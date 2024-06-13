Welcome to The Medical Detective: You Can Get Better!

Are you struggling with a mystery illness, and are sick but don't know why? Do you have a diagnosed chronic illness but are still suffering with poor health despite treatment? Is it possible you’ve been misdiagnosed?

MD doesn’t just stand for Medical Doctor. I used to joke in medical school that I was going to be a medical detective, and that’s what I’ve become – one of the world's leading experts on Lyme Disease and other chronic diseases. After practicing medicine for 40 years, and seeing over 13,000 chronically ill patients, I’ve learned that there are so many factors affecting your health that you don’t know about, and throwing drugs at them is not the answer.

The key to establishing a proper diagnosis or diagnoses is always asking the right questions. Our medical school professors taught us that 90% of all diseases can be diagnosed by taking a proper history—and that’s still true today. So one of the things you’re going to learn about in these Substacks is how to ask the right questions. The answers will oftentimes give you the clues that you have been missing, and lead to the solutions that hopefully will help you regain your health.

