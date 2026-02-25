An important study in the medical journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine was just released this past week that EMFs from cellphone use can cause sluggish blood flow in our blood vessels, potentially contributing to clots. There are so many environmental toxicants that we are now exposed to which can adversely affect our health that oftentimes we don’t think of the environmental factors which affect us on a daily basis. EMF exposure is at the top of the list. Why? It is silent, like many toxicants, and affects most of us all the time. Not only because of cell phone use, but because of regular wi-fi radiation in our homes, offices and public spaces. See the study just released which was initially reported by Environmental Health Trust (EHT) showing potential effects of EMFs on the cardiovascular system:

What is Rouleaux Formation From EMFs and Why Should We Pay Attention?

This study by Dr Brown showed that keeping a cellphone against the body (carrying it in your pocket, bra, etc.) causes sluggish circulation due to EMFs and specifically, a biological phenomenon called ‘rouleaux formation.’ Rouleaux formation refers to red blood cells (RBCs) stacking like “piles of coins” due to increased plasma proteins. While this is oftentimes a transient or reversible phenomenon, it has several physiological and pathological effects on the body:

Increased Blood Viscosity: Stacking significantly raises blood viscosity, especially in areas of low flow (low shear rates), making the blood “thicker” and harder to pump. This is especially a problem when dealing with atherosclerosis and small, blocked vessels, as noted below.

Impaired Microcirculation: Large rouleaux stacks can hinder flow through narrow capillaries, which are designed to accept only single, independent RBCs. This can lead to microvascular occlusion and reduced perfusion to tissues.

Promotes Thrombosis: By increasing local viscosity and slowing blood flow, rouleaux can contribute to the formation of venous thrombi (blood clots) and increase thrombus size.

Decreased Oxygenation: Sluggish flow and impaired capillary passage can lead to localized hypoxemia (low oxygen) and decreased tissue oxygenation.

Diagnostic Indicator: In the medical literature, rouleaux formation often signals underlying inflammatory or malignant conditions, such as multiple myeloma, infections, or connective tissue disorders, where high levels of fibrinogen or immunoglobulins are present.

Altered Sedimentation Rate: Rouleaux formation is the primary driver behind an elevated Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), a standard clinical test for inflammation.

Influences Hemostasis: The stacking forces RBCs toward the center of the vessel, which pushes platelets toward the vessel walls (margination), potentially increasing their interaction with the endothelium, promoting clotting.

The individuals most at risk for this phenomenon would be those with atherosclerotic heart disease, small vessel disease, a history of heart attacks and strokes, but also those suffering from any inflammatory condition affecting the endothelium of blood vessels, which could also include diseases like Long Covid and Bartonella.

Disease States Associated With Rouleaux Formation

Rouleaux formation, the stacking of red blood cells (RBCs) caused by high plasma protein levels (especially fibrinogen or immunoglobulins), is commonly associated with multiple myeloma, Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, chronic infections, inflammatory diseases, connective tissue disorders, and pregnancy. It acts as a non-specific indicator of underlying pathology.

Key medical conditions include:

Monoclonal Gammopathies: Multiple myeloma and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia are major causes due to high paraprotein production (hypergammaglobulinemia). We see many chronic Lyme disease patients with Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance (MGUS), likely due to the effect of Borrelia and associated co-infections increasing inflammation with subsequent effects on kappa and lambda immunoglobulin production.

Infections and Inflammation: Chronic inflammatory states, infections, and connective tissue diseases cause elevated acute-phase proteins (e.g., fibrinogen), leading to increased erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and rouleaux.

Vascular and Metabolic Disorders: Diabetes mellitus is associated with increased RBC aggregation, which can cause microvascular occlusion in diabetic retinopathy. It is also seen in stroke and myocardial infarction.

Hematological and Plasma Factors: Increased fibrinogen levels, pregnancy, and plasma expanders (e.g., dextran) can induce this phenomenon.

Other Conditions: Rouleaux formation is occasionally found in cancer patients, HIV/AIDS, and lipemic blood samples (samples that are cloudy because the levels of triglycerides and fats are so high).

Clinically, rouleaux is identified in blood smears and often indicates severe disease processes. So if you have a high ESR, which can occasionally be seen in chronic Lyme and associated diseases, and/or other inflammatory states, rouleaux formation is oftentimes part of the underlying biological phenomenon, meaning that you need to pay particular attention to other clotting factors! Red blood cells are well-established factors in clot formation. See below:

Normal and Abnormal Red Blood Cells Contribute to Arterial and Venous Clots:

In the case of our venous system, rouleaux formation increases blood viscosity, increasing the potential for clots. If you are a young woman on a birth control pill (BCP) and a smoker, this has been shown to increase your risk for blood clots and pulmonary emboli. Early on in the Covid pandemic, microclots were responsible for pulmonary microthrombosis, venous thromboembolism, and multiorgan failure, with thrombotic complications serving as markers of severe disease and increased mortality. Elevated D-dimers in Covid-19 serve as one marker indicating activated coagulation cascades and a strong predictor of thrombotic risk, disease severity, and mortality. So it is important to consider any and all factors affecting the risks of clots, and in the case of EMF exposure, several inflammatory risk factors puts you at higher risk (including of course, coagulation abnormalities, see below).

Apart EMFs playing a role in slowing down circulation and potentially contributing to clots, what other potential health effects have been attributed to them?

Basics of EMF Physiological Effects

The human body generates its own electromagnetic fields through the movement of ions-i.e., charged particles like sodium, potassium and calcium across cell membranes. These fields are not merely “byproducts” of life; they are the primary signaling mechanisms that keep us alive. So when we think about the effects of EMF’s, we need to consider the organs and tissues which have some of the strongest magnetic fields. Researchers reporting on the effects of EMFs have noted that they may activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCS), potentially leading to increased intracellular calcium, reactive oxygen species generation (ROS) and oxidative stress. Other proposed effects include DNA damage and neuropsychiatric symptoms, apart from effects on the heart, brain, endocrine and reproductive system.

The Heart: The Body’s Strongest Oscillator

The heart is the most powerful generator of electromagnetic energy in the human body. The electrical impulses that trigger cardiac contraction creates a magnetic field that can be measured several feet away from the body using sensitive instruments like Magneto- cardiography (MCG). The heart produces roughly 60 times more electrical amplitude than the brain. In fact, the hearts magnetic field is approximately 5000 times stronger than the brain, creating a ‘toroidal’ field that surrounds the body. Since our hearts rhythm is dictated by internal electrical “pacemakers,” some individuals sensitive to EMFs report palpitations or “racing heart” sensations with near high output devices like smart meters and high voltage power lines. While the heart is robust, the oxidative stress also produced by EMFs can affect vascular health and blood pressure regulation in sensitive populations.

The Brain and Nervous System

While the heart is the “powerhouse,” the brain is the most electrically active organ in the body. Research has indicated that prolonged exposure to high levels EMFs may alter the blood brain barrier, or protective layer the keeps toxins out of brain tissue. Furthermore, EMFs can interfere with the production of melatonin in the pineal gland. Since melatonin is not just the sleep hormone but a powerful antioxidant, it’s suppression can lead to:

Fragmented sleep cycles

Increased evening anxiety

Reduced neuro-regeneration during rest

The Reproductive System

Human germ cells (sperm and eggs) are highly susceptible to oxidative damage because they have limited repair mechanisms. Several studies have observed the correlation between carrying mobile phones in trouser pockets and decreased sperm motility and viability, likely due to the proximity of the device with radiofrequency emissions affecting the reproductive organs.

The Effects of EMF Radiation Were Documented by the US Air Force Decades Ago

This article from the National Academies of Sciences was commissioned by the Air Force decades ago. You will notice from the Table of Contents, the effects of EMFs were found on just about every body system you could measure:

So this is not necessarily new information in all areas of medicine (rouleaux formation and clots is hot off the press) but is worth considering since we all have much higher EMF exposure now than ever before. With cell phone towers, regular cell phone use and wi-fi at home and the office, we are surrounded by a sea of EMFs.

How Much Electromagnetic Radiation Are We Presently Being Exposed To?

Dr Rob Brown, who published the article, did a video on behalf of the Environmental Health Trust (EHT) on our present exposures and health implications. The information below comes from an email I received from EHT. As you can see below, the health effects go way beyond the cardiovascular system. The reason this is especially important is the amount of radiation we are now exposed to compared to years ago. You can watch the video by clicking the link below.

Some of the sickest patients have Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS)

While most people do not “feel” EMFs, a growing segment of the population identifies is having Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS). Symptoms are often nonspecific but can be debilitating:

Chronic headaches and dizziness

“Brain fog” or difficulty concentrating

Tingling or burning sensations on the skin

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

This is tricky because these are some of the same symptoms we see with chronic Lyme disease/PTLDS and associated co-infections, as well as health effects from toxins like mold and heavy metals. Medical recognition of EHS varies by country, but the physiological distress experienced by these individuals is real. For them, “mitigation” is not just a preference; it is a necessity for quality of life. Although the scientific literature on the biological significance and clinical relevance of reported EMF effects remains a subject of ongoing scientific debate (likely due to the fact that it is unpopular to question the rollout of cell towers and broad wi-fi exposure, due to the massive financial investments, not to mention confounding environmental factors causing similar symptoms), for those individuals with EHS, it is a fact of life, requiring protection and mitigation. If you are a patient with some of the above ‘unexplained’ symptoms, look into EMFs as one potential cause on the 16 point MSIDS map.

Strategies for Protection and Mitigation

If you suspect you are sensitive to EMFs or simply wish to practice precautionary principals (which I recommend), you can significantly reduce your “body burden” by following these steps:

1. Distance: Keep your phone at least 12 inches away from your body and never sleep with it under your pillow or carry it against your body and against your skin. Using your speakerphone and keeping your phone away from your skull drastically reduces the SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) exposure to your brain. Also, avoid wearables at night, and remove your smart watches or fitness trackers before bed to minimize continuous skin contact exposure.

2. Duration: Turn off your Wi-Fi router at night or when not in use to give your cells a chance to recover. Using the airplane mode on your phone will also be your best friend. When your phone is in airplane mode, it stops searching for towers and emitting RF (radio frequency) signals.

3. Shielding: Use hardwired Ethernet cables instead of Wi-Fi when possible.

4. Grounding: Some individuals find that spending time barefoot on natural surfaces such as grass, sand and/or soil helps balance the body’s internal electrical environment.

Conclusions :

We are regularly exposed to a broad range of environmental toxicants including but not limited to heavy metals, mold, PFAS, pesticides and occasionally, wildfire smoke. We can now add EMF exposure to the list of potential health challenges. See the prior Medical Detective Substack’s we did on the subject:

Now that the EPA is no longer going to be regulating certain toxicants, according to recent news reports, it is more important than ever to support your detoxification pathways to stay healthy.

Prevention Practices to Consider

Here are a few suggestions to consider in order to give yourself the best chance of staying healthy in a world where we are constantly assaulted by infections and toxins:

How Will I Know If EMFs Are Affecting Me?

If you have questions on whether your regular cell phone use and wi-fi exposure may be causing rouleaux formation, check an ESR, an indirect marker. If you have had a clot or have questions on your risk of developing one, due to overlapping cardiovascular risk factors, check associated inflammatory markers like D-dimer, as well as coagulation markers like Factor VIII, Von Willebrand factor (VWF), Plasmin-antiplasmin complexes (PAP), thrombin-anti-thrombin complexes (TATs) and APTT to determine your risk. I will be discussing these markers of inflammation in detail in my new book, Ending Chronic Illness, and how to address the multiple sources of inflammation and downstream effects underlying most chronic illness. Stay tuned!