Environmental chemicals like PFAS are showing up everywhere we look. This past year the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) planned to weaken the rules surrounding safe levels of PFAS in our drinking water, but that was before a new study was just published in the medical literature that has linked ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS, PFOA and PFOS to a rise in cases of Multiple Sclerosis. See below:

Known Effects of Forever Chemicals

Forever chemicals like PFAS and PFOA have previously been linked to a broad range of health effects. These chemicals can affect multiple organ systems and cause kidney and liver damage, metabolic disorders, thyroid dysfunction, neurodevelopmental impairment, reproductive dysfunction, immune suppression, different forms of cancer (especially kidney and testicular cancer) and cardiovascular disease. We discussed the effects of some of these chemicals in prior Substack’s where PFAS has been linked to gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, decreased infant and fetal growth, dyslipidemia, and even decreased antibody response to vaccines. These chemicals are also in part responsible for the rise in autism cases worldwide, due to a huge increase in synthetic chemicals dumped into the environment after WWII:

PFAS and forever chemicals have similarly been implicated in the epidemic of fatty liver disease affecting approximately one out of three people on the planet called Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) or Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD):

This silent, deadly disease can cause long-term health problems by causing metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance, leading to potential cardiovascular complications and cirrhosis and liver cancer in some cases. Whenever our patients presented with mild, unexplained elevations in liver function, we would consider sending them for an ultrasound of the liver. It would come back positive for NASH/NAFLD at least one third to one half of the time.

Can We Avoid PFAS and PFOA Since They Are Detrimental To Our Health?

We can do our best to avoid chemicals like PFAS but as you will see from the image below, forever chemicals are showing up in our air, rivers and soil, and making it into our seafood, drinking water, fruits and vegetables, and even the eggs, milk and meats that we consume.

What Else Are We Being Exposed To Causing Long-Term Health Problems?

When you combine PFAS to other forms of pollution like pesticides and heavy metals, wildfire smoke as well as mold, the health effects can multiply:

The Role of PFAS in Multiple Sclerosis

Based on this new research, we can now add a new health consequence of forever chemicals. Multiple Sclerosis. Just as the tabloids have recently been discussing celebrities with Lyme disease, there have been several celebrities with MS who have openly discussed their difficulties:

You may have also seen other celebrities with a known MS diagnosis, using their platforms to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding the neurological condition. Prominent figures also include not only Selma Blair (on the right), but actresses Christina Applegate (middle photo), Jamie-Lynn Sigler, alongside television personality Jack Osbourne (left).

These individuals have openly discussed their journeys, sharing experiences of symptoms like pain, fatigue, and mobility challenges. In the case of Selma Blair, being a young woman clearly interfered with her getting a proper diagnosis:

Be Aware of Gender Bias

Gender bias in healthcare, heavily documented in PubMed, leads to significant diagnostic delays and inadequate treatment for women, often dismissing symptoms as stress or anxiety rather than underlying pathology. Conditions most affected include autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and chronic pain, with women frequently experiencing longer waits for diagnosis. Women and male healthcare providers, beware!

Here is another example of a woman with MS who wants to educate and empower the chronic disease community after going a long time without a proper diagnosis:

What Are The Symptoms of MS, A Demyelinating Disease?

MS can present with classic presentations including:

Unilateral optic neuritis with vision loss and pain worsened by eye movements

Occasionally double vision when the brainstem is involved

Sensory disturbances with loss of sensation in limbs

Asymmetric limb weakness with impaired gait and incoordination

Urinary dysfunction with loss of bladder control

Lhermitte sign: an electric shock-like sensation down the spine with neck flexion (this is a characteristic sign not seen in many other diseases!)

These symptoms typically develop over hours to days in relapsing-remitting MS, with maximal deficit within 4 weeks, and oftentimes then there is a spontaneous remission.

MS Spectrum Disorders

There are also other forms of MS. MS spectrum disorders primarily include relapsing remitting MS (RRMS), primary progressive MS (PPMS), secondary progressive MS (SPMS), clinically isolated syndromes (CIS), radiologically isolated syndromes (RIS), tumefactive MS (a large, tumor-like lesion due to demyelination in the brain), and glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD). So when someone says they have been diagnosed with MS, it is up to the neurologist to determine first of all if it is true MS (see below), the type of MS, and whether overlapping factors may be contributing to the disease process and increasing demyelination.

Making the Diagnosis of MS

The diagnosis of MS requires demonstration of demyelinating lesions which disseminate in space and time using the 2017 McDonald Criteria. These criteria have no relationship to our good friend and amazing human being/undaunted scientific researcher, Alan McDonald, who recently passed away. God bless you Alan for all the amazing work you did on spirochetal infections in chronic illness. You were way ahead of your time.

These MS guidelines were recently updated in the 2024 McDonald Criteria:

So please refer to these recent guidelines on establishing the diagnosis. What is not being actively discussed however in the scientific literature is how overlapping factors driving inflammation and their downstream effects will affect the autoimmune disease process. This goes way beyond forever chemicals! Listed below is a scientific analysis of why you need to do a full 16 point MSIDS review to have the best clinical outcome if you suffer from a demyelinating disease. The following excerpt about MS comes from my new book, Ending Chronic Illness (a link to pre-order should be available later this month).

ABOUT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS – IT HAS All 16 MSIDS FACTORS DRIVING AUTOIMMUNE MANIFESTATIONS

This should not surprise you if you have been following our Medical Detective Substack’s. Multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory autoimmune disease affecting the Central Nervous System, disrupting communication between the brain and the rest of the body. In MS, the immune system attacks and degrades the insulating structure around neurons, known as the myelin sheath, impairing the ability for electrical signals to be transmitted through nerves, resulting in paralysis. Symptoms can vary but primarily include fatigue; numbness, tingling or pain in the extremities; weakness in the limbs (which is often asymmetrical) with balance issues and tremors; vision, bowel and bladder problems (urgency, frequency or incontinence); cognitive impairment with memory and concentration problems, and depression with mood swings. These symptoms often lead to progressive disability, and they are some of the exact symptoms seen in Lyme and associated diseases!

Make Sure Its True MS and Not Lyme Disease or Lyme-MSIDS!

Many patients have come to see me with a diagnosis of MS, but they actually had Lyme-MSIDS. The symptoms of CLD/PTLDS significantly overlap that of MS, and Bartonella, mold toxicity, PFAS and heavy metal toxins as well as Epstein-Barr reactivation can all cause demyelination. So can other MSIDS factors listed below. Why is Lyme disease with associated co-infections frequently mistaken for MS?

Both Lyme disease and MS can cause demyelination, resulting in white matter lesions seen on an MRI; inflammation of the optic nerve with optic neuritis, leading to varying degrees of visual loss (although MS causes it more frequently); and numbness/tingling of the extremities (neuropathy) with urinary difficulties. MS symptoms often tend to come and go, especially early in the course of the remitting/relapsing form of the disease. Also, both diseases can cause elevations of myelin basic protein and oligoclonal bands (immunoglobulins) to appear in the spinal fluid, which is one way the diagnosis is established. So there is a strong overlap between Lyme-MSIDS and MS. It is therefore essential to establish whether someone has true MS and review all 16 MSIDS factors that can be seen in MS which can contribute to demyelination. Please review the Substack’s we did on how to establish the diagnosis of Lyme disease:

Key Features Differentiating Lyme Disease From MS

One key feature of MS, not seen in Lyme, is demyelination of the cervical and thoracic spine on an MRI. There are also multifocal T2-hyperintense white matter lesions on an MRI in MS, in characteristic locations, such as the periventricular regions (including corpus callosum), juxtacortical (abutting the cerebral cortex) and infratentorial. These lesions are typically ovoid and oriented perpendicular to the corpus callosum, called ‘Dawson’s fingers.’ That is how a radiologist can identify MS, apart from higher levels of myelin basic protein and oligoclonal bands on a spinal tap than are typically seen in CLD. But remember (because your neurologists may not) that you can have more than one thing wrong with you, and it is possible to have true MS with the MSIDS factors below driving demyelination, making the disease process worse and more resistant to standard therapies. If ‘migratory neuropathy’ is present however, that is ONLY seen in chronic Lyme disease…

THE 6 PRINCIPAL INFLAMMATORY FACTORS DRIVING MS

1. INFECTIONS

A. Bacterial infections: Chlamydia pneumonia and Mycoplasma pneumonia are associated with MS as is Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis. Mechanisms include molecular mimicry; epitope spreading (the expansion of an immune response from an initial target to new or different molecules, leading the immune system to attack more self-tissues and worsen the disease); and when cytokines released during an immune response stimulate T cells that are not directly targeting a specific pathogen, called bystander activation. Since both Borrelia and Bartonella spp. can cause demyelination, even though they are not clearly established as causative factors in MS, they need to be ruled out as overlapping etiologies increasing inflammation.

B. Viral infections: EBV and HHV-6 are the primary viruses associated with MS. Studies have shown that the risk of MS significantly increases after infectious mononucleosis, and HHV-6 has been found in the cerebrospinal fluid of MS patients, potentially driving neuroinflammation.

C. Parasitic infections: Toxoplasma gondii and various helminths like Ascaris lumbricoides and Stronglyloides stercoralis may actually have a protective role against the development of MS. These parasites are thought to modulate the immune response.

D. Fungal infections: Trichosporon mucoides has been found in the majority of MS patients’ CNS tissue, indicating a possible association, and Candida species have been found in the CSF. This supports the notion that fungal species may contribute to MS pathogenesis. MS patients also may have an altered gut microbiome and dysbiosis with more fungal than helpful bacteria, influencing the immune response and inflammation.

2. ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS

Apart from forever chemicals, tobacco smoke, organic solvents, and air pollution have been associated with the development and progression of MS via immune system modulation and neurotoxic effects.

3. MICROBIOME ABNORMALITIES

A significant association with several Acinetobacter species, which are rare in healthy human guts, together with the decreased presence of Parabacteroides has been found in MS patients. Also Akkermansia muciniphila, Ruthenibacterium lactatiformans, and Blautia species are found in higher abundance in MS, with less F. prausnitzii, Prevotella copri, and Bifidobacterium spp. A decreased Bifidobacterium to Akkermansia ratio is a hallmark finding in MS. Most of the altered bacteria are short-chain fatty acid (SCFA)-producing, thereby increasing chronic inflammation.

4. LEAKY GUT AND FOOD SENSITIVITIES

Dysbiosis with an imbalance in gut microbiota can lead to increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut) allowing bacterial products and metabolites to enter the bloodstream and induce systemic inflammation and exacerbate neuroinflammation in MS.

5. VITAMIN AND MINERAL DEFICIENCES

Both vitamin D and vitamin A deficiencies are associated with the development and progression of MS. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune regulation, and a deficiency can exacerbate autoimmune responses. Vitamin A is also essential for proper immune functioning and works synergistically with Vitamin D, making it more effective.

6. SLEEP DISORDERS

Sleep disorders and insomnia--particularly sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome (RLS) with REM sleep behavior disorder--are common in MS and can exacerbate systemic inflammation and immune dysregulation. Treatment of sleep disorders is vital to improving the health and quality of MS patients.

THE 10 DOWNSTREAM EFFECTS OF INFLAMMATION ON THE MSIDS MAP

1. MITOCHONDRIAL DYSFUNCTION

Metabolic changes, including mitochondrial dysfunction, is seen in both the immune cells and cells that play a vital role in maintaining the protective myelin sheath around nerve fibers (called oligodendrocytes). Impaired energy production ultimately contributes to neurodegeneration.

2. HORMONAL DYSREGULATION

Sex hormones like estrogen influence MS activity. Pregnancy often leads to a temporary reduction in MS relapses, likely due to the elevated levels of estrogens which exert anti-inflammatory effects. Postpartum periods can see an increase in relapse rates. Dysregulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis with lower cortisol levels can exacerbate MS through systemic inflammation and immune dysregulation. Hypothyroidism can exacerbate fatigue and cognitive dysfunction, while hyperthyroidism can increase autoimmune reactivity.

3. LIVER DYSFUNCTION

This can adversely impact MS development and progression via several mechanisms including changes in bile acid metabolism causing dysbiosis, contributing to leaky gut; accumulation of toxins that activate mast cells; and impairment of the storage of essential vitamins and minerals.

4. POTS/DYSAUTONOMIA

Autonomic dysfunction is prevalent in MS, with up to 80 percent of patients showing symptoms leading to disability, disease duration, and progression. POTS may be a predictor of early MS conversion, with a single episode of neurological symptoms suggestive of MS but without prior symptoms. The gut microbiota is also altered in POTS, which may contribute to symptoms.

5. IMMUNE DYSREGULATION

This is one of the primary etiologies underlying MS. Mast cell activation plays a significant role in the development and pathogenesis of MS because the pro-inflammatory mediators contribute to neuroinflammation and blood-brain barrier disruption. Auto-antibodies targeting myelin components lead to further myelin destruction; a compromised blood brain barrier allows these immune cells and their inflammatory mediators to infiltrate the CNS, intensifying MS symptoms.

6. AUTOIMMUNE REACTIONS

The autoimmune mechanism in MS is primarily driven by autoreactive CD4+ T cells, which cross the brain blood barrier, initiating an inflammatory cascade leading to demyelination and axonal damage. The small immune cells of the brain (microglia) and macrophages are involved in the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and phagocytosis of myelin, where these cells engulf and destroy damaged myelin from the autoimmune process, contributing to disease progression and neurological damage.

7. NEUROLOGICAL DYSFUNCTION

Demyelination of the CNS by an autoimmune attack on the myelin sheath causes symptoms depending on what part of the CNS is affected. One classic neurological sign suggesting MS is Lhermitte’s sign, an electrical shock-like sensation that runs down the back and into the limbs, typically triggered by bending the head forward.

8. PSYCHOLOGICAL DYSFUNCTION

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with an increased risk of suicide and anxiety disorders is frequently seen in MS. These decrease the quality of life and treatment adherence, increasing disability and adversely affecting disease progression. Psychological stress has been linked to increased brain atrophy and clinical disability. Stress management is therefore critical in MS care.

9. PAIN SYNDROMES

The most common pain syndromes are: central neuropathic pain (burning pains often affecting the lower extremities), severe facial pain from demyelination of the fifth cranial nerve, optic neuritis (pain with eye movements), tonic spasms (sudden, involuntary muscle contractions), musculoskeletal pain, and headaches.

10. DECONDITIONING

Deconditioning frequently affects the clinical course of MS, exacerbating neurological/psychological dysfunction and pain syndromes. The American Academy of Neurology emphasizes the importance of physical rehabilitation in MS management, which improves muscle function, reduces disability, and enhances the quality of life.

Conclusion

The global prevalence of MS has risen significantly over the past three decades, increasing by an average of 26% and doubling in some countries since 1990. Most therapeutic strategies fail in progressive forms of MS. See the article below:

Failures in MS treatment is likely due to the above MSIDS factors contributing to demyelination, which have not yet been regularly integrated into day-to-day medical practice. Stay tuned for more information in ‘Ending Chronic Illness’ which will explain cutting-edge approaches. In the meantime, remember that infections and toxins like forever chemicals are just part of the larger picture.

MS and other demyelinating diseases is part of why prevention practices are so important in a toxic world

We are living in a toxic soup, with forever chemicals being part of the mix. It is part of the reason my wife and I take the nutraceuticals we do (see: https://cangetbetter.com/nutritional/ ) apart from other ways we support our detoxification pathways. Plasmapheresis is not the only way of removing PFAS from the body (although it can help).

Stay healthy and stay tuned for the pre-order link to Ending Chronic Illness which will be available by the end of February. I will dive into all of the reasons why we are dealing with chronic disease epidemics like MS with a new paradigm of how to diagnose and reverse inflammation and heal persistent disease.