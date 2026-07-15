[Top left: classic bullseye lesion; Top right: Expanding lesion with central crust; Bottom left: Multiple EM rashes, disseminated Lyme; Bottom right: Expanding solid EM rash. Photo credits: CDC, Bernard Cohen, Allison Young. From: https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/signs-symptoms/lyme-disease-rashes.html ]

This tick season continues to break all prior records. You know it’s particularly bad when the NY Times publishes an opinion piece discussing the situation as a ‘nightmare’ scenario:

We’re Living in a Tick Nightmare. It’s Time to Go to War.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/11/opinion/ticks-disease-lyme-alpha-gal.html?unlocked_article_code=1.w1A.jxc6.Hvbr1kVQaSc2&smid=url-share

By Jonathan Mingle

We’ll we’ve been at war for five decades, so it’s a little late to tell us to enter the battlefield…it’s just that the mainstream and scientific media are now more aware of the severity of this epidemic than ever before. According to reports, this is the worst tick season in almost a decade. I would argue however, that public health authorities are still underestimating the effect of this epidemic since Lyme is known to be the ‘great imitator’ and when you look at rates of chronic fatiguing, musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary, neuropsychiatric illnesses like CFS/ME, Fibromyalgia, Long Covid, and mold toxicity, symptoms can overlap and those diseases combined affect tens of millions of Americans. Similarly, memory concentration problems from Chronic Lyme Disease/PTLDS can overlap symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, as per the SUBSTACK that I recently published which was based on my publication in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports:

So it’s more important than ever to be able to accurately diagnose Lyme and associated diseases, especially because this infection can overlap clinical manifestations of a broad-range of other illnesses and oftentimes is implicated in their pathogenesis. A recent article by Shrestra et al. from Tufts found that Antiphospholipid antibodies, including antiphosphatidic acid and antiphosphatidylserine, are elevated in Lyme disease patients. Persistent antiphosphatidylserine may indicate chronic symptoms and serve as a biomarker for diagnosis. Since early antibody testing can be negative in LD weeks after a bite, it is important to have early biomarkers since it’s easier to treat LD during the early stages. See the abstract below:

Now, to be clear, I have known about anti-phospholipid antibodies (as have the rest of the scientific community) for many years, including their association with Lyme disease. That was not news. See below. However, one of the distinct differences, which needs to be proven in larger, more comprehensive studies is their association with chronic LD:

One Important Clarification

I wholeheartedly disagree with the authors conclusion that ‘the exact cause of post-infectious symptoms remains unknown’. That is the usual medical-political BS I have been listening to for decades. There are now 11 articles in the peer-reviewed medical literature on dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model, in roughly 375 patients explaining how all 16 MSIDS factors are found in CLD/PTLDS and how treating with pulsed biofilm/persister drug regimens like dapsone combination therapy (DCT) including Double dose dapsone combination therapy (DDDCT) and High dose dapsone combination therapy (HDDCT) and addressing MSIDS variables can put large numbers of patients into long-term remission:

The above findings were in a group of 200 chronically ill Lyme patients. Not a small retrospective study, and other physicians have validated my findings. Here is more evidence that we have answers on why chronic Lyme patients remain chronically ill:

11 Dapsone Articles on The Effective Treatment of Chronic LD & Associated Co-infections Including Bartonella: As of April 2026

Horowitz, R. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. April 27, 2026. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Combining Double-Dose and High-Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy for Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Co-Infections, Including Bartonella: A Report of 3 Cases and a Literature Review. Microorganisms 2024 , 12 , 909. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms12050909

Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Comparison of the Efficacy of Longer versus Shorter Pulsed High Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome with Bartonellosis and Associated Coinfections. Microorganisms 2023 , 11 , 2301. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms11092301

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR. Efficacy of Short-Term High Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-Infections: A Report of Three Cases and Literature Review. Antibiotics . 2022; 11(7):912. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics11070912

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Efficacy of Double-Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-infections: A Report of Three Cases and Retrospective Chart Review. Antibiotics 2020 , 9 , 725. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics9110725

Horowitz, R.I., Murali, K., Gaur, G. et al. Effect of dapsone alone and in combination with intracellular antibiotics against the biofilm form of B. burgdorferi. BMC Res Notes 13, 455 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13104-020-05298-6

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: retrospective chart review and data analysis of 200 patients on dapsone combination therapy for chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome: part 1. International Journal of General Medicine 2019:12 101–119

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: The Role of the MSIDS Model in Defining, Diagnosing, and Treating Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Other Chronic Illness: Part 2. Healthcare 2018 , 6 , 129.

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) Are Mycobacterium Drugs Effective for Treatment Resistant Lyme Disease, Tick-Borne Co-Infections, and Autoimmune Disease?. JSM Arthritis 1(2): 1008.

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) The Use of Dapsone as a Novel “Persister” Drug in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome. J Clin Exp Dermatol Res 7: 345. doi:10.4172/2155-9554.1000345

Tardo AC, McDaniel CE and Embers ME (2023). Superior efficacy of combination antibiotic therapy versus monotherapy in a mouse model of Lyme disease. Front. Microbiol. 14:1293300. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300

Antiphospholipid Antibodies Are Not New In Medicine

We learned about anti-phospholipid Abs in medical school. Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) is a rare autoimmune condition with persistent anti-phospholipid antibodies associated with venous thrombosis and complications in pregnancy. See below:

[ From: Patriarcheas, V.; Tsamos, G.; Vasdeki, D.; Kotteas, E.; Kollias, A.; Nikas, D.; Kaiafa, G.; Dimakakos, E. Antiphospholipid Syndrome: A Comprehensive Clinical Review. J. Clin. Med. 2025, 14, 733. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm14030733 . ]

Because the tick season is in full swing, I am therefore focusing this Substack on the early diagnosis of tick-borne diseases (TBDs) and especially Lyme disease and common TBDs to help you and your loved one stay safe. Especially because the sooner you diagnose and treat TBDs, the better the outcomes.

The Vector-borne Interface: Antiphospholipid Autoimmunity in Lyme Disease and Advanced Diagnostics For Coinfections

A simple tickborne illness is usually not so simple anymore because most of the 13,000 individuals I have seen over my 42 year clinical career had associated coinfections like Babesia and Bartonella. If Babesia is present, patients usually are sicker and present with malarial-like symptoms including day sweats, night sweats, fevers, chills, ‘air hunger’ and an ‘unexplained cough.’ If Bartonella is present, it’s like Lyme on steroids. All symptoms are worse, especially fatigue, pain, brain fog, neuropathy and psychiatric symptoms with worse immunological complications (immune deficiency). My new book, Ending Chronic Illness, soon to be released from Simon and Schuster, has a chapter on the 3 Bs, with updated diagnostics and treatment regimens, including how to easily do dapsone combination therapy, including low-dose therapy for those sensitive individuals. You can pre-order now:

https://cangetbetter.com/

The Role of Other Co-infections

Many individuals are also now being exposed to tickborne infections including Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Hard tick Relapsing fever (Borrelia miyamotoi), Rickettsial infections like Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, typhus, and Q- fever, tularemia, Alpha gal syndrome (AGS), STARI and viruses including the Powassan virus, Heartland and Bourbon viruses. These ticks are cesspools and the landscape of tickborne illnesses has evolved from a series of isolated acute infections into a complex web of persistent immunological dysfunction and polymicrobial presentations. Apart from the vast majority also having overlapping environmental toxin exposure like mold and heavy metals, microbiome abnormalities with leaky gut and MCAS, vitamin and mineral deficiencies and sleep disorders. I call those the ‘6 rivers of inflammation’ going into an ‘ocean of inflammation.’ This is typically what makes most patients sick along with 10 downstream effects of inflammation and is the point of using the 16 point MSIDS model in those patients suffering with chronic illness.

Central to the complications of Borrelia burgdorferi infection is its ability to disrupt host immune tolerance, causing immune deficiency and/or subclass deficiencies, and occasionally sparking transient or sustained autoantibody production. This is in part due to molecular mimicry where the body attacks parts of the spirochete and due to similarities in molecular structure, ends up creating autoantibodies to a broad range of our tissue antigens.

These are the autoantibodies that we frequently find in Lyme disease patients due to nonspecific inflammation:

ANA: antinuclear antibody . These can also be seen in other autoimmune diseases like lupus, but in Lyme disease, the double-stranded DNA and anti-Smith antibodies are negative (the specific biomarkers for lupus).

RF: Rheumatoid factors : these are frequently found in chronic Lyme disease patients with joint pain but the specific biomarker for rheumatoid arthritis, CCP (cyclic citrullinated peptide) is negative. In the patient that I recently reported in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, she had joint pain for 15 years with a positive RF, which reversed completely with improvement in her joint pain after doing the 8-9 week dapsone protocol: Horowitz, R. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. April 27, 2026. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434 This proved that the rheumatoid factor biomarker was a non-specific inflammatory marker driven by her chronic infection.

Anti-RA33: Historically linked to early rheumatoid arthritis, Anti-RA33 antibodies have also been identified in subsets of patients with Lyme arthritis and PTLDS.

Antithyroid antibodies: antithyroid peroxidase (Anti-TPO) and antithyroglobulin antibodies (Anti-TG Abs) .These can be seen with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis but are frequently found in chronic Lyme disease patients without hypothyroidism (although many do have thyroid dysfunction).

Anti-myelin antibodies/antiganglioside antibodies : These can also be seen in Multiple sclerosis and Autoimmune autonomic neuropathy (which can occasionally overlap chronic Lyme disease). Most chronic LD patients with these antibodies suffer from neuropathy (which is oftentimes caused by a combination of factors including Borrelia, Bartonella, mold toxicity and heavy metal toxins like mercury, lead and arsenic).

Anti-glutamic acid decarboxylase (anti-GAD) antibodies: these are autoantibodies that mistakenly target GAD, an enzyme crucial for converting the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate into gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the brain’s primary inhibitory neurotransmitter. When anti-GAD antibodies disrupt this process, a lack of GABA leads to central nervous system hyperexcitability, causing severe motor and cognitive symptoms. We occasionally will find these in our CLD/PTLDS patients, but are not associated with ‘stiff-person syndrome’.

Myositis-Specific & Myositis-Associated Autoantibodies : Anti-Mi-2a / Anti-Mi-2b: The most frequently occurring markers found in suspected PTLDS patients. Anti-PL-7 & Anti-PM/Scl-75: Linked to muscle and connective tissue inflammation. Anti-Jo-1 & Anti-Ku: Found in smaller subsets of chronic patients suffering from persistent musculoskeletal pain.

Anti-PAD2 (Peptidylarginine Deiminase 2): Elevated levels of antibodies to PAD2 have been observed in PTLDS cohorts, showing an inverse correlation with neurocognitive scores.

IgG4 Class Autoantibodies : Synovial fluid analysis shows that elevated IgG4 autoantibodies strongly correlate with microvascular damage and tissue fibrosis in late-stage Lyme arthritis.

Antiphospholipid Antibodies: These target host lipids like phosphatidylserine (PS) and phosphatidic acid (PA). These arise early but can persist and are closely tied to neurological symptoms. This was reported back in 2022, so it is not really new information:

[ From: Gwynne PJ, Clendenen LH, Turk SP, Marques AR, Hu LT. Antiphospholipid autoantibodies in Lyme disease arise after scavenging of host phospholipids by Borrelia burgdorferi. J Clin Invest. 2022 Mar 15;132(6):e152506. doi: 10.1172/JCI152506. PMID: 35289310; PMCID: PMC8920326. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8920326/ ]

Why this is being reported again now is a bit of a mystery to me. The authors 4 years ago reported that: “Antibody responses to host phospholipids were studied in mice and humans using an antiphospholipid ELISA. Several of these environmentally acquired phospholipids including phosphatidylserine and phosphatidic acid, as well as borrelial phosphatidylcholine, are the targets of antibodies that arose early in infection in the mouse model. Patients with acute infections demonstrated antibody responses to the same lipids. The elevation of antiphospholipid antibodies predicted early infection with better sensitivity than did the standardized 2-tier tests currently used in diagnosis. Sera obtained from patients with Lyme disease before and after antibiotic therapy showed declining antiphospholipid titers after treatment.”

What was perhaps a bit different in the past study was that anti-PC was more significant than anti-phosphatidylserine:

What Is The Potential Biological Significance of Antiphospholipid Antibodies?

The presence of these antibodies during the acute phase of infection is not completely benign. Transient antiphospholipids can cause microvascular inflammation, endothelial activation, and altered nitric oxide production, which may worsen the diffuse tissue ischemia, severe arthralgias, and profound fatigue characteristic of early Lyme disease. Furthermore, these antibodies can cause false positive results, overlapping rapid plasma reagin (RPR) and VDRL testing for syphilis due to cross-reactive cardiolipin targets.

Persistent antiphospholipid antibodies also trigger the upregulation of proinflammatory cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor alpha and IL-6 (from NF-kappaβ activation). The resulting low-grade ischemia and focal microthrombosis in cerebral capillaries match the perfusion defects seen in functional neuroimaging of PTLDs patients.

Are Antiphospholipid Antibodies Specific for Early Lyme?

No. Other infections can theoretically cause them to form. Viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections can cause elevations in antiphospholipid antibodies (aPL). According to the peer-reviewed literature these infection-induced antibodies are often transient and clear within a few months, though they can sometimes mimic or trigger clinical Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS).

Viral Infections

Viruses are the most common pathogens associated with transient or persistent aPL production.

HIV: Elevated aPL (especially anticardiolipin antibodies) is highly prevalent, occurring in up to 49.7% of cases.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) & Hepatitis B Virus (HBV): Frequently induce aPL and carry a higher risk of actual thromboembolic events.

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2): Meta-analyses show nearly 50% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients test positive for aPL, most commonly lupus anticoagulant.

Parvovirus B19: Strongly associated with elevated aPL without active blood clot formation.

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) & Cytomegalovirus (CMV): Both can stimulate aPL through mechanisms like molecular mimicry.

Bacterial Infections

Bacterial triggers often induce antibodies through immune activation or skin-surface inflammation.

Syphilis ( Treponema pallidum ): Historically known to cause false-positives on syphilis tests due to high cross-reactive anticardiolipin antibody levels (ranging from 8% to 67% of cases).

Lyme Disease ( Borrelia burgdorferi ): Induces early elevations in antiphosphatidic acid and antiphosphatidylserine. Persistent elevation may serve as one biomarker for post-treatment symptoms like CCL-19 with common bands on the Western blot and/or Immunoblot.

Leprosy ( Mycobacterium leprae ): Causes elevated anticardiolipin antibodies in roughly 42.7% of patients.

Other Bacterial Pathogens: Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Coxiella burnetii (Q fever), Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and common Streptococcal or Staphylococcal skin and lung infections.

Parasitic Infections

Malaria: Described in literature as a rare trigger for transiently high aPL levels and secondary thrombotic complications

Babesia: an acute Babesia infection can also transiently trigger the production of antiphospholipid antibodies (aPL)

So if you have an elevated antiphospholipid antibody, common pathogens like Mycoplasma, Strep and Staph as well as EBV & Covid-19 can also cause them to be present!

Why Are Antiphospholipid Antibodies Non-Specific?

All of the above acute infections can disrupt host cell membranes and prompt intense immune system activation, leading to autoantibody formation. It is therefore crucial to distinguish between a temporary infection-induced antibody response and a true autoimmune disorder.

Pathogenic vs. Non-Pathogenic aPL

A key distinction is whether the antibodies require the binding cofactor beta-2-glycoprotein I (β₂GPI). Classic autoimmune aPL require this cofactor and cause blood clots, whereas many standard infection-induced aPL are β₂GPI-independent and clinically harmless. However, this distinction is not absolute, and some infections (like HCV or Leprosy) can produce true pathogenic, cofactor-dependent antibodies.

Integrating Antiphospholipid Antibodies Into The Diagnostic Schema For Early Lyme disease

Since Antiphospholipid antibodies are not specific for just Lyme disease, and show up in other viral, bacterial and parasitic infections, they should be used in combination with other testing strategies.

The MTTT: The CDC recommends a modified two-tiered testing (MTTT) algorithm to diagnose early Lyme disease. This replaces the traditional Western blot with a second, highly sensitive enzyme immunoassay (EIA) or enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The first tier typically utilizes a whole cell sonicate or synthetic VlsE C6 peptide ELISA. If positive or equivocal, it automatically triggers a second distinct ELISA (often utilizing recombinant OspC, Sh-2 or VlsE antigens). Now here is the rub. For early Lyme disease, the Modified Two-Tier Testing (MTTT) algorithm detects 25% to 28% more early infections than the Standard Two-Tier Testing (STTT). OK, great, but the MTTT yields a sensitivity of 36% to 54% during acute infection, while maintaining a high specificity of 99.3% to 99.6. Sorry, not so great. It will still only pick up roughly 1/3 to ½ of infections. So what would I do? Use a multiple pronged diagnostic approach.

How To Combine Diagnostics To Ensure The Best Chance Of Getting An Early Diagnosis

First of all, and this is the key, Lyme is a clinical diagnosis. Taking a proper history is essential. Use the Horowitz MSIDS questionnaire, validated in 1600 individuals in three medical practices to see the pre-test probability of Lyme disease. This questionnaire was initially developed by Dr Joseph Burrascano, and I took the questionnaire and scored each symptom, adding three other sections, including a section on Lyme incidence, a healthy days score and common Lyme score, validating it in a large population. See below:

Empirical Validation of the Horowitz Multiple Systemic Infectious Disease Syndrome Questionnaire for Suspected Lyme Disease. Maryalice Citera*, Ph.D., Phyllis R. Freeman2, Ph.D., Richard I. Horowitz2, M.D., International Journal of General Medicine 2017:10 249–273 https://www.dovepress.com/empirical-validation-of-the-horowitz-multiple-systemic-infectious-dise-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-IJGM http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28919803

You can take the questionnaire directly on my website, and it will add up your score.https://cangetbetter.com/symptoms/

These slides below are taken from my physician training course online, which helps educate healthcare practitioners in tick-borne diseases: https://cangetbetter.com/healing-lyme-co-infections-training-course/

The key regarding the questionnaire is not only to get a score greater than 63, giving you a high probability of Lyme disease; but evaluating if migratory pain is present, which is only present in 6 other diseases in medicine.

A score on the HMQ between 45-62 gives you a moderate probability of LD, and a score between 25 and 44, possible LD. Positive answers to questions 1 and 22 usually indicate an overlapping exposure to Babesia. Use the score along with evaluating the most common symptoms in early LD since Lyme is a clinical diagnosis and blood testing only helps to establish that clinical diagnosis:

Other Early Markers of Lyme Disease

C-reactive protein (CRP) is an early acute phase protein made in the liver, which is an indirect marker of elevated levels of IL-6, an inflammatory cytokine. Serum amyloid A is also produced early on, as is CCL13, a biomarker of acute neurological Lyme disease.

Use A Panel Approach For Diagnosing Early LD If There is Diagnostic Uncertainty

Remember Some Patients Who Have Had CLD/PTLDS Don’t Make Antibodies!

Whether you get antiphospholipid antibody production and other antibody production depends on the state of your immune system. A prior Lyme infection can adversely affect B cells that make antibodies, as can Bartonella; A prior Covid-19 infection can deplete T cells, that go after viruses and cancer; and mold toxins like gliotoxins are immunosuppressive. Keep that in mind when ordering these tests! I have entire new sections in Ending Chronic Illness on ‘I is for Immunity’ and how to properly diagnose and treat immune deficiencies and autoimmune illnesses….

https://cangetbetter.com/

For Early Lyme: Take the HMQ; Get a MTTT; Get Anti-phosphatidylcholine and Anti-phosphatidylserine Autoantibodies With A CRP, But Also Get a CBC and CMP!

Look at the white cell count, platelet count, and liver functions with these other tests. Why? In early Lyme disease, including other tick-borne infections (Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, Babesia, RMSF, Q-fever, typhus, Borrelia miyamotoi as well as tick-borne viruses, like Heartland and Bourbon viruses) we find a triad of laboratory abnormalities oftentimes early on in the illness. This can include a low white cell count (leucopenia) and/or low platelet count (thrombocytopenia) and/or elevated liver functions (AST, ALT, transaminitis). Doing a CBC and CMP with an MTTT, CRP and anti-PC and anti-PS antibodies while taking the HMQ and reviewing symptoms will increase your chance of getting an early diagnosis. If a low white cell count, and/or low platelet count, and/or elevated liver functions (AST, ALT) should show up on a CBC and CMP in the setting of an acute tick bite with symptoms, you want to speak to your doctor about immediately going on doxycycline, minimally 100 mg twice a day for 10 days. This is the minimum dosing to prevent potentially fatal complications from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, BMD, etc. The earlier you take it, the better the chance you and your loved ones will avoid any long term complications. If an early rash is around the bite, follow ILADS guidelines. For a high-risk blacklegged tick bite, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) recommends a 20-day course of prophylactic doxycycline to prevent Lyme disease. I would also consider adding biofilm agents like Stevia 15 drops twice a day (NutraMediX) to help prevent biofilm formation with Nystatin 2 twice a day and multiple probiotics (Orthobiotic, Theralac, saccharomyces boulardii) twice a day to prevent yeast overgrowth.

A great example of the ability to use a CBC and CMP with liver functions to assist in early diagnosis is exemplified below, where the authors did not immediately use doxycycline despite some of these laboratory abnormalities being present in a very sick patient:

Tick-borne anaplasmosis and myocarditis in eastern Ontario. Alwaleed Aljamaan et al. CMAJ July 13, 2026, 198 (26) E1011-E1015; DOI: https://doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.260142

What If You Already Have Borrelia-specific Bands on A Western Blot or Immunoblot Shortly After A Tick Bite?

In that scenario, it implies prior exposure to Borrelia burgdorferi. A 23kDa band (OspC), 31 kDa band (OspA), 34 kDa band (OspB), 39 kDa band (highly specific) and/or 83/93 kDa band implies you had been exposed to Lyme disease in the past, especially if these bands are on an Immunoblot, using recombinant DNA antigens. A positive 31 band on a Western blot could theoretically be a false positive from an autoimmune illness or EBV infection, but in my extensive clinical career, it was almost ALWAYS due to Lyme disease. Remember, BMJ Global Health reported several years back that 14.5% of the global population has been exposed to LD. This is a common infection among the world’s population.

Conclusion

As we are seeing one of the worst tick seasons on record, a Tennessee doctor would like to show you how he is recommending safely removing a tick:

Before you get to that stage, however, you want to avoid that potential scenario.

Prevention practices, which will work well if done consistently every time you go outside, include :

Wear light colored clothing, tuck pants in socks, and do regular tick checks once outside: the Powassan virus can be transmitted within 15 minutes a tick bite, Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever) can be transmitted within 10 minutes of a tick bite, and Borrelia hermsii (Relapsing fever) and be transmitted within five minutes. We are seeing more Powassan cases this year than ever before.

Use permethrin treated clothing : you can either buy clothing that has been pretreated with permethrin which kills ticks or take your favorite clothes outside (not wearing them) and spray it with permethrin, allowing it to dry for four hours before wearing them. This will provide ongoing tick prevention through multiple washes.

Use picaridin 20% on the skin : Ranger Ready is the brand that I use whenever I go outside to garden or take a walk, and can be found on our website where it is discounted along with our other nutraceuticals: https://cangetbetter.com/nutrition-supplements/

Other TBD Skin Protection : IR3535 (amino acid base, safe in pregnancy), DEET 20-25% (for deep woods, not generally for young children), and lemon-eucalyptus oil are usually my other favorites. I personally have not found IR3535 to be as effective vs mosquitos, as I put off a lot of heat and carbon dioxide in hot weather. Nootkatone, a citrus scented repellant from the CDC, will soon to be available.

Keep a tick removal device on you at all times : tweezers work well, but there are other tick removal devices on the market that work by getting underneath the ticks and pulling up. Check with your pharmacy or online stores.

Take a shower once inside, doing a full body check and then put your clothes in the dryer at high heat for at least 10 minutes: this will desiccate and kill any ticks that may have made it onto your clothing.

For more information on the above tick-borne disorders, see the Medical Detective Substack that I did a few weeks ago. Towards the end of the Substack, you will find links to the most common TBDs we see in clinical practice with details on diagnosis, treatment and potential complications:

Stay safe this summer. The ticks are attacking and we need to be more vigilant than ever!

More resources, videos and podcasts on Lyme and associated diseases are now on my updated website:

https://cangetbetter.com/