The Nrf2 pathway represents a crucial cellular defense mechanism against virus induced oxidative stress. Research shows that Nrf2 activation generally provides antiviral benefits by reducing oxidative damage, limiting inflammation, and supporting cellular survival. Many viruses manipulate the Nrf2 pathway to their advantage- some activate it to prevent excessive oxidative damage that would kill host cells, while other suppress it to promote immune evasion. The therapeutic strategy involves enhancing Nrf2 activation to tip the balance towards host protection.

Specific Supplement Evidence

N-acetylcysteine shows the strongest evidence for viral infections. NAC serves as a glutathione precursor and has demonstrated efficacy against various viral infections by replenishing cellular glutathione levels and activating anti-inflammatory mechanisms. While no specific study exists for hantavirus, NAC’s ability to restore glutathione levels and reduce oxidative stress makes it theoretically beneficial especially given that viral infections commonly deplete glutathione and the lungs need GSH to protect alveoli from high levels of oxidative stress.

Alpha lipoic acid and Glutathione Also Block NFKappaB

Supplementation with alpha lipoic acid and glutathione, which theoretically support cellular antioxidant defenses, could be helpful, but specific antiviral studies are limited.

Curcumin Stimulates Nrf2

Curcumin demonstrates broad spectrum antiviral activity against multiple RNA viruses including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and Japanese encephalitis virus. Curcumin works through multiple mechanism including inhibition of viral replication, reduction of inflammatory cytokines, and activation of antioxidant pathways. While no specific hantavirus studies exist, it’s activity against similar RNA viruses suggests potential benefit. Doses would start at 500 mg twice a day and could work up to 2-4 grams twice a day.

Sulforaphane Also Stimulates Nrf2

Sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract is a potent Nrf2 activator that has shown antiviral effects in various models. Green tea polyphenols, another Nrf2 activator, also demonstrate antiviral properties against multiple virus families. Doses would minimally start at sulforaphane at 60 mg twice a day and can go up to 200-300 mg/day.

Since current hantavirus treatment remains purely supportive, with no approved antivirals or immunomodulatory therapies, that is why I would take the aforementioned protocol with dapsone and the above nutraceuticals if I had been infected.

Selenium Deficiency Worsens Hantavirus Infection & Should Be Checked

Selenium deficiency has specifically been associated with increased hantavirus infection risk in China, with HFRS (Hemorrhagic Fever and Renal Syndrome) incidence being 6 times higher in selenium deficient areas. Selenium supplementation decreases viral replication in endothelial cell models, suggesting that selenium supplementation in deficient populations might be beneficial. The most promising approach would likely involve early intervention with antioxidant supplements, particularly NAC and selenium in deficient populations, combined with Nrf2 activators like curcumin and sulforaphane, along with dapsone to inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome’s and myeloperoxidase. The reason selenium is also so important is that it is in an enzyme called glutathione peroxidase, needed to convert oxidized glutathione back to its active reduced form.

In Conclusion

Although it is unlikely that Hantavirus will be the next global pandemic, I wanted to make sure that everyone understands the present scientific evidence of how Hantavirus increases inflammation and makes people ill, with an understanding that there are medications and nutraceuticals that could be of benefit. The last chapter in my upcoming book from Simon and Schuster, Ending Chronic Illness, is called ‘V is For Viruses’. I go into detail how viruses make us ill and what we can do about it, including some forward thinking ideas on EBV, Long Covid and other viral infections responsible for chronic disease.

Stay well.

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/