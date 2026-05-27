Ebola virus is rapidly spreading, and just last week, we discussed how hantavirus was reemerging beyond its range in the Four corners region of New Mexico with a different strain. Although Ebola and Hantavirus are both classified as viral hemorrhagic fever agents, they are fundamentally different viruses with distinct reservoirs, transmission routes and geographic distributions. So why are we hearing about 2 hemorrhagic fever viruses so close together? Their concurrent activity likely reflects shared upstream ecological and socioeconomic drivers, and several converging factors which helps to explain why outbreaks of zoonotic hemorrhagic fevers are now increasing globally. This includes:

Climate change and altered precipitation patterns affecting the rodent population dynamics (for hantavirus) and bat ecology (the suspected reservoir for Ebola) . Increased temperature and rainfall have been significantly associated with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome outbreaks, as rodent populations surge following favorable conditions. Extreme weather events and shifting climate patterns have also been identified as key drivers of airborne viral emerging infectious disease outbreaks broadly.

Land-use change, deforestation, and habitat encroachment increase human contact with wildlife reservoirs . For Ebola, penetration of tropical rainforests, hunting of bushmeat, and contact with bats or nonhuman primates are primarily spillover mechanisms. For hantavirus, agricultural expansion, construction and cleaning of previously unused structures in rural areas increases exposure to infected rodent excreta.

Urbanization and population growth : this amplifies transmission once spillover occurs. Modeling suggests up to a roughly 3-fold potential increase in the rate of animal to human Ebola spillovers in Africa by 2070 as higher population growth increases.

Weak health infrastructure and socioeconomic vulnerability

Both outbreaks are therefore due to multifactorial causes, and we need to be prepared because Ebola is spreading rapidly without the proper infrastructure to help properly contain it.

The Danger of Ebola

Ebola virus remains one of the most formidable pathogens in modern virology, characterized by a rapid onset, high fatality rate, and profound systemic devastation it inflicts. As of May 2026, the global health community shifted its urgent focus towards the Bundibugyo virus (BVD). On May 17, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

[From: Nature Briefing Microbiology, Thursday May 21, 2026 https://mailchi.mp/nature/microbiology-briefing-13896514?e=0e9223e31b ]

Why is it such a concern? This strain presents a unique challenge, because unlike the more common Zaire Ebola virus, for which we have established vaccines and treatments, Bundibugyo lacks effective treatments and vaccines, making the need for an effective treatment and prevention strategies more critical than ever. A few days ago, there were at least 600 suspected cases of Ebola and 139 suspected deaths in Uganda, and 51 confirmed cases in the DRC. Now, according to the NY Times and WHO: “By Sunday that figure was over 900, Congolese authorities said, and 175 others had died, according to the W.H.O.— an acceleration at such an early stage of an outbreak that experts said was terrifying. Just 10 days since the Ebola outbreak was declared, it is already the third largest on record.” From the NY Times:

In City at Center of Ebola Crisis, ‘the Virus Is Far Ahead of Us’

The deadly virus has spread alarmingly in Congo for months. Only now is the response taking shape.

From: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/24/world/africa/ebola-virus-congo-response.html?unlocked_article_code=1.lFA.dUXV.l1lW8P5L44yR&smid=url-share

By reviewing the biology of the virus and how it causes harm, I have a few ideas on clinical trials that might prove worthwhile. You will notice, based on the Medical Detective SUBSTACK that I did last week, that some of the basic biological mechanisms causing harm to the body are similar among these 2 hemorrhagic fever viruses, although these 2 viruses differ substantially in their virology, cell tropism, mechanisms of vascular damage, immune evasion strategies and clinical manifestations. That being said, the common final pathways of inflammation give us clues as to how we may be able to protect the body.

We need to move quickly, however according to researchers, as it is the size of the initial outbreak during early days that is particularly concerning.

NEWS EXPLAINER

21 May 2026

Ebola outbreak: the data that show why researchers are so alarmed

The size of the outbreak in its initial days is worrying researchers. The next few weeks will determine how large it grows, they say.

By Ewen Callaway, Mariana Lenharo & Lauren Wolf

[Credit: Michel Lunanga/Getty]

More than 100 suspected deaths have already been reported in the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Here, Bora Moise sits beside the grave of his nephew at a cemetery in Ituri province, in eastern DRC, where the highest number of cases have been reported.

The Pressing Strain: Bundibugyo

The Zaire strain often dominates the headlines due to its extreme mortality (up to 90%), but this strain has been around for a while. First identified in 2007, BVD is genetically distinct, which means that the current FDA approved vaccine, Ervebo, and monoclonal antibody treatments like Inmazeb- which were designed specifically for the Zaire glycoprotein are largely ineffective against it. The current outbreak is particularly concerning due to its presence in urban hubs like Kampala, Uganda, and the high rate of transmission among healthcare workers, signaling gaps in containment and a high viral load in clinical settings.

[From: Nature Briefing Microbiology, Thursday May 21, 2026 https://mailchi.mp/nature/microbiology-briefing-13896514?e=0e9223e31b ]

The Viral Replication Cycle: A Cellular Hijacking

Ebola is an enveloped, single-stranded, negative sense RNA virus. It does not “reproduce” in the traditional sense; it hijacks a host’s cellular machinery to churn out viral clones. By understanding the viruses biology, perhaps we can also surmise as we did in Hantavirus last week, potential therapeutics that might be helpful (which of course need strict scientific evaluation, but the process of figuring things out is fun for a Medical Detective; who doesn’t like to try solving puzzles that might save lives?)

Step 1: Attachment and Entry

The process begins when the viral glycoprotein (GP) spikes bind to host cell receptors. Which cells? Most. Ebola is versatile, targeting various cells except for lymphocytes. It primarily enters the cell through a process called micropinocytosis-where the host cell membrane “ruffles” and engulfs large volumes of extracellular fluid, inadvertently pulling the virus into an internal vesicle called a macropinosome.

Step 2: Fusion and Uncoating

Once inside, the virus must escape the vesicle to reach the cytoplasm. It travels to late endosomes where host enzymes called cathepsins “trim” the viral GP which then binds to a specific host protein. This binding triggers the fusion of the viral envelope with the endosomal membrane, releasing the viral nucleocapsid into the host’s cytoplasm.

Step 3: Transcription and Replication

The viruses enzyme, the viral RNA dependent RNA polymerase, then begins transcribing the negative sense genomic RNA into 7 distinct messenger RNAs which are subsequently translated by the host ribosomes into viral proteins. Once enough viral proteins accumulate the virus makes a template to make more of itself and then gets ready to bind with the cell membrane to spread.

Step 4: Assembly and Budding

The newly formed genetic material (genomes) are then wrapped in nuclear proteins, forming the nucleocapsid. These move towards the host cells plasma membrane, and the virus “buds” off the cell, stealing a piece of the hosts membrane to serve as its own envelope.

Pathophysiology: Biological Mechanisms of Damage

Ebola’s lethality is not just from viral replication but from the body’s catastrophic overreaction in the viruses direct destruction of critical tissues. As you will see, this is similar to the pathological mechanisms that we discussed in Hantavirus infection last week. That should not be surprising because these are both hemorrhagic fever viruses.

Immune Evasion and “Cytokine Storm”

Ebola’s first targets are the sentinels of the immune system: macrophages and dendritic cells. By infecting these, the virus prevents the body from mounting a coordinated defense. Furthermore, certain viral proteins act as shields, blocking the production and signaling of interferons, which are the body’s primary antiviral molecules.

As infection progresses, the immune system eventually detects the massive viral load and responds with an “cytokine storm”-a massive release of proinflammatory molecules. This doesn’t kill the virus and instead causes widespread inflammation and tissue damage.

Vascular Leakage and Hemorrhage

One of the most famous symptoms associated with Ebola virus is “bleeding out” though this actually occurs in only about 30 to 50% of cases. The more universal damage is vascular leakage. The virus infects endothelial cells (the lining of blood vessels), causing them to lose their structural integrity. Simultaneously, the liver is attacked, preventing it from producing essential clotting factors. This combination of ‘leaky pipes’ and a lack of ‘plumbing sealant’-leads to internal bleeding, fluid loss into tissues (edema) and a plummeting blood pressure that results in hypovolemia shock.

Multi-Organ Failure

The virus also targets the adrenal glands, which help regulate blood pressure and the kidneys which manage fluid and chemical balance. As the liver fails to clear toxins and the kidneys fail to manage electrolytes, the body enters a state of multiorgan failure.

Potential Treatments:

1. Monoclonal Antibodies: The MBP134 Cocktail

An experimental antibody cocktail which had originally been developed for the Sudan virus may be useful. Laboratory studies performed this year indicate it may be effective against the Bundibugyo strain as well. This cocktail works by neutralizing the virus and marketing it for destruction by the remaining functional parts of the immune system.

2. Repurposed Antivirals

Research into broad-spectrum antivirals remains a priority. Drugs to target the viral RNA polymerase (the engine of replication) are being reevaluated for BVD. While Remdesivir showed limited efficacy in past Zaire outbreaks, newer iterations are being tested for their ability to bind more effectively to the BVD polymerase that causes viral replication.

3. Convalescent Plasma

In resource limited settings where monoclonal antibodies are unavailable, convalescent serum, i.e. transferring blood plasma from survivors to active patients remains a viable last resort strategy to provide the patient with immediate, premade antibodies. You may remember a similar strategy was used early on during the Covid 19 pandemic. See below:

[From: Nature Briefing Microbiology, Thursday May 21, 2026 https://mailchi.mp/nature/microbiology-briefing-13896514?e=0e9223e31b ]

4. Optimize Supportive Care

The present cornerstone of survival remains aggressive supportive care. Scientific consensus suggests that early intervention with intravenous fluids, electrolyte replacement and vasopressors to maintain blood pressure can significantly reduce mortality rates. Empiric antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infections in patients whose immune system have been decimated by the virus would also be considered.

More Clinical Guidance from the NY State Department of Health:

The NYS Department of Health has some guidance on symptoms to watch for and the need to take a detailed travel history in people with compatible symptoms who have traveled to the areas where the outbreak is taking place:

Comparison of Hantavirus and Ebola virus

Both are negative-sense RNA viruses, and both can be transmitted (especially the Andes virus) via person-to-person transmission. The cells affected and how they cause microvascular damage differ, however.

Hantavirus: The cell tropism and mechanism of vascular damage is via Hantavirus targeting microvascular endothelial cells (lungs, kidneys, heart, liver, spleen) as well as macrophages and dendritic cells. Crucially, hantavirus infection is non-cytopathic, i.e. it does not directly lyse and kill endothelial cells. Instead, increased vascular permeability results from functional disruption of the endothelial barrier through receptor binding, innate immune activation and immunopathogenic mechanisms.

Ebola virus: initially targets antigen presenting cells (dendritic cells and macrophages) in lymphoid tissues, and then spreads to liver cells (hepatocytes), fibroblasts and endothelial cells. Unlike Hantavirus, Ebola virus is directly cytopathic, causing cell lysis and tissue necrosis, particularly in the liver. Endothelial cells are infected late in the disease, but early endothelial activation occurs by cytokines/chemokine stimulation.

Immune Response and Pathogenesis

Both viruses trigger a cytokine storm, but through different mechanisms:

Hantavirus: Because the virus does not directly damage endothelial cells, pathogenesis is predominantly immune-mediated. Robust innate and adaptive immune activation, including CD8+ T cells, natural killer cells and plasmablast expansion drives endothelial dysfunction. Elevated TNFalpha, interferon gamma, IL-1β, IL-6 and VEGF all contribute to capillary leakage. Higher cytokine levels correlate with disease severity and fatal outcomes. That is why blocking certain key inflammatory pathways that we discussed last week might be of benefit and should be explored in clinical trials.

Ebola virus: Pathogenesis involves both direct viral cytopathic effects and immune dysregulation. Ebola potently suppresses innate immunity by blocking interferon production and signaling, allowing uncontrolled viral replication. Infected monocytes/macrophages release massive amounts of proinflammatory cytokines, while infected dendritic cells fail to mature properly, impairing adaptive immunity. Lymphocyte apoptosis (bystander effect) further contributes to immunosuppression.

Coagulopathy

Hantavirus: Low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) and platelet dysfunction are hallmarks. Coagulation dysfunction occurs, particularly in Hemorrhagic Fever Renal Syndrome i.e., HFRS, but fatal hemorrhage is relatively rare.

Ebola virus: More pronounced coagulopathy with tissue factor release from activated endothelium, simultaneous activation of coagulation and fibrinolysis (elevated D-dimer) and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)-like features occur. Bleeding manifestations happen in up to 50% of patients.

Therefore, the fundamental mechanistic difference in Hantavirus vs Ebola virus is that Hantavirus causes disease primarily through immune mediated endothelial dysfunction without causing direct cell lysis and killing cells, whereas Ebola virus causes disease through a combination of direct viral cytopathic destruction of cells and immune dysregulation with active suppression of interferon mediated innate defenses. Both, however, converge on the final common pathway of vascular leakage, coagulopathy, and multiorgan dysfunction, but arrive there through distinct biological routes.

Targeting NFKappaB Inhibition, Nrf2 Pathway Activation and NLRP3 Inflammasome Blockade: The First Three Major Inflammatory Pathways Underlying Pathogenesis in Both Hantavirus and Ebola Virus

I would like to share with you some brief excerpts from Ending Chronic Illness, my upcoming book from Simon & Schuster, to show you how the 16 point MSIDS model and overlapping 16 inflammatory pathways which are described in my new book (several of which we are presently discussing) are relevant to how these viruses make us sick… and how the model I am describing applies to a broad-range of acute and chronic diseases.

NFKappaB is a central driver of the hyper inflammatory response in Ebola virus infection. It is a key therapeutic target. Ebola virus matrix protein VP40 as well as Ebola virus glycoprotein (GP) both directly activate NF-kappaβ signaling, contributing to systemic inflammation and viral virulence. Studies have demonstrated that inhibition of NFKappaB activation could limit the excessive proinflammatory response and be a reasonable supportive treatment option. How do we do that?

We discussed that last week when discussing Hantavirus, and the biological pathways leading to inflammation and tissue damage; potentially using 3 nutraceuticals, NAC, alpha lipoic acid and glutathione. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) dosing is 600 mg twice a day, Alpha lipoic acid dosing is 600 mg twice a day (watch for reactive hypoglycemia in sensitive individuals), and a minimum glutathione dose would be 500 to 1000 mg twice a day. The maximum doses of glutathione I have used clinically is 2000 mg, 3 times per day during severe Herxheimer reactions in chronic Lyme disease/PTLDs and it is well tolerated… and I would certainly be using the highest doses of liposomal glutathione in an infected individual, knowing the high levels of oxidative stress that result from viral infection.

Nrf2 Pathway Activation provides broad antiviral and anti-inflammatory benefits that would be particularly relevant for Ebola virus disease. Nrf2 is a master regulator of cellular antioxidant responses and has emerged as a central controller of antiviral immunity. Certain Nrf2 activating compounds effectively suppress viral replication and virus mediated inflammation across multiple virus families, including effects that reduce proinflammatory cytokines and protect against virus induced cell death.

Importantly, Nrf2 controls a diverse network of antiviral effectors that inhibits viral replication. Given that Ebola virus infection induces significant oxidative stress inflammatory damage, Nrf2 activation could simultaneously reduce viral replication, limited oxidative tissue damage, and modulate the inflammatory response.

We again discussed the doses in last week’s Substack on Hantavirus infection. The minimum dose I would use is 500 mg of curcumin twice a day, working up to 2000 to 4000 mg twice a day; sulforaphane 60 mg up to 150 mg twice a day; Resveratrol 500-1000 mg/day; and green tea extract, between 150 and 400 mg per day.

Ebola virus infection directly activates the NLRP3 inflammasome, similar to Hantavirus infection, leading to caspase-1 secretion of IL-1 beta and IL-18. NLRP3 inflammasome activation contributes to the cytokine storm characteristic of severe Ebola virus disease, making it an attractive therapeutic target. Given that aberrant NLRP3 inflammasome activation can support viral pathogenesis and promote disease progression, targeted inhibition could break this cycle. What would I use?

I would be using LDN 4.5 mg a day and low-dose melatonin at an average dose of 3 mg per day. Scientific research indicates that low-dose melatonin—typically ranging between 0.5 mg and 5 mg per day—can effectively suppress NLRP3 inflammasome activation and reduce downstream inflammatory cytokines (such as 𝐼𝐿−1𝛽). In human studies, doses in this range are frequently studied for their anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. All 3 of the above pathways converge on controlling the inflammatory response that drives Ebola virus pathogenesis, suggesting that multitarget therapy could provide synergistic benefits by simultaneously reducing viral replication (Nrf2), limiting inflammatory signaling (NF kappa B inhibition) and preventing cytokine storm (NLRP3 inhibition).

Inflammatory prostaglandins are involved in Ebola virus infection pathogenesis, though the specific mechanisms and clinical significance remain incompletely characterized compared to other viral hemorrhagic fevers. We do however know that the prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) pathway plays a significant role in RNA viral infections including filoviruses like Ebola virus. PGE2 can influence cytokine expression and cause immunosuppression, suppressing interferon responses. When researchers looked at lipid mediator alterations in Ebola virus disease, they found that the lipidome, which refers to the complete set of all lipids found within a specific biological system—such as a cell, tissue, organ, or entire organism were affected. It encompasses the entire spectrum of lipid molecules (like fatty acids, phospholipids, sterols, and triglycerides) and reflects an organism’s metabolic state and genetic makeup. These lipid changes were so pronounced that they could identify states of disease and recovery, indicating the central role in pathogenesis. Cox-2 upregulation typically occurs during viral infections as part of the proinflammatory gene expression program.

Dapsone Is a Theoretical Repurposed Medication That Could Help in BVD

As we discussed last week with Hantavirus, dapsone could also theoretically provide beneficial effects in Ebola virus infection, another viral hemorrhagic fever, through dual mechanisms of myeloperoxidase inhibition and NLRP3 inflammasome modulation, both of which target key pathogenic pathways in Ebola virus disease. Dapsone is a potent inhibitor of myeloperoxidase (MPO), the enzyme responsible for generating high levels of reactive oxygen species from activated neutrophils. This mechanism is particularly relevant to Ebola virus infection because reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS), as we saw with Hantavirus, play important roles in Ebola virus pathogenesis. Studies show that increased concentration of nitric oxide and other reactive species are associated with mortality in Ebola virus disease, contributing to apoptosis of bystander lymphocytes, tissue damage, and loss of vascular integrity. MPO inhibition has demonstrated antiviral and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Similarly, dapsone demonstrates significant effects on inflammasome mediated inflammation through indirect mechanisms. Ebola virus directly activates the NLRP3 inflammasome, leading to caspase-1 dependent secretion of IL-1β and IL-18 that contributes to the cytokine storm characteristic of severe EVD. Dapsone has been proposed for Covid 19 treatment based on similar anti-inflammatory mechanisms as we discussed last week; and its established safety profile and FDA approval for multiple indications provides a pathway for rapid clinical evaluation.

How American Aid Could Also Help: What The Media Is Saying

This excerpt below comes from a daily bulletin I get from the State Medical Society of New York, who opined on what else might help during this outbreak. I agree that if basic medical supplies are scarce, which they are, there should be an international consortium including the US, who can provide essential medical services. That is compassionate care we should be extending…

In conclusion

Ebola virus is an extremely virulent pathogen but understanding the inflammatory pathways which underly disease pathogenesis and how the virus affects our immune system can potentially give us clues to protect us against its worst effects. Preclinical studies in Ebola virus models would be essential of course to validate these theoretical benefits and establish appropriate dosing regimens. Using the framework in Ending Chronic illness and how multiple inflammatory pathways underlie the pathogenesis seen in multiple infections including viral infections now causing havoc in parts of the world, we see how we can apply this model in a broad range of chronic illnesses. Considering there are no effective therapies or preventative measures yet available, this framework gives us a good scientific starting point for clinical studies. The last chapter in Ending Chronic Illness, V is For Viruses, discusses a broad-range of viral diseases (including Long Covid) and how to protect ourselves... Which seems particularly relevant with world events.

To your health…

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/