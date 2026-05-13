May is Lyme Awareness month and today, May 13th, is the final day of the Doctors Talks Healing Lyme Summit: The Neuro-inflammation Brain Protection Summit. I would therefore like to cover three articles that came out this week which were all coincidentally about brain health (I love when the universe does that). The first is:

1. Looking at ways of getting Alzheimer’s biomarkers done at home with finger prick capillary testing (good for those individuals who are squeamish and don’t like waiting at the laboratory) while simultaneously getting cognitive testing done. This is a great idea, as it will pick up early cases of dementia when the window of interventions can be improved.

2. Making brain health a lifelong project by the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

3. Finally, an initiative by RFK Jr to improve psychological ‘brain health’, by encouraging patients to get off psychiatric medication like SSRIs. This requires an in-depth investigation into why so many people are depressed and/or anxious; the role of tick-borne disorders, along with what it actually takes to get off psychiatric medication.

[From: Corbett, A., Sander-Long, M., Ashton, N.J. et al. Alzheimer’s Disease blood biomarkers measured through remote capillary sampling correlate with cognition in older adults. Nat Commun 17, 3699 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-026-71448-2 ]

It is clear that scientists are waking up to the reality of increasing numbers of individuals becoming demented as our population grows older and are trying to figure out how to get testing done in advance of cognitive decline to protect our society. The article discusses two major biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) which are p-tau 217, which you read about in the last few Substack’s (I reversed it for the first time ever in the medical literature in the article published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports) and another biomarker called Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP). Plasma GFAP and P tau 217 serve complementary but distinct roles in the Alzheimer’s disease biomarker landscape: P tau 217 is the superior standalone diagnostic biomarker for AD pathology while GFAP provides unique value as an early marker of astrocyte reactivity. In autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease, plasma GFAP increases are detectable approximately 10 years before estimated symptom onset, proceeding elevations in P tau 181 and neurofilament light (NfL). This suggests that GFAP may reflect pathology upstream of tangle accumulation. Higher plasma GFAP predict subsequent development of AD in mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

A panel approach using the biomarkers of amyloid beta 42/40 ratios, P tau 181, P tau 217, NfL and GFAP may therefore optimize longitudinal monitoring for brain health.

Number Two: Brain health is a lifelong project

The authors in this Medical News Today article discuss several key factors that are needed to maintain a healthy brain over time and broaden out the list of things to address. Of course, a few essential ones are missing by the American College of Cardiology (ACC), like Lyme disease, Bartonella and mold (although they do mention infections and environmental toxicity, just not the specifics). Here is the essence of the article:

[From: Elisabeth Breese Marsh, MD, FAHA, Chair, et al. Brain Health Across the Life Span: A Framework for Future Studies: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Stroke. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epub/10.1161/STR.0000000000000518 ]

This is a good review by the ACC. In the article that I recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports on reversing AD biomarkers with the 8-9 week oral, generic, dapsone combination protocol, I discussed 16 etiologies (MSIDS factors) that are all associated with Alzheimer’s dementia:

Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review . Richard Horowitz. Review article. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. First published online April 27, 2026 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

This was discussed in my Medical Detective Substack, where you can see all 16 MSIDS factors in the image below:

In the article by the ACC, they discuss 10 major factors, not 16, which adversely impact brain health, but you will notice an overlap between these potential etiologies:

Based on these recommendations, the first thing to do in partnership with your HCP is to go through these lists. Figure one below from the ACC shows the factors influencing brain health, and figure two, potential mitigating strategies. These are good suggestions by the ACC but unfortunately are too general in some areas to be clinically meaningful. For example, they discuss chronic infections, but don’t highlight the potential role of the 3 Bs. They discuss environmental toxins, but don’t discuss testing for mold and heavy metals.

Similarly, they discuss poor sleep quality affecting brain health, but don’t link severe insomnia with TBDs like chronic Lyme disease. The Substack that I recently published gives exact recommendations on the differential diagnosis and initial testing for memory/concentration problems and then using the MSIDS framework to look at the potential etiologies underlying cognitive dysfunction. These cover ACC recommendations:

What I do appreciate about the article on brain health by the ACC is that mental health in neurological disorders is given more importance than is usually ascribed, where chronic stress related neurobiological changes in depression and anxiety are highlighted as having a significant role in cardiovascular disease and strokes as well as dementia. As per the authors:

“Depression and anxiety are the leading causes of disease-related disability worldwide and remain chronic relapsing conditions with no reliable cures. Remission rates are low for a single treatment modality (30%–50%), and relapse rates are high. Addressing mental health conditions will likely be a catalytic driver of behavior change in physical health, and evidence supports both early primary and secondary intervention approaches. With depression and anxiety being increasingly common— partly due to the ongoing stress and uncertainty in our society—the current mental health crisis may serve as a powerful motivator for young people to adopt healthier behaviors and improve overall well-being. It is therefore imperative to develop accessible, effective treatments for depression and anxiety…”.

From: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epub/10.1161/STR.0000000000000518

So depression and anxiety are highlighted as long-term factors affecting brain health. In that regard, the NY Times and my medical feed announced this week a new initiative by RFK Jr to get people off SSRIs, which are used for depression and anxiety:

Kennedy Starts a Push to Help Americans Quit Antidepressants

The health secretary has long complained that Americans overuse psychiatric medications. New policies he is introducing aim to change that.

HHS Secretary Announces Initiatives Intended To Rein In Prescription Of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/04/science/rfk-antidepressants-ssris-hhs-maha.html?unlocked_article_code=1.hVA.Bi9n.tBlOoTT_yJeR&smid=url-share

The New York Times (5/4, Barry) reports that on Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “announced several initiatives intended to rein in the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, the most widely prescribed class of antidepressants, which he has described as exceptionally difficult to quit.” The Times adds, “The changes – new trainings, reimbursement mechanisms and clinical guidelines – nudge clinicians to help patients getting off medications, and to consider nonpharmaceutical interventions, like therapy, nutrition and exercise.”

So how are we to adopt these new recommendations in light of the fact that all 16 MSIDS factors have not only been associated with chronic Lyme disease (CLD), Long Covid (LC), Alzheimer’s dementia (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which can all affect brain health but also with a broad range of mood disorders? See below:

Although it is a worthy goal of getting off SSRIs and psychiatric medication as discussed by our HHS Secretary of Health, the way to do it is a bit more complicated than just exercising more, eating a proper diet while seeing a therapist. Lyme and associated TBDs like Babesia and Bartonella are major drivers of psychiatric symptoms in my patient population, worsened by mold and heavy metals, sleep disorders, vitamin and mineral deficiencies and especially early life trauma. A high ACE score discussed in the article by the ACC highlights that adverse childhood experiences at an early age affect mood and ultimately can impair brain health. Many of our patients have had trauma and this can significantly interfere with their healing. This is why we recommend therapy, meditation, and especially limbic retraining to our patients who are depressed and anxious, apart from treating the infections, mold and all MSIDS factors increasing inflammation. You can read my five-part meditation series below, which encapsulates 45 years of Buddhist training by several enlightened masters of the Karma Kagyu Tibetan lineage. It is a compilation of what I consider to be pith teachings on how to work with the mind in a good way to find balance and peace in difficult times:

The Challenge of Getting Off SSRIs

The goal in medicine is always to get to the source(s) of why you are ill and not just treat symptoms. One particular challenge for patients on SSRIs, SNRIs and certain psychiatric medication is that they have to get off these medications when doing dapsone combination therapy because I use methylene blue (MB). MB is useful not only to keep down elevations of methemoglobin, one of the potential side effects of dapsone, but is helpful in its own right as a persister drug. Johns Hopkins research showed that Zithromax, rifampin and MB in culture were needed for a minimum of 6 days to kill Bartonella. If you were to mix some of these psychiatric drugs with methylene blue, there is a chance of serotonin syndrome. So there is no choice but to taper off these drugs during some of the protocols I have found to be highly effective for treating CLD and associated co-infections (as RFK Jr is suggesting), but the only way for me to keep patients off, is to make sure all the MSIDS factors, especially Lyme, Babesia, Bartonella and mold have been properly treated. Although I can get many individuals into long-term remission with an 8-9 week oral dapsone combination therapy (DCT) followed by a 4 day high-dose dapsone pulse (HDDCT), for Bartonella, the minimum number of HDDCT pulses is four. For those with significant mold toxicity, it can be 5 or more, in part because mold interferes with immune functioning and causes overlapping mitochondrial dysfunction. Some patients with severe psychiatric symptoms have to temporarily get back on their SSRIs and SNRIs once they are off dapsone and MB to stabilize them, but I find the more we lower the load of the bacteria, treat the toxins and all MSIDS abnormalities, then it is possible to get off these classes of medications because we have treated the underlying etiologies driving inflammation.

Dapsone Protects The Brain And Other Organs

During this six-part series on brain health, I want to remind people who are concerned about the side-effects of dapsone, that they are all reversible. Lab abnormalities ALWAYS come back to normal if you follow the protocols the way they are published in the peer-reviewed literature. There has not been one exception. And dapsone specifically protects neurons in the brain, as well as the heart, kidneys and lungs.

The results of this review is that dapsone “is a safe and effective neuro and cytoprotective treatment that should be considered for translational therapy”.

From: Diaz-Ruiz A, Nader-Kawachi J, Calderón-Estrella F, Mata-Bermudez A, Alvarez-Mejia L, Ríos C. Dapsone, More than an Effective Neuro and Cytoprotective Drug. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2022;20(1):194-210. doi: 10.2174/1570159X19666210617143108. PMID: 34139984; PMCID: PMC9199557. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9199557/

I certainly proved that in the 11 articles published on dapsone combination therapy in the medical literature during the past decade, including the last one where we reversed the most sensitive and specific biomarker for AD, p-tau 217. Of course, this was one case study, and a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial is the next step, assuming I get the research funding. See the Doctor Talks documentaries below (the 2024 is my favorite) with 18 individuals discussing their experience and success with DCT.

Dapsone documentary 2024:

https://drtalks.com/videos/discover-healing-18-dapsone-testimonials/

Dapsone documentary 2025:

https://drtalks.com/videos/dapsone-documentary-9-stories-of-healing-with-combination-therapy-the-msids-model

Dr. H Podcast with Dr Alain Mass and Dr Charlie Bizilj on The Success of Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease. May 21, 2025

Passcode: &0yqten0

11 Dapsone Articles on The Effective Treatment of Chronic LD & Associated Co-infections Including Bartonella: As of April 2026

Horowitz, R. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. April 27, 2026. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Combining Double-Dose and High-Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy for Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Co-Infections, Including Bartonella: A Report of 3 Cases and a Literature Review. Microorganisms 2024 , 12 , 909. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms12050909

Horowitz, R.I.; Fallon, J.; Freeman, P.R. Comparison of the Efficacy of Longer versus Shorter Pulsed High Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome with Bartonellosis and Associated Coinfections. Microorganisms 2023 , 11 , 2301. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms11092301

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR. Efficacy of Short-Term High Dose Pulsed Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-Infections: A Report of Three Cases and Literature Review. Antibiotics . 2022; 11(7):912. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics11070912

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Efficacy of Double-Dose Dapsone Combination Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and Associated Co-infections: A Report of Three Cases and Retrospective Chart Review. Antibiotics 2020 , 9 , 725. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics9110725

Horowitz, R.I., Murali, K., Gaur, G. et al. Effect of dapsone alone and in combination with intracellular antibiotics against the biofilm form of B. burgdorferi. BMC Res Notes 13, 455 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13104-020-05298-6

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: retrospective chart review and data analysis of 200 patients on dapsone combination therapy for chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome: part 1. International Journal of General Medicine 2019:12 101–119

Horowitz, R.I.; Freeman, P.R. Precision Medicine: The Role of the MSIDS Model in Defining, Diagnosing, and Treating Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome and Other Chronic Illness: Part 2. Healthcare 2018 , 6 , 129.

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) Are Mycobacterium Drugs Effective for Treatment Resistant Lyme Disease, Tick-Borne Co-Infections, and Autoimmune Disease?. JSM Arthritis 1(2): 1008.

Horowitz RI, Freeman PR (2016) The Use of Dapsone as a Novel “Persister” Drug in the Treatment of Chronic Lyme Disease/Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome. J Clin Exp Dermatol Res 7: 345. doi:10.4172/2155-9554.1000345

Tardo AC, McDaniel CE and Embers ME (2023). Superior efficacy of combination antibiotic therapy versus monotherapy in a mouse model of Lyme disease. Front. Microbiol. 14:1293300. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300 https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300/full

Summary

According to the peer-reviewed medical literature 42% of individuals over 55 years old are expected to become demented as they get older. Supporting brain health is not just a good idea. It is essential. During the 2026 Healing Lyme Summit, Dr Myriah Hinchey and I interviewed over 40 experts on brain health and various aspects of healing Lyme and associated TBDs. Please join me for the last day of the Summit today. It is free to sign-up. During the encore weekend, which will take place May 16–17, 2026, you will have complete access to all of the talks. This includes the ones I did on how to use low-dose dapsone in CLD/PTLDS so that you can get the incredible benefits I have seen from this therapy. The link to sign-up is below. I look forward to seeing you there.

https://drtalks.com/summits/lyme-summit/?uid=946&oid=108&ref=3029