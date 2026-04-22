Hi everyone. I heard back from the journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, and they let me know my new article should be live next Tuesday.

Horowitz, Richard. Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. April 2026. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434

Stay tuned for this exciting news. This is when we will publish our next larger Substack. In the meantime, here is a quick update. It is a timely and quite coincidental one, considering this article arrived in my mailbox this morning (the universe always seems to do that when it has signs that point me in the right direction).

What did this article find?

Results of the Cochrane Database

The results of these studies show that the monoclonal antibodies we have been using to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are not having significant benefit regarding cognition and have potential side effects. Why is this important? Next week’s article provides a potential solution for some cases of AD and chronic Lyme disease; two simultaneous epidemics that have never before been linked up definitively, with novel approaches to diagnosis and treatment. The article states at the end: ‘Future research on disease modifying treatments for AD should focus on other treatments.’

You can read the full article here (which is 56 pages long):

https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD016297/pdf/full

I couldn’t have asked for a better lead in for next week’s Medical Detective Substack.

See you next week. I’m so excited, I can barely contain myself!

Yours in healing,

Dr H