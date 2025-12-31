Subscribe
Prostate Cancer and Breast Cancer: Are Rising Rates Due To Microplastics?
Many individuals I come into contact with these days are getting diagnosed with prostate cancer (a good friend of mine just let me know), and recently a…
Mar 4
Richard Horowitz
Amanda King ND
February 2026
Are EMFs A Hidden Environmental Challenge Affecting Your Long-term Health?
An important study in the medical journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine was just released this past week that EMFs from cellphone use can cause…
Feb 25
Richard Horowitz
Maternal-Fetal Transmission of Lyme Disease & Co-infections: Protecting Mothers & Children
Dr Lynne Bemis and colleagues just published an article in the journal Microorganisms on maternal Lyme disease and potential fetal transmission.
Feb 18
Richard Horowitz
Are Forever Chemicals Responsible for the Surge in Multiple Sclerosis Cases?
Environmental chemicals like PFAS are showing up everywhere we look.
Feb 11
Richard Horowitz
You Can Get Medically Assisted Dying Easier Than Treatment for Chronic Lyme Disease
There are certain aspects of medicine and specifically medical politics that make my blood boil.
Feb 4
Richard Horowitz
January 2026
Using Inflammatory Biomarkers to Reduce the Risk of Death and a Heart Attack
Heart attacks are the number one cause of death in the US.
Jan 28
Richard Horowitz
The Mysterious Brain Disease in Canada Eluding Experts: Sleuthing The Culprits
I received an email from one of my Canadian patients a week ago, letting me know that the ‘mysterious brain disease’ in New Brunswick, Canada, that was…
Jan 21
Richard Horowitz
Flipping The Food Pyramid For Better Health: What The Science Says
RFK Jr.
Jan 14
Richard Horowitz
Pesticides, Pollution & Human Health: Eclipsing Science to Favor Corporate Interests?
A landmark paper on the safety of glyphosate was recently retracted from the scientific journal, Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. I know…
Jan 7
Richard Horowitz
December 2025
Is the Gaslighting of Lyme Disease Patients a Medical-Political Debacle of the Past?
HHS Secretary of Health RFK Jr.
Dec 31, 2025
Richard Horowitz
An Unexpected End to An Unexpected Career: Part 2 of ‘Reflections from Another Guy from Queens’
Rich and Lee Horowitz Before Getting a New Golden Retriever Puppy: Photo by Michael Gold (see how relaxed and happy we look before the peeing and…
Dec 24, 2025
Richard Horowitz
Reflections from ‘Another Guy From Queens’…Who Also Happens To Be A Doctor Working In The Lyme Trenches For 41 Years…And Is Retiring From…
First of all, ‘Guys from Queens’ have been making the news, and I thought I would get in on the action.
Dec 17, 2025
Richard Horowitz
