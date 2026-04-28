This Medical Detective Substack will likely be one of the most important ones I will ever write and publish in my entire medical career. I just proved a hypothesis in medicine that has been just that until now, a hypothesis; and did this while discovering new potential solutions for dementia. If you or your loved one has been unlucky enough to get diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) there have been very few good options available. Until now. I feel honored to share this groundbreaking information with you that emerged from 41 years of my seeing 13,000 chronically ill Lyme patients. It is amazing to me that the research that I did in one field is now bridging another field with huge implications. This feels like a blessing for the world.

Limited Treatment Options for AD

If you saw a neurologist and were diagnosed with AD, you likely would be given memantine (Namenda), an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor like donepezil (Aricept) and if your Beta amyloid 42/40 ratios were low enough, implying amyloid deposition, you would be a candidate for the newer monoclonal antibodies like donanemab or lecanemab. These drugs can be helpful and slow down the disease progression, but monoclonal antibodies cannot stop the disease process. They also have potential side effects including brain shrinkage and brain bleeds. Brain swelling (edema) occurs in approximately 12-24% of patients treated with lecanemab or donanemab, while brain bleeds/hemorrhage/microhemorrhages occurs in approximately 17-31%. Although most cases are asymptomatic, they can be mild to moderate in intensity, and the risk is higher if you have the AD APOE Ɛ4 genotype. Treatment options are therefore not ideal in terms of safety and efficacy. That just changed for the first time.

Groundbreaking New Information On The Relationship Of Lyme & Alzheimer’s Disease

I just published a landmark article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. It is entitled: Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Richard Horowitz. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. DOI: 10.1177/25424823261445434. See below.

Why is this article so important? Four Important Take-Aways:

1. All 16 MSIDS factors are associated with AD

This article provides new avenues for diagnosis and treatment of AD and should stimulate research studies in both the clinic and at the university level. No one has ever before reported in the scientific literature that all 16 MSIDS factors have a direct association with AD. Instead of just naming a disease and throwing drugs at it, we now have a new path to potential effective treatments.

2. I proved the infection-amyloid-phosphorylated tau hypothesis for the first time

Infections causing amyloid deposition with plaque formation along with increases in phosphorylated tau causing tangles disrupting neuronal communication is now more than a hypothesis. Infections can and do drive AD neuropathology according to my new article in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. We took the hypothesis out of the pathology lab, going beyond autopsy studies, and proved the hypothesis for the first time in a live patient. We published this peer-reviewed medical literature in a world-renowned AD medical journal. This patient had a clear case of CLD/PTLDS. She met every criteria that an ID doc or CDC/NIH researcher would normally want when you read the article.

3. This article provides more evidence that Borrelia is a chronic, persistent infection

If Borrelia had not persisted in this patient, it is unlikely AD markers would not have significantly changed with antibiotics 15 years after getting infected! Clinically, she had ongoing migratory joint pain and neuropathy, the hallmark of chronic Lyme disease and new Borrelia bands appeared over time (OspC), proving her immune system was recognizing the infection. See the article link above.

Although dapsone can also act as an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor and potentially improve AD by lowering neuroinflammation, she had intermittent Herxheimer reactions with antibiotics, which would not have happened if an infection was not present. Occom’s razor would therefore tend to side with persistence. What is Occom’s razor? It is a problem-solving principle stating that when faced with competing explanations for the same phenomenon, the simplest one—requiring the fewest assumptions—is usually correct. Of course, it is possible both hypotheses, dapsone combination therapy effectively treating persistent Borrelia in the brain, as well as dapsone’s effect as an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor both played a role in improving these AD biomarkers and improving her clinical status. In a sense, it doesn’t matter, because in a field with so few options, the treatment was effective!

However, the fact that there are hundreds of articles in the peer-reviewed literature proving persistence of Borrelia after standard courses of antibiotics, it is time for doctors to embrace the science, because of the implications treating AD. Our article now adds one more reference to the list. This link will provide you with a list of references on persistence, thanks to Carl Tuttle.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/59vfqec535blhfrs34dxa/700-articles-LYME-EvidenceofPersistence-V2.pdf?rlkey=c4qokt5dxhfssj9tjxqfxhoi9&e=1&dl=0

4. I completely reversed a major pathological protein biomarkers of AD, p-tau 217

This is the first time this has ever been done. Not only has no one ever reported such significant findings, but it was done with a 9-week oral antibiotic protocol (dapsone combination therapy) in a CLD/PTLDS patient.

In the past, none of the AD trials had been able to normalize p-tau 217. The most phosphorylated tau has been lowered in the past was 23% from baseline over 76 weeks in the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ trial, while placebo-treated patients showed a 6% increase, representing an effective 29% difference between groups. You can see in orange the lowering of p-tau 217 compared to placebo in that trial published in JAMA.

[From: Pontecorvo MJ, Lu M, Burnham SC, Schade AE, Dage JL, Shcherbinin S, Collins EC, Sims JR, Mintun MA. Association of Donanemab Treatment With Exploratory Plasma Biomarkers in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer Disease: A Secondary Analysis of the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Neurol. 2022 Dec 1;79(12):1250-1259. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.3392. PMID: 36251300; PMCID: PMC9577883. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36251300/ ]

In our patient, she had an elevated p-tau 217 at 0.33 pg/mL (normal range ˂ 0.15 pg/mL) prior to using dapsone combination therapy. That is more than double the normal range. About 3 months post treatment, her level was below normal range at 0.12 pg/mL. We lowered p-tau 217 by over 60% with a 9 week oral, generic antibiotic protocol and normalized it. No one has ever reversed p-tau 217 this way and done it in such a short period of time. This is big news for both the LD and AD community!!!! Why?

The Significance of p-tau 217 and AD

Plasma phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau 217) is the highest-performing blood biomarker for AD, demonstrating 88% sensitivity and 89% specificity for detecting biologically defined AD pathology, with diagnostic accuracy approaching that of amyloid-PET and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing. Elevated p-tau 217 is associated with a 2-3 fold increased risk of developing dementia over 4-5 years, with risk increasing to 7-fold for those in the highest quartile of p-tau 217 levels. In our patient, a p-tau 217 level of 0.33 pg/mL, which was more than double the normal cutoff would have put her at a moderately elevated risk of dementia, increasing the risk by 2-3 fold over the next 4-5 years compared to those with normal levels. See the correlations below between plasma p-tau 217, total tau tangles and AD from JAMA 2020:

[From: Palmqvist S, Janelidze S, Quiroz YT, Zetterberg H, Lopera F, Stomrud E, Su Y, Chen Y, Serrano GE, Leuzy A, Mattsson-Carlgren N, Strandberg O, Smith R, Villegas A, Sepulveda-Falla D, Chai X, Proctor NK, Beach TG, Blennow K, Dage JL, Reiman EM, Hansson O. Discriminative Accuracy of Plasma Phospho-tau217 for Alzheimer Disease vs Other Neurodegenerative Disorders. JAMA. 2020 Aug 25;324(8):772-781. doi: 10.1001/jama.2020.12134. PMID: 32722745; PMCID: PMC7388060. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32722745/ ]

Why are these findings also so significant?

Two Epidemics Are Occurring Simultaneously, One Affecting the Other

We are in the midst of two overlapping epidemics, Lyme disease (LD) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Both of them ruin lives. In the case of LD, this year is already proving to be a banner year for ticks, with emergency rooms around the country reporting a surge in cases as record numbers of individuals are coming in with tick bites. Prior research published in BMJ Global Health showed that approximately 1/7 people on the planet have been exposed to LD, and the CDC reported 476,000 new cases a year several years ago, with Medicare rates being 7x higher. This implies that we are potentially dealing with several million new Lyme cases a year, with the numbers being especially high in the Medicare population.

No definitive count exists for the number of individuals diagnosed with CLD/PTLDs since blood tests are unreliable, and the disease overlaps other illnesses with similar symptoms resembling CFS/ME, Fibromyalgia, Long Covid and even mycotoxin illness. Although many researchers and government groups like to quote the ’10-20% rule’ that patients treated early on for Lyme disease fail therapies and will go on to develop CLD/PTLDS…other scientific estimates are much higher. For example, Dr Betty Maloney published that closer to 33% of patients who are treated for LD go on to develop CLD/PTLDs, and that number can be as high as 48%! This has big implications when we are discussing the relationship of LD and AD. This research was published in the Art and Science of Infusion Nursing in 2106. See below:

[From: Maloney, Elizabeth L. MD. Controversies in Persistent (Chronic) Lyme Disease. Journal of Infusion Nursing 39(6):p 369-375, November/December 2016. | DOI: 10.1097/NAN.0000000000000195 https://journals.lww.com/journalofinfusionnursing/fulltext/2016/11000/controversies_in_persistent__chronic__lyme_disease.5.aspx ]

That would imply that the prior number of individuals exposed to LD and developing CLD/PTLDS are much higher than the roughly 1.9 million cases reported in 2020 published by Allison DeLong et al in 2020. That has significant implications regarding the AD epidemic.

[From: DeLong A, Hsu M, Kotsoris H. Estimation of cumulative number of post-treatment Lyme disease cases in the US, 2016 and 2020. BMC Public Health. 2019 Apr 24;19(1):352. doi: 10.1186/s12889-019-6681-9. PMID: 31014314; PMCID: PMC6480773. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31014314/ ]

What About Alzheimer’s Disease?

Regarding Alzheimer’s disease (AD), it is presently affecting 6.9 million Americans aged 65 or older and is expected to grow to 13.8 million Americans by 2060, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. A 2025 study found the average lifetime risk of dementia for adults over 55 years old is now approximately 42%.That is huge! So we have two overlapping epidemics, LD and AD. Until now, no one has proven that one epidemic may be affecting another in a significant fashion. Why is that?

Association vs Causation

Prior scientific studies have demonstrated a potential association between Borrelia burgdorferi and AD, as the bacterial infection is a spirochete, similar to syphilis, a known cause of dementia. In a meta-analysis of case controlled studies, there was greater than a ten-fold increased occurrence of AD when there was detectable evidence of a spirochetal infection. This is consistent with prior research showing that amyloid-β has anti-microbial properties.

Miklossy et al. have published several studies showing that there is a direct association between an infection with Bb and AD, as chronic bacterial infections are frequently associated with amyloid deposition. In an analysis of the evidence following Koch’s and Hill’s criteria, the results showed a statistically significant association between spirochetes and AD. When all types of spirochetes were analyzed, spirochetes were found in more than 90% of AD cases (including periodontal Treponemas), and Borrelia burgdorferi was detected in the brain in 25.3% of AD cases analyzed, 13 times more frequent in AD compared to controls.

What Are The Implications?

The scientific literature is showing that approximately one out of four people right now with AD, among 55 million people worldwide (roughly 14 million people) may have Lyme disease as one of the primary reasons they suffer from dementia. Prior evidence suggests that Bb persists in the brain in chronic Lyme neuroborreliosis (LNB) and may be associated with amyloid plaques, in some cases causing secondary dementia. That means we may have a solution that was previously unavailable for someone diagnosed with AD.

Why Have Scientists Not Accepted the Scientific Research Linking AD and LD?

All of the studies to date, were showing an association between these two disease, LD and AD, but they were based on autopsy studies. Recently, Sapi et al. (along with Dr Alan McDonald, God bless you) showed that Bb, the agent of LD, has been found to co-localize in Alzheimer’s autopsy brain tissues with not only biofilm and amyloid, but also phosphorylated tau.

[From: Senejani AG, Maghsoudlou J, El-Zohiry D, Gaur G, Wawrzeniak K, Caravaglia C, Khatri VA, MacDonald A, Sapi E. Borrelia burgdorferi Co-Localizing with Amyloid Markers in Alzheimer's Disease Brain Tissues. J Alzheimers Dis. 2022;85(2):889-903. doi: 10.3233/JAD-215398. PMID: 34897095; PMCID: PMC8842785. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34897095/ ]

That study, along with others by Miklossy et al., provided evidence for an association between B. burgdorferi, other spirochetal infections and subsequent biofilm formation, AD pathology, and chronic neurodegenerative diseases. Prior evidence has been based on brain autopsy tissue of patients diagnosed with either AD or Parkinson’s diseases, but not in vivo case studies.

Based on the available scientific literature, there has previously been no published evidence demonstrating at least a 60% or greater reduction in phosphorylated tau with a short-term oral antibiotic protocol in either animal models or human studies. The existing research shows more modest effects with variable outcomes, as we mentioned above. Of course, this is one case study, and we can’t generalize too much until we get much larger studies done on both the LD and AD population. But it’s exciting to think of the possibilities!

Have the Antibiotics in Dapsone Combination Study Been Previously Studied for AD?

Yes. Dapsone combination therapy (DCT) and Double dose dapsone combination therapy (DDDCT) involves the use of antibiotics such as minocycline, rifampin, azithromycin, methylene blue, hydroxychloroquine, and dapsone. It is important to understand what the prior scientific studies found on the drugs we used in the dapsone trial, alone or in combination regarding Alzheimer’s disease and their effects on neuroinflammation; and whether the combo we are using was superior to individual antibiotics.

Evidence From Preclinical Studies

The most relevant antibiotic studies examining tau phosphorylation include:

1. Minocycline: This tetracycline antibiotic has shown that it has the most consistent effects on tau pathology in animal models. In transgenic mice, minocycline treatment reduced levels of tau phosphorylation and insoluble tau aggregates, but the studies do not report specific percentage reductions. A two week treatment with minocycline in Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induced rats prevented increases in phosphorylated tau protein levels in a dose-dependent manner, but without quantifying the magnitude of reduction.

Studies : Noble W, Garwood C, Stephenson J, et al. Minocycline reduces the development of abnormal tau species in models of Alzheimer’s disease. FASEB J. 2009 Mar;23(3):739-50. doi: 10.1096/fj.08-113795. Epub 2008 Nov 11. PMID: 19001528. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19001528/

Abdo Qaid EY, Abdullah Z, Zakaria R, Long I. Minocycline mitigates tau pathology via modulating the TLR-4/NF-кβ signalling pathway in the hippocampus of neuroinflammation rat model. Neurol Res. 2024 Mar;46(3):261-271. doi: 10.1080/01616412.2023.2296754. Epub 2024 Jan 22. PMID: 38122814. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38122814/

2. Doxycycline: Doxycycline has been shown to interfere with tau aggregation and reduce neuronal toxicity in cell free systems in cell culture, but the studies focused on tau aggregation rather than phosphorylation specifically and did not report percentage reductions.

Studies : Medina L, González-Lizárraga F, Dominguez-Meijide A, et al. Doxycycline Interferes With Tau Aggregation and Reduces Its Neuronal Toxicity. Front Aging Neurosci. 2021 Mar 22;13:635760. doi: 10.3389/fnagi.2021.635760. PMID: 33828477; PMCID: PMC8020845. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33828477/

3. Rifampicin: Rifampicin demonstrated effects on tau pathology in multiple mouse models where mice treated with oral rifampicin at doses ranging from 0.5 to 1 mg/per day for one month reduced the accumulation of amyloid beta oligomers as well as tau hyperphosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner. There was also reduction in loss of synapses and a decrease in microglial activation in a dose-dependent fashion. However, the studies describe reductions qualitatively without providing specific percentage decreases. Rifampin is a biofilm/persister drug.

Studies : Umeda T, Ono K, Sakai A, Yamashita M, et al. Rifampicin is a candidate preventive medicine against amyloid-β and tau oligomers. Brain. 2016 May;139(Pt 5):1568-86. doi: 10.1093/brain/aww042. Epub 2016 Mar 28. PMID: 27020329. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27020329/

4. Azithromycin: Azithromycin has no established evidence for beneficial effects on Alzheimer’s disease pathology. While azithromycin has shown neuroprotective effects in traumatic brain injury and stroke models through anti-inflammatory mechanisms, there are no published studies demonstrating effects on amyloid beta or phosphorylated tau in Alzheimer’s disease models.

Study : Mohannad A. Almikhlafi, Nehad A. Abdallah, Aakash Kumar, et al. Exploring Azithromycin’s Neuroprotective Role in Traumatic Brain Injury: Insights into Cognitive and Motor Recovery and Neuroinflammatory Modulation. Pharmaceuticals 2025. DOI: 10.3390/ph18010115. https://scite.ai/reports/exploring-azithromycin-s-neuroprotective-role-in-vJbKaevL

5. Methylene Blue: There is substantial preclinical evidence for effects on both amyloid beta and tau pathology, but clinical trial results have been disappointing, and no studies have reported specific percentage reductions in P tau 217. In aged transgenic mice, oral methylene blue (3 mg/per kilo per day for 3 months) significantly reduced brain parenchymal and cerebrovascular beta-amyloid deposits. Methylene blue also has been shown to decrease tau phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner through dual mechanisms. In mice with tauopathy, both low dose (4 mg/kilogram) and high dose (40 mg/kilogram) of methylene blue administered for 9 months reduced tau pathology, though specific percentage reductions were not quantified. A critical limitation emerged however in methylene blue research, where although methylene blue reduces tau fibrils, it was found to increase tau oligomers-the species most essential for neuronal death. This finding provides a mechanistic explanation as to why using methylene blue as a solo drug failed in clinical trials.

Studies : Stack C, Jainuddin S, Elipenahli C, et al. Methylene blue upregulates Nrf2/ARE genes and prevents tau-related neurotoxicity. Hum Mol Genet. 2014 Jul 15;23(14):3716-32. doi: 10.1093/hmg/ddu080. Epub 2014 Feb 20. PMID: 24556215; PMCID: PMC4065148. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24556215/

Soeda Y, Saito M, Maeda S, et al. Methylene Blue Inhibits Formation of Tau Fibrils but not of Granular Tau Oligomers: A Plausible Key to Understanding Failure of a Clinical Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease. J Alzheimers Dis. 2019;68(4):1677-1686. doi: 10.3233/JAD-181001. PMID: 30909223. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30909223/

6. Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil): Hydroxychloroquine has preclinical evidence demonstrating effects on both amyloid beta clearance and tau phosphorylation, but the only randomized clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease patient showed no clinical benefit. No studies have reported specific percentage reductions in P tau 217 with hydroxychloroquine treatment.

The preclinical evidence for hydroxychloroquine comes from a comprehensive 2023 study in Molecular Psychiatry where in cell culture based assays hydroxychloroquine enhanced microglial clearance of amyloid beta; lowered neuro-inflammation; and reduced tau phosphorylation. Epidemiologically, among over 1000 rheumatoid arthritis patients, hydroxychloroquine initiation was associated with a lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease compared to methotrexate initiation. Unlike methotrexate, therapeutic doses of hydroxychloroquine can penetrate the blood-brain barrier, potentially explaining some of the user benefits. However, there is some conflicting data and paradoxical effects of hydroxychloroquine on autophagy and tau, because hydroxychloroquine alkalizes the intracellular compartment and inhibits autophagy, it may paradoxically worsen protein aggregation accumulation.

Studies : Varma VR, Desai RJ, Navakkode S, et al. Hydroxychloroquine lowers Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias risk and rescues molecular phenotypes related to Alzheimer’s disease. Mol Psychiatry. 2023 Mar;28(3):1312-1326. doi: 10.1038/s41380-022-01912-0. Epub 2022 Dec 28. PMID: 36577843; PMCID: PMC10005941. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36577843/

Myasoedova E, Sattui SE, Lee J, O’Brien JT, Makris UE. Cognitive impairment in individuals with rheumatic diseases: the role of systemic inflammation, immunomodulatory medications, and comorbidities. Lancet Rheumatol. 2024 Dec;6(12):e871-e880. doi: 10.1016/S2665-9913(24)00190-5. Epub 2024 Nov 11. PMID: 39542002; PMCID: PMC11827066. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39542002/

Dapsone: Dapsone has demonstrated its ability to block a key inflammatory pathway in the brain called NLRP3 inflammasome’s, which have been linked to AD pathogenesis, but no studies have directly measured its effect on beta-amyloid or phosphorylated tau in Alzheimer’s disease models. The available evidence is that dapsone has neuroprotective mechanisms. An early 1994 Japanese autopsy study found that leprosy patients (who took rifampin and dapsone, the classical treatment) had significantly lower beta-amyloid deposition (27% versus 47.8% in controls) but paradoxically higher neurofibrillary tangle formation.

Studies : Lesani A, Mashaknejadian Behbahani F, Manavi MA, et al. Acute anticonvulsant effects of dapsone on PTZ- and MES-induced seizures in mice: NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition and Nrf2/HO-1 pathway preservation. Pharmacol Rep. 2025 Apr;77(2):450-462. doi: 10.1007/s43440-025-00698-6. Epub 2025 Jan 27. PMID: 39869286. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39869286/

Diaz-Ruiz A, Nader-Kawachi J, Calderón-Estrella F, et al. Dapsone, More than an Effective Neuro and Cytoprotective Drug. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2022;20(1):194-210. doi: 10.2174/1570159X19666210617143108. PMID: 34139984; PMCID: PMC9199557. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34139984/

Yang N, Li L, Li Z, Ni C, Cao Y, Liu T, Tian M, Chui D, Guo X. Protective effect of dapsone on cognitive impairment induced by propofol involves hippocampal autophagy. Neurosci Lett. 2017 May 10;649:85-92. doi: 10.1016/j.neulet.2017.04.019. Epub 2017 Apr 12. PMID: 28411068. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28411068/

Sharma B, Satija G, Madan A, et al. Role of NLRP3 Inflammasome and Its Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutic Drug Candidate for Alzheimer’s Disease: a Review of Mechanism of Activation, Regulation, and Inhibition. Inflammation. 2023 Feb;46(1):56-87. doi: 10.1007/s10753-022-01730-0. Epub 2022 Aug 25. PMID: 36006570; PMCID: PMC9403980. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36006570/

Evidence From Prior Human Clinical Trials

The MADE trial: This human clinical trial tested minocycline (200 mg/per day for 400 mg/per day) in 554 patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease for 24 months and found no benefit on cognition or functional decline. The trial concluded that minocycline “does not delay the progress of cognitive or functional impairment” despite promising pre-clinical data.

Study : Howard R, Zubko O, Bradley R, et al. Minocycline in Alzheimer Disease Efficacy (MADE) Trialist Group. Minocycline at 2 Different Dosages vs Placebo for Patients With Mild Alzheimer Disease: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Neurol. 2020 Feb 1;77(2):164-174. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.3762. PMID: 31738372; PMCID: PMC6865324. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31738372/

The DARAD trial: This trial tested doxycycline 100 mg twice a day and rifampin 300 mg per day, alone or in combination in 406 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease for 12 months. The results showed significant deterioration in cognitive scores with both rifampin doxycycline compared to placebo. An earlier trial by Loeb et al (2004) showed modest benefit 6 months, but this was not sustained the 12 months.

Study : Molloy DW, Standish TI, Zhou Q, Guyatt G; DARAD Study Group. A multicenter, blinded, randomized, factorial controlled trial of doxycycline and rifampin for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease: the DARAD trial. Int J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2013 May;28(5):463-70. doi: 10.1002/gps.3846. Epub 2012 Jun 21. PMID: 22718435. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22718435/

Important Caveats

None of the published studies directly measured phosphorylated tau levels in human subjects receiving antibiotics, and the animal studies that did measure tau phosphorylation reported qualitative reductions without quantifying the magnitude.

Dapsone and Leprosy Studies :

In a study from Dr. Lee in Korea, involving thousands of patients with leprosy who took 100 mg of dapsone during a 15 year period, the incidence and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease was significantly less in those taking dapsone. You can see the dramatic results in the graphic below. The individuals on dapsone (in blue) had a MUCH lower incidence and prevalence of AD compared to those not on dapsone (in red). Pay attention to the graphic on the lower right side below, number IV, which highlights Alzheimer’s disease prevalence in those patients with leprosy taking dapsone (in blue), and those who didn’t (in red).

[From: Lee JH, Kanwar B, Lee CJ, Sergi C, Coleman MD. Dapsone is an anticatalysis for Alzheimer's disease exacerbation. iScience. 2022 Apr 20;25(5):104274. doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2022.104274. PMID: 35542045; PMCID: PMC9079171. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9079171/ ]

The study proposed that dapsone works through inhibition of a specific signaling pathway called cGAS/STING, which triggers innate immune responses in Alzheimer’s Disease. Brain inflammation generally accelerates neurodegeneration, and AD activates this cGAS/STING pathway. This Korean study provides stronger epidemiological evidence than the earlier Japanese studies which have found a neuroprotective effect of anti-leprosy drugs. Other NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors have shown that it rescued cognitive impairment, improved synaptic plasticity, reduced microglial activation, and reduced plaque burden in mice.

Study : Dapsone Is an Anticatalysis for Alzheimer’s Disease Exacerbation. iScience. 2022. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9079171/

The Greatest Improvement Is When We Mix Mino, Rifampicin, Zithro, MB and Dapsone with Plaquenil (Dapsone Combination Therapy) Regarding AD Biomarkers

This fits the hypothesis that Dr Sapi and I proved years ago when we looked at how individual antibiotics or combinations affected the biofilm/persister forms of Borrelia in culture. See our study below:

In that study, you can see at 72 hours of treatment, that the greatest improvement in lowering down the biofilm/persister forms of Borrelia were combining a tetracycline, rifampin, dapsone and azithromycin. That study was one of the primary basis for the treatment protocol that I developed during a 10 year period.

[From: Horowitz, R.I., Murali, K., Gaur, G. et al. Effect of dapsone alone and in combination with intracellular antibiotics against the biofilm form of B. burgdorferi. BMC Res Notes 13, 455 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13104-020-05298-6 . https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13104-020-05298-6 ]

The Animal Study From Monica Embers and Tufts Also Confirmed Our Findings

In the Tufts University study listed below, in an animal model (mice), researchers proved that rifampin and dapsone was one of the combinations that cured LD after failing a classical protocol like doxycycline. Combination therapy was superior to monotherapy, and it was the first proof in the animal model we could potentially cure CLD. It corroborated the findings that Dr Eva Sapi and I published years prior. This also corroborates our clinical experience where many patients go into long-term remission for years (the longest I know of is 8 years, my wife) with apparent cures as long as all MSIDS variables have been properly addressed.

[From: Tardo AC, McDaniel CE and Embers ME (2023). Superior efficacy of combination antibiotic therapy versus monotherapy in a mouse model of Lyme disease. Front. Microbiol. 14:1293300. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2023.1293300/full ]

Future Directions

We are going to start fundraising through my 501c3 the MSIDS Foundation (https://msidsfoundation.org/) to get the funding that was denied when I submitted my R34 NIH grant last year to prove in a gold-standard multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled study, that dapsone combination therapy and the MSIDS model is a viable solution for those individuals suffering from CLD/PTLDS. We are updating the website now. Now that we have proof that many of our chronic LD patients are testing positive for these AD biomarkers *(see our prior Medical Detective Substack’s on the subject):

and proving we can reverse AD biomarkers like p-tau 217 while improving beta amyloid ratios, we will incorporate these new biomarkers in our randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled study. We would like to raise $250k to pay for a statistician and support the time involved from physicians/researchers. To date, universities that have expressed an interest in participating in this study are Dr David Putrino from Mt Sinai in NYC, Charles Chiu at UCSF and potentially the University of Arizona, associated with Dr Andrew Weil. If any other universities are interested, please contact me. Once we are satisfied with the statistics and all doctors, scientists and researchers agree on the design of the study, we will apply for government funding once more and attempt to get a two-arm trial to evaluate the diagnostics and therapeutics for both AD and CLD simultaneously. I will give Dr Dale Bredesen a call about the study and see if he and his team would like to participate. He and I have discussed this possibility before, and I will be lecturing with him at the upcoming IMMH conference in San Diego in October 2026 about my new research. Try and join us if you can!

https://www.immh.org/immh-2026/

Future Directions for Lyme Docs

Lyme doctors out there who are using other therapeutics, whether herbs, ozone, HBOT, peptides, SOT, hyperthermia, plasmapheresis or any other integrative therapy should now consider checking their patients before and after treatments with these new AD biomarkers, especially in patients with cognitive complaints. They need to compare the efficacy of their approach and whether those treatments may offer other alternative solutions in helping to lower these AD biomarkers, protecting their patients from future cognitive decline. Those several hundred physicians who I have trained in DCT and the MSIDS model over the years, I would also ask you to pool your resources and get a clinical sense of how often we are succeeding in lowering these AD biomarkers. We can pool the research and present it at an upcoming ILADS conference. I submitted an abstract to be a speaker at the upcoming ILADS conference in VA this year:

https://membercompass.ilads.org/events/2026-ilads-annual-scientific-conference

Why Current Alzheimer’s Testing Guidelines Need to Change

Current IDSA, AAN, and ACR guidelines do not recommend routine Lyme testing in dementia patients, despite research suggesting a causal link between spirochetal infections and Alzheimer’s disease. This case study provides the first direct clinical evidence, using recently validated biomarkers, that treating Borrelia burgdorferi can normalize Alzheimer’s markers, supporting the infection-amyloid-tau hypothesis and creating an urgent case for further studies and updated clinical guidelines.

I have published extensively on the MSIDS model in the context of chronic Lyme disease, as well as Long COVID, and this is the first time this model has been published in the peer-reviewed medical literature showing the need to address 16 potential underlying sources of inflammation affecting Alzheimer’s patients. A comprehensive literature review in the study listed above shows that all sixteen factors have been independently published as contributors to Alzheimer’s and dementia, providing new avenues for prevention and treatment, giving people hope. Guidelines should be adjusted to reflect this important finding.

Final Thoughts

This is a groundbreaking study with huge implications. I feel blessed to have published the first case study in the medical literature that has the potential to benefit millions. The fact that I may have prevented cognitive decline in those patients who were treated with dapsone combination therapy during my clinical career also makes me incredibly happy. What greater joy is there than to give someone back their life and protect their physical and mental health going forward so they can share their unique gifts with the world?

Please consider forwarding this Substack to all those you love and care about.

You can learn more about this study, the 16 Point MSIDS Map, and how it affects brain health by signing up for the free 2026 Doctor’s Talks Healing Lyme Summit, where I will discuss this paper in detail and teach you more about how to support your health and the health of your loved ones:

https://drtalks.com/summits/lyme-summit/16-point-msids-map-chronic-lyme-disease?uid=951&oid=108&ref=3029

And BTW, my new book from Simon and Schuster, Ending Chronic Illness, contains a detailed chapter on not only Alzheimer’s disease, but a broad-range of chronic illnesses showing how the 16 point MSIDS model can be used in prevention, diagnosis and treatment options. For those interested in cutting-edge methods to help support your long-term health, see the link below. If you enter the code RICHARD15 at checkout, you will get 15% off Ending Chronic Illness: A Revolutionary New Program to Reverse Inflammation and Heal Persistent Disease.

To your health!