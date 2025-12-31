Medical Detective

February 2026

Are EMFs A Hidden Environmental Challenge Affecting Your Long-term Health?
An important study in the medical journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine was just released this past week that EMFs from cellphone use can cause…
  Richard Horowitz
Maternal-Fetal Transmission of Lyme Disease & Co-infections: Protecting Mothers & Children
Dr Lynne Bemis and colleagues just published an article in the journal Microorganisms on maternal Lyme disease and potential fetal transmission.
  Richard Horowitz
Are Forever Chemicals Responsible for the Surge in Multiple Sclerosis Cases?
Environmental chemicals like PFAS are showing up everywhere we look.
  Richard Horowitz
You Can Get Medically Assisted Dying Easier Than Treatment for Chronic Lyme Disease
There are certain aspects of medicine and specifically medical politics that make my blood boil.
  Richard Horowitz

January 2026

December 2025

