Aging takes its toll on our hormonal systems and hormonal dysregulation is extremely common in my chronically ill population as one factor among many why patients continue to feel ‘off.’ That is why Chapter 11, H is for Hormones, in my new book Ending Chronic Illness, explores in detail the biochemical/biological underpinning of our hormones with both cutting-edge natural and pharmaceutical solutions to this common problem:

Recent scientific studies have focused specifically on some hormonal problems, including our dwindling fertility rates and the role of EDCs (Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals) as well as the potential role of EMFs and even Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Let’s look at why hormonal dysregulation is so common, which hormones you particularly need to pay attention to if you are feeling tired with low libido or excessively moody; and some solutions you may not be aware of for several common hormonal problems. These include PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) and Low Testosterone (low T) in both men and women which can affect not only fertility but mood and energy.

A Fertility Crisis

The NY Times recently reported that Japan’s population lost 3 million people in the last five years and that this is a worldwide phenomenon. The US general fertility rate has fallen by 22% in the last 19 years. One paper which was just published suggests cell phone use is partially responsible due to reduced in-person contacts and increasing pornography:

[From: National Bureau of Economic Research, June 2026: https://www.nber.org/papers/w35310 ]

This paper was supported by another study published by Univ of Cincinnati researchers a few weeks before, highlighting that smartphones changed how we interact with each other.

Are There Other Factors Accounting For Decreased Fertility Rates?

That certainly makes sense, but as most things in medicine, it is multifactorial. The essence of my new book Ending Chronic Illness is that chronic diseases are rising (up to 60% of Americans now suffer from one chronic illness, and 25% have two or more); chronic inflammation underlies most chronic illness (including hormonal dysregulation where inflammation affects the hypothalamic-pituitary axis, i.e., HPA axis); and to maximize health, whether for prevention or treatment of chronic illness, you need to identify and appropriately treat all overlapping inflammatory factors. Otherwise, it is impossible to regain and maintain health. I recently published several Medical Detective Substack’s on this problem. One was on EMFs (which come from both cell phones and computer use, as well as the new EMF electric meters) which discussed potential biological effects of EMFs and their effects on spermatogenesis:

The Reproductive System

Many couples are having problems getting pregnant. One potential issue? Human germ cells (sperm and eggs) are highly susceptible to oxidative damage because they have limited repair mechanisms. Several studies have observed the correlation between carrying mobile phones in trouser pockets and decreased sperm motility and viability, likely due to the proximity of the device with radiofrequency emissions affecting the reproductive organs.

And also how in a fertility crisis and global reproductive collapse, three factors may help account for it apart from just decreased interactions from being on cell phones:

Our Fertility Crisis Is Underpinned by 3 Interconnected Drivers:

The precipitous and accelerating decline in male sperm counts and sperm quality

The unintended reproductive and sexual side effects of modern pharmaceuticals

The ubiquitous developmental/endocrine disruption caused by environmental chemicals

These three factors reveal a synergistic threat, casting a long shadow over the health and viability of future generations.

So it is not just decreased social interactions that account for decreased fertility rates. I am finding hormonal dysregulation with chemical exposure is a major factor underlying almost all my chronically ill patients. And some of that is from decreasing sperm counts and sperm quality:

Our Fertility Crisis is Focusing Ongoing Research Into Reproductive Health

So while ongoing research is taking place, what can be done in the meantime if you and your partner are searching for answers for infertility? One of the first steps in making sure that the man’s health is being considered as part of the equation:

What Work-Up Should Therefore Be Done for Fertility Issues?

Make sure the man is being evaluated as part of the equation!

Nutritional Support That May Help

Elevated oxidative stress with increased free radicals underlies most chronic illness, and fertility and healthy sperm is no exception. Here is a video from reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist Lucky Sekhon, MD who explains some of the most important supplements for male reproductive health. These include a Multivitamin with Selenium, folic acid and zinc, Vit C (500 mg twice a day), Vit D (min 1000-2000 IU/day, and I prefer VitK2D3 which has cardiovascular benefits), Vit E (200-400 IU/d), CoQ10 (200-400 mg/d) and omega 3 FAs. See the TikTok video by Dr Sekhon on the topic: recent video

Several scientific references are listed below which discuss the role of omega 3 FAs specifically with semen quality and sex hormone levels. The first one in JAMA discussed how fish oil supplementation led to larger testicular size, higher free testosterone to LH ratios, higher total sperm counts and semen volume.

Studies:

Jensen TK, Heitmann BL, Blomberg Jensen M, et al. Intake of fish oil supplements and semen quality and testicular function in healthy young men. JAMA Netw Open. 2020;3(1):e1919461. Safarinejad MR. Effect of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid supplementation on semen profile and enzymatic antioxidant capacity of seminal plasma in infertile men with idiopathic oligoasthenoteratospermia: a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised study. Andrologia. 2011;43(1):38-47. Hosseini B, Nourmohamadi M, Hajipour S, et al. The effect of omega-3 supplementation on sperm parameters and sex hormone levels in infertile men: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Endocr Disord. 2019;19(1):28. Falsig AL, Gleerup CS, Knudsen UB. The influence of omega-3 fatty acids on semen quality markers: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Andrology. 2019;7(6):794-803. Michaelsen TY, Christensen LB, Joensen UN, et al. Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation and male fertility outcomes: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Nutrients. 2025;17(5):1042.

I take Orthomolecular’s OrthoOmega, two a day to get in mercury free omega 3 FAs and DHA, because these are also essential for brain and cardiovascular health. For those interested in discounted nutraceuticals, with pharmaceutical grade properties, see the ones my wife and I take every day with explanations as to how these help block or support a healthy inflammatory response:

https://cangetbetter.com/nutritional/

Hormonal Testing

This excerpt comes from Dr Krista Anderson-Ross, ND, on behalf of Doctors Data. I have used Doctors Data as one of my basic functional medicine laboratories over the years. You can click on the highlighted areas below for more information:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Male Reproductive Health: Emerging Human Data

By Krista Anderson-Ross ND | May 26, 2026

Doctors Data offers several testing options that may provide clinically relevant insight when evaluating men with concerns related to reproductive health, endocrine balance, metabolic dysfunction, or oxidative stress burden. These may include Salivary Hormone testing, RBC Elements, Hair Toxic Element Exposure and Fatty Acids.

Salivary Hormone Testing

Salivary hormone testing can provide a noninvasive assessment of:

Testosterone

DHEA

Estradiol

Progesterone

Diurnal cortisol levels

Evaluating hormone patterns alongside clinical presentation may help clinicians better understand HPG-axis function, stress physiology, and adrenal-gonadal interactions.

Red Blood Cell (RBC) Elements:

Evaluates intracellular levels of key minerals involved in antioxidant defense, mitochondrial function, and reproductive physiology including zinc, selenium, magnesium, and copper - which may influence sperm production, oxidative stress balance, and endocrine health.

Hair Toxic Element Exposure Profile

Assesses chronic exposure to toxic elements (e.g., lead, cadmium, mercury) that have been associated in the literature with impaired spermatogenesis and endocrine disruption.

Fatty Acids; Erythrocytes

RBC Fatty Acids, which includes omega-3 and omega-6 indices (e.g., EPA, DHA, AA), provide an erythrocyte membrane profile that may help elucidate long-term omega status to inform decisions about the need for supplementation.

From: The Insight Newsletter, By Doctors Data and https://www.doctorsdata.com/Endocrinology

Tricks To Raise Low T: Low Dose Pulsed Clomiphene and Arimidex

I published an article in the journal Healthcare in 2018 on a frequent finding in my sick men with chronic Lyme disease. They had low testosterone and I wanted to find a way to raise their testosterone without giving them exogenous hormones, which can shrink the testicles by up to 15% and interfere with reproductive capacity:

[From: Horowitz RI, Freeman PR. Precision Medicine: The Role of the MSIDS Model in Defining, Diagnosing, and Treating Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Other Chronic Illness: Part 2. Healthcare (Basel). 2018 Nov 5;6(4):129. doi: 10.3390/healthcare6040129. PMID: 30400667; PMCID: PMC6316761. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30400667/ ]

What did we find regarding hormonal dysfunction?

These were some of the tests/methods of evaluation:

You will notice that endocrine abnormalities affected almost 100% of all our sick patients!

What Were The Most Important MSIDS Factors Affecting Treatment Outcomes?

The Exact Protocol (Which You Should Discuss With Your Healthcare Provider)

The protocol that has been highly effective in raising low T in men in our practice is clomiphene 50 mg, ½ tablet 2-3 x per week which helps raise LH (Luteinizing Hormone), an essential hormone to tell the testes to make testosterone and add to it 1 mg of anastrozole once a week, to prevent aromatization of testosterone to estrogen. You will need to follow a CBC, CMP, liver functions, PSA, SHBG, LH and testosterone levels (free T and total T) as well as estrogen levels, apart from following DHEA-S and pregnenolone (precursors of adrenal and sex hormones). In some cases, this protocol was TOO effective, raising levels by 4x above baseline so that men felt it was a bit too much, as did their wives…and I had to lower down the dose of clomiphene to 25 mg once a week. However, I have personally not seen negative side effects otherwise (if the testosterone is too high it can cause irritability and anger issues, which is important to watch for), and this approach is more physiologic than exogenous testosterone therapy in younger men.

Remember To Also Do A Medication Review For Low Libido and Sexual Dysfunction

Women’s Health: PMDD And Menopause May Also Have A New Solution: Address MCAS

This was published last week, discussing the role of histamine receptors in Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (severe mood swings around the menses) and their role in menopause. Most of use know about MCAS in CLD/PTLDS but its role in hormonal dysregulation is now being understood in new ways. Here are some essential excerpts:

First Line Testing for MCAS

Although it can take several separate blood tests on different days, some through specialized laboratories, first line testing for MCAS with histamine (very short half-life!), tryptase, chromogranin A, and Prostaglandin D2 (serum, urine) can be helpful. And since this is likely to help those suffering with allergies and asthma and clear histamine sensitivity, I have found this protocol to generally be very safe and effective without significant side effects. Speak to your HCP about it. Combining this with HRT in menopause, may help to get that extra boost needed to relieve symptoms, since mast cells are involved with every aspect of our physiology.

Conclusion

Hormonal dysregulation and infertility are affecting large swaths of the population. A full 16 point MSIDS review is necessary to figure out where inflammation may be coming from and don’t forget to check prolactin levels, even in men if infertility is present. This is a hormonal abnormality that is often overlooked. This is again from my upcoming book, Ending Chronic Illness:

Hormonal balance is essential for us to have proper energy and affects every organ system in the body. So if you are noticing resistant fatigue, pain, cognitive issues and especially low libido with signs of hormonal dysfunction, be sure to look at all MSIDS variables. Ending Chronic Illness will be available in the next few months, so stay tuned… and wishing you the best of health!

https://cangetbetter.com/ending-chronic-illness/